Tax Returns in Japan Explained

If you’ve just started working, filing tax returns in Japan can seem complicated. However, the process is relatively straightforward once you understand the basic types of tax returns and which one applies to your situation. The video above provides a brief explanation of the two types of tax returns in Japan: Tax Return A and Tax Return B.

Tax Return A (Kakutei Shinkoku A)

Tax Return A is used for most salaried employees in Japan. In many cases, no additional action is needed because employers handle tax reporting through the year-end tax adjustment process.

You fall under Tax Return A if:

You are a full-time employee with a single job

You do not earn income outside your main job

Your employer submits your tax documents to the tax office on your behalf

If this describes your situation, there is usually no need to file a tax return yourself.

Tax Return B (Kakutei Shinkoku B)

Tax Return B applies to individuals who have additional income beyond their main job. This includes freelancers, business owners and investors.

You need to file Tax Return B if you:

Have income from more than one employer

Earn over ¥20,000,000 annually

Earn more than ¥200,000 per year from side income

Are leaving Japan permanently

Work for an employer that does not withhold taxes for you

Japan’s National Tax Agency (NTA) offers English-language resources for those with specific circumstances, such as receiving a salary from abroad or filing a return while on a working holiday visa.

White vs Blue Tax Forms

When filing Tax Return B, you must choose between the White Tax Form and the Blue Tax Form. The right choice depends on the complexity of your income and your ability to maintain financial records.

The White Tax Form

This is the simpler of the two and is suitable for individuals with basic tax filing needs.

Pros:

Easy to complete

No accounting knowledge required

Allows for dependent deductions (¥850,000 for a spouse, ¥500,000 per child)

Cons:

Does not allow business-related expense deductions.

Offers fewer deductions overall

If you are doing part-time freelance work or have minimal additional income, the White Form is likely sufficient.

The Blue Tax Form

The Blue Form is intended for freelancers and small business owners who have more complex financial situations.

Pros:

Allows a wide range of business-related deductions, including home office expenses

Offers a special deduction of up to ¥650,000

Permits loss carryovers for up to three years

Cons:

Requires detailed documentation and bookkeeping

You must apply for approval by March 15 to use it in the following fiscal year

You will also need to keep income and expense records and may be required to submit a balance sheet and profit and loss statement. Accounting software such as Yayoi or freee (available only in Japanese) can simplify the process. If needed, consider consulting a tax professional to ensure proper filing.

Can You Switch Forms?

Yes. You can switch between the White and Blue Tax Forms depending on your situation. However, if you plan to use the Blue Form, you must apply for approval by March 15. Many people start with the White Form and switch to the Blue Form later as their freelance or business income increases.

For more information or assistance, contact the National Tax Agency’s English support service.

Common Vocabulary for Tax Returns

Here are some of the most common terms you’ll come across while filing your tax return and what they mean.

English Kanji Romaji Name 氏名 shimei Date of birth 受給者生年月日 jukyuusya seinen gappi Employer 支払者 shiharai sha Spouse (Important for certain tax statuses) 配偶者 haiguusha Dependent 扶養 fuyou Dependents under the age of 16 16歳未満の扶養親族 jyuurokusaimiman no fuyoushinzoku The tax that is withheld from your salary every month 源泉徴収 gensen chou shuu Gross salary 支払金額 shi harai kingaku Income after employment income deduction 給与所得後の金額 kyuuyo shotoku go no kingaku Source of income 源泉所得税 gensen shotoku zei Deduction 控除 koujyo

