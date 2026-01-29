The 10 Best Ski Resorts Near Nagoya offer easy access to slopes in Gifu and Nagano, with options for beginners, families and serious skiers.

By Abhijit Sen Jan 30, 2026 8 min read

Located in central Honshu, Nagoya has great opportunities for winter skiing and snowboarding in Japan. You can reach excellent ski resorts in Gifu, Nagano, Mie and even Aichi within a few hours from Nagoya. Thanks to high elevations and reliable snowfall, these areas offer everything from gentle, beginner-friendly slopes to long, satisfying alpine runs.

Whether you’re planning a quick day trip, a family snow play outing, or a full day of serious skiing, these ten ski resorts near Nagoya are worth checking out.

1. Chausuyama Kogen Ski Resort (Aichi)

Chausuyama is Aichi Prefecture’s only ski resort and a popular option for first-time skiers. The area is part of the Okumikawa Highlands, with Mount Chausu rising to about 1,415 meters, the highest point in the prefecture. The family slope has a gentle incline, making it perfect for children and beginners.

There are two courses for beginner and intermediate skiers, plus one geared toward intermediate to advanced skiers. There is also a large snow play area equipped with a moving walkway (belt conveyor), so even children putting on skis for the first time can practice without stress.

Course length: Short to long (60m–1,000m)

Short to long (60m–1,000m) Skill level: Beginner to intermediate

Beginner to intermediate Family-friendly: Yes (a wide sledding slope is available for all ages)

Yes (a wide sledding slope is available for all ages) Season: Late December to mid-March

Late December to mid-March Lift ticket: Around ¥5,000

Around ¥5,000 Official site: Chausuyama Kogen Ski Resort

Chausuyama Kogen Ski Resort Address: Goshodaira 70 185 Sakauba, Kitashitara District, Aichi 449-0405 (Google Maps)

Goshodaira 70 185 Sakauba, Kitashitara District, Aichi 449-0405 (Google Maps) Distance from Nagoya: About two hours

2. Shiga Kogen

Shiga Kogen is the largest ski resort in Japan and easily the biggest ski destination accessible from Nagoya. Rather than a single resort, it’s a vast, interconnected ski area made up of around 18 individual ski zones spread across the highlands of northern Nagano Prefecture. The sheer scale means long, continuous runs, a wide range of terrain and enough variety to keep skiers busy for multiple days.

One of its most well-known areas is Okushiga Kogen Ski Resort, which is especially popular for its wide groomed runs, reliable natural snow and quieter slopes. Across Shiga Kogen as a whole, beginners will find gentle lower-area courses, while intermediate and advanced skiers can enjoy long alpine runs, tree skiing and high-elevation terrain with excellent snow quality. While it’s farther than most resorts on this list, Shiga Kogen earns its place through scale alone and is ideal for a weekend or multi-day ski trip.

Course length: Short to very long (multiple runs exceeding 5,000m)

Short to very long (multiple runs exceeding 5,000m) Skill level: Beginner to advanced

Beginner to advanced Family-friendly: Yes (multiple ski schools and beginner zones across the area)

Yes (multiple ski schools and beginner zones across the area) Season: Early December through early May (one of Japan’s longest seasons)

Early December through early May (one of Japan’s longest seasons) Lift ticket: Around ¥6,000–¥7,000 (area-wide pass)

Around ¥6,000–¥7,000 (area-wide pass) Official site: Shiga Kogen Ski Resort

Shiga Kogen Ski Resort Address: Yamanouchi, Shimotakai District, Nagano Prefecture (Google Maps)

Yamanouchi, Shimotakai District, Nagano Prefecture (Google Maps) Distance from Nagoya: About 3–3.5 hours

3. Ontake Ski Resort (Nagano)

Ontake Ski Resort is on the southern slopes of Mount Ontake in Nagano’s Kiso region. This ski area is one of the highest in central Japan, at about 2,240 meters above sea level. The resort features 10–12 courses accessible via three main lifts, catering to both skiers and snowboarders.

Beginners can enjoy the long Panorama Course, which runs about seven km from summit to base, while most trails are suited to intermediates. Getting there takes longer due to mountain roads, but you’ll be rewarded with quieter slopes and stunning mountain views.

Course length: Medium to long (approx. 800m–7,000m)

Medium to long (approx. 800m–7,000m) Skill level: Beginner to advanced

Beginner to advanced Family-friendly: Yes

Yes Season: Early December to early April

Early December to early April Lift ticket: Around ¥4,800

Around ¥4,800 Official site: Ontake Ski Resort

Ontake Ski Resort Address: 3162 Otaki, Kiso District, Nagano 397-0201, Japan (Google Maps)

3162 Otaki, Kiso District, Nagano 397-0201, Japan (Google Maps) Distance from Nagoya: About 2.5 hours

4. Meiho Ski Resort (Gifu)

Located in Gifu Prefecture, Meiho Ski Resort sits on the slopes of the Hida Highlands at an altitude of about 1,600 meters. The resort offers sweeping views of the Northern Alps on clear days.

Meiho has 13 courses, ranging from wide beginner runs to more challenging slopes and terrain parks. The resort’s main course, “Alpha 5000,” stretches around 5,000 meters from top to bottom, making it one of the longest single runs in western Japan. There’s also a snow play area and a children’s slope where beginners can have fun away from the main runs.

Course length: Short to long (200m–5,000m)

Short to long (200m–5,000m) Skill level: Beginner to advanced

Beginner to advanced Family-friendly: Yes (especially the Snow Land area)

Yes (especially the Snow Land area) Season: Early December to early April

Early December to early April Lift ticket: Around ¥6,000

Around ¥6,000 Official site: Meiho Ski Resort

Meiho Ski Resort Address: 1-3447 Mizusawakami Meiho Okuzumi, Gujo 501-4304 (Google Maps)

1-3447 Mizusawakami Meiho Okuzumi, Gujo 501-4304 (Google Maps) Distance from Nagoya: About 1.5 hours

5. Washigatake Ski Resort (Gifu)

Just minutes from the Takasu interchange, Washigatake is one of the most convenient resorts in the Oku-Mino area. Washigatake is known for its all-night Saturday runs. It is the only place in Gifu Prefecture that runs continuously from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. the next day.

There are 13 slopes. While advanced skiers may find the slopes moderate, their variety and accessibility make them a favorite for younger riders. Washigatake snow resort is a mecca for freestyle snowboarding, with many kickers, boxes, and rails, as well as a variety of courses.

Course length: Short to long (Around 300m–3,500m)

Short to long (Around 300m–3,500m) Skill level: Beginners to advanced

Beginners to advanced Family-friendly: Yes, dedicated kids’ park and snow play area

Yes, dedicated kids’ park and snow play area Season: Typically, early December to late March

Typically, early December to late March Lift ticket: Around ¥6,000

Around ¥6,000 Official site: Washigatake Ski Resort

Washigatake Ski Resort Address: 1-3447 Mizusawakami Meiho Okuzumi, Gujo 501-4304 (Google Maps)

1-3447 Mizusawakami Meiho Okuzumi, Gujo 501-4304 (Google Maps) Distance from Nagoya: About 1.5 hours

6. Wing Hills Shiratori Resort (Gifu)

Wing Hills in Shiratori Town combines a relaxed atmosphere with solid skiing. The resort’s highest point is about 1,350 meters, with a vertical drop of around 480 meters. It offers nine trails for skiers and snowboarders of all levels.

A high-speed gondola takes you straight to the summit, and artificial snow systems help keep conditions stable. Wing Hills also has strong on-site facilities, including multiple restaurants with mountain views, rental gear and English-friendly ski school options for beginners. One major bonus is the on-site hot spring, which many visitors enjoy after their day on the slopes.

Course length: Short to long (around 400m–3,500m)

Short to long (around 400m–3,500m) Skill level: Beginner to advanced

Beginner to advanced Family-friendly: Yes (kids’ park)

Yes (kids’ park) Season: Early December to late March

Early December to late March Lift ticket: Around ¥5,900

Around ¥5,900 Official site: Wing Hills Shiratori Resort

Wing Hills Shiratori Resort Address: 1-136 Shirotoricho Itoshiro, Gujo, Gifu 501-5231, Japan (Google Maps)

1-136 Shirotoricho Itoshiro, Gujo, Gifu 501-5231, Japan (Google Maps) Distance from Nagoya: About two hours

7. Dynaland (Gifu)

Dynaland is one of the largest and most active ski resorts in western Japan, located on the eastern slopes of Mount Dainichi in Gujo City. It sits at roughly 984 meters at the base and around 1,430 meters at the top, offering a respectable vertical and varied terrain for all levels.

Dynaland stands out for its long operating hours: early-morning “sunrise skiing” and night skiing until 11 p.m. mean you can ski before work hours or after a late start. It also connects to Takasu Snow Park, making it easy to expand your ski day.

Course length: Short to long (200m–3,600m)

Short to long (200m–3,600m) Skill level: Beginner to advanced

Beginner to advanced Family-friendly: Yes (dedicated family snow area, Baboon)

Yes (dedicated family snow area, Baboon) Season: Early December to early April

Early December to early April Lift ticket: From around ¥5,500

From around ¥5,500 Official site: Dynaland

Dynaland Address: 3035-2 Takasucho Nishibora, Gujo, Gifu 501-5305, Japan (Google Maps)

3035-2 Takasucho Nishibora, Gujo, Gifu 501-5305, Japan (Google Maps) Distance from Nagoya: About 1.5 hours

8. Takasu Snow Park (Gifu)

Takasu Snow Park is a large and popular ski resort in Gujo City, Gifu Prefecture. It’s a great option for people coming from Nagoya who want a bigger, more varied ski experience without going too far.

The resort is located high on Mount Dainichi, with a peak elevation of about 1,550 meters and a vertical drop of around 600 meters. Long gondola-served runs, wide open slopes and steep expert sections give it a true big-mountain feel, along with great views of the surrounding peaks.

Course length: Short to long (300m–4,000m)

Short to long (300m–4,000m) Skill level: Beginner to advanced

Beginner to advanced Family-friendly: Yes (family snow area, Yukinosu)

Yes (family snow area, Yukinosu) Season: Early December to early March

Early December to early March Lift ticket: Around ¥6,000

Around ¥6,000 Official site: Takasu Snow Park

Takasu Snow Park Address: 3086-1 Takasucho Nishibora, Gujo, Gifu 501-5305, Japan (Google Maps)

3086-1 Takasucho Nishibora, Gujo, Gifu 501-5305, Japan (Google Maps) Distance from Nagoya: About 1.5 hours

9. Heavens Sonohara Snow World(Nagano)

This compact resort in Shimoina District, Nagano Prefecture, is one of the closest Nagano ski areas to Nagoya. It offers powdery snow at an altitude of around 1,600 meters, plus Achi Village’s reputation for having one of Japan’s best starry skies.

It’s known for clean facilities, gentle slopes and views of the Southern Alps. At the base, there’s also a “Kids World” snow play area, with moving walkways and space for sledding, snowshoeing and tubing without needing to use the main runs.

Course length: Short to long (400m–2,000m)

Short to long (400m–2,000m) Skill level: Beginner to advanced

Beginner to advanced Family-friendly: Yes (includes “Kids World” snow play area)

Yes (includes “Kids World” snow play area) Season: Mid-December to late March

Mid-December to late March Lift ticket: Around ¥5,000

Around ¥5,000 Official site: Heavens Sonohara

Heavens Sonohara Address: 3731-4 Chisato, Achi, Shimoina District, Nagano 395-0304, Japan (Google Maps)

3731-4 Chisato, Achi, Shimoina District, Nagano 395-0304, Japan (Google Maps) Distance from Nagoya: About 1.5 hours

10. Hirugano Kogen Ski Resort (Gifu)

Hirugano Kogen Ski Resort is a family-friendly ski area in Hirugano, not far from Nagoya. It’s especially popular with beginners, kids and anyone looking for a relaxed day on the snow. The wide, gentle main run is great for learning and practicing basic turns.

The resort also has several short beginner courses and a handful of intermediate runs. In the kids’ area, there are plenty of open spaces and activities such as sledding, a snow hut experience and popular snow rafting.

Course length: Short to long (300m–1,500m)

Short to long (300m–1,500m) Skill level: Beginner to intermediate

Beginner to intermediate Family-friendly: Yes (dedicated “Hirugamo Kids Land” play area)

Yes (dedicated “Hirugamo Kids Land” play area) Season: Mid-December to late March

Mid-December to late March Lift ticket: Around ¥4,900

Around ¥4,900 Official site: Hirugano Kogen Ski Resort

Hirugano Kogen Ski Resort Address: 4670-75 Takasucho Hirugano, Gujo, Gifu 501-5301, Japan (Google Maps)

4670-75 Takasucho Hirugano, Gujo, Gifu 501-5301, Japan (Google Maps) Distance from Nagoya: About 1.75 hours

Where would you add for the best ski resorts near Nagoya? Let us know in the comments below!