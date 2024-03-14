Overwhelmed by the sheer choice of what to do in Shibuya? Here are the 10 best things to do in Shibuya, where bustling streets, trending boutiques and iconic landmarks await.

By Chehui Peh Mar 15, 2024

Shibuya, with its bustling streets and vibrant energy, is one of the most well-known districts of Tokyo. Known for its iconic crossing, fashion-forward trends and pulsating nightlife, Shibuya offers a blend of traditional charm and modern allure. Whether you’re a fashion enthusiast, a foodie, or a culture seeker, Shibuya has something for everyone. Even if it feels like everyone has been to Shibuya, there is always something new to discover. For photobugs, Shibuya also holds two spots atop our list of best places in Tokyo to photograph.

This is our list of the 10 best things to do, from crossing the famous Shibuya Crossing to discovering hidden gems like Love Hotel Hill and Cat Street.

1. Shibuya Crossing

Photo: WikiCommons/ Benh LIEU SONG One of the world’s busiest intersections.

Experience crossing the famed Shibuya Crossing, one of the world’s busiest intersections. You might get knocked over by other pedestrians if you’re filming videos and taking photos while crossing, so do keep a lookout for others as the crossing really is more busy than you can imagine. Don’t forget to pay homage to the loyal Hachiko statue nearby.

Top tip: To get that iconic view of the crossing from above, head to the rooftop of MAGNET by SHIBUYA 109. Aptly named Crossing View, you will get the best view of the crossing here. Unfortunately, Starbucks in Tsutaya, a favorite photo spot, has been under renovation and is no longer the best place to view the crossing.

2. Center Gai

Photo: iStock/ visualspace The heart of Shibuya’s shopping and entertainment district.

Discover the vibrant energy of Shibuya’s youth culture as you explore Center Gai. This bustling street is lined with shops, eateries, and entertainment options, offering a taste of local life in Shibuya. It’s also the perfect place to simply be strolling while engaging in people-watching.

3. Cat Street

Photo: PIXTA/ node Explore the endless alleyways and check out the different boutiques.

Meander along Cat Street, a trendy alleyway known for its hip boutiques, cafes, and street art. Named after the catwalk, it is where Tokyo’s hipsters hang out and catwalk down. Not a lot of feline friends will be around unless you head to a cat cafe. Cat Street has a great chill vibe that is perfect for an afternoon of chilling and immersing yourself in Shibuya. Wander down the full length of Cat Street to reach Harajuku, the perfect walk for a good weather day.

4. Miyashita Park

Photo: Joshua Meyer A popular hangout spot admist the bustling shopping district.

Immerse yourself in the urban oasis of Miyashita Park, a blend of green spaces and trendy shopping options near Shibuya Station. Explore Japanese brands, shop for street trends that are only available in this building, or relax in the park on the rooftop and watch skaters at the skatepark.

5. Shibuya 109

Photo: PIXTA/ Ryuji Shop till you drop.

Dive into Tokyo’s urban teen fashion scene at Shibuya 109. Browse through the latest styles and experience Gyaru subculture, a quintessential Shibuya experience. Shibuya 109 is also the spot of oishikatsu, where people participate in activities to support their favorite idol, entertainer, and anime character. Even if you’re not familiar with these subcultures, it’s a must-visit for anyone interested in knowing more about different facets of Japan.

6. Love Hotel Hill

Photo: PIXTA/ Ryuji Might be worth trying once?

Take a stroll through Love Hotel Hill, also known as Dogenzaka, and admire the unique architecture of themed love hotels here. This area offers a fascinating glimpse into a distinctive aspect of Japanese culture. Opt for a quick “rest” option if you want to experience one, and see firsthand how love hotels in Japan offer complete privacy and secrecy for their guests. You’ll be able to check in, take a rest, and leave without encountering another human being.

7. Dine at Nonbei Yokocho

Photo: PIXTA/ Ryuji Head over for a nightcap.

Indulge in authentic Japanese cuisine at Nonbei Yokocho, a narrow alley packed with cozy izakayas (Japanese pubs). Enjoy drinks here with friendly bar owners, and mingle with locals in this charming, atmospheric setting. Highly recommended for nighttime.

8. Experience Shibuya Nightlife

Photo: PIXTA/ HHImages Cheers!

As night falls, enjoy Shibuya’s vibrant nightlife scene. Explore the district’s myriad bars, clubs, and karaoke venues for an unforgettable evening out on the town. Shibuya is one of the areas that never sleeps, making it the perfect place to stay out all night. Entertainment options open past midnight till the early morning. You could head to a club to party and indulge in all sorts of activities from karaoke, midnight ramen, to bowling, darts, izakayas, and of course, purikura (Japanese photo booths).

9. Take in the View From Shibuya Sky

The best time to come is at golden hour.

Ascend to Shibuya Sky, the observation deck atop the Shibuya Scramble Square building, for panoramic views of Tokyo’s skyline. The breathtaking vistas, especially at sunset or night, offer a new perspective of the city. Be sure to book tickets way beforehand, as the spot has been very popular and sunset timings are extremely crowded since blowing up on social media.

10. Visit Shibuya’s Symbol, Konno Hachimangu Shrine

Photo: PIXTA/ Gengorou A few minutes away from Shibuya Crossing.

Explore the historic Konno Hachimangu Shrine, a symbol of Shibuya’s cultural heritage. Nestled amidst the bustling streets, this tranquil shrine features traditional architecture and serene surroundings, offering a peaceful retreat in the heart of Shibuya. This is also the shrine of the Shibuya family, the name behind the area of Shibuya.