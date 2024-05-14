Let's explore the 10 One Piece statues in Kumamoto, each symbolizing the characters' connections to the area's history and the ongoing recovery efforts following the 2016 earthquake.

Kumamoto is the hometown of Eiichiro Oda, the beloved author of the hit manga and anime One Piece. To celebrate this connection, Kumamoto Prefecture proudly showcases a collection of One Piece statues dedicated to the iconic main characters of the series

Each of the One Piece statues has ties to the area’s cultural, historical and social fabric. They were installed for the One Piece Kumamoto Revival Project, a collaboration with Eiichiro Oda and the city to embody resilience and hope after the devastating earthquakes that hit the region in 2016.

Let’s explore the characters and the reasons behind their placements!

Monkey D. Luffy

Photo: Imtya Rahmi Lazuardini Luffy’s statue embodies resilience during adversity.

Located prominently at the Kumamoto Prefectural Government Office entrance is a statue of the renowned Monkey D. Luffy, leader of the Straw Hat Pirates. Easily accessible in the heart of Kumamoto City, Luffy’s statue depicts him standing confidently, adorned with his signature straw hat and a wide smile, symbolizing his indomitable leadership and courage. Luffy’s statue embodies resilience during adversity and the importance of taking courageous strides when confronting challenges.

Sanji

Photo: Imtya Rahmi Lazuardini Sanji is here to lend a helping hand

Vinsmoke Sanji’s statue stands tall in Mashiki Sports Park, just before the running track. The sports hall next to the statue had become an emergency shelter for months. Not far from there, a popular culinary school was also destroyed. That’s why Sanji is here to lend a helping hand. His presence offers support during this challenging time.

Chopper

Photo: Imtya Rahmi Lazuardini Doctor Chopper stands guard, caring for the animals in need.

The statue of Tony Tony Chopper was unveiled on November 7th, 2020 outside the Kumamoto Zoo and Botanical Gardens. Due to the Kumamoto earthquakes, the zoo was damaged and closed for more than a year, resulting in the relocation of several animals during the repairs. Now, Doctor Chopper stands guard, caring for the animals in need.

Usopp

Photo: Imtya Rahmi Lazuardini Usopp welcomes travelers as they embark on their journey.

In front of Aso Station is a statue of Usopp, the sniper of the Straw Hat Pirates. Usopp welcomes travelers as they arrive and embark on their journey in Aso. Behind him stands Nakadake, a highly active volcano in Japan that has endured many landslides during earthquakes. Usopp has a mission to connect with nature and aid in the revival of Aso’s grasslands to their original splendor.

Zoro

Photo: Imtya Rahmi Lazuardini Zoro’s statue is a symbol for young people to persevere in their pursuits.

A statue of Roronoa Zoro was unveiled at Ozu Central Park on January 22nd, 2020. The statue is between Kumamoto City and Aso, providing a convenient stop for travelers heading towards Aso or Oita by car. It also symbolizes the local dedication to traditional Japanese martial art Kendo. Despite the area’s martial arts hall being damaged by earthquakes, the spirit of martial arts lives on, much like Zoro’s unwavering determination and fighting spirit. This makes the statue an inspiring symbol for young people to persevere and excel in their pursuits.

Brook

Brook’s statue represents the universal power of music.

The Brook statue stands tall in Mifune Dinosaur Park, unveiled on November 8th, 2020. Located near the Heisei College of Music, which suffered damage from an earthquake, the statue depicts Brook, the musician of the Straw Hat Pirates, holding his guitar and captured in a lively, joyful playing pose. The statue represents the universal power of music and the happiness it inspires, encouraging students and passersby to embrace music to express themselves and connect with others.

Robin

Photo: Imtya Rahmi Lazuardini Her presence signifies an unending quest for new discoveries.

Nico Robin’s statue stands tall at the Kumamoto Earthquake Memorial Museum, unveiled on October 9th, 2021. It stands at the location of the former Tokai University’s Aso Campus. Being the Straw Hat crew’s archaeologist, her presence here signifies an unending quest for discoveries. This goes well with the museum’s objective of protecting history through learning.

Franky

Photo: Imtya Rahmi Lazuardini Franky reflects on the region’s efforts in reconstruction after the earthquake.

Franky’s statue is the tallest of all the One Piece statues at Takamori station in Minami Aso. The statue depicts Franky posing powerfully with tools in hand, celebrating building and engineering skills. It reflects the region’s efforts in reconstruction and innovation after the earthquake.

Jinbe

Photo: Imtya Rahmi Lazuardini Jine stands as an emblem of unity between land masses and oceans.

Jinbe’s statue is in Uto’s Sumiyoshi Kaigan Park. It is located by the sea to symbolize his identity as a whale shark fishman and helmsman of the Straw Hat Pirates. The statue stands at the shores, signifying his strong ties with water bodies and serves as an emblem of unity between land masses and oceans.

Nami

Photo: Imtya Rahmi Lazuardini Nami’s statue stands for foresight and preparation in overcoming challenges.

Nami the navigator of the Straw Hat Pirates has her statue in Nishihara Village, unveiled on July 31st, 2021. The village is near the Tawarayama wind turbines which suffered damage in 2016. Nami’s statue reflects this connection to the wind. It is a metaphor for the importance of foresight and preparation in overcoming challenges.

