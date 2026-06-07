The 5 Japanese Films at Cannes and When to See Them

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival is over, but the featured Japanese films are about to be released in theaters. Catch up on Japan's recent critical hits before they hit the big screen.

By Elizabeth Sok Jun 8, 2026 6 min read

From samurai epics to fantasy anime, cinema is among the most beloved parts of Japanese pop culture. Japanese films routinely make critics’ lists and score record-breaking domestic and overseas earnings. At the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, three Japanese films were gunning for the top prize: Sheep in the Box, All of a Sudden and Nagi Notes. Although none claimed it, Tao Okamoto and Virginie Efira both won Best Actress awards for their roles in All of a Sudden. Also, Okamoto’s win was the first for a Japanese actress in the festival’s history.

In case you missed them, we’ll guide you through these Japanese Films at Cannes and when you can see them.

The History of Japanese Films at the Cannes Film Festival

Five Japanese directors showcased their films at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. But what is Cannes and how has Japanese cinema fared over the years?

What is the Cannes Film Festival?

For 70 years, the Cannes Film Festival has been at the forefront of film as art. The Palme d’Or is the grand prize and winners have many entries beloved by critics, such as La Dolce Vita (1960), Sex, Lies and Videotape (1989) and Parasite (2019).

However, the festival isn’t only about high cinema either. For example, Tom Cruise debuted his highly anticipated sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, to much fanfare at Cannes in 2022. Also, several winners have become well-known hits, such as Apocalypse Now (1979), Pulp Fiction (1994) and Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004). But, whether it’s arthouse films or big-budget blockbusters, the bottom line is that Cannes is one of the biggest movie events of the year.

Japanese Movies at Cannes

Since 1946, five Japanese movies have won the coveted top prize at Cannes: Gate of Hell (1954), Kagemusha (1980), The Ballad of Narayama (1984), The Eel (1997) and Shoplifters (2018). Director Shohei Imamura stands out from the rest for scoring two wins with The Ballad of Narayama and The Eel.

The Grand prize isn’t the only honor up for grabs at Cannes and Japanese filmmakers have been well represented in other categories too. Also known as the Best Director award, the Prix de la mise en scène has been awarded to Nagisa Oshima for Empire of Passion (1978), while Drive My Car (2021) and Monster (2023) were recognized for Best Screenplay (Prix du scénario). The Prix un certain regard category recognizes up and coming filmmakers and Koji Fukada scored a win with Harmonium in 2016.

Japanese Films at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival

Three Japanese films were selected for entry into the main competition at Cannes.

Sheep in the Box

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, Sheep in the Box is the latest in the celebrated auteur’s extensive filmography that features critically acclaimed releases, including Like Father, Like Son (2013), Shoplifters and Monster.

Set in Japan in the near future, Sheep in the Box follows the lives of Kensuke (Daigo Yamamoto) and Otone (Haruka Ayase), a couple who are grieving the loss of their son, Kakeru (Kuwaki Rimu). Unable to move through the tragedy, Otone and a reluctant Kensuke decide to accept a promotional AI-powered replica modelled after Kakeru. Kore-eda’s film grapples with a variety of themes, such as what it means to be human, the limits and possibilities of technology, especially AI, and how the living navigate the aftermath of death.

Sheep in the Box opened on May 29 at major cinema chains nationwide.

All of a Sudden

Returning to Cannes for the first time since his critically-acclaimed film, Drive My Car, director Ryusuke Hamaguchi explores the intersections of care, intimacy and mortality under capitalism in All of a Sudden.

The story takes place in Paris and Kyoto and zeroes in on the relationship between Marie-Lou, a care facility director, and Mari, a director of experimental theater with a terminal illness. Over the course of the film, we watch Marie-Lou and Mari develop from strangers into the closest of friends as each knows the time grows increasingly short for Mari. Hamaguchi allows us to listen in on their intimate all-night-long conversations about how humans ought to care for one another whether it’s through medicine or art.

All of a Sudden opens on June 19 at major cinema chains nationwide.

Nagi Notes

No stranger to Cannes with a 2016 breakout win (Harmonium) and Love on Trial (2025) premiering last year, director Koji Fukada returns with Nagi Notes.

Yoriko (Takako Matsu) works on a dairy farm in rural Okayama and produces sculptures in her free time. Yuri (Shizuka Ishibashi), an architect from Tokyo and Yoriko’s good friend and ex-sister-in-law, visits the small town of Nagi. Whether it’s Yoriko and Yuri or Haruki (Waku Kawaguchi), a local teen, and his friend Keita (Kiyora Fujiwara), Fukada shows us tender, intimate relationships, the depths of which we slowly explore over the film. With subtle character development set in a Japanese countryside that feels lived-in, Nagi Notes prioritizes slice-of-life storytelling over melodrama.

Nagi Notes will play from September 25.

Other Japanese Films at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival

Apart from the three shortlisted films for the Palme d’Or, two other Japanese films were shown at Cannes.

All the Lovers in the Night

Directed by Yukiko Sode, All The Lovers In The Night is an adaptation of a 2011 Japanese novel of the same name.

The film centers on Fuyuko (Yukino Kishii), a single woman in her mid-30s with a rigid life and work routine. The socially awkward Fuyuko encounters Mitsutsuka (Tadanobu Asano), a high school physics teacher who helps her after a night of overdrinking. All The Lovers In The Night captures the dual challenges of building intimacy with friends and lovers while also protecting our traumatized inner selves from further pain and suffering.

All the Lovers in the Night will premiere in fall 2026.

The Samurai and the Prisoner

Taking place at the end of the Warring States Period, The Samurai And The Prisoner is an adaptation of an award-winning historical novel written by Honobu Yonezawa.

Kiyoshi Kurosawa sits in the director’s chair and takes audiences through a set of mysteries spanning four seasons. Imprisoned by Araki Murashige (Masahiro Motoki), a feudal lord fighting against Oda Nobunaga, the clever Kuroda Kanbei (Masaki Suda) is recruited to help solve fantastical crimes that threaten to destabilize his authority in a time of war. One part political intrigue and one part a classic whodunit, film eschews the epic battles expected of the samurai genre. Instead, audiences are treated to a mystery with contemplations on morality, ethics and the use of war in feudal Japan.

The Samurai and the Prisoner opens on June 19 at major cinema chains nationwide.

Are you planning on seeing any of the Japanese films shown at Cannes 2026? Let us know in the comments!