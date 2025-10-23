Live

The Basics of Investing in Japan

Have you been thinking about investing in Japan? In this video, we cover why you should, some options you can take and how to get started.

If you’ve been living in Japan for some time now, chances are you’ve wondered how to start investing in Japan. It may look complicated, but it’s actually much easier than you think it is. In this video, we cover why you should invest in Japan, investment options, conditions for U.S. citizens and how to get started.

Why Invest in Japan?

Simply put, the country’s economy remains stable (with low interest rates) and there are incentives for long-term investors.

Investment Options

Here are a few ways for you to get started. For a more in-depth look, check out this post.

Account Types

NISA (Nippon Individual Savings Account)

  • NISA allows tax-free investing to anyone residing in Japan.
  • These accounts are great options for those who want to invest in Japan long-term but do not intend to stay until retirement.
  • They offer no taxes on capital gains and dividends

iDeCo (Individual-type Defined Contribution Pension Plan)

  • If you plan on staying in Japan permanently, iDeCo is the best retirement savings option.
  • Contributions to these accounts are limited to select mutual funds, bonds and ETFs.
  • Since withdrawals are locked until you are at least 60 years old
  • It is possible to withdraw your account early if you meet the following three criteria: you are not a Japanese citizen and are leaving Japan; you opened your iDeCO account less than five years previously; and you have less than ¥250,000 in the account

Types of Investments

Index Funds & ETFs

  • Passive, long-term investing.
  • Some great options in Japan are ETFs that track the Nikkei 225 and TOPIX, stock market indexes for the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
  • Global ETFs are also great options for expanding your portfolio.
  • For global exposure, check S&P 500, MSCI World or emerging-market ETFs; Vanguard and eMAXIS Slim funds.

REITs (Real-Estate Investment Trusts)

  • Gives property exposure without buying; several Japan-REIT index ETFs trade on the TSE.

Stocks & Dividend Plays

  • Active investors can buy individual names.
  • Well-known dividend payers include Mitsubishi UFJ, SoftBank and Japan Tobacco.
  • Using a NISA account, small gains are tax-free.

Bonds & Fixed-Income

  • Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) have modest yields but high safety; foreign-currency bonds are also available through domestic brokers.

Conditions for U.S. Citizens

Americans face extra hurdles because of IRS rules and FATCA. Here are some conditions:

  • You must report all foreign holdings; NISA and iDeCo are not tax-exempt under U.S. law. 
  • Some Japanese brokers like Rakuten, SBI may no longer open accounts for U.S. citizens.

The Basics of Investing in Japan

  • Step 1: Choose a brokerage.
  • Step 2: If you can, open a NISA or iDeCo based on how long you intend to stay in Japan.
  • Step 3: Fund your account(s) by setting up monthly payments or adding a certain amount to your savings.

For more tips and step-by-step help with life in Japan, subscribe to the GaijinPot YouTube channel. Have you started investing in Japan? Let us know about your experience in the comments.

