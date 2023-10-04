The Best 24-Hour Coffee Shops and Internet Cafes in Tokyo

Missed the train? Have a to pull an all-nighter? Check out these options for all-night cafes.

By Shyam Bhardwa Oct 5, 2023 4 min read

Everyone’s found themselves wide awake at 3 a.m. before. Maybe you’ve got a red-eye flight and must be up and on your way to the airport. Or perhaps you’ve just rounded off a great night out and stopped to figure out your next move. Maybe you’re even just a night owl, and this is when you’re most comfortable. But what do you do when you’re awake but Tokyo isn’t?

Here are a few cafes to relax and pass the night away.

Coffee Aristocrat Edinburgh

This cafe is a short six-minute walk from Shinjuku station and a convenient location for anyone in central Tokyo. As expected, it’s decorated in an aristocratic, turn-of-the-century style with marble bevels and gold fittings, ensuring you feel like the titular aristocrat. Despite this, the atmosphere is quite relaxed, with friendly staff and a lively buzz of chatter. In keeping with the theme, there is also an indoor smoking section you can ask to be placed in (or away from).

Edinburgh is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and offers light meals such as sandwiches, cakes and bagels and a large selection of coffee and tea. There is no strict time limit, but you are asked to buy a drink every three hours you stay.

The tables and booths are all equipped with plug sockets, and a stable, fast WiFi connection is available to all patrons, making it an excellent place to work or study. The only complaint might be from your wallet–Edinburgh is on the pricier side, but make your drink last, and you’ll have no issues relaxing here, however early you’re in Tokyo.

M&E Sukuea 3-2-4 Shinjuku, Tokyo - Map Nearest Station: Shinjuku-Sanchome (Exit C4), JR Shinjuku edinburgh.jp/

Sakura Cafe

Photo: iStock/ PrathanChorruangsak It’s going to be a late one, Mac.

Sakura is a small chain of cafes spread around Tokyo, with branches in popular locations such as Ikebukuro and Asakusa. The cafes have varied opening times, but their Jimbocho, Hatagaya and Nippori branches are open 24 hours a day.

There is plenty of space at the tables, especially during the quieter night hours, and the simple furniture gives the cafes a homey, rustic atmosphere. Their economical menu options make this a perfect spot for travelers on a budget.

Though you might be hard-pressed for plug sockets at any of their locations, free WiFi is available, and as a bonus, many of the staff speak English! Look no further if you’re looking for somewhere to spend a few hours during Tokyo night.

Jimbocho: 2-21-4 Kanda Jinbocho, Chiyoda, Tokyo - Map Hatagaya: 1 -32-3 Hatagaya, Shibuya, Tokyo - Map Nippori: 3-43-15 Sendagi, Bunkyo, Tokyo - Map Nearest Stations: Jimbocho, Hatagaya and Sendagi www.sakura-cafe.asia/

Hailey 5 Cafe

The Hailey 5 cafes are a chain of spots that straddle the line between a conventional cafe, a manga cafe and an internet cafe, offering amenities from each—space to yourself, food and drinks and unlimited internet access, all available 24 hours a day.

One 24-hour cafe is located near Shibuya station, with another a few minutes away from Ikebukuro, making both ideal for travelers or people transiting between destinations. The private rooms let you relax in comfort, while showers and other self-care amenities are available for a reasonable price to refresh yourself after a long trip.

Unlike the first two cafes on this list, you don’t need to keep buying food or drinks here. It’s more like a manga cafe; you pay for your time there. Entry gives you unlimited self-service drinks; you can order food from the counter if you get peckish. If you need somewhere to stay before an early flight or night bus, Hailey 5 has you covered.

Kaikatsu Club

Like Hailey 5, the Kaikatsu Club cafes lean much more towards internet cafes, with similar services provided. With over a dozen locations in Tokyo alone and more scattered throughout the country, including Osaka, Sapporo and Sendai, this is an excellent spot to look for no matter where you are in Japan.

When you arrive, you are given a bill and a private room with power sockets and access to several amenities, such as unlimited self-service drinks, a library and unlimited WiFi. You can also purchase additional useful features, such as showers, movies, and time in massage chairs.

In larger cities and more popular stores, staff may speak English, so feel free to ask for help. Like most internet cafes, you pay based on how long you stay, and for more popular stores, it may be worth making a reservation to be sure there’s space.

Shinjuku: 1-8-5 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo - Map Akihabara: 1-31-3 Sotokanda, Chiyoda, Tokyo - Map Ikebukuro: 1-17-6 Nishi Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo - Map Nearest Stations: JR Shinjuku, JR Akihabara, JR Ikebukuro www.kaikatsu.jp

&Cafe Shirofuwa Laundry

Photo: iStock/ Srongkrod We hope you like white noise.

“A laundry? I thought this article was about cafes?!”

The Shirofuwa Laundry in Hatagaya is also an excellent cafe for night owls to stop by. Though it is primarily a laundromat, the store has dedicated substantial space to tables and has a cafe and snack area open around the clock.

While staffed during the day, electronic money can be used to pay for drinks and food during unmanned hours. The cafe also has free WiFi and several power outlets, making it an ideal place to work or study–as long as you don’t mind the sound of washing machines! The Shirofuwa Laundries is a series of three stores, but the largest cafe space is at their Hatagaya branch, which is a short hop away from Shibuya in Tokyo.