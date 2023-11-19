The Best Autumn Leaf Viewing Spots in Shimane

Shimane, Japan’s second least-populated prefecture, is renowned for gingko, maple and beech trees that paint the region in a palette of warm colors come autumn.
If you want to experience Japan’s leaf viewing season away from the crowds of more well-known prefectures, here are Shimane’s top ten destinations.
1. Gakuen-ji Temple
Gakuen-ji was allegedly founded at the request of Empress Suiko, the first reigning empress in Japan’s recorded history who was instrumental in the country’s adoption of Buddhism. Today, Gakuen-ji is a stop on multiple local pilgrimages and the most famous leaf-viewing spot in Shimane. The grounds’ maple trees transform into a crimson and orange canopy from mid to late November. Later, the leaves fall and create a colorful carpet.
2. Yushien Garden
From mid to late November, this traditional-style garden’s central pond reflects red maples and evergreen pines, making them appear even more numerous. Guests can easily spend a few hours here, exploring meandering paths, relaxing in on-site cafes or buying souvenirs produced by local farms. Yushien is also one of the few gardens in Shimane that opens its doors at night in autumn, hosting an illumination event that enhances the beauty of the maples.
3. Ichibata Yakushi
Located 200 meters up a mountainside, Ichibata Yakushi is a temple renowned for its bird’s eye views of Lake Shinji and the Chugoku Mountain Range. From mid-November to early December, autumn leaf hunters visit to enjoy the mountains’ changing colors, join a zazen meditation session or stay overnight in the temple’s cottage.
4. Oni no Shitaburui Gorge
Visit from late October to mid-November, and views of autumn foliage from a 45-meter-high suspension bridge are just the first wonders that await in this prefectural nature park. Further down the trails, otherworldly rock formations with names like Oni no Rakurui Iwa (Demon’s Tears Rock) await. Hiking the gorge only takes about an hour one way, so visitors can take their time traversing the trails (one of which is wheelchair and stroller accessible).
5. Itohara Memorial Museum
This museum is the historic estate of the Itohara family—former samurai who were appointed to manage local iron production in the Edo Period (1603-1868). From late October to mid-November, autumn leaves are the museum’s main attraction. Enjoy them while relaxing in the estate’s traditional-style garden or strolling along Senshin no Michi, a walking path through the woods meant to calm the mind.
6. Tachikue Gorge
In addition to towering cliffs and changing leaves, which reach their peak around mid-November, hikers in Tachikue can encounter over 1,000 Buddhist statues scattered throughout the forest. These were built over the years in conjunction with the gorge’s two temples, the oldest of which was founded in the 9th century.
7. Mount Sanbe
Mount Sanbe is a “family” of ancient volcanic peaks that includes Osanbe (Man Sanbe), Mesanbe (Woman Sanbe) and Kosanbe (Child Sanbe). The tallest is Osanbe, which reaches 1,126 meters above sea level.
Sanbe’s beech forests dress in autumn colors from mid-October to mid-November, and visitors flock here to climb one of the six summit courses or ride the sightseeing chairlift. After a day of hiking, weary climbers can relax in one of the hot springs around the mountain’s base.
8. Jozenji Temple
Between mid-November and early December, the grounds of this temple at the foot of Mount Sanbe turn golden. A massive gingko tree that is over 600 years old changes from green to yellow and then slowly covers the ground with its bright leaves as they fall.
9. Hori Garden
This Edo Period (1603-1868) mansion was home to the Hori family, wealthy mine overseers. The estate grounds include a Japanese garden, which from late October to mid-November is highlighted by maple trees and the changing colors of nearby mountains. During November’s peak viewing season, the garden hosts an illumination event.
10. Otome Toge Saint Mary’s Chapel
Built in remembrance of Japanese Christians who were imprisoned in the small town of Tsuwano in the late 19th century, Otome Toge is now a pilgrimage site and historical landmark. The chapel is located in the town’s surrounding forest, which contains evergreens, bamboo and maples that change colors from late October to mid-November.
