The Best Breakfast in Tokyo from Cheap to Fancy

By Adam Douglas Sep 20, 2023 4 min read

Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day. However, for many countries, breakfast is not nearly as exciting as other meals, like in Japan, where breakfast feels like an afterthought. Your morning meal might be limited if you’re a foreigner living in Japan.

Many hotels will offer breakfast but sometimes are limited to rice and salmon, or runny scrambled eggs, a salad and dinner rolls if there are “Western” options. However, there are many breakfast options if you know where to look, especially in Tokyo.

Here are our picks for the best breakfast joints in town based on budget, from cheap eats to the lap of luxury.

Budget Breakfast

If you’re sticking to a budget of ¥1,000 less per person or want something quickly without a lot of fuss, most cities in Japan are packed with restaurants offering breakfast.

Family chains in Japan serve up eggs and sausage along with traditional Japanese breakfasts like fish and miso soup, but also usually include the drink bar, an all-you-can-drink station of juices, coffee and teas. Try Jonathan, Gusto, Royal Host or—for a real shot of culture shock—Japanese Denny’s. Unfortunately, there’s no Moons Over My Hammy or Grand Slam.

You can’t go wrong with one of Japan’s three beef bowl chains, Sukiya, Yoshinoya and Matsuya, for something a little faster. These homegrown fast food places offer eggs and bacon, the standard miso soup and fish, and steaming, heaping bowls of meat over rice. They’re usually open 24 hours and absolutely everywhere in the country.

Japan has plenty of other low-cost breakfast options, including bakeries, coffee shops like Doutor (great sandwiches) and your friendly neighborhood convenience store, arguably the place for the best coffee you can get for the price in Japan.

Mid-Tier Breakfast

If you are okay with opening your wallet a bit, there’s an absolute wealth of amazing eateries, including breakfast options. Most meals here will run you between ¥2,000–3,000. Check the restaurants’ sites to see their menus and prices.

If pancakes are your thing, head to one of the five Flippers in Tokyo. Japanese-style pancakes are lighter and fluffier than American (think souffle pancakes) and are considered more of a dessert. Flippers’ pancakes are heavenly and work just as well for breakfast or brunch. If sweet isn’t your thing, try one of their savory options. Another restaurant option for an all-American breakfast is to check out Bubby’s branches.

World Breakfast Allday has three locations in Tokyo offering breakfasts from around the world served all day long. The three staples are American, British and Taiwanese plates, but they also feature a rotating special that changes every two months. It was Mexican at the time of publication, but past countries have included Mongolia, Malaysia, Morocco and many others that don’t happen to start with M.

If you’re craving something more uniquely Japanese, head over to Tsumugi. In the information center at Tsukiji Hongwanji Temple, Tsumugi offers an incredible multi-dish spread, 18 Hinmoku No Asagohan, which includes rice, miso soup and 16 other small dishes, each with a different taste. There are limited quantities, so come early.

High-Tier Breakfast

Nothing says luxury like a high-class hotel breakfast buffet. Well, maybe a Rolls Royce. But a banging buffet is certainly a close second. It can be a glorious way to start your morning if you have the means. Being high-tier, they are pricey, starting around ¥5,000 and up, depending on the hotel.

The Park Hyatt Hotel, featured in the film Lost In Translation, has one the most grandiose breakfast buffets in Tokyo. Served in the Girandole restaurant, it includes “Japanese and Western favorites with an additional choice of eggs any style, and any coffee or tea,” according to the site.

It also does a traditional Japanese breakfast and a la carte items. Satsuki in the New Otani is another option for a stellar breakfast buffet. Fancy bread, pastries or yogurt from Pierre Hermes Paris? You’re in luck.

For the ultimate morning meal, take your breakfast 51 floors up at The Tavern – Grill & Lounge at the Andaz in Toranomon Hills. Along with the usual breakfast buffet fare, you can get items made to order, including eggs Benedict, avocado toast and even a Japanese breakfast set.

