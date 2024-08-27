The Best English Bookstores in Tokyo

Are you looking for English bookstores in Tokyo? Here are some of the very best where you can find bestsellers to rare classics.

For English-speaking book lovers, Tokyo is home to an impressive array of bookstores that cater to all tastes—including spooky mysteries like these. Whether you’re searching for the latest bestseller, somewhere to study Japanese or a cozy spot to lose yourself in the pages of a novel, you’ll find the best English bookstore in Tokyo.

Below are where you can find English-language books and even textbooks, each with its unique charm and selection. From sprawling multi-story stores to niche shops specializing in out-of-print titles, these bookstores are must-visit destinations for anyone who loves to read.

1. Tsutaya Books in Daikanyama

Photo: iStock/ pukupix Like book-loving moths to a flame.

Located in the stylish Daikanyama T-Site, Tsutaya Books is more than just a bookstore—it’s an experience. The sprawling complex consists of three interconnected buildings, offering a haven for book lovers. Themed as a “library in the woods,” it’s often called one of the prettiest bookstores in the world. The shelves are stocked with books on art, design, travel, cuisine, and more. You can browse their extensive collection of vintage magazines, enjoy a coffee at the on-site cafe, or relax in the luxurious salon lounge.

2. Infinity Books Japan

Located in Asakusa, Infinity Books Japan is a go-to spot for English-language readers seeking secondhand books. The store offers a diverse selection of used and rare titles across various genres, from classic novels to travel guides. Its inviting atmosphere makes it an easy place to spend time browsing. Infinity Books also hosts community events like live music and readings. There’s an online shop for those who can’t visit in person, with global shipping available.

3. Naka-Meguro Tsutaya Books

Photo: PIXTA/ yama1221 It’s right across the street from Naka-Meguro.

In the trendy Naka-Meguro neighborhood, Naka-Meguro Tsutaya Books stands out for its curated selection of books and its integration with an attached Starbucks cafe. It offers a small but dedicated section for English-language books, including popular titles and resources for studying Japanese. If a new book is released in English, there’s a good chance you’ll find it here, making it a popular spot for book lovers in Tokyo.

4. Kinokuniya Takashimaya Shinjuku

Located near the bustling Shinjuku Station, this Kinokuniya branch is known for its vast collection of English books. Situated in the annex building connected to Takashimaya Times Square, this branch is technically located in Shibuya. It actually offers a larger selection of English-language books than the flagship store in Shinjuku proper. Spanning the entire sixth floor, you’ll find a wide array of fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, travel guides, and even manga. The store also hosts book signings and readings by prominent authors, making it a popular destination for book lovers.

5-24-2 Sendagaya, Takashimaya Times Square Annex 6F, Shibuya, Tokyo - Map Nearest Station: Shinjuku www.e-kinokuniya.com/store/department/takashimaya-shinjuku

5. Kitazawa Bookstore (Jimbocho)

Photo: PIXTA/ chigasaki7 A fixture since 1902.

In Jimbocho, Tokyo’s famous book town, Kitazawa Bookstore has been a fixture since 1902. Specializing in English-language books, it’s perfect for those seeking academic texts, classic literature, or rare finds. The shelves are packed with thousands of titles, some of which are historic. Whether you’re a student, researcher, or simply a lover of classic literature, Kitazawa Bookstore is worth a visit.

2-5 Kanda, Kitazawa Building 2F. Jinbocho, Chiyoda, Tokyo - Map www.kitazawa.co.jp Nearest Station: Jimbocho

6. The Isseido Booksellers

Photo: PIXTA/ chigasaki7 Looking for a rare English title? Try visiting Isseido Booksellers.

Also in the historic Jimbocho district, Isseido Booksellers is one of Tokyo’s oldest and most reputable bookstores. Established in 1903, it boasts an extensive collection of Japanese and foreign books, including rare English-language titles. The store’s elegant and traditional interior enhances the experience, making it a fascinating destination for anyone interested in the history of books. Whether you’re a serious collector or someone who appreciates the beauty of old books, Isseido Booksellers is a place where you can discover unique and valuable editions.

1-7 Kanda Jinbocho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo - Map Nearest Station: Jimbocho www.isseido-books.co.jp/index_en.html

7. Cow Books

Another bookstore in the Naka-Meguro area, Cow Books, specializes in out-of-print and hard-to-find books. The store features literature from the 1960s and 1970s, particularly on social movements, progressive politics, and counterculture. The cozy, minimalist space is as much a gallery as a bookstore, with carefully curated shelves displaying rare finds and first editions. Cow Books is a must-visit for collectors and anyone interested in rare literary gems.

8. Maruzen Marunouchi

Photo: Pixta u_photo You’ll find English titles on the 4th floor.

The Maruzen shop in Marunouchi is a well-known spot in Tokyo for those looking to find a wide range of English-language books. The 4th floor has extensive English titles, from popular fiction to specialized textbooks. The store’s thoughtful organization and ample space make it a pleasure to browse, catering to casual readers and those searching for specific works. Beyond books, Maruzen also offers a variety of stationery and reading accessories, making it a go-to location for anyone with a love for literature.

What are your favorite English bookstores in Tokyo? Do you know any hidden gems? Let us know in the comments.