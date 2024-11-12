The Best Hiphop and Rap Songs For Learning Japanese

Are you a fan of hip hop and self studying? Check out the best rap songs for learning Japanese.

By Matthew Coslett Nov 13, 2024 8 min read

Learning Japanese is useful whether you’re preparing for the JLPT or just introducing yourself to colleagues. But textbooks and drills can get boring fast. A more fun way to learn? Music! Some of the best rap songs for learning Japanese are packed with practical phrases and sound like real conversations.

While genres like J-Pop, city pop and hardcore punk get all the attention, Japanese rap is a hidden gem. It might be fast and full of slang, but it’s great for learners. Plus, with stars like Megan Thee Stallion spotlighting Japan’s hip-hop scene, now’s the perfect time to dive in.

This list has everything from underground tracks to big hits—helping you learn the language and discover some amazing artists along the way.

‘Team Tomodachi’ – Yuki Chiba

On the topic of learning local customs, here’s a viral hit from Yuki Chiba. The rapper focuses on the fun side of travel, like devouring okonomiyaki (a Kansai-style pancake with sauce and savory toppings).

For learners, the highlight is the song’s refrain, where Yuki Chiba plays with three common verb forms—chigiri (契り, a noun form), chigirou (契ろう, let’s make a vow), and chigiri kawashi (契り交わし, to exchange vows). It’s a playful way to get familiar with verb conjugation in action.

Japanese Romaji Meaning 契り交わし飲んでる酒 Chigiri kawashi nonderu sake Promise to drink some alcohol 契り, 契り, 契り Chigiri, chigiri, chigiri Swear it, swear it, swear it 契ろう, 契ろう, 契ろう Chigirou, chigirou, chigirou Let’s promise, let’s promise, let’s promise

‘Finish In My Mouth‘ – Awich

Awich’s very-not-safe-for-work Kuchi ni Dashite (口に出して, finish in my mouth) is an empowering anthem that celebrates female sexuality and self-expression. With bold lyrics and a confident flow, she encourages women to embrace their desires and speak openly about their needs. The track combines catchy beats with unapologetic messaging, making it a standout piece in contemporary hip-hop.

For learners, especially those interested in mastering sexy Japanese vocabulary for talking dirty, this song offers plenty of fun and playful words and phrases that are best kept out of public conversation. It’s worth mentioning that “kuchi ni dashite” can also be an informal expression to mean “spill the beans, speak up.”

Japanese Romaji Meaning 口に出して 溜めてた分全部 Kuchi ni dashite tameteta bun zenbu Finish in my mouth, everything you’ve been holding in. 口に出して 怖がらないでいい Kuchi ni dashite kowagaranaide ii Finish in my mouth, there’s no need to be afraid. 口に出して 恥ずかしがらずにほら Kuchi ni dashite hazukashigarazu ni hora Finish in my mouth, don’t be shy, look. 全部飲み込むから口に出して Zenbu nomikomu kara kuchi ni dashite I’ll swallow it all, so finish in my mouth.

‘Tokyo Bon 2020’ – Namewee

The hilarious Tokyo Bon 2020 is named after the traditional Bon Odori festival music it samples. In the song, Malaysian artist Namewee humorously raps about the frustration of relearning common English words through Japan’s katakana system.

Along with useful greetings like ohayo (good morning), sumimasen (excuse me) and konnichiwa (hello), the track playfully highlights common katakana words, poking fun at cultural quirks in a lighthearted way.

Chorus English Makudonarudo, guguru, toiletto, kitto katto, dizunilando, takushi, hoteru, sebun elebun, Miruku, Basu, Biru, Sutaabakkusu McDonald’s, Google, Toilet, Kit Kat, Disneyland, Taxi, Hotel, 7-11, Milk, Bus, Beer, Starbucks.

‘Nana-youbi’ – Uzhaan

As soon as the addictive beat drops and the rapid-fire rapping kicks in, you might wonder why this song is recommended for beginners. However, the verses offer useful examples of the casual “let’s” form, like yasumou (休もう, let’s take a break) and kaerou (帰ろう, let’s go back). The real highlight for beginners is the chorus, which lists the days of the week in their basic forms (for formal writing, just add -youbi / -曜日).

Chorus Romaji English 月 火 水 木 金 土 日 Getsu, ka, sui, moku, kin, do, nichi Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs, Fri, Sat, Sun

‘Wakarimasen’ – Miyachi

Miyachi loves his swear words, so here’s a quick NSFW warning for the English parts!

The song takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the Japanese diaspora—those who held onto Japanese but never picked up English, even after living in English-speaking countries. If you want to try out some of his phrases yourself, just swap eigo (英語, English) with nihongo (日本語, Japanese).

Verse Romaji English 英語わかりません Eigo wakarimasen I don’t understand English 英語もう忘れちゃった Eigo mou wasurechatta I’ve forgotten my English

‘Onomatope Rappu’ – Daoko

Daoko embodies what it would be like if the cutest girl in an anime suddenly decided to become a rapper. While her style may be polarizing, there’s no denying the usefulness of her music for learners, thanks to her clear voice and her willingness to tackle topics that other rappers wouldn’t touch.

A prime example is this gem, an entire song composed of onomatopoeia, paired with an adorable music video that could win over even the most hardcore gangsta rap fan. There are too many onomatopoeic expressions to cover, but here are a few useful ones:

Japanese Romaji Meaning コンコン Kon-kon The sound of hitting ポコポコ Poko-poko The sound of bubbles じりじり Jiri-jiri The sound of an alarm ニャン Nyan The sound of a cat ぱりん Parin The sound of a plate shattering

‘Nanji’ – Over Kill

Need a break from Daoko’s cutesy style? Look no further than Over Kill. Their sound poses the question: what would happen if a group of rebellious Japanese kids immersed themselves in every Cypress Hill album? While the verses can be almost incomprehensible, the chorus features some useful Japanese phrases—like how to ask, “What time is it?”—making it a great choice for learners.

Chorus Romaji English 今何時？ Ima nanji? What time is it?

‘Mamushi’ – Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion has introduced the ever-popular Yuki Chiba to her millions of fans in the States. With its slow pace, this song offers plenty of learning opportunities. It features commonly used pronouns like watashi (私), orera (俺ら) and oretachi (俺たち), which we discussed in a previous article.

Japanese Romaji English 私は スター Watashi ha sutaa I’m a (super)star (polite) 俺らは スター Ore-ra ha sutaa We’re (super)stars (ore-ra is considered casual and typically male) 俺たちを Ore-tachi wo Us (casual)

So those are my recommendations for beginners. Thanks to its use of rhythms and synonyms, there are plenty of songs for more advanced learners.

‘My Life’ – Zorn

If you’re tired of bragging rhymes about lavish lifestyles, Zorn offers a refreshing change. His raps focus on the life of an average Joe rather than a superstar. His music celebrates everyday people—like those you see on the train, lamenting their kurikaeshi no seikatsu (繰り返しの生活, repetitive life)—who find joy in simple pleasures like tabako (タバコ, cigarettes), kan kohi (缶コーヒー, canned coffee), bentou (弁当, packed lunch), and chatting with their little girls—the true highlights of their day.

Japanese Romaji English 朝から晩ただ働く/月から土までまた変わらず Asa kara ban tada hataraku/ getsu kara do made mata kawarazu From morning to night, nothing but work/From Monday from Friday unchanging いつも汚れた作業着 Itsumo yogoreta sagyogi (My) always dirty work clothes 大体こんなもんさ Daitai konna mon sa That’s pretty much all it is クタクタで開ける玄関/娘たちの声 おかえり Kutakutade akeru genkan/ musume-tachi no koe okaeri Exhausted, I open the door, and my daughters’ voices (say) welcome back

‘Keigo’ – Dotama

On the topic of everyday life, check out this banger by Dotama. He crafted an entire song about the super-polite keigo verbs he has to learn and the effort it takes. This may be the most relatable track on the list, serving as a reminder that even young Japanese people often struggle with using the politest forms of the language correctly.

Japanese Romaji English お聞きになる、ご覧になる、お見えになる、お読みになる O-kiki ni naru, goran ni naru, o-mie ni naru, o-yomi ni naru Listen, Be seen, See, Read 御社にお伺い、仰る通り、申し上げる Onsha ni o-ukagai, ossharutōri, mōshiageru I will visit your company, As you said, I would like to say 拝見する、拝聴する、拝読する、拝聞する Haiken suru, haichō suru, haidoku suru, haibun suru To see, to hear, to read, to listen to

‘Zutto’ – Spicy Chocolate and Han-kun

Spicy Chocolate has a unique ability to cut straight to the listener’s soul, and this song is no exception. The rapper plays with the limited endings of Japanese to create a repetitive rhyme over a simple guitar loop, expressing exactly what he wants to say about his lover.

While the track stirred controversy over how much inspiration was taken from Original Love’s classic song, it remains a standout piece. For learners, the track frequently repeats the word bakkari (ばかり), which means “only,” but in this context conveys a sense closer to “nothing but.”

Japanese Romaji English かっこばっかり つけて不安にしてばっかり Kakko bakkari tsukete fuan ni shite bakkari I try to be nothing but cool but feel nothing but uneasy 喧嘩ばかり その度後悔ばかり Kenka bakari sonotabi kōkai bakari Nothing but fighting, followed by nothing but regrets 黄昏の空 また君の事ばっかり考えてた Tasogare no sora mata kimi no koto bakkari kangaete-ta In the twilight sky, I was thinking about you again

‘Osaka Up’ – Shingo Nishinari

With boundless energy and a deep love for his hometown, Shingo Nishinari has made a name for himself by unapologetically representing the slums of the Nishinari area in Osaka.

For learners, this absolute banger of a track is packed with hyogen (表現, dialect) from Kansai slang, including expressions like yaro? (やろ? meaning “right?”), ee (ええ, meaning “great”), maido (まいど, a greeting), and nen (ねん, meaning “totally”).

Japanese Romaji English 地元LOVEやろ? Jimoto love yaro? You love your hometown, right? 調子はええよ Choushi ha ee yo I’m feeling great まいど Maido Greetings/thanks for your patronage 誰がいっちゃんいけてんねん Dare ga icchan iketen nen? Who is the very best?

These are just a few of my picks of rap songs for learning Japanese. My list would change if I highlighted my favorite groups (shoutout to Rhymster and Teriyaki Boyz!). What about you? Which songs do you study with, and are there any artists you enjoy listening to without understanding the lyrics? Let us know in the comments!