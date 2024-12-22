Brush up on the best lookouts in Japan.

Major Japanese cities, with their intricate patterns of narrow streets and vibrant neighborhoods, often appear like beautifully crafted puzzles. You can best appreciate them from above. This ultimate guide to the best observation decks and elevated views in Japan takes you on a tour through 10 cities where you can experience the captivating mix of modern architecture and tradition.

Sapporo

A trip to Odori Park will take you right to the famous TV Tower.

Sapporo is known for its Winter Olympics heritage and beer culture. This city offers great mountain views and modern buildings that are visible from various scenic viewpoints. The Sapporo TV Tower, at 147 meters, offers stunning city views. Visitors can also enjoy panoramic views from the Mount Moiwa Observatory, which is accessible by ropeway.

Iconic View: Odori Park

Odori Park Entry Fee: ¥1,000

¥1,000 Opening Hours: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Nearest Station: Odori

Odori Address: 1 Odorinishi, Chuo ward, Sapporo, Hokkaido(Map)

Iconic View: Panoramic night view of Sapporo

Panoramic night view of Sapporo Entry Fee: ¥1,400

¥1,400 Opening Hours: 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Nearest Station: Maruyama Park

Maruyama Park Address: 1 Moiwayama, Minami, Sapporo, Hokkaido (Map)

Iconic View: The surrounding city and mountains

The surrounding city and mountains Entry Fee: ¥740

¥740 Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Nearest Station: Sapporo

Sapporo Address: 5-2-5 Nishi, Chuo, Sapporo (Map)

Iconic View: Panoramic view of downtown Sapporo

Panoramic view of downtown Sapporo Entry Fee: ¥1,000

¥1,000 Opening Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Nearest Station: Maruyama Koen

Maruyama Koen Address: 1274 Miyanomori, Chuo, Sapporo (Map)

Sendai

The view from SS30 Building

Sendai, or the City of Trees, offers stunning views that combine urban life with nature. Alternatively, explore the Aoba Castle Site, learning about Masamune Date’s legacy while savoring picturesque vistas of the city and its surrounding forests.

Iconic View: City views

City views Entry Fee: Free

Free Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Nearest Station: Sendai

Sendai Address: 1-3-1 Central, Aoba ward, Sendai, Miyagi (Map)

Iconic View: Sunset and night view of Sendai

Sunset and night view of Sendai Entry Fee: Free

Free Opening Hours: Open 24 hours

Open 24 hours Nearest Station: International Center

International Center Address: 1 Kawauchi, Aoba ward, Sendai, Miyagi (Map)

Iconic View: Twilight cityscape

Twilight cityscape Entry Fee: Free

Free Opening Hours: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

7 a.m. – 11 p.m. Nearest Station: Sendai

Sendai Address: 4-6-1 Central, Aoba ward, Sendai, Miyagi (Map)

Tokyo

See the country’s capital from high up above.

Japan’s capital is home to some of the best observatories in the world. See the sprawling metropolis from different vantage points spread all throughout the city. Some promise views of Mount Fuji on a clear day, while others showcase the best of the hustle and bustle of the downtown shopping districts.

Iconic View: City Nightscape

City Nightscape Entry Fee: ¥1,500

¥1,500 Opening Hours: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

9 a.m. – 11 p.m. Nearest Station: Onarimon

Onarimon Address: 4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

Iconic View: Mount Fuji

Mount Fuji Entry Fee: Free

Free Opening Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Nearest Station: Tochomae

Tochomae Address: 2-8-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

Iconic View: 360-degree panoramic view of the city

360-degree panoramic view of the city Entry Fee: ¥2,000

¥2,000 Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Nearest Station: Roppongi

Roppongi Address: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

Iconic View: Shibuya Scramble Crossing

Shibuya Scramble Crossing Entry Fee: ¥2,500

¥2,500 Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Nearest Station: Shibuya

Shibuya Address: 2−24−12, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Iconic View: Mount Fuji above the Shinjuku skyline

Mount Fuji above the Shinjuku skyline Entry Fee: Free

Free Opening Hours: 9 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

9 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Nearest Station: Korakuen

Korakuen Address: 16-21 Kasuga 1, Bunkyo, Tokyo (Map)

Iconic View: Mount Tsukuba and Nikko Mountain range

Mount Tsukuba and Nikko Mountain range Entry Fee: ¥700

¥700 Opening Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Nearest Station: Ikebukuro

Ikebukuro Address: 3-1, Higashi Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map)

Iconic View: A clear view of Mount Fuji and the sprawling city

A clear view of Mount Fuji and the sprawling city Entry Fee: Free

Free Opening Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

9:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. Nearest Station: Sangenjaya

Sangenjaya Address: 4-1-1, Taishido, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map)

Iconic View: Entire Kanto region

Entire Kanto region Entry Fee: ¥2,400

¥2,400 Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Nearest Station: Tokyo Skytree

Tokyo Skytree Address: 1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida, Tokyo (Map)

Yokohama

See the Yokohama skyline come alive at dusk.

This port city is Japan’s second-largest city and is situated just south of Tokyo. The Yokohama Landmark Tower features a Sky Garden that offers sweeping views over the harbor and the famous Cosmo Clock. Don’t forget to visit the Yokohama Marine Tower, where the sea breeze and the skyline merge for a refreshing experience.

Iconic View: Yokohama’s bayside skyline

Yokohama’s bayside skyline Entry Fee: ¥1,000

¥1,000 Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Nearest Station: Minatomirai

Minatomirai Address: 2-2-1, Minatomirai, Yokohama, Kanagawa (Map)

Iconic View: Yokohama’s night view

Yokohama’s night view Entry Fee: ¥1,200

¥1,200 Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Nearest Station: Motomachi-Chukagai

Motomachi-Chukagai Address: 14-1 Yamashitacho, Yokohama, Kanagawa (Map)

Nagoya

Get a good bird’s eye view of Japan’s fourth-largest city.

Nagoya, Japan’s fourth-largest city, boasts stunning architecture and scenic views from various observation decks. The 180-meter Nagoya TV Tower features a 90-meter observation deck with stunning views, especially at dusk. Though not a traditional observation deck, the top levels of Nagoya Castle offer delightful views of the castle grounds and the city beyond.

Iconic View: Night view of Nagoya castle.

Night view of Nagoya castle. Entry Fee: ¥1,000

¥1,000 Opening Hours: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Nearest Station: Nagoya

Nagoya Address: 4-7-1 Meieki, Nakamura ward, Nagoya, Aichi (Map)

Iconic View: Twilight view of city

Twilight view of city Entry Fee: ¥1,300

¥1,300 Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Nearest Station: Hisaya-Odori

Hisaya-Odori Address: 3-6-15 Nishiki, Naka ward, Nagoya, Aichi (Map)

Iconic View: A night view recognized as a ‘Night View Heritage of Japan’ and one of its 100 best night views

A night view recognized as a ‘Night View Heritage of Japan’ and one of its 100 best night views Entry Fee: ¥300

¥300 Opening Hours: 9 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

9 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Nearest Station: Hoshigaoka

Hoshigaoka Address: Kameiri-1-8 Tashirocho, Chikusa ward, Nagoya, Aichi (Map)

Kyoto

Right across Kyoto Station.

Kyoto, Japan’s cultural heart, features stunning observation points amidst its rich history. The tall Kyoto Tower contrasts with nearby temples, while Ginkakuji’s observatory offers breathtaking autumn views. Fushimi Inari Shrine’s trails through Mount Inari reveal panoramic scenery, showcasing the captivating interplay between the city and its landscape.

Iconic View: Panoramic night views

Panoramic night views Entry Fee: ¥900

¥900 Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Nearest Station: Kyoto

Kyoto Address: 721-1 Higashishiokoji-cho, Shimogyo, Kyoto (Map)

Iconic View: A sunset view of the temple with Kyoto in the distance

A sunset view of the temple with Kyoto in the distance Entry Fee: ¥500

¥500 Opening Hours: 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Nearest Station: Kiyomizu-Gojo

Kiyomizu-Gojo Address: 1-294 Kiyomizu, Higashiyama, Kyoto (Map)

Iconic View: Panoramic view of entire Kyoto

Panoramic view of entire Kyoto Entry Fee: ¥600

¥600 Opening Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Nearest Station: Keage

Keage Address: 28 Zushiokukachocho, Yamashina, Kyoto (Map)

Osaka

See Shinsekai sprawled out in front of you.

Osaka is a lively city known for its delectable cuisine and vibrant streets. The Umeda Sky Building offers stunning 360-degree views, ideal for sunsets. Nearby, the 112.5-meter Tempozan Ferris Wheel showcases the beautiful sights of Osaka Bay, while Namba Parks features a rooftop garden for a serene escape and great views. Osaka Castle offers a blend of history and stunning views. Climbing to the top provides panoramic city views amidst beautifully landscaped gardens.

Iconic View: City night view

City night view Entry Fee: ¥2,000

¥2,000 Opening Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Nearest Station: Osaka

Osaka Address: 1-1-88 Oyodonaka, Kita, Osaka (Map)

Iconic View: Night view of the vibrant commercial district of Shinsekai

Night view of the vibrant commercial district of Shinsekai Entry Fee: ¥1,000

¥1,000 Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Nearest Station: Ebisucho

Ebisucho Address: 1-18-6 Ebisuhigashi, Naniwa, Osaka (Map)

Iconic View: Sunset over Yumeshima Island.

Sunset over Yumeshima Island. Entry Fee: ¥2,000

¥2,000 Opening Hours: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Nearest Station: Osaka-Abenobashi station

Osaka-Abenobashi station Address: 1 Chome-1-43 Abenosuji, Abeno, Osaka (Map)

Iconic View: Osaka Bay, Akashi Kaikyo Bridge

Osaka Bay, Akashi Kaikyo Bridge Entry Fee: ¥1,000

¥1,000 Opening Hours: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Nearest Station: Trade Center-mae station

Trade Center-mae station Address: 1-14-16 Nanko Kita, Suminoe, Osaka (Map)

Kobe

A Kobe City landmark.

Visit Kobe for a perfect mix of city life and coastal charm. The Mount Maya Kikuseidai Observatory offers breathtaking views of the city and bay, while the Kobe Port Tower provides a stunning harbor backdrop. Don’t miss Mount Rokko’s first observatory for beautiful panoramic sights, especially at night.

Iconic View: Kobe and Osaka (one of Japan’s top three-night views)

Kobe and Osaka (one of Japan’s top three-night views) Entry Fee: Free

Free Opening Hours: Open 24 hours

Open 24 hours Nearest Station: Hoshino

Hoshino Address: 2-2 Mayasancho, Nada ward, Kobe, Hyogo (Map)

Iconic View: Awaji Island to Osaka

Awaji Island to Osaka Entry Fee: ¥1,000

¥1,000 Opening Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Nearest Station: Hankyu Rokko station

Hankyu Rokko station Address: Gosukeyama-1877-9 Rokkosancho, Nada, Kobe, Hyogo (Map)

Iconic View: Panoramic view of Kobe

Panoramic view of Kobe Entry Fee: ¥1200

¥1200 Opening Hours: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

9 a.m. – 11 p.m. Nearest Station: Minato Motomachi station

Minato Motomachi station Address: 5-5 Hatobacho, Chuo ward, Kobe, Hyogo (Map)

Fukuoka

See the ocean and the city.

Fukuoka Tower, Japan’s tallest seaside tower at 234 meters, reflects the waters and offers stunning sunset views from its deck. The Atago Shrine observatory provides a more serene experience, offering a peaceful view of the city and surrounding mountains. Don’t overlook the Hakata Port Tower, which is especially striking against the ocean backdrop.

Iconic View: 360-degree Fukuoka cityscape and Hakata Bay

360-degree Fukuoka cityscape and Hakata Bay Entry Fee: ¥800

¥800 Opening Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Nearest Station: Nishijin station

Nishijin station Address: 2-3-26 Momochihama, Sawara, Fukuoka (Map)

Iconic View: Night view of Fukuoka city with Fukuoka Tower

Night view of Fukuoka city with Fukuoka Tower Entry Fee: Free

Free Opening Hours: 24 hour

24 hour Nearest Station: Muromi station

Muromi station Address: 2-7-1 Atago, Nishi ward, Fukuoka (Map)

Iconic View: Islands in Hakata Port, passing ships, and a vibrant city

Islands in Hakata Port, passing ships, and a vibrant city Entry Fee: Free

Free Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Nearest Station: Nakasukawabata station

Nakasukawabata station Address: 14-1 Chikkohonmachi, Hakata ward, Fukuoka (Map)

Iconic View: 120-degree panoramic night view of the entire city

120-degree panoramic night view of the entire city Entry Fee: Free

Free Opening Hours: 24 hours

24 hours Nearest Station: Fukudaimae station

Fukudaimae station Address: 106-1 Katae, Jonan ward, Fukuoka (Map)

Nagasaki

Check out the city views of Nagasaki.

Finally, Nagasaki, a city steeped in history and surrounded by breathtaking natural landscapes, offers some of the most stunning observation decks and viewpoints in Japan. Mount Inasa Observatory offers stunning views of the city, hills, and sea. Outside the city, the whimsical Dom Tower (Domtoren) at Huis Ten Bosch theme park provides a unique experience. At the same time, Mount Yumiharidake lets visitors connect with the natural beauty of the area.

Iconic View: Nagasaki Bay (one of Japan’s three most spectacular night views)

Nagasaki Bay (one of Japan’s three most spectacular night views) Entry Fee: ¥1,250

¥1,250 Opening Hours: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Nearest Station: Nagasaki

Nagasaki Address: 407-6 Fuchimachi, Nagasaki City, Nagasaki (Map)

Iconic View: Nagasaki Port and Mount Inasa

Nagasaki Port and Mount Inasa Entry Fee: Free

Free Opening Hours: 6 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

6 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Nearest Station: Ishibashi

Ishibashi Address: Glover Sky Rd, Uedamachi, Nagasaki (Map)

Which among these are your favorite observation decks and elevated views in Japan? Let us know in the comments!

This post was originally written by Joshua Meyer in 2018.