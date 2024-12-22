Major Japanese cities, with their intricate patterns of narrow streets and vibrant neighborhoods, often appear like beautifully crafted puzzles. You can best appreciate them from above. This ultimate guide to the best observation decks and elevated views in Japan takes you on a tour through 10 cities where you can experience the captivating mix of modern architecture and tradition.
Sapporo
Sapporo is known for its Winter Olympics heritage and beer culture. This city offers great mountain views and modern buildings that are visible from various scenic viewpoints. The Sapporo TV Tower, at 147 meters, offers stunning city views. Visitors can also enjoy panoramic views from the Mount Moiwa Observatory, which is accessible by ropeway.
Sapporo TV Tower
- Iconic View: Odori Park
- Entry Fee: ¥1,000
- Opening Hours: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Odori
- Address: 1 Odorinishi, Chuo ward, Sapporo, Hokkaido(Map)
Mount Moiwa Observatory
- Iconic View: Panoramic night view of Sapporo
- Entry Fee: ¥1,400
- Opening Hours: 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Maruyama Park
- Address: 1 Moiwayama, Minami, Sapporo, Hokkaido (Map)
JR Tower Observation Deck T38
- Iconic View: The surrounding city and mountains
- Entry Fee: ¥740
- Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Sapporo
- Address: 5-2-5 Nishi, Chuo, Sapporo (Map)
Okurayama Observation Deck
- Iconic View: Panoramic view of downtown Sapporo
- Entry Fee: ¥1,000
- Opening Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Maruyama Koen
- Address: 1274 Miyanomori, Chuo, Sapporo (Map)
Sendai
Sendai, or the City of Trees, offers stunning views that combine urban life with nature. Alternatively, explore the Aoba Castle Site, learning about Masamune Date’s legacy while savoring picturesque vistas of the city and its surrounding forests.
AER Observation Terrace
- Iconic View: City views
- Entry Fee: Free
- Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Sendai
- Address: 1-3-1 Central, Aoba ward, Sendai, Miyagi (Map)
Aoba Castle Site
- Iconic View: Sunset and night view of Sendai
- Entry Fee: Free
- Opening Hours: Open 24 hours
- Nearest Station: International Center
- Address: 1 Kawauchi, Aoba ward, Sendai, Miyagi (Map)
SS30 Building
- Iconic View: Twilight cityscape
- Entry Fee: Free
- Opening Hours: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Sendai
- Address: 4-6-1 Central, Aoba ward, Sendai, Miyagi (Map)
Tokyo
Japan’s capital is home to some of the best observatories in the world. See the sprawling metropolis from different vantage points spread all throughout the city. Some promise views of Mount Fuji on a clear day, while others showcase the best of the hustle and bustle of the downtown shopping districts.
Tokyo Tower
- Iconic View: City Nightscape
- Entry Fee: ¥1,500
- Opening Hours: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Onarimon
- Address: 4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building
- Iconic View: Mount Fuji
- Entry Fee: Free
- Opening Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Tochomae
- Address: 2-8-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)
Mori Art Museum
- Iconic View: 360-degree panoramic view of the city
- Entry Fee: ¥2,000
- Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Roppongi
- Address: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
Shibuya Sky
- Iconic View: Shibuya Scramble Crossing
- Entry Fee: ¥2,500
- Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Shibuya
- Address: 2−24−12, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
Bunkyo Civic Center Observation Lounge
- Iconic View: Mount Fuji above the Shinjuku skyline
- Entry Fee: Free
- Opening Hours: 9 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Korakuen
- Address: 16-21 Kasuga 1, Bunkyo, Tokyo (Map)
Sunshine 60 Observatory Tenbou-Park
- Iconic View: Mount Tsukuba and Nikko Mountain range
- Entry Fee: ¥700
- Opening Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Ikebukuro
- Address: 3-1, Higashi Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map)
Carrot Tower
- Iconic View: A clear view of Mount Fuji and the sprawling city
- Entry Fee: Free
- Opening Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Sangenjaya
- Address: 4-1-1, Taishido, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map)
Tokyo Skytree
- Iconic View: Entire Kanto region
- Entry Fee: ¥2,400
- Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Tokyo Skytree
- Address: 1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida, Tokyo (Map)
Yokohama
This port city is Japan’s second-largest city and is situated just south of Tokyo. The Yokohama Landmark Tower features a Sky Garden that offers sweeping views over the harbor and the famous Cosmo Clock. Don’t forget to visit the Yokohama Marine Tower, where the sea breeze and the skyline merge for a refreshing experience.
Yokohama Landmark Tower Sky Garden
- Iconic View: Yokohama’s bayside skyline
- Entry Fee: ¥1,000
- Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Minatomirai
- Address: 2-2-1, Minatomirai, Yokohama, Kanagawa (Map)
Yokohama Marine Tower
- Iconic View: Yokohama’s night view
- Entry Fee: ¥1,200
- Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Motomachi-Chukagai
- Address: 14-1 Yamashitacho, Yokohama, Kanagawa (Map)
Nagoya
Nagoya, Japan’s fourth-largest city, boasts stunning architecture and scenic views from various observation decks. The 180-meter Nagoya TV Tower features a 90-meter observation deck with stunning views, especially at dusk. Though not a traditional observation deck, the top levels of Nagoya Castle offer delightful views of the castle grounds and the city beyond.
Sky Promenade
- Iconic View: Night view of Nagoya castle.
- Entry Fee: ¥1,000
- Opening Hours: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Nagoya
- Address: 4-7-1 Meieki, Nakamura ward, Nagoya, Aichi (Map)
Nagoya TV Tower
- Iconic View: Twilight view of city
- Entry Fee: ¥1,300
- Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Hisaya-Odori
- Address: 3-6-15 Nishiki, Naka ward, Nagoya, Aichi (Map)
Higashiyama Sky Tower
- Iconic View: A night view recognized as a ‘Night View Heritage of Japan’ and one of its 100 best night views
- Entry Fee: ¥300
- Opening Hours: 9 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Hoshigaoka
- Address: Kameiri-1-8 Tashirocho, Chikusa ward, Nagoya, Aichi (Map)
Kyoto
Kyoto, Japan’s cultural heart, features stunning observation points amidst its rich history. The tall Kyoto Tower contrasts with nearby temples, while Ginkakuji’s observatory offers breathtaking autumn views. Fushimi Inari Shrine’s trails through Mount Inari reveal panoramic scenery, showcasing the captivating interplay between the city and its landscape.
Nidec Kyoto Tower
- Iconic View: Panoramic night views
- Entry Fee: ¥900
- Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Kyoto
- Address: 721-1 Higashishiokoji-cho, Shimogyo, Kyoto (Map)
Kiyomizudera Temple
- Iconic View: A sunset view of the temple with Kyoto in the distance
- Entry Fee: ¥500
- Opening Hours: 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Kiyomizu-Gojo
- Address: 1-294 Kiyomizu, Higashiyama, Kyoto (Map)
Shogunzuka Seiryuden
- Iconic View: Panoramic view of entire Kyoto
- Entry Fee: ¥600
- Opening Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Keage
- Address: 28 Zushiokukachocho, Yamashina, Kyoto (Map)
Osaka
Osaka is a lively city known for its delectable cuisine and vibrant streets. The Umeda Sky Building offers stunning 360-degree views, ideal for sunsets. Nearby, the 112.5-meter Tempozan Ferris Wheel showcases the beautiful sights of Osaka Bay, while Namba Parks features a rooftop garden for a serene escape and great views. Osaka Castle offers a blend of history and stunning views. Climbing to the top provides panoramic city views amidst beautifully landscaped gardens.
Umeda Sky Building
- Iconic View: City night view
- Entry Fee: ¥2,000
- Opening Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Osaka
- Address: 1-1-88 Oyodonaka, Kita, Osaka (Map)
Tsutenkaku Tower
- Iconic View: Night view of the vibrant commercial district of Shinsekai
- Entry Fee: ¥1,000
- Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Ebisucho
- Address: 1-18-6 Ebisuhigashi, Naniwa, Osaka (Map)
Abeno Harukas
- Iconic View: Sunset over Yumeshima Island.
- Entry Fee: ¥2,000
- Opening Hours: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Osaka-Abenobashi station
- Address: 1 Chome-1-43 Abenosuji, Abeno, Osaka (Map)
Osaka Prefectural Government Sakishima Building Observatory
- Iconic View: Osaka Bay, Akashi Kaikyo Bridge
- Entry Fee: ¥1,000
- Opening Hours: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Trade Center-mae station
- Address: 1-14-16 Nanko Kita, Suminoe, Osaka (Map)
Kobe
Visit Kobe for a perfect mix of city life and coastal charm. The Mount Maya Kikuseidai Observatory offers breathtaking views of the city and bay, while the Kobe Port Tower provides a stunning harbor backdrop. Don’t miss Mount Rokko’s first observatory for beautiful panoramic sights, especially at night.
Kikuseidai
- Iconic View: Kobe and Osaka (one of Japan’s top three-night views)
- Entry Fee: Free
- Opening Hours: Open 24 hours
- Nearest Station: Hoshino
- Address: 2-2 Mayasancho, Nada ward, Kobe, Hyogo (Map)
Rokko-Shidare Observatory
- Iconic View: Awaji Island to Osaka
- Entry Fee: ¥1,000
- Opening Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Hankyu Rokko station
- Address: Gosukeyama-1877-9 Rokkosancho, Nada, Kobe, Hyogo (Map)
Kobe Port Tower
- Iconic View: Panoramic view of Kobe
- Entry Fee: ¥1200
- Opening Hours: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Minato Motomachi station
- Address: 5-5 Hatobacho, Chuo ward, Kobe, Hyogo (Map)
Fukuoka
Fukuoka Tower, Japan’s tallest seaside tower at 234 meters, reflects the waters and offers stunning sunset views from its deck. The Atago Shrine observatory provides a more serene experience, offering a peaceful view of the city and surrounding mountains. Don’t overlook the Hakata Port Tower, which is especially striking against the ocean backdrop.
Fukuoka Tower
- Iconic View: 360-degree Fukuoka cityscape and Hakata Bay
- Entry Fee: ¥800
- Opening Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Nishijin station
- Address: 2-3-26 Momochihama, Sawara, Fukuoka (Map)
Atago Shrine Observatory
- Iconic View: Night view of Fukuoka city with Fukuoka Tower
- Entry Fee: Free
- Opening Hours: 24 hour
- Nearest Station: Muromi station
- Address: 2-7-1 Atago, Nishi ward, Fukuoka (Map)
Hakata Port Tower
- Iconic View: Islands in Hakata Port, passing ships, and a vibrant city
- Entry Fee: Free
- Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Nakasukawabata station
- Address: 14-1 Chikkohonmachi, Hakata ward, Fukuoka (Map)
Mount Aburayama Katae Observatory
- Iconic View: 120-degree panoramic night view of the entire city
- Entry Fee: Free
- Opening Hours: 24 hours
- Nearest Station: Fukudaimae station
- Address: 106-1 Katae, Jonan ward, Fukuoka (Map)
Nagasaki
Finally, Nagasaki, a city steeped in history and surrounded by breathtaking natural landscapes, offers some of the most stunning observation decks and viewpoints in Japan. Mount Inasa Observatory offers stunning views of the city, hills, and sea. Outside the city, the whimsical Dom Tower (Domtoren) at Huis Ten Bosch theme park provides a unique experience. At the same time, Mount Yumiharidake lets visitors connect with the natural beauty of the area.
Mount Inasa Observatory
- Iconic View: Nagasaki Bay (one of Japan’s three most spectacular night views)
- Entry Fee: ¥1,250
- Opening Hours: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Nagasaki
- Address: 407-6 Fuchimachi, Nagasaki City, Nagasaki (Map)
Glover Sky Road
- Iconic View: Nagasaki Port and Mount Inasa
- Entry Fee: Free
- Opening Hours: 6 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.
- Nearest Station: Ishibashi
- Address: Glover Sky Rd, Uedamachi, Nagasaki (Map)
Which among these are your favorite observation decks and elevated views in Japan? Let us know in the comments!
This post was originally written by Joshua Meyer in 2018.
