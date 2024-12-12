You don't have to travel far to find ski resorts near Tokyo. Here is a list of some of the most accessible slopes for skiing and snowboarding.

By Abhijit Sen Dec 13, 2024

Japan’s rich winter sports scene draws skiing and snowboarding fans from around the world with its famous “Japow” — dry, powdery snow. For those in Tokyo, nearby ski resorts make for easy winter escapes, offering great slopes and relaxing onsen hot springs. This article highlights the best ski resorts near Tokyo, where you can enjoy the perfect mix of adventure and relaxation, all just a train ride away.

1. Sayama Snow Resort

Sayama Snow Resort, located in Saitama Prefecture near Tokyo, offers a unique indoor skiing experience with 300-meter slopes and two lifts suited for all skill levels. The resort features a variety of activities, including snow treasure hunts and snowball fights, making it a fantastic destination for families. Convenient train access ensures an easy trip for visitors.

Course Length Skill Levels Family-Friendly? 320 meters Suitable for beginners and intermediate skiers Yes (Includes air-filled athletic equipment for children and family)

2. Kamui Misaka

There’s also a view of Fujisan.

Kamui Misaka Ski Resort, located in Fuefuki City, Yamanashi Prefecture, is just 80 minutes from Tokyo. Ideal for families and beginners, it boasts artificial snow, diverse courses and the longest run, which is 900 meters long. Open from December to March, it offers five enjoyable slopes for all skill levels.

Course Length Skill Levels Family-Friendly? 950 meters (longest run) with varying slopes. There are five different slopes with varying inclinations (maximum up to 21 degrees) Suitable for beginners, intermediate and advanced skiers Yes (Kamui Misaka has a Kids Town for families)

3. Fujiten Snow Resort

A simple but fun ski resort.

Fujiten Snow Resort, located at the base of Mount Fuji, features four lifts and seven trails suitable for all skiing levels. It includes a dedicated kids’ park for young visitors and offers ski lessons for improvement. The resort operates from mid-December to early April, ensuring fun for everyone.

Course Length Skill Levels Family-Friendly? 1,300 meters (longest run). There are 10 different slopes with varying inclinations Suitable for beginners, intermediate and advanced skiers Yes (there is a special family-friendly 500-meter course)

4. Gala Yuzawa Snow Resort

Niigata is popular for a reason.

Gala Yuzawa Snow Resort in Niigata offers easy access via Shinkansen from Tokyo, making it ideal for day trips. With diverse ski trails for all levels, on-site rental equipment and relaxing hot springs, it’s a perfect destination for both winter sports enthusiasts and families. Enjoy the renowned powder snow!

Course Length Skill Levels Family-Friendly? 160-2,500 meters. There are 17 courses with varying slopes. Suitable for beginners, intermediate and advanced skiers. Yes ( There is a snow enjoyment park for family entertainment)

5. Fujiyama Snow Resort Yeti

Fujiyama Snow Resort Yeti is a charming ski destination near Mt. Fuji, perfect for families and beginners. With gentle slopes, equipment rentals, and ski lessons available, it offers a great experience for all skill levels. The resort features a cozy restaurant, making it an ideal spot for day trips from Tokyo.

Course Length Skill Levels Family-Friendly? 1,000 meters. There are four courses with varying slopes. Suitable for beginners, intermediate and advanced skiers. Yes (There are slopes for families with gentle slop)

6. Karuizawa Prince Hotel Snow Resort

Karuizawa Prince Hotel offers kid-friendly sledding.

Karuizawa Prince Hotel Snow Resort, located in Nagano Prefecture, Japan, features a diverse range of ski courses suitable for beginners and advanced skiers. With nine lifts, including quad and pair lifts, the resort ensures a fantastic skiing experience, complemented by family-friendly activities and beautiful views of Mt. Asama.

Course Length Skill Levels Family-Friendly? 1,519 meters. There are 14 courses with varying slopes. Suitable for beginners, intermediate and advanced skiers. Yes (There is a snow stadium for sledding and snow tubing, along with free lift tickets for kids)

7. Kandatsu Snow Resort

Enjoying the ride at Kandatsu Snow Resort.

Kandatsu Snow Resort, located in Yuzawa, Niigata, is known for its natural snowfall and easy access from Tokyo, just 70 minutes by Shinkansen. The resort offers diverse skiing options, including beginner-friendly slopes and expert tree skiing, along with night skiing on weekends. Here, you can enjoy hot pools and food options nearby!

Course Length Skill Levels Family-Friendly? 2,500 meters. There are 16 courses with varying slopes. Suitable for beginners and intermediate skiers. For advanced skiers, there is a tree run course. Yes (There is a course with gentle slop convenient for family)

8. Tambara Ski Park

Tambara Ski Park, located in Numata City, Gunma Prefecture, offers easy access from Tokyo, unique Hokkaido-quality snow, and gentle, expansive beginner-friendly courses. It is ideal for families and day-trippers seeking a quick skiing getaway.

Course Length Skill Levels Family-Friendly? 2,550 meters. There are 10 courses with varying slopes and a maximum gradient of 25 degrees. Suitable for beginners and intermediate skiers. Yes (This resort is designed for families, with gentle, expansive, beginner-friendly courses. It includes TambaLand, a designated area for sledding and play, perfect for kids to enjoy engaging activities and bond with family and other children )

9. Norn Minakami Ski Resort

Norn Minakami Ski Resort, just 100 minutes from Tokyo, offers natural snow skiing, diverse slopes for all levels, and late-night skiing. You can enjoy family-friendly activities, nearby hot springs, and various discounts for an unforgettable winter experience.

Course Length Skill levels Family-Friendly? 2,000 meters. There are six courses with varying slopes. Suitable for beginners, as well as intermediate and advanced skiers. Yes (There is a designated slope for a family with gentle slop. Also, there is a Snow Land where kids and adults can enjoy different snow activities)

10. Maiko Snow Resort

Another Niigata beauty.

Maiko Snow Resort is located in Niigata Prefecture, just a short distance from Tokyo. With 26 diverse ski courses, including a stunning 6,000-meter slope, it caters to all skill levels. The resort features family-friendly areas, challenging runs for experts, and exceptional snow conditions, making it a great option for fun and relaxation, including hot springs.

Course Length Skill Levels Family-Friendly? 5000 meters. There are 26 courses with varying slopes. Suitable for beginners, as well as intermediate and advanced skiers. Yes. There is a special area for children.

Do you have a favorite ski spot near Tokyo we missed? Share your recommendations and plan your winter adventure today! Let’s hit the slopes together!