Looking for something to do this holiday season? Here are the best theme parks to celebrate Christmas in Japan!

By Abhijit Sen Dec 4, 2024 5 min read

Christmas in Japan is a unique blend of Western traditions and local culture, celebrated with dazzling illuminations, romantic outings, and joyful gatherings, even though it’s not a national holiday. Nowhere is this festive spirit more enchanting than in Japan’s theme parks, which transform into magical wonderlands featuring spectacular parades, seasonal events and breathtaking decorations. From family-friendly fun to romantic experiences, these parks offer unforgettable ways to celebrate the holiday season. Here’s a look at the best theme parks for Christmas in Japan.

Tokyo Disney Resort

Tokyo Disney Resort, located in Chiba Prefecture, includes two popular theme parks: Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. During the Christmas season, the resort comes alive with festive cheer. A giant Christmas tree sparkles in the main square, and holiday shows feature parades with favorite Disney characters. Tokyo Disneyland’s “Christmas Fantasy” show delights visitors with music and dancing, while Tokyo DisneySea charms guests with waterfront performances. Delicious seasonal treats and joyful decorations make Christmas at Tokyo Disney Resort a truly magical experience.

Dates: Nov 15 – Dec 25, 2024

Admission Fee: ¥7,900 – ¥10,900

Business Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Nearest Station: Resort Gateway

Address: 1-1 Maihama, Urayasu, Chiba (Map)

Sanrio Puroland

Sanrio Puroland in Tama, Tokyo, is a dream destination for fans of Hello Kitty and her friends. During the “Puroland Illumination Christmas” event, the park glows with festive lights and features special parades, interactive VR experiences, and photo opportunities with beloved characters. Guests can enjoy holiday-themed food and shop for exclusive merchandise, including adorable character-themed souvenirs.

Dates : Nov 7 – Dec 25, 2024

: Nov 7 – Dec 25, 2024 Admission Fee : ¥5,900

: ¥5,900 Business Hours : 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (subject to change)

: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (subject to change) Nearest Station : Tama Center

: Tama Center Address: 1-31 Ochiai, Tama, Tokyo (Map)

Yomiuriland

Chrismas at Yomiuriland.

Located in Tokyo, Yomiuriland transforms into a sparkling winter wonderland during its annual “Jewellumination” event. Millions of LED lights illuminate the park, creating dazzling displays. Highlights include themed light shows, seasonal activities, and a stunning fountain show synchronized to music. With rides, decorations, and festive vibes, it’s perfect for a holiday outing.

Dates : Oct 24, 2024 – Apr 6, 2025

: Oct 24, 2024 – Apr 6, 2025 Admission Fee : ¥1,800

: ¥1,800 Business Hours : 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Nearest Station : Yomiuriland-mae

: Yomiuriland-mae Address: 4015-1 Yanokuchi, Inagi, Tokyo (Map)

The Making of Harry Potter (Warner Bros. Studio Tour)

You’re a wizard, Harry…IN JAPAN!

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Tokyo offers a magical Christmas experience with “Hogwarts in the Snow.” Visitors can explore authentic sets, props, and costumes while enjoying festive decorations inspired by the Harry Potter films. Interactive exhibits and holiday-themed merchandise enhance this enchanting journey into the wizarding world.

Dates : Nov 9, 2024 – Jan 5, 2025

: Nov 9, 2024 – Jan 5, 2025 Admission Fee : ¥6,500

: ¥6,500 Business Hours : 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. (subject to change)

: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. (subject to change) Nearest Station : Toshimaen

: Toshimaen Address: 1-1-7 Kasugacho, Nerima, Tokyo (Map)

Huis Ten Bosch

Huis Ten Bosch, a Dutch-themed park in Nagasaki, becomes a festive wonderland during Christmas. A 15-meter Christmas tree lights up the main square, and visitors can enjoy Christmas markets, live shows, choirs, and fireworks displays. Horse-drawn carriage rides add a touch of magic to this unique holiday destination.

Dates : Nov 8, 2024 – Jan 6, 2025

: Nov 8, 2024 – Jan 6, 2025 Admission Fee : ¥7,400

: ¥7,400 Business Hours : 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Nearest Station : JR Huis Ten Bosch

: JR Huis Ten Bosch Address: 1-1 Huis Ten Bosch Machi, Sasebo, Nagasaki (Map)

Universal Studios Japan

Located in Osaka, Universal Studios Japan (USJ) celebrates the season with its “No Limit! Christmas” event. Highlights include Frosty’s Electric Snow Party and a new design for the iconic Christmas tree, which once held the Guinness World Record for the most lights on an artificial tree. The festivities promise fun for visitors of all ages.

Dates : Nov 20, 2024 – Jan 5, 2025

: Nov 20, 2024 – Jan 5, 2025 Admission Fee : 1-Day Studio Pass ¥8,600 (NO LIMIT! Countdown Party Pass ¥15,500)

: 1-Day Studio Pass ¥8,600 (NO LIMIT! Countdown Party Pass ¥15,500) Business Hours : 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. (subject to change)

: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. (subject to change) Nearest Station : Universal-City Station

: Universal-City Station Address: 2-1-33 Sakurajima, Konohana Ward, Osaka (Map)

Shiroi Koibito Park

Hokkaido gets that more magical.

Shiroi Koibito Park in Sapporo, Hokkaido, blends British and Japanese culture with its charming sweets theme. During Christmas, the park is adorned with enchanting illuminations, and visitors can meet Santa Claus, craft decorations, and savor seasonal treats like Hokkaido-inspired hot chocolate.

Dates : Nov 1 – Dec 25, 2024

: Nov 1 – Dec 25, 2024 Admission Fee : ¥800

: ¥800 Business Hours : 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Nearest Station : Miyanosawa

: Miyanosawa Address: 2-11-36 Miyanosawa, Nishi Ward, Sapporo (Map)

Tobu World Square

In Tochigi Prefecture, Tobu World Square showcases 1/25th-scale models of famous landmarks from around the world. During Christmas, the park sparkles with lights and hosts special events, including meet-and-greets with Santas and festive gift giveaways. Admittedly, Tobu World Square feels a bit dated, but that’s part of the nostalgic charm. Check out the old-school trailers above for an idea.

Dates : Dec 24 – Dec 25, 2024

: Dec 24 – Dec 25, 2024 Admission Fee : ¥2,800

: ¥2,800 Business Hours : 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Nearest Station : Tobu World Square

: Tobu World Square Address: 209-1 Kinugawaonsen Ohara, Nikko, Tochigi (Map)

Seibuen Amusement Park

Blinded by the lights.

Seibuen Amusement Park in Saitama offers a nostalgic journey back to 1960s Japan with its retro-themed attractions and shopping street. During the Christmas season, the park transforms into a festive wonderland. Guests can enjoy a charming illumination display along the main street, which is lined with red and green lights. Every 20 minutes, a special show features music, narration, and bubbles, adding to the magical holiday atmosphere.

Dates : Nov 8, 2024 – Jan 13, 2025

: Nov 8, 2024 – Jan 13, 2025 Admission Fee : ¥4,900

: ¥4,900 Business Hours : 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Nearest Station : Seibuen-yuenchi

: Seibuen-yuenchi Address: 2964 Yamaguchi, Tokorozawa, Saitama (Map)

Shima Spain Village

Feliz navidad?

Located in Mie Prefecture, Shima Spain Village blends Spanish charm with Japanese hospitality, making it a vibrant and unique destination. During the Christmas season, the park comes alive with dazzling holiday festivities. Guests can marvel at a newly revamped 7-meter Christmas tree on Espana Street, which features vibrant LED lights and a special illumination show synchronized to festive Spanish melodies. The park also offers thrilling rides, captivating shows, and delicious gourmet treats, ensuring a joyful experience for all ages. The romantic and lively atmosphere of Shima Spain Village during Christmas makes it a standout choice for the holiday season.