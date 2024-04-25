The Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Asakusa Line

Discover living along Tokyo's Asakusa Subway Line: vibrant neighborhoods, historic sites, and commuting insights for an urban lifestyle.

By Elizabeth Sok Apr 26, 2024 5 min read

When looking for a new home in Tokyo, nearby stations and train lines are among the best things to check out. Knowing the city’s extensive public transportation system can help you better enjoy this sprawling metropolis, whether you’re moving in or have been living here for ages. Take the Asakusa line, for example.

The Toei Asakusa is one of the best train lines for living in Tokyo. It serves popular tourist spots like Asakusa and Tokyo Skytree and business districts like Nihonbashi. There are also plenty of safe and convenient neighborhoods to choose from. If you want to live in historical Japan with modern necessities, it might be what you want.

Asakusa Line Overview

Photo: Wikicommons/ MaedaAkihiko The Asakusa Line has a salmon-pink color.

The Asakusa Subway Line, officially known as Toei Subway Line 1, has 20 stations. They are spread along its route from Oshiage station in the north to Nishi-Magome station in the south. Its first section between Oshiage and Asakusabashi opened in 1960. On Tokyo subway maps, it is denoted in salmon pink or rose color and the capital letter “A” for Asakusa.

As one of Tokyo’s major subway lines, the Asakusa Line serves densely populated areas. It connects key city destinations and attractions, such as Asakusa with its Senso-ji Temple, Nakamise-dori shopping street and Oshiage with the Tokyo Skytree. Neighborhoods directly served by the Asakusa Line, such as Asakusa, are known for their historical charm and attractions, which can make them desirable places to live. However, this also raises housing prices.

On the other hand, areas further away from central Tokyo along the Asakusa Line, such as Nishi-Magome, may offer more affordable housing options while still providing relatively easy access to the city center.

Asakusa Line Commute

Photo: iStock/ y-studio There are a lot of places to relax in Shimbashi.

The Toei Asakusa Line’s most congested periods are between 7:30 and 9 a.m. and 6 to 7 p.m.

The busiest stations are:

Honjo-Azumabashi

Asakusa

Mita

Daimon

The Asakusa Line spans from Sumida Ward to Ota Ward, connecting to other lines on both ends. With only one transfer, you can also transit from Narita Airport (via the Keisei Line) to Haneda Airport (via the Keikyu Line) and even into neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture.

The Asakusa Line is convenient for commuters living in eastern and southern Tokyo. It makes domestic and international travel a breeze and has easy airport access.

Popular Neighborhoods

Photo: iStock/ SeanPavonePhoto Asakusa Shrine’s night time view.

The Toei Asakusa Line has many attractive neighborhoods for residents and travelers to visit.

Asakusa

Asakusa is a traditional shitamachi (downtown) area centered around Senso-ji Temple, a large Buddhist temple founded in the 7th century. The approach to the temple provides visitors with souvenirs, snacks and traditional goods. As nice as Senso-ji is, it’s one of Tokyo’s top tourist spots. For a low-key vibe, check out Shin-Nakamise’s covered shopping arcade and Kappabashi Street, which are known for selling goods like tableware and other items to restaurants at excellent prices. Get some fresh air at Sumida Park, especially during cherry blossoms and summer fireworks.

Oshiage

Tokyo Skytree, the tallest tower in the world, dominates Oshiage’s skyline. With Solamachi Town, an extensive shopping complex boasting restaurants, shops and entertainment, the Sky Tree area is fit for locals and tourists alike. Nearby is the famous Sumida River, which travels through central Tokyo and offers boat tours and scenic vistas. Enjoy Oyokogawa Shinsui Park and its five attraction zones, including the family-friendly waterpark and Kappakawara.

Shimbashi

Opened in 1872 as Tokyo City’s first railway station, Shimbashi has maintained its heritage feel while developing into a bustling business district. The area has affordable eateries and drinking establishments often crowded with office workers. Some famous sites include a model steam locomotive, the Old Shimbashi station and the Heian-era Karasumori Shrine. For shopping, there is the multi-floor electronic goods store Labi and the large New Shimbashi Building.

Three Best Asakusa Line Stations for Living in Tokyo

Photo: Pixta/ Photo_N The Nishi-Magome neighborhood.

Plenty of liveable areas are also available besides the fun commercial and historical districts above.

Nishi-Magome

Nishi-Magome station is surrounded by a quiet residential area with a calm suburban feel while being central. Although there isn’t a trendy commercial center at the station, the streets around have supermarkets, clinics and everything else you need for everyday life. Several cute cafes and restaurants also dot the landscape. As a bonus, as the first stop on the Asakusa Line, you’re all but guaranteed a seat in the morning rush.

Average Apartment Price

1K/1DK : ¥65,000

: ¥65,000 2LDK/3K/3DK: ¥134,500

Local Attractions

Ikegami-Honmonji Temple : An attractive Buddhist temple with a five-story pagoda built in 1608.

: An attractive Buddhist temple with a five-story pagoda built in 1608. Honmonji Park : A quiet park with a kids’ playground and pretty foliage year-round.

: A quiet park with a kids’ playground and pretty foliage year-round. Magome-Nishi Park: A residential park with a popular ball sports ground and water play facilities.

Ningyocho

Photo: Pixta/ tokyo-photos Ningyocho’s famous clock tower and shopping street.

Ningyocho station, “doll town” in Japanese, blends historical elements with a contemporary business vibe. Once a famous entertainment quarter filled with kabuki theaters, puppet shows and doll craftsmen, it’s now home to traditional artisans, Japanese sweet shops and shrines.

This area is very safe to live in, and the number of women and families has recently increased. Ningyocho is also the site of many renowned gourmet restaurants and cafes. And, especially for workers in the nearby business districts, this Asakusa Line stop is extremely convenient.

Average Apartment Price

1K/1DK : ¥93,900

: ¥93,900 2LDK/3K/3DK: ¥249,300

Local Attractions

Amazake Yokocho : A popular shopping street with restaurants, pubs, and artisans.

: A popular shopping street with restaurants, pubs, and artisans. Suitengu Shrine : A golden shrine that sits on a raised one-story platform.

: A golden shrine that sits on a raised one-story platform. Marionette Clocks: Two large antique-looking clocks that perform hourly puppet shows.

Togoshi

Photo: Pixta/ matya1234 Togoshi Ginza Shopping Street

Regularly touted as one of the most desirable residential neighborhoods on the Asakusa Line, Shinagawa Ward’s Togoshi has little of everything. The Togoshi Ginza Shopping Arcade, the second longest shoutengai (shopping arcade) in the country, is packed with businesses to meet your needs. Away from the station, the residential area has a pleasant Showa-esque shitamachi atmosphere that has been drawing many new residents. The commuter options are also plentiful, with the Toei Asakusa Line’s Togoshi station being to the west and the Togoshi Kouen station to the south.

Average Apartment Price

1K/1DK : ¥68,100

: ¥68,100 2LDK/3K/3DK: ¥214,300

Local Attractions

Togoshi Ginza Shopping Arcade : A long shopping arcade with over 400 businesses.

: A long shopping arcade with over 400 businesses. Togoshi Park : A former feudal leader’s strolling garden from the mid-17th century.

: A former feudal leader’s strolling garden from the mid-17th century. Togoshi Hachiman Shrine: A lovely Shinto shrine with a wooded area and sofas for tea and sweets.

