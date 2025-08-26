The Dos and Don’ts of ALT Classroom Management in Japan

Learn practical tips for ALT classroom management in Japan, from setting routines to discipline, so you can keep control and earn respect.

By Elizabeth Sok Aug 27, 2025 4 min read

Whether it’s your first day as an Assistant Language Teacher (ALT) or your 100th, figuring out ALT classroom management in Japan is one of the biggest challenges you’ll face. ALTs provide support to Japanese Teachers of English (JTEs), but training and guidance on how to manage a class can vary a lot depending on your employer. That’s why most ALTs learn discipline and classroom control through trial, error, and advice from other teachers.

Luckily, GaijinPot has already covered a few need-to-know topics—like tips for new ALTs and essential Japanese classroom phrases. This time, we’re tackling classroom management: knowing your role, using Japanese cultural norms to your advantage, and understanding how to work with different kinds of students.

Want to live and work in Japan? Visit GaijinPot Jobs!

1. Know Your Role (Who Handles Discipline?)

There’s a good chance it isn’t you.

JTEs are licensed teachers and are primarily responsible for what happens in the classroom. If your JTE says they’ll handle discipline, let them. You can support by reinforcing their rules, but don’t overstep.

That said, you may sometimes be left alone due to scheduling issues or an absent JTE. When that happens, it’s up to you to set boundaries and keep order—but any major discipline should always involve Japanese staff.

Practical tip: Always check in with the JTE before and after class. Ask questions like:

“Is there anything I should know about this class today?”

“How would you like me to handle disruptive students if they act up?”

Avoid: Trying to enforce major discipline on your own. Manage noise and off-task behavior, but escalate bigger issues to the Japanese staff.

2. Use Classroom Harmony to Your Advantage

Much like Japanese society generally, classrooms operate on wa (和)—social harmony. Many students will follow group norms and see teachers as authority figures. While this won’t stop all misbehavior, it gives you a cultural tool to lean on.

Praise students when they set a good example and encourage teamwork. Positive peer pressure works well when it’s framed as encouragement, not policing.

Useful phrases to keep handy:

“ Shizuka ni shite kudasai ” – Please be quiet. (polite)

” – Please be quiet. (polite) “Tatte kudasai” – Please stand up. (polite but firm)

– Please stand up. (polite but firm) “Suwatte kudasai” – Please sit down. (polite but firm)

– Please sit down. (polite but firm) “Kiite kudasai ” – Please listen. (polite)

” – Please listen. (polite) “Mite kudasai ” – Please look. (polite)

” – Please look. (polite) “Yonde kudasai” – Please read. (polite)

– Please read. (polite) “Kaite kudasai ” – Please write. (polite)

” – Please write. (polite) “Kurikaeshite kudasai.” – Please repeat. (polite, instructional)

– Please repeat. (polite, instructional) “Yamete kudasai ” – Please stop. (firm but polite)

” – Please stop. (firm but polite) “Ii desu ka?” – Is that okay? / Ready? (checking understanding)

Avoid: Shaming or singling out students in front of the class. It breaks harmony and usually makes things worse.

3. Learning Disabilities and Special Needs

Awareness of neurodiversity is growing in Japan, but resources vary. You may have students with ADHD, autism, or dyslexia without being told. Most Japanese schools keep all students together for regular classes, though some subjects may have additional support or pull-out lessons.

As an ALT, you’ll encounter students who need extra patience. Keep an open mind and lean on your JTE or homeroom teacher for guidance.

How to approach it:

Watch for repeated patterns like restlessness, overstimulation, or quiet withdrawal.

Ask the JTE or homeroom teacher privately for context.

Adjust activities to reduce stress and allow flexible participation.

Avoid: Forcing participation or reacting harshly to behavior you don’t fully understand. You’re not there to diagnose, just to support.

4. Keep It Simple and Routine

Disruptions often result from confusion. If students don’t understand the lesson, some will go quiet, while others will get loud and disruptive. Once attention is lost, it’s much harder to win it back.

Using clear English and predictable routines helps prevent problems before they start.

Try setting a routine like:

Greeting → Warm-up → Activity → Review → Goodbye

Students feel more secure when they know what to expect each time.

Other practical tips:

Use gestures, visuals, and short commands (“Stand up,” “Sit down,” “Repeat after me”).

Keep activities simple and repeatable.

Search ALT forums for tested games and lesson ideas.

Avoid: Complicated, multi-step games that require heavy explanation unless you know your JTE will help.

5. Stay Calm, Set Boundaries and Earn Respect

In Japan, the ideal teacher is “strict but kind” (kibishii kedo yasashii / 厳しいけど優しい). Students respond best when they know where the line is—but also feel supported on the other side of it.

Stay calm, be consistent, and show kindness without giving up authority. Fun and respect can go hand-in-hand if students know the boundaries.

Practical techniques:

Use silence, pacing, or steady eye contact to regain attention.

Set clear expectations for acceptable behavior from the start.

Stick to them consistently throughout the term.

Avoid: Becoming the “fun ALT” at the cost of structure. Students will respect you more if you can make lessons enjoyable and predictable.

Final Word

Classroom management in Japan isn’t about cracking down—it’s about knowing your role, reading the room and staying consistent. You don’t need to be perfect, but you do need to be aware, calm, and flexible.

Hey ALTs past and present, what are your best tips for classroom management? Share your experiences in the comments below!