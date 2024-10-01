The Drinking Ban In Shibuya: What You Need to Know

There is a new drinking ban in Shibuya. What does this mean for the infamous Shibuya Halloween party? What happens if you're caught drinking?

By Aaron Baggett Oct 1, 2024 5 min read

Shibuya, Tokyo’s iconic nightlife district, has long been a magnet for locals and tourists alike, especially during Halloween, when costumed revelers flood the streets. However, starting October 1, 2024, a new drinking ban in Shibuya (and Shinjuku) will be enforced from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, covering areas around JR Shibuya Station and Miyashita Park.

This new ordinance aims to address concerns over safety, noise, and litter while also discouraging the area’s vibrant party scene. If you’re planning a visit to Shibuya, here’s everything you need to know about the new rules and how they could affect your night out.

Why Is Shibuya Banning Drinking in Public?

The drinking ban stems from years of escalating rowdiness, particularly during Halloween. What started as an unofficial celebration of costumes and nightlife in the early 2010s quickly spiraled into what some have called the largest Halloween street party in the world.

By 2019, the streets surrounding Shibuya Station were flooded with tens of thousands of revelers, many in costumes hiding their faces. This led to chaotic scenes that disrupted public order. The sheer volume of people caused significant littering, noise complaints and even a few arrests for disorderly behavior.

While Halloween in Shibuya was once synonymous with fun and spontaneity, it gradually became a logistical nightmare. Recently, a heavy police presence started controlling the crowds, with officers setting up barricades and managing foot traffic. The atmosphere became overwhelming. An agoraphobic nightmare where dense crowds, fueled by alcohol, turned festive gatherings into sometimes dangerous situations.

The tragic Halloween crowd crush in Seoul’s Itaewon district in October 2022, where over 150 people lost their lives, also likely influenced Shibuya Ward’s decision to dissuade large, unsanctioned gatherings.

Shibuya initially imposed the ban during high-traffic events like Halloween and New Year’s Eve. But after COVID-19 restrictions eased, public drinking—especially among young people and tourists—became increasingly common. Local residents and businesses voiced their concerns about the growing chaos. This prompted Shibuya Ward officials to take more permanent action.

What Happens If the Police Catch Me Drinking?

Unlike some laws that come with hefty fines or penalties, Shibuya’s drinking ban takes a more lenient approach. If you’re caught sipping a beer on the street, police or local authorities won’t issue a ticket or fine, but they will ask you to stop.

While it may not seem serious, getting the police’s attention could lead to a search, especially if you’re a foreigner. They’ll use the opportunity to catch you for other crimes. So don’t forget to bring your Residence Card.

Shibuya has also increased security patrols to enforce the ban and will ramp up efforts as more tourists return. Thus, you won’t face legal penalties, but be prepared to pour out your drink if asked.

Is Shibuya Halloween Worth It Anymore?

Shibuya’s Halloween parties have become legendary in Tokyo, attracting tens of thousands of costumed partiers who transform the area into a massive, unofficial street celebration. But with the new public drinking ban, many are wondering if the magic of Shibuya’s Halloween will fade.

Without the festive atmosphere fueled by open containers of alcohol, the once wild celebrations might feel more subdued. However, this could be a welcome change for families and tourists looking for a safer experience. Shibuya Ward officials have indicated that they’re committed to maintaining the fun, just in a more controlled environment. Expect more organized events but fewer spontaneous street parties.

Whether this new “alcohol-free” Halloween will catch on remains to be seen. For those looking for a lively Halloween experience, the new rules don’t prohibit bar hopping or visiting nearby clubs, so your night out in Shibuya isn’t completely ruined. It’s just shifting indoors. Or just do what everyone usually does and walk to Roppongi.

Where Should I Go Instead?

If you’re a fan of Tokyo’s vibrant nightlife but don’t want to risk getting asked to stop drinking on the street, there are plenty of other spots to explore. However, note that Shinjuku is also implementing its own drinking ban in areas like Kabukicho, but many indoor venues remain open and buzzing.

Roppongi remains a nightlife hub where public drinking isn’t as tightly regulated. It offers a variety of bars, clubs and restaurants where you can party without restriction. For those seeking something more low-key, Shimokitazawa offers a bohemian vibe with cozy bars and live music venues. Ebisu also has a chic setting for those who prefer sipping cocktails indoors (What The Dickens!, anyone?)

Finally, if you’re not into the party scene, exploring Tokyo’s quieter neighborhoods, like Nakameguro or Koenji, can offer a more relaxed night out.

These areas are filled with intimate bars and izakayas. And you can enjoy drinks without worrying about breaking any new rules. Though, you should probably consider whether a costume is allowed.

So Long, Shibuya Halloween

The introduction of Shibuya’s year-round public drinking ban marks the end of an era. The spontaneous chaos, the wild groups and the absolute hell of trying to transfer at the legendary Shibuya are now a thing of the past.

For years, Shibuya’s Halloween had a life of its own—vibrant, messy, and often overwhelming. While the ban is aimed at making the district safer and cleaner, there’s no denying that something has been lost.

What were your favorite memories of Shibuya Halloween? Was it the unforgettable costumes or maybe the sheer madness of it all? Or was it a little too much, with the packed streets and chaotic atmosphere? Let us know in the comments.