The Future of Japanese Knives: Musashi Japan

Musashi Japan protects traditional Japanese knife making techniques with sustainability and innovation.

By Heidi Sarol Aug 1, 2024 4 min read

Between the historic districts of Ueno and Asakusa lies Kappabashi Street (Kitchen Town), Tokyo’s hub for all things cookware. From 1912, a cluster of second-hand stalls soon evolved into a shotengai (shopping street) and is now home to several well-established specialty kitchenware stores. For those on the hunt for high-grade Japanese knives, Musashi Japan’s main Kappabashi Street branch is your one-stop shop.

Inside Musashi Japan’s Main Store

Photo: Musashi Japan Gold chokin knives

Walking down busy Kappbashi Main Street, Musashi Japan’s storefront is open and inviting. It blends an open, bright concept with minimalist Japanese sensibilities.

Upon entering the store, the gold chokin (traditional Japanese metal chasing) knife display makes its presence known. This limited collection was created in collaboration with craftsman Asamura Takao, with whom the brand works closely. The knives feature unique metal chasing designs using traditional Japanese motifs carved by hand. Each piece takes up to six months to a year to complete. Musashi Japan prides itself on protecting traditional Japanese traditions while adding a modern twist to make high-quality knives.

The rest of the first floor features an array of Japanese knives on magnetic shelving for easy access. Divided into stainless steel and carbon type categories, the front of the store carries the more general-purpose knives like santoku and gyuto. In contrast, the back of the store carries more specialized knives like nakiri (vegetable/fruit knife), deba (fish knife) and yanagiba (fish skin knife). Left-handed knife users should check out the double-bevel knife selections.

A section of the store hangs knives with handles from Musashi Japan’s Tsushima Marine Knife initiative. Focused on sustainability, the handles are made of upcycled plastic from the shores of Tsushima Island. Each knife handle is one of a kind, as the colors from the different plastic debris meld and transform with each batch.

Japanese Knife Cutting Experience

Photo: Musashi Japan Try out any knife before buying it

When a customer picks out a knife (or two), one of the staff members brings out a chopping board and a few pieces of fresh Japanese daikon (radish). Customers are encouraged to use the knife to see if it fits their needs. From there, the staff member can suggest alternatives or pairings depending on the customer’s price and material. Every staff member at Musashi Japan is multilingual and undergoes an intensive training course that gives them the knowledge they need to answer any query.

Another cornerstone of the brand is its exceptional aftercare. All knives are entitled to free repair. Damaged or chipped knives can be sent back and repaired at no extra cost. Additionally, the store sells knife accessories like sharpening stones, sheaths and knife rolls.

Sake Tasting

Photo: Musashi Japan Choose from any of their sake tasting menus for enthusiasts of all levels

The second floor of Musashi Japan’s Kappabashi main store offers a much-needed respite from the busy shopping street below. Under the yokai (Japanese mythical creatures) theme, visitors can spot the different yokai of legend while sipping a drink of their choice. From the massive painting depicting a samurai and kappa (river creature) under the moonlight to the display of sake cups from Arita, the theme even makes up the sake-tasting menu. Additionally, this floor is where the tax refund is processed.

Here, visitors can choose from three sake-tasting menus and purchase bottles of sake, too. Using a diagram, the sake is classified into four categories: rich, clean, sweet, and dry. As you drink, a staff member explains the different processes of brewing sake and how they influence the smell, look, and taste.

First-time Sake Drinkers

Sourced from local breweries across Japan, the sake-tasting course “Emotion” is perfect for first-timers. Happiness (Tera) from Gifu Prefecture has a mellow and sweet taste. Anger (Hyakujuro) has a full-body taste with an acidic kick. Sadness (Gokyo) from Yamaguchi Prefecture has high levels of acidity, subtle sweetness and a gentle rice aroma. Lastly, Delight (Fukucho Umibudo Seafood) is lightly sweet and refreshing with hints of citrus.

The remaining two courses, Japanese Ghost and Samurai, are for serious sake enthusiasts. They offer stronger and more complex flavors that experienced sake drinkers will love. The brand hopes to expand its line of traditional Japanese drinks and branch out into matcha tastings.

Since its opening, Musashi Japan’s Kappabashi Street store has sold over 3,500 knives to customers worldwide. Leveraging multilingual support and offering exceptional aftercare services, it will soon open a Kyoto branch.

Visit the other Musashi Japan branches in Minami-Kappabashi, Tsushima and Asakusa.