‘The GaijinPot Cast’: A New Podcast by Foreigners Living in Japan

The team at GaijinPot share their experiences and thoughts about life in Japan on 'The GaijinPot Cast'—now available!

GaijinPot has launched an all new podcast: The GaijinPot Cast. The team has even dropped their first two episodes where they take on the topic of how best to learn Japanese while living in Japan and how the experience has affected their lives here.

In the first episode of The GaijinPot Cast, the team talks about how they learned Japanese, what level they’re at now and in what ways getting to that level is beneficial for their lives in Japan. They also discuss how they got there.

For The GaijinPot Cast’s latest episode, they talk about how learning Japanese empowered them to live with confidence in Japan—and how you can, too!

The GaijinPot Cast presents real-life experiences and issues faced by short- and long-term residents of Japan. It’s produced by us—the team here at GaijinPot.com, the No. 1 resource for finding apartments, jobs, schools and information on living your best life as a global resident of Japan.

Do you have any feedback? You can send The GaijinPot Cast a message on Instagram (@gaijinpot), contact them at podcast@gaijinpot.com or leave a comment below!

The GaijinPot Cast is available now on:
