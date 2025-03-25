The Golden Route: The Best Itinerary for First-Time Travelers to Japan

Traveling to Japan for the first time? Here's how to plan your itinerary.

By Abhijit Sen Mar 26, 2025 7 min read

The Golden Route is the quintessential travel itinerary for first-time visitors to Japan. It traditionally includes Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka and (sometimes) Hiroshima, offering a well-rounded introduction to Japan’s modern and historical sites. This route is ideal for first-time visitors as it provides a mix of modern cityscapes, historical sites, natural beauty and cultural experiences. The entire journey typically takes 7 to 14 days, depending on how long you stay in each location.

The Golden Route is well-connected by the Shinkansen, Japan’s high-speed bullet train, making travel between major stops fast and convenient. Local train lines, buses and subway networks will also make accessibility a breeze in each city. Many travelers opt for the Japan Rail (JR) Pass, which offers unlimited travel on most JR trains, including Shinkansen services, making it a cost-effective option.

This guide provides a summary of each destination in the order you would travel, including practical travel information.

1. Tokyo (2–3 days)

Welcome to Tokyo

Start your trip in Tokyo, a city where ultramodern skyscrapers stand alongside historic temples. It offers world-class shopping, entertainment and food experiences, making it an exciting first stop on the Golden Route.

Highlights:

How to Get There: Fly into Narita or Haneda Airport. The JR Yamanote Line connects major districts.

2. Yokohama (1 day)

Yokohama’s Minato Mirai District

Just south of Tokyo, Yokohama is a vibrant port city known for its waterfront and international influences. It’s an easy day trip that offers scenic views and unique attractions.

Highlights:

Minato Mirai – A futuristic district with waterfront views and shopping.

– A futuristic district with waterfront views and shopping. Yokohama Chinatown – Japan’s largest Chinatown, full of authentic Chinese cuisine.

– Japan’s largest Chinatown, full of authentic Chinese cuisine. Red Brick Warehouse – A historic shopping and cultural complex.

– A historic shopping and cultural complex. Cosmo World – Home to the famous Cosmo Clock 21 Ferris wheel.

– Home to the famous Cosmo Clock 21 Ferris wheel. Cup Noodles Museum – Learn about instant ramen’s history and make your own cup noodles.

How to Get There: JR Negishi Line (30 min from Tokyo station).

3. Hakone (1–2 days)

Hakone Shrine

Famous for its hot springs, views of Mount Fuji and historical landmarks, Hakone is the perfect place to relax before heading west.

Highlights:

Hakone Open-Air Museum – Outdoor sculptures with scenic mountain views.

– Outdoor sculptures with scenic mountain views. Lake Ashi – Take a cruise with views of Mount Fuji.

– Take a cruise with views of Mount Fuji. Owakudani – A volcanic valley where you can try black eggs cooked in sulfur springs.

– A volcanic valley where you can try black eggs cooked in sulfur springs. Hakone Shrine – A stunning torii gate by the lake.

– A stunning torii gate by the lake. Odawara Castle – A historic castle surrounded by cherry blossoms.

How to Get There: Take the Tokaido Shinkansen to Odawara Station (35 minutes from Tokyo). For attractions, use the Hakone Tozan Railway, Hakone Ropeway, or local buses. The Hakone Free Pass provides unlimited local transport.

4. Mount Fuji Area, Yamanashi and Shizuoka (1–2 days)

Chureito Pagoda with Mount Fuji in the background

The Mount Fuji region offers some of the best scenic views of Japan’s most famous peak, with lakes, waterfalls and hiking trails.

Highlights:

Lake Kawaguchi (Yamanashi) – A picturesque lake with stunning reflections of Mount Fuji.

– A picturesque lake with stunning reflections of Mount Fuji. Chureito Pagoda (Yamanashi) – One of Japan’s most iconic photo spots.

– One of Japan’s most iconic photo spots. Oshino Hakkai (Yamanashi) – A traditional village with crystal-clear ponds.

– A traditional village with crystal-clear ponds. Fujikyu Highland (Yamanashi) – A thrilling amusement park near the mountain.

– A thrilling amusement park near the mountain. Shiraito Falls (Shizuoka) – A beautiful waterfall with delicate streams.

– A beautiful waterfall with delicate streams. Otodome Falls (Shizuoka) – A powerful waterfall near Shiraito Falls.

How to Get There: From Hakone, take a bus or train to Gotemba station, then connect to local transport. Alternatively, take the Fujikyu Railway from Otsuki station to Mount Fuji station or use the Fuji Excursion Limited Express from Shinjuku.

5. Kyoto (2–3 days)

Kiyomizu-dera on a sunny day

As Japan’s former imperial capital, Kyoto is rich in culture, temples, and scenic landscapes.

Highlights:

How to Get There: Take the Tokaido Shinkansen from Mishima or Odawara (2 hours).

6. Nara (1 day)

Come for the temples, shrines and deer.

A short trip from Kyoto, Nara is home to ancient temples and friendly deer.

Highlights:

How to Get There: Take the Kintetsu Nara Line from Kyoto (40 min).

7. Osaka (2 days)

Osaka’s Tsutenkaku Tower

Japan’s food capital, Osaka, is known for its vibrant nightlife and rich culture.

Highlights:

How to Get There: Take the JR or Kintetsu Nara Line from Nara (30–45 min).

8. Hiroshima (1–2 days)

Visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park & Museum

A city of history and resilience, Hiroshima is a must-visit for its powerful memorial sites and scenic Miyajima Island.

Highlights:

How to Get There: Take the Sanyo Shinkansen from Osaka (1 hr 30 min).

9. Returning to Tokyo

Hop off the shinkansen at Tokyo station

After completing your journey in Hiroshima, you’ll need to return to Tokyo to complete the loop. The fastest and most convenient option is the shinkansen.

How to Get Back to Tokyo:

Shinkansen: Take the Sanyo Shinkansen from Hiroshima to Shin-Osaka , then transfer to the Tokaido Shinkansen to Tokyo . The total journey takes about 4 hours .

Take the , then transfer to the . The total journey takes about . Flight Option: If you prefer to fly, Hiroshima Airport offers domestic flights to Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita Airports (about 1.5 hours).

If you prefer to fly, Hiroshima Airport offers domestic flights to Tokyo’s (about 1.5 hours). Night Bus: For budget travelers, overnight buses to Tokyo are available but take 12+ hours.

10. Final Tips

Here are some handy tips to help you plan.

Here are some ways to make your first trip to Japan even more memorable. From train passes to packing, this is what you need to know:

Train Passes: Take advantage of the different train passes for more savings. Beyond the JR Pass, there are regional passes that are cheaper and only cater to specific areas in Japan.

Take advantage of the different train passes for more savings. Beyond the JR Pass, there are regional passes that are cheaper and only cater to specific areas in Japan. Where to Stay: Try out different accommodation options aside from the usual hotel or hostel. For a more local feel, book a stay at traditional Japanese inns (ryokan) or spend a night at a guest house (minshuku).

Try out different accommodation options aside from the usual hotel or hostel. For a more local feel, book a stay at traditional Japanese inns (ryokan) or spend a night at a guest house (minshuku). The Road Less Traveled: Got a free day? Add another destination along the Golden Route. Here are a few options.

Got a free day? Add another destination along the Golden Route. Here are a few options. Rules and Etiquette: Before heading to Japan, read up on some of the most common mistakes for first-time tourists.

Before heading to Japan, read up on some of the most common mistakes for first-time tourists. Learn Japanese: Download any of the apps on this list to brush up on basic Japanese in case of emergencies. Knowing some key phrases and terminology can help your trip go smoothly.

Download any of the apps on this list to brush up on basic Japanese in case of emergencies. Knowing some key phrases and terminology can help your trip go smoothly. Suica or Pasmo: Streamline your commute by downloading digital train cards to help you zip from one city to another.

Streamline your commute by downloading digital train cards to help you zip from one city to another. Cash is (still) King: It’s always best to have some cash on you, as smaller, family-run restaurants still prefer cash over contactless payment options.

It’s always best to have some cash on you, as smaller, family-run restaurants still prefer cash over contactless payment options. Stay Connected: Invest in an E-Sim or pocket WiFi to help you navigate around the city.

Invest in an E-Sim or pocket WiFi to help you navigate around the city. Pack Smart: Check the weather forecast a week before your trip to have a more accurate feel of what to wear and what to bring.

Have you explored the Golden Route? Share your experience or suggest other must-visit destinations to enhance our list!