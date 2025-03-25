The Golden Route: The Best Itinerary for First-Time Travelers to Japan

The Golden Route is the quintessential travel itinerary for first-time visitors to Japan. It traditionally includes Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka and (sometimes) Hiroshima, offering a well-rounded introduction to Japan’s modern and historical sites. This route is ideal for first-time visitors as it provides a mix of modern cityscapes, historical sites, natural beauty and cultural experiences. The entire journey typically takes 7 to 14 days, depending on how long you stay in each location.
The Golden Route is well-connected by the Shinkansen, Japan’s high-speed bullet train, making travel between major stops fast and convenient. Local train lines, buses and subway networks will also make accessibility a breeze in each city. Many travelers opt for the Japan Rail (JR) Pass, which offers unlimited travel on most JR trains, including Shinkansen services, making it a cost-effective option.
This guide provides a summary of each destination in the order you would travel, including practical travel information.
1. Tokyo (2–3 days)
Start your trip in Tokyo, a city where ultramodern skyscrapers stand alongside historic temples. It offers world-class shopping, entertainment and food experiences, making it an exciting first stop on the Golden Route.
Highlights:
- Asakusa and Senso-ji Temple – Tokyo’s oldest temple, surrounded by traditional shops on Nakamise Street.
- Shibuya Crossing – One of the busiest pedestrian crossings in the world.
- Shinjuku & Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building – Panoramic city views from the free observation decks.
- Akihabara – A hub for anime, gaming, and tech culture.
- Tsukiji Outer Market – A must-visit for fresh sushi and local delicacies.
How to Get There: Fly into Narita or Haneda Airport. The JR Yamanote Line connects major districts.
2. Yokohama (1 day)
Just south of Tokyo, Yokohama is a vibrant port city known for its waterfront and international influences. It’s an easy day trip that offers scenic views and unique attractions.
Highlights:
- Minato Mirai – A futuristic district with waterfront views and shopping.
- Yokohama Chinatown – Japan’s largest Chinatown, full of authentic Chinese cuisine.
- Red Brick Warehouse – A historic shopping and cultural complex.
- Cosmo World – Home to the famous Cosmo Clock 21 Ferris wheel.
- Cup Noodles Museum – Learn about instant ramen’s history and make your own cup noodles.
How to Get There: JR Negishi Line (30 min from Tokyo station).
3. Hakone (1–2 days)
Famous for its hot springs, views of Mount Fuji and historical landmarks, Hakone is the perfect place to relax before heading west.
Highlights:
- Hakone Open-Air Museum – Outdoor sculptures with scenic mountain views.
- Lake Ashi – Take a cruise with views of Mount Fuji.
- Owakudani – A volcanic valley where you can try black eggs cooked in sulfur springs.
- Hakone Shrine – A stunning torii gate by the lake.
- Odawara Castle – A historic castle surrounded by cherry blossoms.
How to Get There: Take the Tokaido Shinkansen to Odawara Station (35 minutes from Tokyo). For attractions, use the Hakone Tozan Railway, Hakone Ropeway, or local buses. The Hakone Free Pass provides unlimited local transport.
4. Mount Fuji Area, Yamanashi and Shizuoka (1–2 days)
The Mount Fuji region offers some of the best scenic views of Japan’s most famous peak, with lakes, waterfalls and hiking trails.
Highlights:
- Lake Kawaguchi (Yamanashi) – A picturesque lake with stunning reflections of Mount Fuji.
- Chureito Pagoda (Yamanashi) – One of Japan’s most iconic photo spots.
- Oshino Hakkai (Yamanashi) – A traditional village with crystal-clear ponds.
- Fujikyu Highland (Yamanashi) – A thrilling amusement park near the mountain.
- Shiraito Falls (Shizuoka) – A beautiful waterfall with delicate streams.
- Otodome Falls (Shizuoka) – A powerful waterfall near Shiraito Falls.
How to Get There: From Hakone, take a bus or train to Gotemba station, then connect to local transport. Alternatively, take the Fujikyu Railway from Otsuki station to Mount Fuji station or use the Fuji Excursion Limited Express from Shinjuku.
5. Kyoto (2–3 days)
As Japan’s former imperial capital, Kyoto is rich in culture, temples, and scenic landscapes.
Highlights:
- Fushimi Inari Shrine – The famous path of red torii gates.
- Kiyomizu-dera – A beautiful wooden temple overlooking Kyoto.
- Arashiyama Bamboo Forest – A mesmerizing bamboo grove.
- Nijo Castle – A well-preserved samurai-era castle.
- Gion District – The heart of Kyoto’s geisha culture.
How to Get There: Take the Tokaido Shinkansen from Mishima or Odawara (2 hours).
6. Nara (1 day)
A short trip from Kyoto, Nara is home to ancient temples and friendly deer.
Highlights:
- Todai-ji Temple – Home to Japan’s largest Great Buddha statue.
- Nara Park – A massive park where you can interact with deer.
- Kasuga Taisha Shrine – A stunning lantern-lit shrine.
- Kofuku-ji Temple – A five-story pagoda.
How to Get There: Take the Kintetsu Nara Line from Kyoto (40 min).
7. Osaka (2 days)
Japan’s food capital, Osaka, is known for its vibrant nightlife and rich culture.
Highlights:
- Dotonbori – A lively district full of neon signs and amazing street food.
- Osaka Castle – A historical landmark surrounded by scenic gardens.
- Shinsekai and Tsutenkaku Tower – A nostalgic entertainment district.
- Universal Studios Japan – One of Japan’s top theme parks.
- Kuromon Ichiba Market – A paradise for food lovers.
How to Get There: Take the JR or Kintetsu Nara Line from Nara (30–45 min).
8. Hiroshima (1–2 days)
A city of history and resilience, Hiroshima is a must-visit for its powerful memorial sites and scenic Miyajima Island.
Highlights:
- Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park & Museum – A site dedicated to the victims of the atomic bombing.
- Atomic Bomb Dome – A preserved ruin from 1945, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
- Miyajima Island and Itsukushima Shrine – Famous for its floating torii gate.
- Hiroshima Castle – A beautiful reconstruction of a samurai castle.
- Okonomimura – A multi-floor food complex dedicated to Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki.
- Okunoshima: An island about two hours away from the city inhabited by bunnies.
How to Get There: Take the Sanyo Shinkansen from Osaka (1 hr 30 min).
9. Returning to Tokyo
After completing your journey in Hiroshima, you’ll need to return to Tokyo to complete the loop. The fastest and most convenient option is the shinkansen.
How to Get Back to Tokyo:
- Shinkansen: Take the Sanyo Shinkansen from Hiroshima to Shin-Osaka, then transfer to the Tokaido Shinkansen to Tokyo. The total journey takes about 4 hours.
- Flight Option: If you prefer to fly, Hiroshima Airport offers domestic flights to Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita Airports (about 1.5 hours).
- Night Bus: For budget travelers, overnight buses to Tokyo are available but take 12+ hours.
10. Final Tips
Here are some ways to make your first trip to Japan even more memorable. From train passes to packing, this is what you need to know:
- Train Passes: Take advantage of the different train passes for more savings. Beyond the JR Pass, there are regional passes that are cheaper and only cater to specific areas in Japan.
- Where to Stay: Try out different accommodation options aside from the usual hotel or hostel. For a more local feel, book a stay at traditional Japanese inns (ryokan) or spend a night at a guest house (minshuku).
- The Road Less Traveled: Got a free day? Add another destination along the Golden Route. Here are a few options.
- Rules and Etiquette: Before heading to Japan, read up on some of the most common mistakes for first-time tourists.
- Learn Japanese: Download any of the apps on this list to brush up on basic Japanese in case of emergencies. Knowing some key phrases and terminology can help your trip go smoothly.
- Suica or Pasmo: Streamline your commute by downloading digital train cards to help you zip from one city to another.
- Cash is (still) King: It’s always best to have some cash on you, as smaller, family-run restaurants still prefer cash over contactless payment options.
- Stay Connected: Invest in an E-Sim or pocket WiFi to help you navigate around the city.
- Pack Smart: Check the weather forecast a week before your trip to have a more accurate feel of what to wear and what to bring.
Have you explored the Golden Route? Share your experience or suggest other must-visit destinations to enhance our list!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service