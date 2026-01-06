The J-Find Visa: Japan’s New Path for Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs

The J-Find visa Japan lets certain graduates enter Japan to job hunt or prepare a business without an employer sponsor. Here’s how it works.

By Matthew Coslett Jan 7, 2026 4 min read

The J-Find visa is one part of a broader push by Japan to attract global talent. Beyond wages and work culture, Japan has a harder time pulling in global talent because, in most cases, you need a job lined up before you can move here, so you can’t just come to Japan first and job hunt easily.

As part of its efforts to ensure its future, Japan has been working to attract talented and educated individuals by clarifying visa regulations and encouraging online applications. Japan has also been expanding its visa types, such as the Digital Nomad visa, to make it easier for qualified individuals to enter Japan and potentially stay.

The latest of these new visas is the “J-Find” visa, a new status designed for skilled workers to easily enter Japan to establish businesses or find employment.

What is the J-Find Visa?

The J-Find visa is technically a tokutei katsudo (特定活動, Designated Activities) status. The activity is coming to Japan to look for work or prepare to take part in entrepreneurial activities.

Unlike visas that are tied to a specific job category, such as Engineer or Instructor, the J-Find visa is meant for people who want time in Japan to job hunt or prepare a business plan before switching to a longer-term status.

One of the key requirements is that the applicant graduated within the past five years from an eligible university (based on global rankings).

This applies to postgraduates as well as bachelor’s students. Applicants are also expected to show they can support themselves financially, including at least ¥200,000 in savings (a minimum threshold, not a realistic “cost of living” budget in major cities).

This makes it unusual because you do not need an employer sponsor to qualify, unlike many standard work routes.

What Universities Are Eligible?

Oxford University

Practically, a “top university” is defined by university rankings, specifically:

QS World University Rankings (QS)

Times Higher Education World University Rankings (THE)

Academic Ranking of World Universities, also known as the Shanghai Ranking (ARWU)

The visa requires your university to be ranked in the top 100 universities in at least two of these three rankings.

Eligible Global Universities (Examples)

Most eligible universities will be major institutions with strong global brand power. Examples include:

University of Oxford (UK)

Harvard University (USA)

University of Cambridge (UK)

Stanford University (USA)

ETH Zurich (Switzerland)

National University of Singapore (Singapore)

However, here’s where things can get a little problematic. University rankings are often biased toward certain regions or countries. While most Western countries appear in them, even highly regarded African, Southeast Asian and Latin American universities often fall outside the top 100 overall. Although not intentional, this can be strongly biased against certain regions.

Similarly, many universities are ranked highly for certain subjects but not highly overall. Although visas may be granted based on subject-specific rankings, regional rankings or additional data in edge cases, only people from universities with good overall global positions in QS, THE or ARWU are guaranteed.

If someone graduated from a strong but non-top-100 university, but is otherwise highly qualified, they may have to use:

Standard work visas

Researcher or professor visas

Employer-sponsored routes

What Can You Do On a J-Find Visa?

The visa allows you to do the following:

Look for a job in Japan

Prepare to start a business

Do part-time work (with permission: 資格外活動許可)

Attend networking events, study and language study

Applicants can stay for six months or one year, and can extend their stay up to a total of two years if they continue to meet the requirements.

What You Cannot Do

Like all visas, the J-Find visa has specific limitations. Visitors using the visa are not eligible to:

Work full-time

Permanent employment

What this means practically is that visitors will have to change their status from J-Find to an employment or entrepreneur visa when they actually find work.

How To Apply

If all of this sounds good and you want to apply:

Check whether your university meets the requirement on the QS, THE or ARWU rankings.



Gather the documents (passport, diploma, proof of graduation date, proof of savings, etc.).



Prepare a simple plan for your stay, including where you will live and what you plan to do while job hunting or preparing a business plan.



Pledge to enroll in Japan’s health insurance system.



Submit your application through your local Japanese embassy or consulate (or the process your country uses).



Pay the visa fee if your embassy requires it (fees vary, so confirm locally).

These steps cover the basics, but your embassy may ask for additional documents, such as proof of residence or more detail about your living situation.

The J-Find Visa

Overall, if you come from an elite university and have a reasonable amount of money saved up, the J-Find visa may be perfect for you.