The Japanese Office Going Viral Thanks to Misstranslation

GaijinPot interviews misstranslation on creating viral office videos and what it’s really like working in Japan.

By Aaron Baggett Feb 16, 2026 5 min read

Most foreigners try not to stand out at their office jobs in Japan. Carla Sticker, AKA misstranslation, dresses up as Claire Redfield from Resident Evil and convinces her coworkers to shamble around like zombies for social media while she wields a banana.

Carla moved from Germany to Japan after an internship and now works full-time at a Tokyo company. Somewhere along the way, she started filming short videos with her Japanese coworkers, mixing deadpan office humor and real observations about working life and culture.

The result gives viewers a look inside a Japanese office, told by someone who is actually sitting (or awkwardly dancing) at one of the desks. Her videos don’t present a corporate fantasy. They show the real rhythm of daily office life in Japan as she experiences it.

‘Office Life’ in Japan

Carla didn’t build her videos around the usual “crazy Japan” formula. She built them around what she saw every day, then pushed it into something funnier (and way more engaging)—without losing the reality underneath. Japan isn’t the punchline.

On the contrary, in between the wild costumes and dancing you usually only see in a Sia video, Carla slips in genuinely useful observations about office life—how people communicate, what feels different as a foreigner and the small rules nobody explains until you break them.

Her coworkers became part of it, too. They appear in videos and play along with skits. Sure, her workplace might be an outlier—and you probably shouldn’t show up to your next meeting wearing a kabuki-style red lion wig—but her videos show a side of Japanese office life most people don’t expect.

That said, she’s careful not to pretend it’s something it isn’t.

“So many people watch my videos and think our company is progressive or modern, but we are still very much a company that feels very Showa,” she said, referring to an era known for old-school office culture that still defines many Japanese workplaces.

But Carla’s also quick to praise the people around her. Her takeaway after years in a Japanese office is that her coworkers are resilient and funny. The office can feel playful one moment and pretty traditional the next. It’s important to know the difference and spot cultural cues. Still, when it comes to making friends in Japan, you can usually start at the office.

Not What She Signed Up For

Carla didn’t originally plan to become a content creator. Her company president encouraged her to try social media after noticing how popular short-form video had become.

“What started this all is my company president,” she said. “He saw TikTok and said, ‘Young people love this social media stuff. I think we should get on that.’”

Indeed, we do love this social media stuff. With permission, Carla began experimenting—filming videos between regular work and teaching herself how to edit along the way. Eventually, it blew up. Her coworkers didn’t make a big deal out of it.

“My office is pretty good at just ignoring it,” she said. “It’s like, ‘You do your work, I do mine.’”

Despite the growing audience, her day job remains the same. She still shows up and works in sales promotion, where her company designs and prints everything from vending machine inserts to traffic-safety goods. She may film a skit, but afterwards, she’s back at her desk answering emails or working on product designs.

@misstranslation Have you ever been to someone’s home in Japan? It’s always surprising how much stuff people here tend to have even when the places are super cramped! As for the not following rules part… talk to my neighbor who keeps being noisy at night and can’t even sort their trash right 😤 where are the good manners there? I haven’t done one of these office dances in a while, enjoy! #workinginjapan #livinginjapan #japanlife #japanthings #lifeinjapan #dancingintheoffice ♬ Just the Way You Are – Milky

Many foreigners arrive in Japan carrying one of two stories. Japan as a dream, or Japan as a miserable work-culture cautionary tale of misery. Carla keeps it real. It’s a job. Life is what you make it. She puts it rather bluntly (or perhaps rather German).

“I’m more patient and tolerant of inefficiencies, ceremonies and other things I would have considered a waste of time before,” she said. “I appreciate the small stuff and don’t chase grand dreams as much anymore. I focus on getting through the day! Maybe that just comes with growing up.”

That same realism shows up in how she talks about content creation. The videos might look spontaneous, but the rules of her workplace—and her visa—still apply. Like many foreign workers in Japan, she can’t freely take on side income without her company’s approval.

“The expectations from my company and what people actually like to watch are quite different,” she said. “I’m not allowed to have side gigs or do other jobs if my company doesn’t approve.”

Even with an audience, she can’t monetize the time and money she puts into making them. It’s a reminder that even viral content doesn’t always change the reality of daily life.

Watch Our Full Interview with Misstranslation

In the full Behind The Feed interview, Carla talks more about filming inside a real Japanese office, the coworkers who keep ending up in her videos and the practical realities of having an audience while still working full-time in Japan.

What’s your office like in Japan? Can you dress up and hunt your coworkers with bananas? Do you wish you could? Let us know in the comments below.