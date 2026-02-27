The Johatsu: Why People Voluntarily Disappear in Japan

Explore the johatsu phenomenon in Japan, why people choose to vanish, how they disappear and the cultural and societal factors behind it.

By Moritz Hingott Feb 27, 2026 6 min read

After being fired from his engineering job, a man hides his unemployment from his family for months. Leaving in the morning with a suit and coming back late at night, pretending to go drinking with his colleagues, the shame of unemployment and looming financial debt became unbearable. One day, the man stops coming home at all, leaving no trail and no crime for the police to investigate—he’s johatsu.

Each year, an estimated 80,000 people go missing in Japan. Japanese police locate many within days or weeks. But some simply vanish. Among teenage runaways and elderly people with dementia are those who vanish deliberately, determined not to be found.

The Japanese call them johatsu (“evaporated people”). Arranging their own disappearance, or hiring companies to do it for them, they seek to become invisible.

What Is Johatsu?

What makes someone want to vanish?

Johatsu (蒸発) describes the voluntary act of vanishing. The term emerged in the 1960s, when husbands and wives began fleeing unhappy marriages. It resurfaced in the 1990s as economic stagnation and mounting debt drove salarymen to abandon their lives.

The phenomenon has inspired various works, including Shohei Imamura’s 1967 pseudo-documentary A Man Vanishes, following the disappearance of a salesman and his fiancée’s search for him.

The photo book The Vanished: The “Evaporated People” of Japan in Stories and Photographs by journalist Léna Mauger and photographer Stéphane Remael captures the anonymous lives of the vanished, while the 2024 documentary Johatsu: Into Thin Air follows individuals at different stages of their quiet escape.

The concept of mysterious disappearances is omnipresent in Japanese folklore and culture. The term kamikakushi (“hidden by the gods”) appears repeatedly in folktales in which villagers vanish without explanation.

Modern works such as Miyazaki’s Spirited Away continue this tradition, with the girl Chihiro transported into a spiritual realm. In the case of johatsu, however, individuals actively choose to vanish rather than be abducted by supernatural spirits. But why?

Why Do People Decide to Vanish?

How easy would it be to disappear in Japan?

Reasons for abandoning one’s previous life vary widely. Most commonly, victims of domestic violence flee abusive partners or escape stalkers.

Where communication has died, some leave loveless marriages, private investigator Kudo Katsunori explains in an interview with the BBC. In a society that prizes honor and pride, divorce can be considered a public failure. Rather than face that shame, some partners simply disappear.

Others vanish after losing a job or failing an entrance exam, when the inability to provide for family or meet societal expectations becomes unbearable. Gambling addiction and debt, although less common, drive some people to borrow money from loan sharks, ultimately fleeing to avoid relentless threats.

The collapse of Japan’s asset bubble in the early 1990s and the rise of unstable employment also made disappearance more common among middle-aged men facing financial and social pressure. Even today, that sense of freedom leads people to escape in pursuit of a relaxed life

Others want to escape toxic workplaces and oppressive bosses. Some fear karoshi (death by overwork), and the choice to vanish can feel more reasonable to some than staying.

‘Night Movers’ Help You Disappear

As published guides on how to quietly disappear spread and the term gained recognition, companies emerged promising to help people vanish. These firms, called yonige-ya (“night escape agency”), specialize in arranging disappearances: swiftly clearing apartments, canceling phone numbers, ending utility contracts and helping establish new (informal) identities.

Depending on the amount of belongings or whether family members need to be relocated, prices range from ¥50,000 to ¥300,000. Extensive background checks ensure clients are not fleeing the law but are voluntarily choosing to disappear.

Before taking such a drastic step, these firms may also offer financial advice for clients in debt or check apartments for surveillance devices planted by stalkers.

Those who orchestrate their disappearance alone sometimes turn to how-to guides sold online. One Amazon reviewer praises such a book for its practical instructions, arguing that it is better to “disappear than to commit suicide.”

Not Even Their Families Know

Johatsu often move to less populated urban districts or rural areas, living in internet cafes or cheap accommodations that require minimal background checks. After relocating, many take low-visibility jobs such as janitorial work, hotel cleaning or construction. In some cases, people turn to sex work or criminal organizations, seeking cheap labor.

For those left behind, the disappearance of a loved one often comes as a shock. Many also face crippling debts left by those who vanished, along with heavy social stigma.

Families frequently turn to law enforcement, only to encounter limited cooperation and a lack of institutional support, as voluntary relocation is not considered illegal. Japan’s family registry (koseki) and residence registration systems track official addresses, but they do not prevent someone from relocating quietly or living outside formal housing arrangements.

Harsh Realities and Private Detectives

Many families turn to private detectives. Like the night movers, Japan’s private investigation industry is steadily growing. Yet even professionals struggle to track the vanished, hindered by Japan’s “Act on the Protection of Personal Information“.

The law prohibits police from disclosing a person’s whereabouts to relatives in order to protect individual freedom and prevent stalkers from locating victims. Police generally cannot intervene unless there is evidence of a crime or danger. These strong privacy protections prevent authorities from disclosing someone’s new address, even to relatives.

Sociologist Hiroki Nakamori, an expert on the topic, explains: “Police will not intervene unless there’s another reason—like a crime or an accident. All the family can do is pay a lot for a private detective. Or just wait. That’s all.”

The uncertainty surrounding their loved ones’ whereabouts leaves many families suspended in grief.

Johatsu Today

Vanishing into anonymity in the digital age may seem impossible, given omnipresent surveillance and Japan’s meticulous record-keeping.

Large cities like Tokyo and Osaka offer a degree of anonymity that smaller communities do not. High population density, transient housing and limited neighbor-to-neighbor interaction make it easier for people to blend in.

One of the most widely reported phenomena is the so-called Toyoko Kids—young runaways and marginalized youth who gather near the Shinjuku Toho Building in Kabukicho. Many are permanent runaways or teens escaping abuse, bullying or unstable homes

However, while the country is rigorous about documentation, it is equally strict about protecting personal privacy. This balance allows people to slip under the radar without leaving a digital footprint.

Yet, as social change in Japan progresses slowly and the country’s leadership continues to favor conservative work structures, the phenomenon of johatsu is likely to persist. Japan still makes it hard to fail publicly and easy to get stuck privately. When reforms move slowly, people keep facing the same pressures, debt, shame, workplace abuse and weak escape routes that make disappearing feel like a solution.

As Nakamori puts it: “In Japan, it’s just easier to evaporate.”

Do you know any johatsu in Japan? Would you ever voluntarily disappear? Share your thoughts in the comments below.



