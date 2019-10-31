The Strange Story of Tokyo Narita Airport’s Haunted Hotel

Mummified bodies, bizarre cults, and reincarnation—and that’s just the beginning.

By GaijinPot Blog Oct 31, 2019

A slightly mummified corpse greeted police officers when they stormed room 1272 of the Marroad International Hotel back in the late ‘90s. Hotel staff had been trying to get the erratic guests staying in the room to check out for four long months.

The corpse belonged to Shinichi Kobayashi, a member of Japan’s self-enlightenment cult Life Space. The cult’s head guru had been treating his life-threatening brain injury through healing touches called “shakty pats” (or “shaktipats”) for months, but Kobayashi likely died after the first few days.

Since then, guests of the hotel have reported hearing strange noises when no one else is around. Could it be the ghost of Kobayashi?

Diving headfirst into this unbelievable story, GaijinPot stayed overnight in the hotel to see if we might experience anything out of the ordinary. The results of that are what you see in the video above.

Japan has mastered the art of spine-chilling anime characters, horrific video games, and twisted horror movies, but sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction. No twisted imagination could have dreamed up this real-life horror.

Text by Randiah Camille Green.