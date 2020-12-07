Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

Discover some of the best places to visit in Japan next year. Featured are destinations that’ll get you back in touch with the best of nature and rural community.

By GaijinPot Blog Dec 7, 2020 2 min read

GaijinPot Travel has released its fifth-annual index of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021. Although Tokyo and other big cities are always popular among travelers, this year, with everyone stressed out and cooped up at home, we saw more interest in the rural regions.

By researching current Japan travel trends and compiling data on innovative initiatives that local governments, business owners and communities are using to attract international visitors, the GaijinPot Travel team compiled a nomination list of the best places to visit in Japan. Thanks to our readers casting their own votes for the top spots, we were able to narrow down the nominations for a final top 10 list.

The chosen 2021 destinations are for anyone looking for an escape. Quiet towns, secluded woods, mammoth lakes and lonely mountain tops, whether you want to seek out rural Japan or discover the ultimate social distancing location, the final top 10 destinations are some of the very best you can find.

What was the evaluation criteria?

The final list was determined through research by GaijinPot’s team of travel experts. The GaijinPot Travel editorial board selected each 2021 destination based on these three main criteria:

Reflects one of the main up-and-coming world travel and tourism trends determined via independent research Has a major tourism event or new feature happening or implemented in 2021 Has significant innovation within these realms:

Technology that aids tourism New initiatives/services that specifically help English-speaking foreign tourists Significant efforts in promoting diversity of access (LGBTQ, disabilities, etc.) Sufficient coronavirus preventions/implementations



Top 10 Japan travel destinations for 2021

Only the best!

The destinations chosen by our nearly one million readers — half of whom live overseas and have a passion for Japan and travel — receive a Top Travel Destination for 2021 Award.

The destinations are Tsushima, Nagasaki; Kagawa, Shikoku; Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture; Yaeyama Islands, Okinawa Prefecture; Boso Peninsula, Chiba Prefecture; Okutama; Takayama, Gifu Prefecture; Fuji Five Lakes, Yamanashi Prefecture; Nakagawa and Otawara, Tochigi Prefecture and Choshi, Chiba Prefecture.

See the full list with details here: Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations For 2021