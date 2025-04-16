The World’s Longest Sushi Train at Osaka Expo 2025

Kura Sushi’s 135-meter sushi train at Osaka Expo 2025 features dishes from 70 countries, AI tech and a sustainable dining experience.

By Aaron Baggett Apr 17, 2025 3 min read

At Osaka Expo 2025, Kura Sushi is taking things to the next level with the world’s longest sushi train—a whopping 135 meters of rotating plates, global flavors, and futuristic tech.

For the uninitiated, conveyor belt sushi (kaitenzushi) is a Japanese dining style where small plates of sushi glide past you on a moving belt. Just grab what looks good, stack your empty plates and pay at the end—it’s fast, fun, and usually budget-friendly.

Now imagine that but with sushi and dishes from 70 countries, 135 meters long and a six-meter sushi dome.

You’ve Never Seen a Sushi Train Like This

At 135 meters long, the conveyor belt at Kura Sushi’s Expo 2025 location isn’t just long—it’s the longest sushi train in the world. That’s longer than a Boeing 747 or an entire soccer field, just to put it in perspective. Set in the expo’s “Future Life Zone,” the restaurant stretches across 800 square meters and seats 338 guests, including private tatami-style booths and accessible tables that welcome everyone.

The building’s exterior walls are made from 336,000 recycled seashells, part of Kura’s commitment to sustainable design. Greeting visitors at the entrance is a towering image of tuna nigiri encased in a giant version of the brand’s “Mr. Freshness” antibacterial sushi dome.

Sushi’ From 70 Countries

A world of sushi.

One moment, a plate of Thai gai yang rolls by—tender chicken brushed with sweet and spicy sauce, layered over vinegared rice like an exotic nigiri. A few plates later, it’s Swiss malakoff—a gooey bite of fried cheese perched on a sushi-sized rice bed. Then comes Angolan muamba chicken, reimagined with bold flavors and a familiar sushi presentation.

This is Kura Sushi’s Hands Hands Project—a global menu with 70 dishes from 70 countries. Kura worked directly with embassies and cultural experts to get the flavors right. Each dish fits the sushi train format: some appear as creative nigiri, others as gunkan-style rolls or bite-sized servings.

You’ll still spot familiar favorites like salmon nigiri and tamago. But now they sit alongside sushi-style twists on Peruvian ceviche, Korean soy-marinated shrimp, and more. Each dish rolls out under a limited-edition Mr. Freshness dome, redesigned with a red and blue handshake to celebrate international connection.

‘Sushitainability’

Gotta’ keep it fresh.

The restaurant runs on AI-powered systems that monitor hygiene, track freshness, and streamline service. You don’t need to call a waiter—just order from a screen. Then, drop your finished plates into the table slot. You might win a prize from the “Bikkura Pon!” capsule game while you’re at it.

The entire store is built with upcycled materials. These include seaweed-based glue, reused fishing nets and eco-friendly takeout packaging made from palm fronds and paper pulp. Even the benches in the waiting area are crafted from locally thinned cedar wood.

On the menu, you’ll find responsibly sourced seafood, including organic yellowtail (hamachi) and cabbage-fed nizadai—a type of rudderfish raised on a cabbage-based diet to improve its flavor and reduce ocean impact. These efforts are part of Kura’s push for “sushitainability”—which sounds like a cringy dad-joke, but is supporting the oceans while keeping sushi delicious and affordable.

How to Try It for Yourself

The Kura Sushi Expo 2025 store will be open from April 13 to October 13, 2025, daily from 10:00 to 21:00. You’ll find it in the “Future Life Zone” on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay that’s home to the Expo site.

You don’t need a reservation, but you do need an Expo 2025 ticket to enter.

Getting There

From JR Sakurajima Station , hop on the Expo shuttle bus to the West Gate (only a 5-minute walk to the pavilion).

, hop on the to the (only a 5-minute walk to the pavilion). From Kansai International Airport or Shin-Osaka Station , take the JR Yumesaki Line via Nishikujo Station .

or , take the via . On foot, it’s about 30 minutes from the East Gate, so plan ahead for the best access.

Are you planning on seeing the world’s longest sushi train at Osaka Expo 2025? What do you think of “sushitainability?” Let us know in the comments below!