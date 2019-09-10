These Tweets Show the Havoc Wreaked on Tokyo by Typhoon Faxai Yesterday

When Typhoon Faxai made landfall in the Kanto region in the late hours of Sunday into Monday morning, record-breaking winds and extremely heavy rain tore through Tokyo leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Aside from the damage to infrastructure, as well as injuries caused by flying debris, hundreds of thousands of commuters were caught up in rush-hour chaos.
Of course, the whole show was documented on Japan’s favorite social media platform, Twitter, where users shared their experience of the typhoon and its unnerving aftermath with the hashtag #台風15号 (Typhoon No. 15).
While some fared worse than others (losing your entire ceiling can’t be fun), you could count on tweeters to make the best of a bad situation with dad jokes, projection mapping, and some pretty meme-able photos.
Unagi’s Delivery Service
One Twitter user found an eel—who’d obviously been on quite the journey–in their garden the next morning. Obviously, that was clear evidence of their magical powers (Kiki is the main character in the 1989 Studio Ghibli film Kiki’s Delivery Service, 魔女の宅急便 in Japanese).
私、魔女のキキ！こっちは台風15号通過後、うちの庭にいたうなぎ！！！
うなぎ……？？？おま…どこから……？？？？ pic.twitter.com/5oBqYAhLEC
— ☺︎ め め ☺︎ (@wtmemewt0807) September 9, 2019
私、魔女のキキ！こっちは台風15号通過後、うちの庭にいたうなぎ！！！
うなぎ……？？？おま…どこから……？？？？
= I’m Kiki the Witch! Here’s an eel in our garden after Typhoon Faxai has passed!!! … An eel?! Where are you from…???!
Raise the roof
This person lost their entire ceiling.
#台風15号 風おさまってきたから2階の天井見に行ったら完全に天井が飛んでた pic.twitter.com/r5fMpKPTAa
— 白黒猫 (@nyannko0401) September 8, 2019
#台風15号 風おさまってきたから2階の天井見に行ったら完全に天井が飛んでた
= After the wind died down, I went to check the ceiling on the second floor. It was completely gone.”
Wanna see my tub?
This person on Twitter found themselves with a new sink jacuzzi.
ねえぇもう嫌なんだけど#台風15号
= Blegh, I have had enough…
— 姉守 (@toyone0316) September 8, 2019
ねえぇもう嫌なんだけど #台風15号
= Blegh, I have had enough…
An oyaji gag come to life
This person saw an opportunity to make a bad dad joke. The words 布団, “futon” (a.k.a. mattress) and 吹っ飛んで, “futtonde” (to be blown away) have a similar sound but a different meaning.
布団が……吹っ飛んでいる…！！！
= The futon has been blown away!!!
— しめきち🔞10/13西２ニ62a (@shime_oriflamme) September 9, 2019
布団が……吹っ飛んでいる…！！！
= The futon has been blown away!!!
Domino’s dominos
Well, somebody had to say it…
これがホントのドミノ倒し、か……
(破損等が無いことをお祈りします)
#台風15号 pic.twitter.com/n4MJzm8cIR
— チート部長 (@cheat_IE) September 9, 2019
これがホントのドミノ倒し、か……
(破損等が無いことをお祈りします)
= This is what you call a real domino effect… (I pray that there’s no damage)
The Evil That Men Do
This Twitter user decided to use the extreme winds to his advantage.
台風で隣のマンションの防護シート外れてうるさ過ぎるのでアイアンメイデン送り込んだらメチャテンション上がった！#台風15号 pic.twitter.com/GMgM6xzsJf
— Skywalking (@nobiwan_nobi) September 8, 2019
台風で隣のマンションの防護シート外れてうるさ過ぎるのでアイアンメイデン送り込んだらメチャテンション上がった！
= Blown loose by the typhoon, the protective sheet from the next building was too noisy, so I projected some Iron Maiden and things got really, really exciting!
Seibu, you nutters
With the typhoon incoming, Tokyo’s train companies announced on Sunday that they would suspend services Monday morning.
Well, most of them did.
#台風15号
JR「全部止めよ」
京急「こりゃ無理だ」
京王「ひでぇな」
京成「千葉直撃(泣)」
小田急「明日の事はとても考えられる状況にない」
東急「やっば」
東武「6時くらいから走らせるか」
西武「行けぇぇぇぇ！！！」
他「!？」 pic.twitter.com/VKN8fwaXnb
— くらかみ@趣味垢 (@KurakamiK) September 8, 2019
JR「全部止めよ」
京急「こりゃ無理だ」
京王「ひでぇな」
京成「千葉直撃(泣)」
小田急「明日の事はとても考えられる状況にない」
東急「やっば」
東武「6時くらいから走らせるか」
西武「行けぇぇぇぇ！！！」
他「!？」
= JR: “Let’s stop all the lines”
Keikyu: “That’s impossible”
Keio: “Horrible”
Keisei: “Chiba’s going to be hit directly (cry)”
Odakyu: “Can’t imagine what it’s going to be like tomorrow”
Tokyu: “Crap”
Tobu: “I wonder if we can start running from 6 a.m.…”
Seibu “LET’S GOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!”
The others: “?!”
Um, is this the line for platform 1?
All of the cancellations meant that going to work on Monday morning involved having to join a queue to get there. Tsunashima Station in Kanagawa Prefecture was one of the worst affected, with lines going outside of the station, around the block, and probably all the way back to the commuters’ own beds (where they should have stayed).
おいおいうそだろー😭
最寄り駅までこの列はえぐいて…
東横線綱島駅 pic.twitter.com/NQEVs6Q9VJ
— 稲 穂 (@honotethu_5356) September 9, 2019
おいおいうそだろー
最寄り駅までこの列はえぐいて…
東横線綱島駅
= No waaaaaaaay!
That’s the line for the nearest station…
Tsunashima station on the Toyoko Line
津田沼駅に入場するための行列がこちら
= This is the line to enter Tsudanuma Station
— ばらおsp (@sfida06barao) September 8, 2019
津田沼駅に入場するための行列がこちら
= This is the line to enter Tsudanuma Station
Ohayo goza—
Despite the canceled trains, this Twitter user below managed to get to work. But, unfortunately, had nowhere to sit when they got there.
無くなった会社眺めながらお外でお弁当なう pic.twitter.com/SmSoD4Cu2H
— 鵺 (@nekotaiga2) September 9, 2019
無くなった会社眺めながらお外でお弁当なう
= Looking at my destroyed company while eating my lunch box.
Typhoon Faxai has now decreased in intensity and moved away from Japan. For more information, check the Japan Meteorological Agency website.