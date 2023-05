There's More Than Just The Famous Fish Market

By GaijinPot Blog May 20, 2023 1 min read

Heidi and Shelley visit Tsukiji Outer Market where they guide you through a few foods to try. They also recommend some more places around the market to visit during your travels like the Honganji Temple, Kabukiza and Hama-rikyu Gardens.

