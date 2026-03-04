Tips for moving in Japan during busy season. Learn how to cut costs, book movers smartly and avoid peak-season stress.

By Elizabeth Sok Mar 5, 2026 10 min read

April is an important month in Japan. It’s the beginning of the school year and many fresh graduates report for their first day at work. As a result of these new starts, many people in Japan move in March to prepare for what lies ahead in April. You’ll even see it labeled as shinseikatsu (new life season) everywhere this time of year, from furniture sales to apartment listings.

While moving itself is often a bureaucratic and financial headache in Japan, relocating during peak season can add another layer to your nightmare.

And since you’re likely reading this in March, you already know the deal: apartments go fast, movers book out and prices climb as April gets closer. Luckily, from being a smart shopper to organizing yourself early (or at least quickly), there are a few things you can do to make the process a little easier on the wallet and your sanity. Keep reading for our tips on moving in Japan during the busy season.

1. Start Early and Move Fast

Happy move, happy family.

If you are moving during high season, one of the best ways to reduce the overall cost and headache is to start early. Ideally, start lining things up four to six weeks before your move date. For a March move, that means early February, not mid-March panic mode.

If you wait too long, your options shrink fast. Apartments can disappear within a day or two, and moving companies raise prices as their schedules fill. You also lose the ability to choose a convenient day or time slot, which is how people end up paying more than they planned.

The worst window is usually the end of March, especially on weekends. That’s when demand peaks ahead of April first, and weekday afternoon slots that would normally be reasonable get snapped up.

Long story short, getting ahead of the crowd helps you avoid the double hit of fewer housing options and higher moving costs. Even moving a few days earlier or choosing a weekday over a Sunday can make a noticeable difference.

2. Compare Multiple Companies

It’s never a good idea to rely on one company’s estimate for your move and this is especially true when you have a lot of competition during the busiest season of the year.

Some of the most commonly used movers include:

Company Best for What they’re known for Art Moving Center Standard apartment and family moves. Large, established full-service mover with packing options and nationwide coverage. Sakai Moving Service Budget-conscious movers or full-service needs. Offers both lower-cost plans where you pack yourself and full-service plans where they handle packing and unpacking. Ari-san Mark Moving Single-person moves or hands-off moves. Offers single-person plans and options where staff handle most or all packing. Heart Moving Center Smaller moves and long-distance relocations. Offers single-person plans and options in which staff handle most or all of the packing. Art Setting Delivery Small-volume or box-based moves. Offers a box-based single-person moving service that doesn’t require booking a full truck.

Extras and Example Prices

One “extra” that can actually save you time during your move is furniture disassembly. If you have a bed frame, tall shelving or anything bulky, confirm whether the movers will take it apart and put it back together. In many apartments, getting large furniture through the genkan, hallway and elevator is the real challenge.

Type of Move Typical Cost Range (normal) Typical Cost Range (March peak) Single person, same city ~¥30,000–¥50,000 ~¥60,000–¥70,000 Single person, longer distance ~¥40,000–¥70,000 ~¥80,000–¥110,000 Family or larger household ~¥80,000–¥150,000+ ~¥150,000–¥250,000+ (varies)

3. Choose Your Realtor Wisely

It’s best to find a realtor who operates around the neighborhood you are interested in. In March, responsiveness matters because popular listings can disappear within a day or two. A local agent is more likely to have preexisting relationships with building owners and management companies, which can help you get viewings booked quickly and paperwork moving with fewer administrative speedbumps.

That said, remember that a realtor is usually not your friend. They’re working on commission, and the busy season can come with a lot of pressure to “lock it in” on the spot. Don’t sign something you don’t understand, don’t let yourself get rushed into a decision and if your gut says the place (or the deal) feels off, it’s okay to walk away—even if it means canceling and starting again.

Lastly, don’t expect bluffing to work. If you try to play hardball for a better deal, there’s usually someone else ready to take the apartment. An agent might help you negotiate, but they’re just as likely to let you walk and move on to the next applicant.

4. Find the Best Times Within High Season

The busy season is the most expensive time of year, but not everything is priced equally. Late March is consistently the most expensive window, especially the final week before April. That’s when leases and new jobs typically begin, and demand peaks.

Data from SUUMO’s March moving estimates show a clear jump between early and late March. For example, single-person moves with a small load average around the low ¥60,000s in early March but climb into the ¥80,000 range by late March. Larger moves show even steeper increases.

If you still have flexibility, aim for early or mid-March, and choose a weekday over a weekend. Even shifting your move by a few days earlier in the month can mean paying significantly less for the same distance and volume.

If it is possible with your work and family schedule, your wallet will thank you for not being wedded to one specific moving day. In Japan, weekend and public holiday moves are almost always more expensive than weekday moves, and the final Saturday and Sunday before April are typically the most competitive dates of the entire year.

Because many leases and jobs begin on the first of the month, end-of-March slots fill first. Once those fill, the remaining options are often the most expensive. Even shifting your move by a day or two earlier in the month—or choosing a midweek date instead of a Sunday—can noticeably reduce your quote.

The more flexibility you give the moving company, the more room they have to price you competitively.

6. Be Flexible About Time

Likewise, it will benefit you not to be a stickler for time. Morning slots are usually the most expensive because they book first and allow movers to schedule another job later in the day. If you insist on a guaranteed 9 a.m. start in late March, expect to pay for it.

Many companies offer a flexible time option, assigning you a broader window instead of a fixed start time. It’s less convenient, but during peak season, it can lower your quote. Ask to see the price difference before deciding.

Before choosing a cheaper late-day slot, check your building rules. Some apartments restrict move-in hours, require elevator reservations or limit Sunday moves. A flexible time only saves money if your building actually allows it.

7. Opt Out of Extra Services

For a cheaper move in this pricey season, go no-frills. Try to reduce your reliance on extra services you don’t actually need, like packing everything for you, providing wardrobe boxes or handling small item setup. Those add-ons can bump up the quote quickly in late March.

That said, be strategic about what you skip. In Japan, air conditioner removal and reinstallation is one of the most common “extras,” and it can be tempting to leave it to the movers. If you don’t want to pay for it, plan ahead. You may need to book a separate technician or arrange to move without reinstalling it right away.

Also, don’t assume furniture is a simple carry-out. Bed frames, shelving and desks often need to be disassembled to fit through narrow hallways or small elevators. Ask whether disassembly and reassembly is included in your quote. If it isn’t, dismantle larger items yourself before moving day so you don’t lose time or get hit with extra fees.

8. Move Yourself

If you, a partner, family member or friend has access to a car, consider moving without a company. Renting a small truck from places like Toyota Rent a Car, Nippon Rent-A-Car or Times can still be cheaper than peak-season moving rates, especially for a one-room apartment.

That said, self-moving in Japan comes with its own challenges. Parking near apartment buildings can be limited, and some areas restrict where trucks can stop. In larger buildings, you may still need to notify management in advance or reserve the elevator, even if you’re not using professional movers.

It’s also important to plan around your lease end date. Most rental contracts require the apartment to be completely cleared before your move-out inspection, and you won’t get extra days just because you’re doing it yourself. Self-moving can save money, but it often takes more time and energy than people expect—especially during a busy month when parking, truck availability and building access are all tighter than usual.

9. Clear Out Your Large Garbage

Organize in advance to get rid of anything you’re not taking with you. In Japan, bulky items can’t just be left out on the curb. Most municipalities have specific days and procedures for the removal of sodaigomi (large trash items), such as furniture. This usually requires buying a disposal sticker (¥500–¥2,000) and sticking it to the item for pick-up.

In March, those bulky-trash pickup slots can fill up quickly. If you wait too long, you may end up stuck with items you can’t take, or paying movers to dispose of them at a higher cost. If you’re cutting it close, selling through secondhand apps or using a recycle shop can be a faster backup than relying on one pick-up date.

Now is the moment to let go of any big items that won’t fit in your new place or that have just been hanging out in your closet the last few years.

10. Get On Top of Your Admin Tasks

Your local ward office will set you up.

One sometimes-forgotten problem associated with moving during high season is that wait times for administrative procedures will be significantly longer. Updating your address on your jyuuminhyou at the ward office can be a quick errand in quieter months, but in March it can turn into a long queue. If you can, go on a weekday morning and bring what you need so you don’t have to make two trips.

Here’s what to prioritize:

If you’re moving to a different city or ward, file a tenshutsu todoke (moving-out notice) at your current office, then a tennyu todoke (moving-in notice) at your new one.

If you’re moving within the same city, file a tenkyo todoke (change-of-address notice)

Update your address on your My Number card.

Schedule your gas turn-on appointment early, since it often requires someone to be home

To give yourself a break, complete any forms or tasks you can do online or in advance. Especially if you’re starting a new job or school session in April, you will appreciate the extra time.

Do you have any tricks for moving during the busy season that can help our readers? Share your wisdom in the comments below.