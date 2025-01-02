Practical Tips to Save Money in Japan

With just a few simple changes, you’ll soon find your bank balance looking considerably healthier than before

Living in Japan can feel like an exciting adventure, but it’s no secret that the cost of living can add up quickly—especially if you’re on a teacher’s salary. From rent and groceries to transportation and entertainment, it’s easy to feel like your budget is constantly under pressure. However, with a few practical strategies, you can enjoy life in Japan while cutting costs. Here are some practical tips to help you save money in Japan.

1. Track Your Spending Habits

A great way to curb impulse buying is by tracking your spending habits. This simple habit helps you recognize areas where you’re overspending, saving you from purchasing things you don’t really need.

To track your spending, consider using an app like Spendee or Moneytree, which connects directly to your bank and credit cards. These apps provide an easy way to see where your money is going and help you identify areas where you may be overspending.

2. Explore Free Entertainment

Many parks, temples and shrines are free to visit, offering a great way to experience Japan’s culture and history. Take advantage of free museum days or discounts for residents, and explore local festivals, which often have little to no entry fee. Hiking is another budget-friendly way to enjoy Japan’s natural beauty, with numerous trails across the country. Keep an eye out for community events, many of which are free to attend and give you a chance to connect with locals. You’re in Japan, after all. Go enjoy it!

3. Save on Utilities

Reducing electricity usage is one of the easiest ways to lower your monthly bills. Start by switching to energy-efficient LED light bulbs and minimizing your use of air conditioning or heating. Many households that adopt these practices see their electric bills drop by up to half!

Another tip is to turn off lights and unplug devices when not in use. Even small changes add up over time. Additionally, when renting an apartment, be mindful of the type of gas used. Apartments with city gas tend to have much lower gas bills than those with more expensive LP gas. Always ask about the gas type when apartment hunting.

4. Bundle Your Services

Many of Japan’s major service providers, like AU KDDI, NTT Docomo, and Softbank, offer bundled deals for mobile, internet, and TV services. Combining these services under one provider can lead to significant discounts and extra perks, like faster internet speeds and additional TV channels.

Also, consider opting for an MNVO mobile plan, which typically offers 20GB of data for much cheaper rates. If you’re connected to Wi-Fi most of the time, you likely won’t need to worry about going over your data limit.

5. Take Advantage of Loyalty Points

Supermarkets and convenience stores often offer loyalty cards that provide discounts, coupons, or points for future purchases. Stores like Aeon, Lawson, and 7-Eleven run these programs, which can help lower your shopping costs. Many credit cards in Japan also offer loyalty points or cashback on daily purchases like groceries and transportation.

Don’t forget about other point systems—T-Points at Family Mart or Rakuten and Tokyu points at supermarkets. Some utility companies even offer points that can be used to pay your bills. It’s worth checking if you have unused points accumulating!

6. Save on Commuting

If you commute regularly, purchasing a commuter pass (帰り診) can save you money. These passes allow unlimited travel between specified stations, and buying a three- or six-month pass can provide even better value than monthly ones. Plus, many employers will cover the cost of your commuter pass.

For longer trips, consider taking slower local trains or highway buses instead of Shinkansen or express trains. Local trains and buses are much cheaper and allow you to see more of Japan while traveling. It’s a great way to save money and enjoy the journey at a more relaxed pace.

7. Shop at Discount Stores

grocery chains like Gyomu Super (業務スーパー) and local produce markets often offer bulk items and locally sourced produce at much lower prices than regular supermarkets. In fact, many produce items can go on discount after 7 PM, making it an excellent time to shop for fresh items at a lower cost. And more often than not, items at drugstores tend to be cheaper than in supermarkets.

For affordable kitchenware, check out 100-yen stores like Daiso and Seria. These stores offer high-quality items for a fraction of the price of traditional retailers, making them perfect for stocking up your kitchen. Cooking at home can help you save even more money while enjoying healthier meals.

8. Buy Secondhand

Secondhand stores like Hard Off, Book Off, and 2nd Street are perfect for finding affordable furniture, electronics, clothing, and more. These stores offer high-quality items at a fraction of the price of new products. Online marketplaces like Mercari and Yahoo! Auctions also offer great deals on secondhand items.

9. Use Public Baths

Instead of splurging on expensive hot springs, opt for public bathhouses (sento), which are much more affordable and still offer the traditional Japanese bathing experience. If you’re looking to live really frugally, consider taking most of your baths at a sento. A typical visit costs around ¥400, and many sento also include a sauna. These bathhouses are popular with both locals and visitors looking to save on leisure expenses, and you can find them in many residential areas.

10. Save on Medicine by Visiting a Doctor

Over-the-counter medications in Japan can be expensive, so consider going to a doctor for prescriptions instead. Many medications are covered by insurance, making them more affordable than buying over-the-counter remedies. A Japanese friend (who is also a doctor) pointed out that seeing a specialist can be cheaper and easier than relying on over-the-counter options.

Bonus Tip: Invest in NISA or iDeCo

Want to make your savings work for you? Consider investing in NISA or iDeCo accounts. The Japanese government allows foreigners to invest in a wide range of assets, like ETFs (including S&P 500, NASDAQ and Nikkei 225), tax-free through NISA. While larger amounts may eventually be taxed, most people never reach such high limits, so it’s a great way to boost your savings. Though, it’s a bit more complicated for Americans.

What are your tips for saving money in Japan? Let us know in the comments below!