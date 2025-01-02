Practical Tips to Save Money in Japan

Living in Japan can feel like an exciting adventure, but it’s no secret that the cost of living can add up quickly—especially if you’re on a teacher’s salary. From rent and groceries to transportation and entertainment, it’s easy to feel like your budget is constantly under pressure. However, with a few practical strategies, you can enjoy life in Japan while cutting costs. Here are some practical tips to help you save money in Japan.
1. Track Your Spending Habits
A great way to curb impulse buying is by tracking your spending habits. This simple habit helps you recognize areas where you’re overspending, saving you from purchasing things you don’t really need.
To track your spending, consider using an app like Spendee or Moneytree, which connects directly to your bank and credit cards. These apps provide an easy way to see where your money is going and help you identify areas where you may be overspending.
2. Explore Free Entertainment
Many parks, temples and shrines are free to visit, offering a great way to experience Japan’s culture and history. Take advantage of free museum days or discounts for residents, and explore local festivals, which often have little to no entry fee. Hiking is another budget-friendly way to enjoy Japan’s natural beauty, with numerous trails across the country. Keep an eye out for community events, many of which are free to attend and give you a chance to connect with locals. You’re in Japan, after all. Go enjoy it!
3. Save on Utilities
Reducing electricity usage is one of the easiest ways to lower your monthly bills. Start by switching to energy-efficient LED light bulbs and minimizing your use of air conditioning or heating. Many households that adopt these practices see their electric bills drop by up to half!
Another tip is to turn off lights and unplug devices when not in use. Even small changes add up over time. Additionally, when renting an apartment, be mindful of the type of gas used. Apartments with city gas tend to have much lower gas bills than those with more expensive LP gas. Always ask about the gas type when apartment hunting.
4. Bundle Your Services
Many of Japan’s major service providers, like AU KDDI, NTT Docomo, and Softbank, offer bundled deals for mobile, internet, and TV services. Combining these services under one provider can lead to significant discounts and extra perks, like faster internet speeds and additional TV channels.
Also, consider opting for an MNVO mobile plan, which typically offers 20GB of data for much cheaper rates. If you’re connected to Wi-Fi most of the time, you likely won’t need to worry about going over your data limit.
5. Take Advantage of Loyalty Points
Supermarkets and convenience stores often offer loyalty cards that provide discounts, coupons, or points for future purchases. Stores like Aeon, Lawson, and 7-Eleven run these programs, which can help lower your shopping costs. Many credit cards in Japan also offer loyalty points or cashback on daily purchases like groceries and transportation.
Don’t forget about other point systems—T-Points at Family Mart or Rakuten and Tokyu points at supermarkets. Some utility companies even offer points that can be used to pay your bills. It’s worth checking if you have unused points accumulating!
6. Save on Commuting
If you commute regularly, purchasing a commuter pass (帰り診) can save you money. These passes allow unlimited travel between specified stations, and buying a three- or six-month pass can provide even better value than monthly ones. Plus, many employers will cover the cost of your commuter pass.
For longer trips, consider taking slower local trains or highway buses instead of Shinkansen or express trains. Local trains and buses are much cheaper and allow you to see more of Japan while traveling. It’s a great way to save money and enjoy the journey at a more relaxed pace.
7. Shop at Discount Stores
grocery chains like Gyomu Super (業務スーパー) and local produce markets often offer bulk items and locally sourced produce at much lower prices than regular supermarkets. In fact, many produce items can go on discount after 7 PM, making it an excellent time to shop for fresh items at a lower cost. And more often than not, items at drugstores tend to be cheaper than in supermarkets.
For affordable kitchenware, check out 100-yen stores like Daiso and Seria. These stores offer high-quality items for a fraction of the price of traditional retailers, making them perfect for stocking up your kitchen. Cooking at home can help you save even more money while enjoying healthier meals.
Looking for recipe inspiration? Check out our Japanese recipe adventures.
8. Buy Secondhand
Secondhand stores like Hard Off, Book Off, and 2nd Street are perfect for finding affordable furniture, electronics, clothing, and more. These stores offer high-quality items at a fraction of the price of new products. Online marketplaces like Mercari and Yahoo! Auctions also offer great deals on secondhand items.
9. Use Public Baths
Instead of splurging on expensive hot springs, opt for public bathhouses (sento), which are much more affordable and still offer the traditional Japanese bathing experience. If you’re looking to live really frugally, consider taking most of your baths at a sento. A typical visit costs around ¥400, and many sento also include a sauna. These bathhouses are popular with both locals and visitors looking to save on leisure expenses, and you can find them in many residential areas.
10. Save on Medicine by Visiting a Doctor
Over-the-counter medications in Japan can be expensive, so consider going to a doctor for prescriptions instead. Many medications are covered by insurance, making them more affordable than buying over-the-counter remedies. A Japanese friend (who is also a doctor) pointed out that seeing a specialist can be cheaper and easier than relying on over-the-counter options.
Bonus Tip: Invest in NISA or iDeCo
Want to make your savings work for you? Consider investing in NISA or iDeCo accounts. The Japanese government allows foreigners to invest in a wide range of assets, like ETFs (including S&P 500, NASDAQ and Nikkei 225), tax-free through NISA. While larger amounts may eventually be taxed, most people never reach such high limits, so it’s a great way to boost your savings. Though, it’s a bit more complicated for Americans.
What are your tips for saving money in Japan? Let us know in the comments below!
Dont actually use a Suica just put your wallet on the scanner and walk really close to the person in front if you. If yourcompany pays for travel you are not just saving money you are actually making money!
There are some banks that offer a service for transferring an amount of your choosing automatically to another account at that bank each month. It couldn’t hurt to check with your bank. It’s a good way to save up without putting much thought into it.
Don’t forget:
Make your own lunches. Buy a tea bottle and bring it with you (vending machine expenses taken over a month can add up).
Walk or cycle… Riding a bicycle can save you heaps when traveling even on trains 280x2x5x4 adds up. If you cycle it’s 0.
Further, shopping for food. If you want to save on your groceries, shop after 7 or 8pm. This is typically when the discount stickers come out and you can get 30-70% off many perishables and convenient foods as well as fruits and veg.
Further, if you bathe regularly don’t flush the water down the drain, use the pumping mechanism in your laundry machine to pump that water over and use it! Saves on your water bill.
An even further way to save is to hang your laundry l, never mechanically dry it unless absolutely necessary.
Don’t go out drinking. Big “duh”, but I also see a lot of people complaining about costs yet every other night and most weekends they’re at the bar. I drink at home…like a good alcoholic. 😉
Liam, your article is good because of your nice writing skills otherwise you don’t go deep enought.
There is many way to enjoy life in Japan without spending any money (or only a small amount).
I don’t spend my coins – they go in my pocket and get dumped in a can when I get home. I have a little over 30,000 saved each month.
Likewise – my partner & I don’t spend our 500 yen coins. We simply collect them in a piggy bank. Since starting this about five or six months ago, we’ve reached well over Y100,000. Simple habit!
Excellent way to SAVE, coins are no longer spendable and only savable. Those who spend their coins making change at every transaction will spend all they have and save nothing. The more transactions the more you save for yourself. It is a simple habit, but a very effective way to save money. Taking 30,000 from you hurts at one time, but a little bit every day over the month is hardly noticed and results in the same amount saved with no pain.
Something that’s growing popular in JP : Buying hot/cold cup of coffee at a conbini (about 100Y) instead of Starbucks (300 to 450Y). Of course that only works if you drink regular coffee and take it away. That said, if you do the math and buy 1coffee/day every month (sounds a lot but actually it’s not), you may save around 9000Y a month !
A student discount for a bus/train pass if you are on a student visa.