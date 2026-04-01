Tokyo Area Events for April 2026

Expect peak sakura, spring matsuri and a steady mix of art, culture and pop-ups across the city.

By Bianca Papa Apr 2, 2026 6 min read

Spring in Tokyo is all about energy and change as sakura (cherry blossoms) bloom, festivals pop up and the whole city feels fresh. Whether you’re chasing hanami or just want to jump into food fairs, there’s something every week. Ready to see our top picks for Tokyo area events for April? Let’s dive in.

April 1 – 7

Ueno Park Cherry Blossom Festival

Show up early, grab snacks and claim your spot under a wall of sakura. When the sun sets, lanterns light up and the vibe turns from relaxed picnic to full-on hanami party.

Date: Until April 5, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Ueno

Website: Official Site

Meguro River Night Illuminations

Stroll under glowing cherry blossoms and let the river guide you. It can get crowded but the atmosphere makes it worth it.

Date: Until April 5, 2026

Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Meguro River, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Nakameguro

Website: Official Site

Shibuya Sakura Stage Illumination

Dodge the picnic crowds and check out neon-lit sakura in Shibuya. It’s quick, visual and perfect for a night photo stop.

Date: Until April 5, 2026

Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Shibuya Sakura Stage, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Shibuya

Website: Official site

Kanamara Matsuri

This matsuri is famous for bold parades, cheeky symbolism and big crowds. It’s loud, quirky and makes for wild photos.

Date: April 5, 2026

Time: Daytime

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Kanayama Shrine, Kawasaki (Map)

Nearest station: Kawasaki-Daishi

Website: Matsuri Information

Ghost in the Shell: The Exhibition

If you’re a fan, don’t miss this. See original art and rare production pieces before the exhibition ends. Finish with exclusive merch and virtual reality experiences you won’t find anywhere else.

Date: Until April 5, 2026

Time: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥2,500 – ¥2,700

Venue: Tokyo Node, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Toranomon Hills

Website: Official site

Nyan Fes 2026

Browse hundreds of booths selling cat-themed everything, from art prints to handmade goods. It’s half market, half fan convention and totally for cat lovers.

Date: Apr 5

Apr 5 Time: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Entry fee: ¥500 – ¥600

¥500 – ¥600 Venue: Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial and Trade Center Taito Building 5F, Tokyo (Map)

Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial and Trade Center Taito Building 5F, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Asakusa

Asakusa Website: Official Site

Magome Writers’ Village Cherry Blossom Festival

Go for a laid-back hanami with traditional dance and local food stalls. It’s got all the neighborhood charm, plus enough culture and snacks to keep you around.

Date: Apr 5

Apr 5 Time: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Magome Sakura Namiki Park, 11-12-48 Minami-Magome, Ota, Tokyo (Map)

Magome Sakura Namiki Park, 11-12-48 Minami-Magome, Ota, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Nishi-Magome

Nishi-Magome Website: Official Website

April 8 – 14

Midtown Blossom 2026

Walk a polished sakura-lined avenue and grab a drink under the trees. Come back at night when the lights switch on and the whole area softens.

Date: Until April 12, 2026

Time: All Day

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Tokyo Midtown, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Roppongi Station

Website: Official site

Yoyogi Park Wanwan Carnival

Catch agility shows, check out pet gear and hang with hundreds of dogs. You don’t need a pet to have a good time.

Date: April 10 – 11, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Weekend) 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Weekday)

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Yoyogi Park, 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Shibuya

Website: Official site

White Heron Dance

See a short, striking procession with performers in elaborate costumes moving through Asakusa. It’s easy to pair with a temple visit and fits perfectly into a day of exploring the neighborhood.

Date: April 12, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. – 2:40 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Sensoji Temple, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Asakusa

Website: Official site

April 15 – 21

Craft Sake Week

Sample sake from more than one hundred breweries with daily rotating themes. Pair your drinks with food from top restaurants and make it a full night out.

Date: April 17 – 29, 2026

Time: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Weekends) 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. (Weekdays)

Entry fee: Same-day tickets are available at the venue every day

Venue: Roppongi Hills Arena, Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Roppongi

Website: Official site

Kameido Tenjin Wisteria Festival

Stroll under blooming wisteria and spot reflections in the shrine pond. Come in the evening to see the flowers illuminated.

Date: April 5 – 30, 2026

Time: Daytime + evening

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Kameido Tenjin Shrine, 3-6-1 Kameido, Koto, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Kameido, Kinshicho

Website: Rakuten Article

Waseda-Keio Regatta

Watch rival university crews race down the river while people picnic along the banks. The atmosphere is laid-back and social, so drop by for a bit or linger all day.

Date: April 19, 2026

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Sumida River, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Asakusa

Website: Official site

Earth Day Tokyo

Browse eco-friendly stalls, grab food and catch live music across a packed park. It’s casual, social and easy to spend hours in.

Date: April 18 – 19, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Yoyogi Park, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Harajuku

Website: Official Site

Vegan Gourmet Festival Spring 2026

Eat your way through dozens of plant-based stalls serving ramen, desserts and comfort food. It’s one of the easiest ways to try vegan food in Tokyo.

Date: April 19, 2026

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Kiba Park Event Plaza, 4-6-1 Hirano, Koto, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Kiba

Website: Official site

April 22 – 30

Nico Nico Chokaigi 2026

Dive into a packed internet culture event filled with cosplay, live performances and creator booths at every turn.

Akabane Baka Festival

Join the crowds for parades, performances and a bit of playful street chaos. This festival is all about having fun and not taking things too seriously.

Date: April 25 – 26, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Akabane, Kita, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Akabane

Website: Official site

Whisky and Spirits Festival

Taste your way through whisky, gin and more while chatting with distillers. It’s a solid pick if you want to try something new.

Date: April 25 – 26, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥5,000

Venue: Pacifico Yokohama, 1-1-1 Minato Mirai, Nishi, Yokohama, Kanagawa (Map)

Nearest station: Minatomirai

Website: Official site

Craft Gyoza Fes 2026

Try dozens of gyoza styles from classic to experimental. Come hungry and work your way through the stalls.

Date: April 29 – May 6, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Komazawa Olympic Park Central Square, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Komazawa-daigaku

Website: Official site

Meat Festival (Niku Fes) 2026

Wagyu, grilled meats and street food all in one place. Add live music and you’ve got an easy evening plan.

Date: April 29 – May 10, 2026

Time: 12 am Onwards

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Unicorn Gundam, Odaiba, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Tokyo Teleport

Website: Official site

Spring in Tokyo keeps the energy high. Kick things off with sakura, jump into spring festivals and treat yourself at the city’s top food fairs. With these Tokyo area events for April, there’s always something new to discover.