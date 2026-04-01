Tokyo Area Events for April 2026

Spring in Tokyo is all about energy and change as sakura (cherry blossoms) bloom, festivals pop up and the whole city feels fresh. Whether you’re chasing hanami or just want to jump into food fairs, there’s something every week. Ready to see our top picks for Tokyo area events for April? Let’s dive in.
April 1 – 7
Ueno Park Cherry Blossom Festival
Show up early, grab snacks and claim your spot under a wall of sakura. When the sun sets, lanterns light up and the vibe turns from relaxed picnic to full-on hanami party.
- Date: Until April 5, 2026
- Time: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ueno
- Website: Official Site
Meguro River Night Illuminations
Stroll under glowing cherry blossoms and let the river guide you. It can get crowded but the atmosphere makes it worth it.
- Date: Until April 5, 2026
- Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Meguro River, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Nakameguro
- Website: Official Site
Shibuya Sakura Stage Illumination
Dodge the picnic crowds and check out neon-lit sakura in Shibuya. It’s quick, visual and perfect for a night photo stop.
- Date: Until April 5, 2026
- Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Shibuya Sakura Stage, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shibuya
- Website: Official site
Kanamara Matsuri
This matsuri is famous for bold parades, cheeky symbolism and big crowds. It’s loud, quirky and makes for wild photos.
- Date: April 5, 2026
- Time: Daytime
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Kanayama Shrine, Kawasaki (Map)
- Nearest station: Kawasaki-Daishi
- Website: Matsuri Information
Ghost in the Shell: The Exhibition
If you’re a fan, don’t miss this. See original art and rare production pieces before the exhibition ends. Finish with exclusive merch and virtual reality experiences you won’t find anywhere else.
- Date: Until April 5, 2026
- Time: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥2,500 – ¥2,700
- Venue: Tokyo Node, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Toranomon Hills
- Website: Official site
Nyan Fes 2026
Browse hundreds of booths selling cat-themed everything, from art prints to handmade goods. It’s half market, half fan convention and totally for cat lovers.
- Date: Apr 5
- Time: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥500 – ¥600
- Venue: Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial and Trade Center Taito Building 5F, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Asakusa
- Website: Official Site
Magome Writers’ Village Cherry Blossom Festival
Go for a laid-back hanami with traditional dance and local food stalls. It’s got all the neighborhood charm, plus enough culture and snacks to keep you around.
- Date: Apr 5
- Time: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Magome Sakura Namiki Park, 11-12-48 Minami-Magome, Ota, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Nishi-Magome
- Website: Official Website
April 8 – 14
Midtown Blossom 2026
Walk a polished sakura-lined avenue and grab a drink under the trees. Come back at night when the lights switch on and the whole area softens.
- Date: Until April 12, 2026
- Time: All Day
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Tokyo Midtown, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Roppongi Station
- Website: Official site
Yoyogi Park Wanwan Carnival
Catch agility shows, check out pet gear and hang with hundreds of dogs. You don’t need a pet to have a good time.
- Date: April 10 – 11, 2026
- Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Weekend) 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Weekday)
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Yoyogi Park, 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shibuya
- Website: Official site
White Heron Dance
See a short, striking procession with performers in elaborate costumes moving through Asakusa. It’s easy to pair with a temple visit and fits perfectly into a day of exploring the neighborhood.
- Date: April 12, 2026
- Time: 11 a.m. – 2:40 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Sensoji Temple, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Asakusa
- Website: Official site
April 15 – 21
Craft Sake Week
Sample sake from more than one hundred breweries with daily rotating themes. Pair your drinks with food from top restaurants and make it a full night out.
- Date: April 17 – 29, 2026
- Time: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Weekends) 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. (Weekdays)
- Entry fee: Same-day tickets are available at the venue every day
- Venue: Roppongi Hills Arena, Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Roppongi
- Website: Official site
Kameido Tenjin Wisteria Festival
Stroll under blooming wisteria and spot reflections in the shrine pond. Come in the evening to see the flowers illuminated.
- Date: April 5 – 30, 2026
- Time: Daytime + evening
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Kameido Tenjin Shrine, 3-6-1 Kameido, Koto, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Kameido, Kinshicho
- Website: Rakuten Article
Waseda-Keio Regatta
Watch rival university crews race down the river while people picnic along the banks. The atmosphere is laid-back and social, so drop by for a bit or linger all day.
- Date: April 19, 2026
- Time: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Sumida River, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Asakusa
- Website: Official site
Earth Day Tokyo
Browse eco-friendly stalls, grab food and catch live music across a packed park. It’s casual, social and easy to spend hours in.
- Date: April 18 – 19, 2026
- Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Yoyogi Park, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Harajuku
- Website: Official Site
Vegan Gourmet Festival Spring 2026
Eat your way through dozens of plant-based stalls serving ramen, desserts and comfort food. It’s one of the easiest ways to try vegan food in Tokyo.
- Date: April 19, 2026
- Time: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Kiba Park Event Plaza, 4-6-1 Hirano, Koto, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Kiba
- Website: Official site
April 22 – 30
Nico Nico Chokaigi 2026
Dive into a packed internet culture event filled with cosplay, live performances and creator booths at every turn.
- Date: April 25 – 26, 2026
- Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Entry fee: Various Plans and Tickets Available
- Venue: Makuhari Messe, Chiba (Map)
- Nearest station: Kaihin-Makuhari
- Website: Official site
Akabane Baka Festival
Join the crowds for parades, performances and a bit of playful street chaos. This festival is all about having fun and not taking things too seriously.
- Date: April 25 – 26, 2026
- Time: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Akabane, Kita, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Akabane
- Website: Official site
Whisky and Spirits Festival
Taste your way through whisky, gin and more while chatting with distillers. It’s a solid pick if you want to try something new.
- Date: April 25 – 26, 2026
- Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥5,000
- Venue: Pacifico Yokohama, 1-1-1 Minato Mirai, Nishi, Yokohama, Kanagawa (Map)
- Nearest station: Minatomirai
- Website: Official site
Craft Gyoza Fes 2026
Try dozens of gyoza styles from classic to experimental. Come hungry and work your way through the stalls.
- Date: April 29 – May 6, 2026
- Time: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Komazawa Olympic Park Central Square, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Komazawa-daigaku
- Website: Official site
Meat Festival (Niku Fes) 2026
Wagyu, grilled meats and street food all in one place. Add live music and you’ve got an easy evening plan.
- Date: April 29 – May 10, 2026
- Time: 12 am Onwards
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Unicorn Gundam, Odaiba, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Tokyo Teleport
- Website: Official site
Spring in Tokyo keeps the energy high. Kick things off with sakura, jump into spring festivals and treat yourself at the city’s top food fairs. With these Tokyo area events for April, there’s always something new to discover.
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