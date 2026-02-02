February in Tokyo sits right between deep winter and early spring, and the city makes the most of it. Plum blossom festivals start popping up, flea markets and street events fill the weekends and galleries roll out winter-only exhibitions before the season changes. Whether you’re chasing outdoor walks, low-key cultural events or easy drop-in activities, here are the best Tokyo area events for February 2026.
February 1 – 7
Kobai Red Plum Blossom Festival
Wander the grounds of Ushi-Tenjin Kitano Shrine as red plum blossoms bloom in honor of Sugawara no Michizane, the scholar deity closely tied to ume. The festival leans into tradition with seasonal charms, weekend amazake and limited umeshu made from plums grown on the shrine grounds and aged for years. A mid-festival ritual brings taiko, outdoor tea service and free food, while quantities stay limited and timing shifts slightly each year to match peak bloom.
- Date: Early-late February
- Time: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Ushi-Tenjin Kitano Shrine, Bunkyo, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Korakuen
- Website: Official site
Anti-Action: Artist-Women’s Challenges and Responses in Postwar Japan
Revisit postwar Japanese art through works by women artists sidelined during the rise of action painting. The exhibition reframes modern art history through resistance and restraint.
- Date: Dec. 16, 2025 – Feb. 8, 2026
- Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥2,000
- Venue: The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Takebashi
- Website: Official site
February 8 – 14
Koishikawa Plum Festival
Stroll historic garden paths as plum blossoms ease Tokyo toward spring. An easygoing seasonal stop with traditional festival touches.
- Date: Feb. 7, 2026 – Mar. 1, 2026
- Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥300
- Venue: Korakuen, Bunkyo, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Korakuen
- Website: Official site
Plum Blossom Festival at Jindai Botanical Gardens
Wander the Ume garden as plum trees bloom alongside seasonal music. Calm, spacious and ideal for slow exploration.
- Date: Feb. 10, 2026 – Mar. 1, 2026
- Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥500
- Venue: 5-31-10 Jindaiji-Motomachi, Chofu, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Chofu
- Website: Official site
Pace Gallery Tokyo: Marina Perez Simão & Tomie Ohtake
See abstract landscapes and modernist works placed in dialogue across generations. The pairing explores memory, place and shared Brazilian-Japanese roots.
- Date: Nov. 4, 2025 – Feb. 11, 2026
- Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Pace Gallery, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Kamiyacho
- Website: Official site
Mottainai Flea Market
Browse secondhand goods with a focus on reuse and sustainability. Easy, no-pressure shopping with plenty of everyday finds.
- Date: Feb. 11, 2026
- Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Nakano Central Park Map of Nakano Central Park, 4-10-2 Nakano, Nakano City, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Nakano
- Website: Official site
Galentine’s Day Craft Social
Spend the day connecting through low-pressure creative activities at a collaborative event by Introverts’ Home, Herenamics and MiraMusette. Drop in to browse Featherheart Books’ curated pop-up bookshop, join open art sessions or book hands-on workshops like watercolor bookmarks, friendship bracelets and heart-shaped plate painting. Everything you need is provided, making it easy to take part whether you arrive alone or with friends.
- Date: Feb. 14, 2026
- Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥500
- Venue: 5-37-6 Yoyogi, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Yoyogi
- Website: Official site
February 15 – 21
GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections
GaijinPot Celebrates is our new event series. It brings together the foreign community, clients and partners for networking in a casual social environment. Enjoy an evening of making new connections in a stylish but casual social setting. Each event features a presentation or performance by a foreigner who has built a creative or professional life in Japan. Whether you’re newly arrived or long settled in Japan, GaijinPot Celebrates is an opportunity to meet other members of the foreign community and professionals and creatives from across different industries.
- Date: Feb. 19, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥3,000 (includes all-you-can-drink, door prize drawing, live music)
- Venue: THE TOKYO, B1 4-1-1 Nishi-Azabu, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Roppongi
- Website: Official site
Love: Japanese Paintings of Adorable Things
Warm up with a winter exhibition exploring love in all its forms through modern and contemporary nihonga paintings, from romance and family bonds to hometown nostalgia and affection for animals. Highlights include elegant romantic scenes by Kaburaki Kiyokata, tender animal works by Okumura Togyu and emotionally rich pieces that lean into fandom-style devotion and everyday love. It’s an intimate, quietly moving show that rewards slow viewing.
- Date: Dec. 6, 2025 – Feb. 15, 2026
- Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥1,400
- Venue: Yamatane Museum of Art (Map)
- Nearest station: Ebisu
- Website: Official site
Shinjuku South Illumination 2025–2026
Walk a glowing route linking Southern Terrace, Mylord and Takashimaya Times Square. Each area brings a different lighting theme.
- Date: Nov. 12, 2025 – Feb. 15, 2026
- Time: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Shinjuku Southern Terrace area
- Nearest station: Shinjuku
- Website: Official site
Digimon Adventure 02 & Ojamajo Doremi 25th Anniversary Exhibition
Relive anime nostalgia through a joint exhibition celebrating two beloved series. A must for longtime fans.
- Date: Nov. 15, 2025 – Feb. 15, 2026
- Time: See hours
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Ikebukuro, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ikebukuro
- Website: Official site
Tokyo Streets × 3 WPU: Photography, Art and Music Exhibition
Experience Tokyo’s street culture through photography, art and music at WPU Gallery Shinjuku, featuring over 40 photographers, artists and DJs. The week includes an opening-day photowalk, DJ events and a relaxed reception that keeps things social and accessible.
- Date: Feb. 17, 2026 – Feb. 22, 2026
- Time: Not yet announced
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: WPU Gallery Shinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shinjuku / Shinjuku-sanchome
- Website: Official Instagram
February 22 – 28
Shimokitazawa Flea Market
Dig through racks of secondhand fashion and vintage finds. Slow browsing and excellent people-watching guaranteed.
- Date: Feb. 22, 2026 – Feb. 23, 2026
- Time: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Shimokitazawa, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shimokitazawa
- Website: Official site
Cat Holiday Exhibition Winter 2026
Browse cat photography, craft stalls and cat-themed merch featuring Instagram-famous felines. Easy to linger and snack while shopping.
- Date: Jan. 23, 2026 – Feb. 23, 2026
- Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥700
- Venue: Todays Gallery Studio 5-27-6, Asakusabashi, Taito, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Asakusabashi
- Website: Official site
Kite Market at Oji Inari Shrine
Browse colorful kites believed to bring good luck and ward off fire. The shrine setting adds old-school charm.
- Date: Feb. 25, 2026
- Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Oji Inari Shrine, Kita, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Oji
- Website: Official site
Midtown Ice Rink 2026
Skate outdoors next to Midtown Winter Lights. Festive even if you cling to the rails.
- Date: Nov. 21, 2026 – Feb. 23, 2026
- Time: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥1,400 – ¥2,300
- Venue: Tokyo Midtown, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Roppongi
- Website: Official site
Hibiya Magic Time Illumination 2025
Stroll illuminated streets and plazas around Hibiya. An easy after-work walk with peak winter atmosphere.
- Date: Nov. 13 – Feb. 28
- Time: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Hibiya, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Hibiya
- Website: Official Site
From seasonal flower festivals and neighborhood markets to exhibitions and winter illuminations, these events make it easy to get out and explore before spring fully arrives. Which Tokyo area events for February 2026 are you planning to check out? Let us know in the comments.
