February in Tokyo sits right between deep winter and early spring, and the city makes the most of it. Plum blossom festivals start popping up, flea markets and street events fill the weekends and galleries roll out winter-only exhibitions before the season changes. Whether you’re chasing outdoor walks, low-key cultural events or easy drop-in activities, here are the best Tokyo area events for February 2026.

February 1 – 7

Kobai Red Plum Blossom Festival

Wander the grounds of Ushi-Tenjin Kitano Shrine as red plum blossoms bloom in honor of Sugawara no Michizane, the scholar deity closely tied to ume. The festival leans into tradition with seasonal charms, weekend amazake and limited umeshu made from plums grown on the shrine grounds and aged for years. A mid-festival ritual brings taiko, outdoor tea service and free food, while quantities stay limited and timing shifts slightly each year to match peak bloom.

Date : Early-late February

: Early-late February Time : 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Ushi-Tenjin Kitano Shrine, Bunkyo, Tokyo (Map)

: Ushi-Tenjin Kitano Shrine, Bunkyo, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Korakuen

: Korakuen Website: Official site

Anti-Action: Artist-Women’s Challenges and Responses in Postwar Japan

Revisit postwar Japanese art through works by women artists sidelined during the rise of action painting. The exhibition reframes modern art history through resistance and restraint.

Date: Dec. 16, 2025 – Feb. 8, 2026

Dec. 16, 2025 – Feb. 8, 2026 Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Entry fee: ¥2,000

¥2,000 Venue: The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo (Map)

The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Takebashi

Takebashi Website: Official site

February 8 – 14

Koishikawa Plum Festival

Stroll historic garden paths as plum blossoms ease Tokyo toward spring. An easygoing seasonal stop with traditional festival touches.

Date: Feb. 7, 2026 – Mar. 1, 2026

Feb. 7, 2026 – Mar. 1, 2026 Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Entry fee: ¥300

¥300 Venue: Korakuen, Bunkyo, Tokyo (Map)

Korakuen, Bunkyo, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Korakuen

Korakuen Website: Official site

Plum Blossom Festival at Jindai Botanical Gardens

Wander the Ume garden as plum trees bloom alongside seasonal music. Calm, spacious and ideal for slow exploration.

Date: Feb. 10, 2026 – Mar. 1, 2026

Feb. 10, 2026 – Mar. 1, 2026 Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Entry fee: ¥500

¥500 Venue: 5-31-10 Jindaiji-Motomachi, Chofu, Tokyo (Map)

5-31-10 Jindaiji-Motomachi, Chofu, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Chofu

Chofu Website: Official site

Pace Gallery Tokyo: Marina Perez Simão & Tomie Ohtake

See abstract landscapes and modernist works placed in dialogue across generations. The pairing explores memory, place and shared Brazilian-Japanese roots.

Date: Nov. 4, 2025 – Feb. 11, 2026

Nov. 4, 2025 – Feb. 11, 2026 Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Pace Gallery, Tokyo (Map)

Pace Gallery, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Kamiyacho

Kamiyacho Website: Official site

Mottainai Flea Market

Browse secondhand goods with a focus on reuse and sustainability. Easy, no-pressure shopping with plenty of everyday finds.

Date: Feb. 11, 2026

Feb. 11, 2026 Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Nakano Central Park Map of Nakano Central Park, 4-10-2 Nakano, Nakano City, Tokyo (Map)

Nakano Central Park Map of Nakano Central Park, 4-10-2 Nakano, Nakano City, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Nakano

Nakano Website: Official site

Galentine’s Day Craft Social

Spend the day connecting through low-pressure creative activities at a collaborative event by Introverts’ Home, Herenamics and MiraMusette. Drop in to browse Featherheart Books’ curated pop-up bookshop, join open art sessions or book hands-on workshops like watercolor bookmarks, friendship bracelets and heart-shaped plate painting. Everything you need is provided, making it easy to take part whether you arrive alone or with friends.

Date : Feb. 14, 2026

: Feb. 14, 2026 Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Entry fee: ¥500

¥500 Venue : 5-37-6 Yoyogi, Tokyo (Map)

: 5-37-6 Yoyogi, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Yoyogi

: Yoyogi Website: Official site

February 15 – 21

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Celebrates is our new event series. It brings together the foreign community, clients and partners for networking in a casual social environment. Enjoy an evening of making new connections in a stylish but casual social setting. Each event features a presentation or performance by a foreigner who has built a creative or professional life in Japan. Whether you’re newly arrived or long settled in Japan, GaijinPot Celebrates is an opportunity to meet other members of the foreign community and professionals and creatives from across different industries.

Date: Feb. 19, 2026

Feb. 19, 2026 Time : 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Entry fee : ¥3,000 (includes all-you-can-drink, door prize drawing, live music)

: ¥3,000 (includes all-you-can-drink, door prize drawing, live music) Venue : THE TOKYO, B1 4-1-1 Nishi-Azabu, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

: THE TOKYO, B1 4-1-1 Nishi-Azabu, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Roppongi

Roppongi Website: Official site

Love: Japanese Paintings of Adorable Things

Warm up with a winter exhibition exploring love in all its forms through modern and contemporary nihonga paintings, from romance and family bonds to hometown nostalgia and affection for animals. Highlights include elegant romantic scenes by Kaburaki Kiyokata, tender animal works by Okumura Togyu and emotionally rich pieces that lean into fandom-style devotion and everyday love. It’s an intimate, quietly moving show that rewards slow viewing.

Date: Dec. 6, 2025 – Feb. 15, 2026

Dec. 6, 2025 – Feb. 15, 2026 Time : 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Entry fee : ¥1,400

: ¥1,400 Venue : Yamatane Museum of Art (Map)

: Yamatane Museum of Art (Map) Nearest station : Ebisu

Ebisu Website: Official site

Shinjuku South Illumination 2025–2026

Walk a glowing route linking Southern Terrace, Mylord and Takashimaya Times Square. Each area brings a different lighting theme.

Date: Nov. 12, 2025 – Feb. 15, 2026

Nov. 12, 2025 – Feb. 15, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Shinjuku Southern Terrace area

Shinjuku Southern Terrace area Nearest station: Shinjuku

Shinjuku Website: Official site

Digimon Adventure 02 & Ojamajo Doremi 25th Anniversary Exhibition

Relive anime nostalgia through a joint exhibition celebrating two beloved series. A must for longtime fans.

Date: Nov. 15, 2025 – Feb. 15, 2026

Nov. 15, 2025 – Feb. 15, 2026 Time: See hours

See hours Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Ikebukuro, Tokyo (Map)

Ikebukuro, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ikebukuro

Ikebukuro Website: Official site

Tokyo Streets × 3 WPU: Photography, Art and Music Exhibition

Experience Tokyo’s street culture through photography, art and music at WPU Gallery Shinjuku, featuring over 40 photographers, artists and DJs. The week includes an opening-day photowalk, DJ events and a relaxed reception that keeps things social and accessible.

Date: Feb. 17, 2026 – Feb. 22, 2026

Feb. 17, 2026 – Feb. 22, 2026 Time: Not yet announced

Not yet announced Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: WPU Gallery Shinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

WPU Gallery Shinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shinjuku / Shinjuku-sanchome

Shinjuku / Shinjuku-sanchome Website: Official Instagram

February 22 – 28

Shimokitazawa Flea Market

Dig through racks of secondhand fashion and vintage finds. Slow browsing and excellent people-watching guaranteed.

Date: Feb. 22, 2026 – Feb. 23, 2026

Feb. 22, 2026 – Feb. 23, 2026 Time: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Shimokitazawa, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map)

Shimokitazawa, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shimokitazawa

Shimokitazawa Website: Official site

Cat Holiday Exhibition Winter 2026

Browse cat photography, craft stalls and cat-themed merch featuring Instagram-famous felines. Easy to linger and snack while shopping.

Date: Jan. 23, 2026 – Feb. 23, 2026

Jan. 23, 2026 – Feb. 23, 2026 Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Entry fee: ¥700

¥700 Venue: Todays Gallery Studio 5-27-6, Asakusabashi, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

Todays Gallery Studio 5-27-6, Asakusabashi, Taito, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Asakusabashi

Asakusabashi Website: Official site

Kite Market at Oji Inari Shrine

Browse colorful kites believed to bring good luck and ward off fire. The shrine setting adds old-school charm.

Date: Feb. 25, 2026

Feb. 25, 2026 Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Oji Inari Shrine, Kita, Tokyo (Map)

Oji Inari Shrine, Kita, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Oji

Oji Website: Official site

Midtown Ice Rink 2026

Skate outdoors next to Midtown Winter Lights. Festive even if you cling to the rails.

Date: Nov. 21, 2026 – Feb. 23, 2026

Nov. 21, 2026 – Feb. 23, 2026 Time: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Entry fee: ¥1,400 – ¥2,300

¥1,400 – ¥2,300 Venue: Tokyo Midtown, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

Tokyo Midtown, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Roppongi

Roppongi Website: Official site

Hibiya Magic Time Illumination 2025

Stroll illuminated streets and plazas around Hibiya. An easy after-work walk with peak winter atmosphere.

Date: Nov. 13 – Feb. 28

Nov. 13 – Feb. 28 Time: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

4 p.m. – 11 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Hibiya, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)

Hibiya, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Hibiya

Hibiya Website: Official Site

From seasonal flower festivals and neighborhood markets to exhibitions and winter illuminations, these events make it easy to get out and explore before spring fully arrives. Which Tokyo area events for February 2026 are you planning to check out? Let us know in the comments.