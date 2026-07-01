Tokyo celebrates summer in July with fireworks, lantern festivals, flower fields and festival food.

By Bianca Papa Jul 2, 2026 9 min read

Tokyo celebrates summer in July with fireworks, lantern festivals, flower fields and festival food. Wear a yukata and enjoy some of the city’s best events. From traditional matsuri to modern summer fun, check out our picks for Tokyo area events for July 2026.

July 1–7

Iriya Morning Glory Festival (Asagao Matsuri)

Japan’s largest morning glory festival fills the streets around Iriya Kishimojin Temple with more than 100 stalls selling colorful asagao (morning glory). Visit early for the best blooms and a taste of old Edo atmosphere before the crowds arrive.

Date: July 6–8, 2026

July 6–8, 2026 Time: 5 a.m.–9 p.m.

5 a.m.–9 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Iriya Kishimojin (Shingenji Temple), 1-12-16 Shitaya, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

Iriya Kishimojin (Shingenji Temple), 1-12-16 Shitaya, Taito, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Iriya, Uguisudani

Iriya, Uguisudani Website: Official Website

Tokyo Racecourse Fireworks 2026

This fireworks show celebrates Shogo Hamada’s 50th anniversary with 14,000 fireworks synchronized to his best-known songs. Get up close as some fireworks explode just 100 meters from the audience.

Date: July 1, 2026

July 1, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. (doors open) 7:30 p.m. (performance opens)

5 p.m. (doors open) 7:30 p.m. (performance opens) Entry fee: From ¥5,000 (Tickets here)

From ¥5,000 (Tickets here) Venue: Tokyo Racecourse, Fuchu, Tokyo (Map)

Tokyo Racecourse, Fuchu, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Fuchu-Keiba-Seimon-mae, Fuchu-hommachi

Fuchu-Keiba-Seimon-mae, Fuchu-hommachi Website: Official Website

Tanabata (Star Festival)

Tanabata, the famous Star Festival, invites you to write wishes on tanzaku (colorful paper) and hang them on bamboo. Enjoy streets decorated with streamers and lanterns for this romantic summer tradition.

Date: July 2026 (varies by festival)

July 2026 (varies by festival) Time: Varies by venue

Varies by venue Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Various locations in Tokyo and nearby areas

Various locations in Tokyo and nearby areas Nearest station: Varies by venue

Varies by venue Website: Traditional Festival

Star and Sun Market

From the team behind Tokyo Night Market, Star and Sun Market brings music, street performances and creative energy to Yoyogi Park. Browse stalls, catch live performances from indie artists and DJs and experience Shibuya’s after-dark culture in the open air.

Date: July 1–5, 2026

July 1–5, 2026 Time: 4–p.m.-10 p.m. (weekdays), 2 p.m.–10 p.m. (Sat–Sun)

4–p.m.-10 p.m. (weekdays), 2 p.m.–10 p.m. (Sat–Sun) Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Yoyogi Park Zelkova Tree Line, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Yoyogi Park Zelkova Tree Line, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Yoyogi-Koen, Harajuku

Yoyogi-Koen, Harajuku Website: Official website

Machida Tenmangu Antique Fair

Treasure hunters will love this massive antique market, featuring over 80 stalls. Shop for ceramics, vintage kimono, retro toys and quirky one-of-a-kind finds.

Date: July 1, 2026

July 1, 2026 Time: 7 a.m.–3 p.m.

7 a.m.–3 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Machida Tenmangu Shrine, Machida, Tokyo (Map)

Machida Tenmangu Shrine, Machida, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Machida

Machida Website: Instagram Official Website

Earth Garden Summer Yoruichi 2026

Earth Garden’s summer “Yoruichi” returns to Yoyogi Park with a community-focused festival built around music and night market energy. Expect DJ performances and special evening programming that turns the park into a lively after-dark gathering spot.

Date: July 3–5, 2026

July 3–5, 2026 Time: 2 p.m.–9 p.m. (Time varies per day)

2 p.m.–9 p.m. (Time varies per day) Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Yoyogi Park Events Square, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Yoyogi Park Events Square, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Harajuku, Yoyogi-Koen

Harajuku, Yoyogi-Koen Website: Official Website

Setagaya Firefly Festival and Sagiso Market

Trade neon for nature at this Setagaya summer festival, where you can watch fireflies glow after sunset in a rare pocket of calm within the city. Beyond the firefly viewing, there’s also a market for sagiso (white regret flowers), exhibitions and a fair selling local specialty products, making it an easy evening outing with a distinctly seasonal feel.

Date: July 4–5, 2026

July 4–5, 2026 Time: 4 p.m.–9 p.m.

4 p.m.–9 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Setagaya Daikan Yashiki, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map)

Setagaya Daikan Yashiki, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Kamimachi

Kamimachi Website: Official News

Oedo Antique Market

Japan’s largest outdoor antique market brings together more than 250 dealers from across the country.

Date: July 5 & 11, 2026

July 5 & 11, 2026 Time: 9 a.m.–4 p.m. (Canceled in case of rain)

9 a.m.–4 p.m. (Canceled in case of rain) Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Tokyo International Forum, Marunouchi, Tokyo (Map)

Tokyo International Forum, Marunouchi, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Yurakucho, Tokyo

Yurakucho, Tokyo Website: Official Website

July 8–14

Hozuki-Ichi (Chinese Lantern Plant Fair)

Hozuki-Ichi fills Senso-ji with over 100 stalls selling bright orange lantern plants and echoing with wind chimes, bringing Asakusa to life. The fair coincides with one of the temple’s most auspicious days, blending a lively summer market with local tradition.

Date: July 9–10, 2026

July 9–10, 2026 Time: 8 a.m.–9 p.m.

8 a.m.–9 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Sensoji Temple, 2-3-1 Asakusa, Taito City, Tokyo (Map)

Sensoji Temple, 2-3-1 Asakusa, Taito City, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Asakusa

Asakusa Website: Official Event Website

Taiwan Festival Tokyo 2026

Ueno Park transforms into a lively Taiwanese beer garden with street food, drinks and cultural performances. This year’s “double happiness” theme introduces wedding traditions, banquet dishes, tai chi, fortune-telling and rituals for good luck.

Date: July 9–12, 2026

July 9–12, 2026 Time: 10 a.m.–9 p.m. (until 7 p.m. on the final day)

10 a.m.–9 p.m. (until 7 p.m. on the final day) Entry fee: Free (Thu–Fri until 1 p.m.), ¥800 afterward , ¥800 all day Sat–Sun (includes reusable cup)

Free (Thu–Fri until 1 p.m.), ¥800 afterward , ¥800 all day Sat–Sun (includes reusable cup) Venue: Ueno Park Fountain Plaza, Ueno, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

Ueno Park Fountain Plaza, Ueno, Taito, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ueno

Ueno Website: Official event page

Future Frequencies Festival 2026

Experience experimental music, digital art and immersive performances at this cutting-edge festival in MoN Takanawa. Japanese and international artists blend live electronic music, media art and technology for a unique, multi-sensory weekend.

Date: July 11–12, 2026

July 11–12, 2026 Time: From 3:30 p.m.

From 3:30 p.m. Entry fee: ¥12,000–¥27,000

¥12,000–¥27,000 Venue: MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives, Takanawa, Tokyo (Map)

MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives, Takanawa, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Takanawa Gateway

Takanawa Gateway Website: Official Website

Mitama Festival

Mitama Festival lights up Yasukuni Shrine with over 30,000 lanterns, turning the grounds into a glowing sea of light. Join crowds celebrating one of Tokyo’s most celebrated summer festivals.

Date: July 13–16, 2026

July 13–16, 2026 Time: From 6 p.m. (Festival’s eve, Worship hours differ)

From 6 p.m. (Festival’s eve, Worship hours differ) Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Yasukuni Shrine, Kudankita, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)

Yasukuni Shrine, Kudankita, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Kudanshita

Kudanshita Website: Official Event Website

July 15–21

Festival Brazil & Latino

Experience live music, dance and authentic food from Brazil and Latin America at this two-day festival in Yoyogi Park. Enjoy performances, family activities and vibrant flavors throughout the weekend.

Date: July 18–19, 2026

July 18–19, 2026 Time: 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

11 a.m.–8 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Yoyogi Park, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Yoyogi Park, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Harajuku, Yoyogi-koen

Harajuku, Yoyogi-koen Website: Official Website

Mita Carnival

Escape the city rush and enjoy a summer evening in Mita, a central Tokyo gem with beautiful views of Tokyo Tower. This lively neighborhood offers a relaxed atmosphere away from the crowds.

Date: July 18, 2026

July 18, 2026 Time: 4 p.m.–9 p.m.

4 p.m.–9 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Mita, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

Mita, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Mita

Mita Website: Official Website

Edogawa Goldfish Festival

Tokyo’s biggest celebration of goldfish turns Gyosen Park into a surprisingly fun summer outing. Try classic kingyo-sukui(goldfish scooping), browse rare and fancy breeds, shop for goldfish-themed goods and join hands-on activities ranging from traditional Japanese games to family-friendly workshops.

Date: July 18–19, 2026

July 18–19, 2026 Time: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. (Sat), 10 a.m.–4 p.m. (Sun)

10 a.m.–5 p.m. (Sat), 10 a.m.–4 p.m. (Sun) Entry fee: Free (some activities may require additional fees)

Free (some activities may require additional fees) Venue: Gyosen Park, Edogawa, Tokyo (Map)

Gyosen Park, Edogawa, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Nishi-Kasai

Nishi-Kasai Website: Official event page

July 22–31

Chidori-ga-fuchi Lantern Floating Festival

Watch 2,000 lanterns carrying handwritten wishes and words of thanks drift across Chidori-ga-fuchi moat, turning the water into a magical summer scene. Reserve a lantern to add your own hope, or enjoy the view from the greenway.

Date: July 22–23, 2026

July 22–23, 2026 Time: 7 p.m.–8 p.m.

7 p.m.–8 p.m. Entry fee: Free (lantern reservations paid)

Free (lantern reservations paid) Venue: Chidorigafuchi Moat, Chidorigafuchi Greenway, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)

Chidorigafuchi Moat, Chidorigafuchi Greenway, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Kudanshita, Hanzomon

Kudanshita, Hanzomon Website: Official event page

Kagurazaka Matsuri

Kagurazaka Matsuri fills lantern-lit alleys with old-town charm, food stalls and summer celebrations. Enjoy the Hozuki Market’s bright lantern plants, then experience energetic Awa Odori dance performances parading through Kagurazaka-dori.

Date: July 22–25, 2026

July 22–25, 2026 Time: Varies by day

Varies by day Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Kagurazaka-dori, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

Kagurazaka-dori, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Iidabashi

Iidabashi Website: Official Festival Website

Fuji Rock Festival 2026

Fuji Rock Festival returns to the mountains of Niigata for three days of live music, food stalls and nonstop festival energy. Held at Naeba Ski Resort, this outdoor event features international headliners, Japanese artists and camping in a stunning alpine setting. Multiple stages across forest trails and riverside paths create a summer experience.

Date: July 24–26, 2026

July 24–26, 2026 Time: Varies by schedule

Varies by schedule Entry fee: 1-Day ¥26,000, 3-Day ¥59,000 (advance tickets available)

1-Day ¥26,000, 3-Day ¥59,000 (advance tickets available) Venue: Naeba Ski Resort, Yuzawa, Niigata (Map)

Naeba Ski Resort, Yuzawa, Niigata (Map) Nearest station: Echigo-Yuzawa (shuttle bus)

Echigo-Yuzawa (shuttle bus) Website: Official Website

Haneda Summer Festival

Haneda Summer Festival brings the neighborhood to life with the Yokota mikoshi parade, where the portable shrine sways like a fishing boat, a tradition unique to this fishing town. Enjoy the Phoenix Parade, yosakoi (Japanese festival dance) by local students, and special appearances from Haneda Airport flight attendants.

Date: July 24–26, 2026

July 24–26, 2026 Time: Main ceremonies begin in the morning

Main ceremonies begin in the morning Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Haneda Shrine, Ota, Tokyo (Map)

Haneda Shrine, Ota, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Otorii

Otorii Website: Official Website

Tachikawa Showa Kinen Park Fireworks

One of western Tokyo’s biggest summer events, Tachikawa Festival lights up Showa Memorial Park with a spacious, hour-long fireworks show. This year features a special Digimon collaboration for a fun pop-culture twist.

Date: July 25, 2026

July 25, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m.–8:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m.–8:15 p.m. Entry fee: Free (paid seats available)

Free (paid seats available) Venue: Showa Kinen Park, Midoricho, Tachikawa, Tokyo (Map)

Showa Kinen Park, Midoricho, Tachikawa, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Nishi-Tachikawa

Nishi-Tachikawa Website: Official Website

Shinjuku Eisa Festival

Shinjuku comes alive with taiko drums and energetic Okinawan Eisa dance as over 20 teams perform in the streets. Experience music, costumes and summer spirit in the heart of Tokyo.

Date: July 25, 2026

July 25, 2026 Time: 1:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Multiple outdoor venues, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

Multiple outdoor venues, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shinjuku

Shinjuku Website: Official Website

Washu Fes in Nakameguro

Washu Fes gathers breweries from across Japan in Nakameguro for a lively tasting festival featuring sake, umeshu and fruit liqueurs. Sample drinks, meet brewers and explore Japan’s brewing culture in a social setting.

Date: July 25–26, 2026

July 25–26, 2026 Time: Multiple entry sessions

Multiple entry sessions Entry fee: Paid

Paid Venue: Nakameguro GT Tower Square, Nakameguro, Tokyo (Map)

Nakameguro GT Tower Square, Nakameguro, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Nakameguro

Nakameguro Website: Official Website

Summer Wonder Festival

Wonder Festival at Makuhari Messe is one of the world’s largest events for figures, garage kits and sculptural art. Thousands of exhibitors showcase limited-edition figures, original creations, cosplay and live stage events, making it a must-visit for pop culture fans.

Date: July 26, 2026

July 26, 2026 Time: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

10 a.m.–5 p.m. Entry fee: ¥3,700 advance , ¥4,000 same day

¥3,700 advance , ¥4,000 same day Venue: Makuhari Messe, Nakase, Mihama, Chiba (Map)

Makuhari Messe, Nakase, Mihama, Chiba (Map) Nearest station: Kaihin-Makuhari

Kaihin-Makuhari Website: Official Website

Sumida River Fireworks Festival

Watch thousands of fireworks light up the Sumida River at the Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival. This historic event is one of Tokyo’s most popular summer traditions.

Date: July 26, 2026

July 26, 2026 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Entry fee: Free (paid seating available)

Free (paid seating available) Venue: Along the Sumida River

Along the Sumida River Nearest station: Asakusa

Asakusa Website: https://www.sumidagawa-hanabi.com/

Katsushika Noryo Fireworks Festival

Katsushika Noryo Fireworks Festival brings classic old-Tokyo atmosphere to the Edogawa riverside with close-up views of the launch site. Celebrate the 60th anniversary with about 20,000 fireworks and a special drone show lighting up the summer night.

Date: July 28, 2026

July 28, 2026 Time: 7:20 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

7:20 p.m.–8:30 p.m. Entry fee: Free (reserved seating available)

Free (reserved seating available) Venue: Shibamata Baseball Ground, Edogawa Riverbank (Map)

Shibamata Baseball Ground, Edogawa Riverbank (Map) Nearest station: Shibamata, Shin-Shibamata , Kanamachi

Shibamata, Shin-Shibamata , Kanamachi Website: Official Festival Website

Whether you’re drawn to taiko drums, summer fireworks or just looking for a new way to experience Japan, Tokyo’s July events offer something memorable for everyone.

Which of these Tokyo area events for July 2026 will you check out first? Let us know in the comments below.