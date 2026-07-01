Tokyo celebrates summer in July with fireworks, lantern festivals, flower fields and festival food. Wear a yukata and enjoy some of the city’s best events. From traditional matsuri to modern summer fun, check out our picks for Tokyo area events for July 2026.
July 1–7
Iriya Morning Glory Festival (Asagao Matsuri)
Japan’s largest morning glory festival fills the streets around Iriya Kishimojin Temple with more than 100 stalls selling colorful asagao (morning glory). Visit early for the best blooms and a taste of old Edo atmosphere before the crowds arrive.
- Date: July 6–8, 2026
- Time: 5 a.m.–9 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Iriya Kishimojin (Shingenji Temple), 1-12-16 Shitaya, Taito, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Iriya, Uguisudani
- Website: Official Website
Tokyo Racecourse Fireworks 2026
This fireworks show celebrates Shogo Hamada’s 50th anniversary with 14,000 fireworks synchronized to his best-known songs. Get up close as some fireworks explode just 100 meters from the audience.
- Date: July 1, 2026
- Time: 5 p.m. (doors open) 7:30 p.m. (performance opens)
- Entry fee: From ¥5,000 (Tickets here)
- Venue: Tokyo Racecourse, Fuchu, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Fuchu-Keiba-Seimon-mae, Fuchu-hommachi
- Website: Official Website
Tanabata (Star Festival)
Tanabata, the famous Star Festival, invites you to write wishes on tanzaku (colorful paper) and hang them on bamboo. Enjoy streets decorated with streamers and lanterns for this romantic summer tradition.
- Date: July 2026 (varies by festival)
- Time: Varies by venue
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Various locations in Tokyo and nearby areas
- Nearest station: Varies by venue
- Website: Traditional Festival
Star and Sun Market
From the team behind Tokyo Night Market, Star and Sun Market brings music, street performances and creative energy to Yoyogi Park. Browse stalls, catch live performances from indie artists and DJs and experience Shibuya’s after-dark culture in the open air.
- Date: July 1–5, 2026
- Time: 4–p.m.-10 p.m. (weekdays), 2 p.m.–10 p.m. (Sat–Sun)
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Yoyogi Park Zelkova Tree Line, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Yoyogi-Koen, Harajuku
- Website: Official website
Machida Tenmangu Antique Fair
Treasure hunters will love this massive antique market, featuring over 80 stalls. Shop for ceramics, vintage kimono, retro toys and quirky one-of-a-kind finds.
- Date: July 1, 2026
- Time: 7 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Machida Tenmangu Shrine, Machida, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Machida
- Website: Instagram Official Website
Earth Garden Summer Yoruichi 2026
Earth Garden’s summer “Yoruichi” returns to Yoyogi Park with a community-focused festival built around music and night market energy. Expect DJ performances and special evening programming that turns the park into a lively after-dark gathering spot.
- Date: July 3–5, 2026
- Time: 2 p.m.–9 p.m. (Time varies per day)
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Yoyogi Park Events Square, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Harajuku, Yoyogi-Koen
- Website: Official Website
Setagaya Firefly Festival and Sagiso Market
Trade neon for nature at this Setagaya summer festival, where you can watch fireflies glow after sunset in a rare pocket of calm within the city. Beyond the firefly viewing, there’s also a market for sagiso (white regret flowers), exhibitions and a fair selling local specialty products, making it an easy evening outing with a distinctly seasonal feel.
- Date: July 4–5, 2026
- Time: 4 p.m.–9 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Setagaya Daikan Yashiki, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Kamimachi
- Website: Official News
Oedo Antique Market
Japan’s largest outdoor antique market brings together more than 250 dealers from across the country.
- Date: July 5 & 11, 2026
- Time: 9 a.m.–4 p.m. (Canceled in case of rain)
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Tokyo International Forum, Marunouchi, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Yurakucho, Tokyo
- Website: Official Website
July 8–14
Hozuki-Ichi (Chinese Lantern Plant Fair)
Hozuki-Ichi fills Senso-ji with over 100 stalls selling bright orange lantern plants and echoing with wind chimes, bringing Asakusa to life. The fair coincides with one of the temple’s most auspicious days, blending a lively summer market with local tradition.
- Date: July 9–10, 2026
- Time: 8 a.m.–9 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Sensoji Temple, 2-3-1 Asakusa, Taito City, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Asakusa
- Website: Official Event Website
Taiwan Festival Tokyo 2026
Ueno Park transforms into a lively Taiwanese beer garden with street food, drinks and cultural performances. This year’s “double happiness” theme introduces wedding traditions, banquet dishes, tai chi, fortune-telling and rituals for good luck.
- Date: July 9–12, 2026
- Time: 10 a.m.–9 p.m. (until 7 p.m. on the final day)
- Entry fee: Free (Thu–Fri until 1 p.m.), ¥800 afterward , ¥800 all day Sat–Sun (includes reusable cup)
- Venue: Ueno Park Fountain Plaza, Ueno, Taito, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ueno
- Website: Official event page
Future Frequencies Festival 2026
Experience experimental music, digital art and immersive performances at this cutting-edge festival in MoN Takanawa. Japanese and international artists blend live electronic music, media art and technology for a unique, multi-sensory weekend.
- Date: July 11–12, 2026
- Time: From 3:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥12,000–¥27,000
- Venue: MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives, Takanawa, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Takanawa Gateway
- Website: Official Website
Mitama Festival
Mitama Festival lights up Yasukuni Shrine with over 30,000 lanterns, turning the grounds into a glowing sea of light. Join crowds celebrating one of Tokyo’s most celebrated summer festivals.
- Date: July 13–16, 2026
- Time: From 6 p.m. (Festival’s eve, Worship hours differ)
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Yasukuni Shrine, Kudankita, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Kudanshita
- Website: Official Event Website
July 15–21
Festival Brazil & Latino
Experience live music, dance and authentic food from Brazil and Latin America at this two-day festival in Yoyogi Park. Enjoy performances, family activities and vibrant flavors throughout the weekend.
- Date: July 18–19, 2026
- Time: 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Yoyogi Park, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Harajuku, Yoyogi-koen
- Website: Official Website
Mita Carnival
Escape the city rush and enjoy a summer evening in Mita, a central Tokyo gem with beautiful views of Tokyo Tower. This lively neighborhood offers a relaxed atmosphere away from the crowds.
- Date: July 18, 2026
- Time: 4 p.m.–9 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Mita, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Mita
- Website: Official Website
Edogawa Goldfish Festival
Tokyo’s biggest celebration of goldfish turns Gyosen Park into a surprisingly fun summer outing. Try classic kingyo-sukui(goldfish scooping), browse rare and fancy breeds, shop for goldfish-themed goods and join hands-on activities ranging from traditional Japanese games to family-friendly workshops.
- Date: July 18–19, 2026
- Time: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. (Sat), 10 a.m.–4 p.m. (Sun)
- Entry fee: Free (some activities may require additional fees)
- Venue: Gyosen Park, Edogawa, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Nishi-Kasai
- Website: Official event page
July 22–31
Chidori-ga-fuchi Lantern Floating Festival
Watch 2,000 lanterns carrying handwritten wishes and words of thanks drift across Chidori-ga-fuchi moat, turning the water into a magical summer scene. Reserve a lantern to add your own hope, or enjoy the view from the greenway.
- Date: July 22–23, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m.–8 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free (lantern reservations paid)
- Venue: Chidorigafuchi Moat, Chidorigafuchi Greenway, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Kudanshita, Hanzomon
- Website: Official event page
Kagurazaka Matsuri
Kagurazaka Matsuri fills lantern-lit alleys with old-town charm, food stalls and summer celebrations. Enjoy the Hozuki Market’s bright lantern plants, then experience energetic Awa Odori dance performances parading through Kagurazaka-dori.
- Date: July 22–25, 2026
- Time: Varies by day
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Kagurazaka-dori, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Iidabashi
- Website: Official Festival Website
Fuji Rock Festival 2026
Fuji Rock Festival returns to the mountains of Niigata for three days of live music, food stalls and nonstop festival energy. Held at Naeba Ski Resort, this outdoor event features international headliners, Japanese artists and camping in a stunning alpine setting. Multiple stages across forest trails and riverside paths create a summer experience.
- Date: July 24–26, 2026
- Time: Varies by schedule
- Entry fee: 1-Day ¥26,000, 3-Day ¥59,000 (advance tickets available)
- Venue: Naeba Ski Resort, Yuzawa, Niigata (Map)
- Nearest station: Echigo-Yuzawa (shuttle bus)
- Website: Official Website
Haneda Summer Festival
Haneda Summer Festival brings the neighborhood to life with the Yokota mikoshi parade, where the portable shrine sways like a fishing boat, a tradition unique to this fishing town. Enjoy the Phoenix Parade, yosakoi (Japanese festival dance) by local students, and special appearances from Haneda Airport flight attendants.
- Date: July 24–26, 2026
- Time: Main ceremonies begin in the morning
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Haneda Shrine, Ota, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Otorii
- Website: Official Website
Tachikawa Showa Kinen Park Fireworks
One of western Tokyo’s biggest summer events, Tachikawa Festival lights up Showa Memorial Park with a spacious, hour-long fireworks show. This year features a special Digimon collaboration for a fun pop-culture twist.
- Date: July 25, 2026
- Time: 7:15 p.m.–8:15 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free (paid seats available)
- Venue: Showa Kinen Park, Midoricho, Tachikawa, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Nishi-Tachikawa
- Website: Official Website
Shinjuku Eisa Festival
Shinjuku comes alive with taiko drums and energetic Okinawan Eisa dance as over 20 teams perform in the streets. Experience music, costumes and summer spirit in the heart of Tokyo.
- Date: July 25, 2026
- Time: 1:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Multiple outdoor venues, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shinjuku
- Website: Official Website
Washu Fes in Nakameguro
Washu Fes gathers breweries from across Japan in Nakameguro for a lively tasting festival featuring sake, umeshu and fruit liqueurs. Sample drinks, meet brewers and explore Japan’s brewing culture in a social setting.
- Date: July 25–26, 2026
- Time: Multiple entry sessions
- Entry fee: Paid
- Venue: Nakameguro GT Tower Square, Nakameguro, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Nakameguro
- Website: Official Website
Summer Wonder Festival
Wonder Festival at Makuhari Messe is one of the world’s largest events for figures, garage kits and sculptural art. Thousands of exhibitors showcase limited-edition figures, original creations, cosplay and live stage events, making it a must-visit for pop culture fans.
- Date: July 26, 2026
- Time: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥3,700 advance , ¥4,000 same day
- Venue: Makuhari Messe, Nakase, Mihama, Chiba (Map)
- Nearest station: Kaihin-Makuhari
- Website: Official Website
Sumida River Fireworks Festival
Watch thousands of fireworks light up the Sumida River at the Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival. This historic event is one of Tokyo’s most popular summer traditions.
- Date: July 26, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free (paid seating available)
- Venue: Along the Sumida River
- Nearest station: Asakusa
- Website: https://www.sumidagawa-hanabi.com/
Katsushika Noryo Fireworks Festival
Katsushika Noryo Fireworks Festival brings classic old-Tokyo atmosphere to the Edogawa riverside with close-up views of the launch site. Celebrate the 60th anniversary with about 20,000 fireworks and a special drone show lighting up the summer night.
- Date: July 28, 2026
- Time: 7:20 p.m.–8:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free (reserved seating available)
- Venue: Shibamata Baseball Ground, Edogawa Riverbank (Map)
- Nearest station: Shibamata, Shin-Shibamata , Kanamachi
- Website: Official Festival Website
Whether you’re drawn to taiko drums, summer fireworks or just looking for a new way to experience Japan, Tokyo’s July events offer something memorable for everyone.
Which of these Tokyo area events for July 2026 will you check out first? Let us know in the comments below.
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