Experience June in Tokyo with hydrangea blooms, shrine festivals, firefly nights and food markets all around the city.

By Bianca Papa May 29, 2026 12 min read

June in Tokyo means blooming hydrangeas, lantern-lit shrine festivals and the city’s first taste of summer. From mikoshi parades and firefly nights to candlelit temples and global food markets, there’s something new to discover every week. Whether you’re after flowers, festivals or fresh flavors, check out our picks for Tokyo Area Events for June 2026.

June 1 – 7

Kyobashi Marche

This weekday food market brings fresh produce, specialty snacks and food-related goods to the heart of Kyobashi. Local vendors set up inside Tokyo Square Garden, making it a convenient lunchtime detour for those working nearby or exploring the Ginza area. With a rotating lineup of seasonal ingredients, small food brands and regional specialties, every visit offers something new.

Date: June 2 and 16, 2026

June 2 and 16, 2026 Time: 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Tokyo Square Garden, 3-1-1 Kyobashi, Chuo, Tokyo (Map)

Tokyo Square Garden, 3-1-1 Kyobashi, Chuo, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Kyobashi

Kyobashi Website: Official event page

Yokohama Port Festival

Yokohama Port Festival features two days of live performances, food stalls and fireworks along the city’s waterfront. The highlight is the “Beam Spectacle in Harbor,” combining 3,000 fireworks with a large-scale drone show over the bay. It’s an easy and memorable day trip from Tokyo.

Date: June 1–2, 2026

June 1–2, 2026 Time: Fireworks and drone show on June 2 (evening)

Fireworks and drone show on June 2 (evening) Entry fee: Festival free to attend, reserved fireworks seating from ¥7,000

Festival free to attend, reserved fireworks seating from ¥7,000 Venue: Hammerhead Park Area, No. 9 Ganpeki Area, Cup Noodles Museum Park Area, Yokohama (Map)

Hammerhead Park Area, No. 9 Ganpeki Area, Cup Noodles Museum Park Area, Yokohama (Map) Nearest station: Minatomirai, Bashamichi, Sakuragicho

Minatomirai, Bashamichi, Sakuragicho Website: Official event page

Japan Umeshu Festival

Try more than 120 kinds of umeshu from breweries across Japan at the Japan Umeshu Festival in Ueno Park. Taste award-winning plum wines, explore different flavor categories from citrus to nigori styles and pick up bottles to take home at the on-site sales area. The festival also features limited Dassai umeshu tastings, food pairings, umeshu beer and exclusive festival goods.

Date : June 4 – 7, 2026

: June 4 – 7, 2026 Time: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday)

Entry fee: Advance tickets ¥1,900 / Glass set ¥2,700

Venue: 3-30-1 Yushima, Bunkyo, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Ueno

Website: Official event page

Tokyo Hula Fest

Watch more than 2,800 dancers from around Japan perform at one of the country’s largest hula festivals as Ikebukuro fills with Hawaiian music and dance. Performances take place across multiple venues including Ikebukuro West Exit Park and Sunshine City, with live music, Tahitian dance and food and shopping booths adding to the festival atmosphere.

Date : June 5 – 7, 2026

: June 5 – 7, 2026 Time : 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Ikebukuro West Exit Park Global Ring, Sunshine City Fountain Plaza and other venues in Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map)

: Ikebukuro West Exit Park Global Ring, Sunshine City Fountain Plaza and other venues in Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Ikebukuro

: Ikebukuro Website: Official event page

Paella Tapas Festival

Japan’s biggest Spanish food festival brings paella, tapas and live cooking competitions to Hibiya Park. Try award-winning paella and tapas from restaurants around Japan, vote in the national championships and watch chefs compete in Japan’s official qualifier for Spain’s World Paella Day Cup. Alongside the food, the festival features flamenco performances, Spanish beer and wine, live carving stations for jamón and giveaways including a daily garapon challenge and prize campaign.

Date : June 5 – 7, 2026

: June 5 – 7, 2026 Time : 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (until 6 p.m. on June 7)

: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (until 6 p.m. on June 7) Entry fee : Free (food and drinks sold separately)

: Free (food and drinks sold separately) Venue : Hibiya Park, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)

: Hibiya Park, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Kasumigaseki, Hibiya, Yurakucho

: Kasumigaseki, Hibiya, Yurakucho Website: Official event page

Italia Amore Mio

Roppongi Hills Arena turns into an Italian street festival with live music, cooking demos and Italian food all weekend long. Watch performances from Italian and Japanese artists, catch a Parmigiano Reggiano live collaboration show and try everything from pizza and supplì to gelato, wine and aperitivo cocktails. The lineup also includes DJ sets, indie concerts and even an “ikemen ojisan” (“handsome uncle”) contest hosted by LEON magazine.

Date: June 6 – 7, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Roppongi Hills Arena, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Roppongi

Website: Official event page

Philippine Expo 2026

Expect a packed weekend of Filipino food, live entertainment and fun at this lively festival in Ueno Park. Visitors can explore food trucks and stalls serving regional Filipino dishes while watching everything from dance and arts showcases to pop, hip-hop and jazz performances.

Date: June 6 – 7, 2026

June 6 – 7, 2026 Time: Not specified

Not specified Entry fee: Free admission (food and activities cost extra)

Free admission (food and activities cost extra) Venue: Fountain Plaza, Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

Fountain Plaza, Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ueno

Ueno Website: Official event page

Kugayama Firefly Festival

Experience early summer magic at the Kugayama Firefly Festival, where you can watch fireflies light up riverside paths before the rainy season. Enjoy peaceful firefly viewing alongside food stalls, live performances, workshops, and family-friendly activities across local parks and shopping streets.

Date: June 6 – 7, 2026

June 6 – 7, 2026 Time: 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Entry fee: Free admission

Free admission Venue: Various locations around Kugayama, Suginami, Tokyo

Various locations around Kugayama, Suginami, Tokyo Nearest station: Kugayama

Kugayama Website: Official event information

Torigoe Festival

This classic downtown festival may be smaller than Tokyo’s mega-matsuri, but its atmosphere is unmatched. The highlight is the four-ton Senkan Mikoshi, one of the heaviest portable shrines in Tokyo, carried through packed streets before returning at night, surrounded by glowing lanterns. Traditional dancers, children waving colorful flags and a towering Sarutahiko figure give the procession a distinctly Edo-era vibe.

Date: June 6–9, 2026

June 6–9, 2026 Time: Varies by day

Varies by day Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Torigoe Shrine, 2-4-1 Torigoe, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

Torigoe Shrine, 2-4-1 Torigoe, Taito, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Kuramae

Kuramae Website: Official event page

Tokyo Pride

Tokyo Pride returns to Yoyogi Park with two days of performances, community events and one of the city’s most vibrant parades. The march through Shibuya on Sunday brings together LGBTQ+ groups, allies and supporters in a colorful celebration that feels equal parts festival and statement. The wider program also includes youth-focused events, art exhibitions and talks later in the month.

Date: June 6–7, 13-14, 2026

June 6–7, 13-14, 2026 Time: Varies by event

Varies by event Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Varies by event

Varies by event Nearest station: Varies by event

Varies by event Website: Official event page

Bunkyo Hydrangea Festival

Around 3,000 hydrangeas bloom at Hakusan Shrine and Park during this lively festival, which features flower viewing, food stalls and live performances. Special programs include taiko drumming, jazz, dance shows and a colorful “Ajisai Wall” made of hydrangeas. Join the hydrangea mikoshi procession or a local stamp rally for extra fun.

Date: June 6–14, 2026

June 6–14, 2026 Time: Most festival events run from 10:00 a.m.– 4:00 p.m.

Most festival events run from 10:00 a.m.– 4:00 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Hakusan Shrine and Hakusan Park, 5-31-26 Hakusan, Bunkyo, Tokyo

Hakusan Shrine and Hakusan Park, 5-31-26 Hakusan, Bunkyo, Tokyo Nearest station: Hakusan, Hon-Komagome

Hakusan, Hon-Komagome Website: Official event page

Firefly Nights (Hotaru no Yube)

Trade the neon lights for actual fireflies at this nature-filled event in western Tokyo. As night falls, Genji and Heike fireflies glow above the waterways around Yuyake Koyake Fureai no Sato, creating one of the most atmospheric summer scenes near the city. The surrounding park also fills with hydrangeas later in June, so there’s plenty to explore before sunset.

Date: June 6–21, 2026

June 6–21, 2026 Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. Entry fee: ¥200

¥200 Venue: Yuyake Koyake Fureai no Sato, 2030 Kamiongatamachi, Hachioji, Tokyo (Map)

Yuyake Koyake Fureai no Sato, 2030 Kamiongatamachi, Hachioji, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Takao

Takao Website: Official event page

Sanno Festival

Celebrate tradition at the Sanno Festival, one of Tokyo’s top three Shinto festivals. On June 12, hundreds in historic dress march mikoshi and floats through central Tokyo during the Shinko Festival procession. Enjoy lantern-lit Bon dances, children’s parades, and free tea and sweets at Hie Shrine all week.

Date: June 7–17, 2026, June 12 (main procession)

June 7–17, 2026, June 12 (main procession) Time: Varies by event

Varies by event Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Hie Shrine, Nagatacho, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)

Hie Shrine, Nagatacho, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Tameike-Sanno, Akasaka

Tameike-Sanno, Akasaka Website: Official event page

Sekirei Beer Terrace

This seasonal beer terrace transforms the gardens of Meiji Memorial Hall into a relaxed summer retreat. With open skies, fire braziers and glowing garden lights, it feels worlds away from central Tokyo, despite being just minutes from major stations. The menu features beer, wine and full restaurant-style dishes prepared by in-house chefs.

Date: June 1 – July 30, 2026

June 1 – July 30, 2026 Time: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (weekdays only)

5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (weekdays only) Entry fee: Food and drink purchase required

Food and drink purchase required Venue: Meiji Memorial Hall, 2-2-23 Motoakasaka, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

Meiji Memorial Hall, 2-2-23 Motoakasaka, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shinanomachi , Aoyama-itchome

Shinanomachi , Aoyama-itchome Website: Official event page

Chinowa-kuguri at Namiyoke Shrine

This month-long purification ritual invites visitors to walk through a large ring woven from kaya grass, a tradition believed to clear away bad luck and spiritual impurities from the year’s first half. The shrine also offers katashiro paper rituals, where participants symbolically transfer misfortune onto paper figures before purification prayers. With the chinowa set up into the evening, it’s an easy stop while exploring Tsukiji after dark.

Date: June 1–30, 2026

June 1–30, 2026 Time: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Namiyoke Shrine, 6-20-37 Tsukiji, Chuo, Tokyo (Map)

Namiyoke Shrine, 6-20-37 Tsukiji, Chuo, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Tsukijishijo Station

Tsukijishijo Station Website: Official event page

June 8–14

Tsukiji Lion Dance Festival

See giant lion-head floats parade through Tsukiji at the Lion Dance Festival, one of Tokyo’s most distinctive early summer events. On June 14, lively processions with mikoshi, festival music and street stalls fill the neighborhood with energy. Walk through the kaya grass ring at Namiyoke Shrine for good luck and enjoy classic festival food and games all weekend.

Date: June 10–14, 2026

June 10–14, 2026 Time: Main procession on June 14, 8:00 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.

Main procession on June 14, 8:00 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Namiyoke Shrine, 6-20-30 Tsukiji, Chuo, Tokyo (Map)

Namiyoke Shrine, 6-20-30 Tsukiji, Chuo, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Tsukijishijo, Tsukiji

Tsukijishijo, Tsukiji Website: Official event page

Sun Marche

Celebrate self-care at this weekend’s Reward Yourself Marche, where unique foods, drinks and crafts take center stage. Try Ukrainian sparkling wine and Nalyvka liqueur at the Ukraine Liquor Shop’s first Tokyo market appearance, sample plant-based sweets from Lemon to Rakuda, or taste bold, award-winning chili seasonings from TAMACO-YA. Other highlights include bread-themed accessories from patopatton’s bakery, sweet Princess Paprika from Yasai no Goenichi, and premium grape juice from Ryokuken. Bring your eco bag, discover new flavors and enjoy a relaxed, community-driven market experience.

Date: June 13–14, 2026

June 13–14, 2026 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Tsukishima 2nd Children’s Park, 1-9-8 Kachidoki, Chuo, Tokyo (Map)

Tsukishima 2nd Children’s Park, 1-9-8 Kachidoki, Chuo, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Kachidoki

Kachidoki Website: Official event page

Downtown Highball Festival

Raise a glass at the Downtown Highball Festival, where Tokyo’s standing bar culture comes alive with regional gourmet food, creative highballs and local sake. Enjoy lively outdoor venues, themed events, and energetic entertainment. From street food and music to special oden and sake tastings, it’s the perfect way to sample Japan’s food and drink scene.

Date: June 11 – 14, 2026

June 11 – 14, 2026 Time: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Ueno Park, Ueno, Tokyo (Map)

Ueno Park, Ueno, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ueno

Ueno Website: Official event page

June 15 – 21

Candle Night for 1 Million People

Experience the gentle glow of “1 Million Candle Night,” a movement encouraging everyone to switch off their lights and slow down on the summer solstice. From June 15–21, Zojoji Temple will host candlelit displays, talks, live music and a special market featuring local foods and workshops. Join the main event on June 19 for a peaceful evening of reflection, connection and sustainability under thousands of candles.

Date: June 19, 2026

June 19, 2026 Time: Candle lighting from around 6:00 p.m.

Candle lighting from around 6:00 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Zojoji Temple, Shibakoen, Tokyo (Map)

Zojoji Temple, Shibakoen, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Onarimon, Daimon

Onarimon, Daimon Website: Official event page

Jamaica Festival

Bring a little Caribbean energy into your weekend at the Jamaica Festival in Yoyogi Park. Set beneath the park’s famous zelkova trees, the event fills the area with reggae beats, live folk performances and tropical vibes as visitors gather to eat, drink and dance throughout the day.

Date: June 20 – 21, 2026

June 20 – 21, 2026 Time: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Zelkova Trees Area, Yoyogi Park, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Zelkova Trees Area, Yoyogi Park, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Harajuku

Harajuku Website: Official event page

Portugal Festa

Experience Portugal Festa in Shimokitazawa and enjoy a day of Portuguese music, food, wine and crafts. Savor authentic sweets, regional wines and fado concerts, or join hands-on workshops like tile painting and embroidery. Browse unique artisan goods and soak up the festive atmosphere at this lively celebration of Portuguese culture.

Date: June 20, 2026

June 20, 2026 Time: 11:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

11:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Adrift Shimokitazawa, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map)

Adrift Shimokitazawa, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shimokitazawa

Shimokitazawa Website: Official event page

Africa Heritage Festival 2026

Celebrate the Africa Heritage Festival at Yoyogi Park and immerse yourself in African music, dance, art, food and fashion. Enjoy live performances, food stalls, workshops and cultural bazaars, plus interactive programs and charity activities for all ages. This vibrant weekend event connects African and Japanese communities through culture, creativity and exchange.

Date: June 20 – 21, 2026

June 20 – 21, 2026 Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Zelkova Trees Area, Yoyogi Park, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Zelkova Trees Area, Yoyogi Park, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Harajuku

Harajuku Website: Official event page

June 22 – 30

Oku Asakusa Bon Odori Festival

One of Tokyo’s first Bon Odori festivals arrives before the main summer rush begins in July. Locals and visitors gather around a raised yagura tower, dancing in circles as taiko drums echo above the crowd. No choreography experience required: follow along as the atmosphere turns into a giant neighborhood dance party.

Date: June 27, 2026

June 27, 2026 Time: 2 p.m – 9 p.m.

2 p.m – 9 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Sumida Park, Asakusa, Tokyo (Map)

Sumida Park, Asakusa, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Asakusa

Asakusa Website: Official event page

Sanrio Fes 2026

Celebrate all things cute at Sanrio Fes 2026 in Yokohama’s Minato Mirai, where Hello Kitty and friends take over Pacifico Yokohama for a weekend of stage shows, character greetings and exclusive goods. Enjoy themed attractions, interactive activities and special food, plus family-friendly fun in dedicated kids’ areas and stamp rallies around the neighborhood.

Date: June 27 – 28, 2026

June 27 – 28, 2026 Time: 2 p.m – 9 p.m.

2 p.m – 9 p.m. Entry fee: Main venue admission by advance lottery reservation; some tickets free, reserved stage seating from ¥1,000–¥3,000 plus fees

Main venue admission by advance lottery reservation; some tickets free, reserved stage seating from ¥1,000–¥3,000 plus fees Venue: Pacifico Yokohama, Yokohama, Kanagawa (Map)

Pacifico Yokohama, Yokohama, Kanagawa (Map) Nearest station: Minato Mirai

Minato Mirai Website: Official event page

Ningyocho Shopping Street Summer Gift Sale

This annual shopping event combines bargain hunting with a lively lottery system. Every purchase earns tickets for prize draws, including the festival’s famous “cash grabbing” challenge, where winners grab as many banknotes as possible. The whole event unfolds along Ningyocho’s traditional shopping streets, giving you another reason to explore one of Tokyo’s most nostalgic neighborhoods.

Date: June 30 – July 10, 2026

June 30 – July 10, 2026 Time: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Ningyocho Area, Nihonbashi, Chuo, Tokyo (Map)

Ningyocho Area, Nihonbashi, Chuo, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ningyocho

Ningyocho Website: Official event page

June in Tokyo is all about discovery, from festive nights to hidden local gems. Which of these Tokyo area events for June 2026 will you check out first? Share your plans or summer favorites in the comments below.