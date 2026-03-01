Tokyo Area Events for March 2026 

Sakura season takes over the city, major art fairs land and temple festivals roll through historic neighborhoods. March in Tokyo means dragon dances one weekend and design pop-ups the next. Here’s what to put on your calendar.
March 1–7
Hina Matsuri
Celebrated every March 3, Hina Matsuri honors the health and happiness of young girls across Japan. Homes and public spaces display ornate hina doll sets modeled after the imperial court, complete with layered kimono and miniature furnishings. It’s one of spring’s most photogenic traditions and a chance to see centuries-old customs still going strong.
- Date: March 3, 2026
- Time: Whole Day
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Multiple events and celebrations
- Nearest station: Varies by event
- Website: Official site
Jindaiji Temple Daruma Doll Fair
Hundreds of bright red daruma dolls stack high across the temple grounds as vendors call out prices and monks perform blessing rituals. Pick one, paint in an eye and set your goal for the year. It’s loud, colorful and deeply local.
- Date: March 3–4, 2026
- Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 5-15-1 Jindaiji Motomachi, Chofu, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Chofu or Tsutsujigaoka
- Website: Official Site
Pan no Fes 2026 in Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse
Japan’s largest bread festival returns to Yokohama’s Red Brick Warehouse with bakeries from Kanagawa and across the country. Line up early for limited-edition loaves, sample award-winning picks and stock up on regional specialties you rarely see in one place. Built by bread lovers for bread lovers, this carb-heavy weekend has drawn over 1.6 million visitors since launching in 2016.
- Date: March 6-8, 2026
- Time: Store hours vary
- Entry fee: Varies by ticket type
- Venue: Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse, 1-1 Shinko, Naka, Yokohama, Kanagawa (Map)
- Nearest station: Bashamichi or Nihon-odori
- Website: Official Site
March 8–14
Art Fair Tokyo
Japan’s largest art fair gathers leading domestic and international galleries under one roof. Browse contemporary works, antiques and investment-worthy pieces and talk directly with exhibitors. Even if you’re not buying, it’s a crash course in the global art scene.
- Date: March 13–15, 2026
- Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Entry fee: From approximately ¥2,000
- Venue: Tokyo International Forum, Marunouchi, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Yurakucho
- Website: Official Site
Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2026
Anime pros and fans head to Ikebukuro for four days of screenings, competition showcases and industry buzz. Watch nominated feature and short films from around the world, see who takes home Anime of the Year and catch special programs highlighting standout creators. With award ceremonies, guest talks and a packed competition lineup, this is where Tokyo flexes its status as a global animation hub.
- Date: March 13–16, 2026
- Time: Event hours vary by program
- Entry fee: Varies by screening and event
- Venue: Ikebukuro area venues
- Nearest station: Ikebukuro
- Website: Official site
Tokyo Creative Salon
Design spills into the streets with pop-ups, fashion showcases and collaborative exhibitions across Nihonbashi and beyond. Hop between venues and watch storefronts transform in real time. It turns central Tokyo into a citywide gallery.
- Date: March 13–22, 2026
- Time: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Nihonbashi Mitsui Tower 1F Atrium, Chuo, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Nihonbashi
- Website: Official Site
Tokyo Creative Salon Presents: Tokyo Vintage Fashion Week
Browse curated vintage markets, catch runway shows and immerse yourself in the full culture of retro style. Japan’s globally respected vintage scene isn’t framed as nostalgia here, it’s positioned as fashion that still shapes the present and future.
- Date: March 13–15, 2026
- Time: Time varies per day
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Shinjuku Sumitomo Building, 2-6-1 Nishi Shinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Nihonbashi
- Website: Official Site
St. Patrick’s Day Parade Tokyo
Omotesando turns green for Tokyo’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebration, capping off a full Irish-themed weekend. Watch dancers, musicians and parade crews sweep down the boulevard as the road closes to traffic, giving you rare, wide-open photo angles. Wear green, lean into the energy and follow it up with a pint nearby.
- Date: March 14-15, 2026
- Time: 10:00 a.m. – Early afternoon
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Omotesando Hills, Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Omotesando
- Website: Official Post
March 15–21
Kinryu-no-Mai
A massive golden dragon winds through Senso-ji in a dramatic choreographed performance rooted in temple legend. Lock down a viewing spot and watch it twist and dip to rhythmic music. It’s short, intense and visually unforgettable.
- Date: March 18, 2026
- Time: Daytime performances
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: 2-3-1 Asakusa, Taito, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Asakusa
- Website: Official Site
Judgement 2026
DDT Pro-Wrestling delivers high-flying moves, dramatic entrances and full-throttle crowd reactions. Grab a seat close to the ring and lean into the theatrics. It’s chaotic, loud and uniquely Japanese spectacle.
- Date: March 24, 2026
- Time: 6:30 p.m. (Open)
- Entry fee: Ticketed
- Venue: Korakuen Hall, 1-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Suidobashi
- Website: Official Site
Roppongi Crossing 2025: What Passes Is Time. We Are Eternal
Roppongi Crossing returns to the Mori Art Museum with a time-focused deep dive into contemporary art. The triennial exhibition brings together 21 artists working across painting, sculpture, video, sound and craft, mixing immersive installations with intimate pieces that question how we experience memory and impermanence. It runs alongside several smaller showcases, turning the entire museum visit into a layered contemporary art circuit.
- Date: Until March 29, 2026
- Time: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Closes 5 P.M. on Tuesdays)
- Entry fee: ¥2,000 – ¥2,200
- Venue: Mori Art Museum, Roppongi Hills, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo (pMap)
- Nearest station: Roppongi
- Website: Official Site
Tokyo Tower City Light Fantasia
Tokyo Tower’s observation deck turns into a digital canvas for this seasonal projection mapping show created with art collective Naked. Spring’s theme layers animated plants and animals over the real Tokyo skyline, ending with a burst of virtual cherry blossoms in full bloom. It’s a high-up, high-tech way to ease into the sakura season.
- Date: Until May 2026
- Time: From 6 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥1,200
- Venue: 4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Akabanebashi
- Website: Official Site
March 22–28
Ueno Park Cherry Blossom Festival
Claim your picnic spot under hundreds of cherry trees and settle in for classic hanami. Grab festival snacks and stay after dark for illuminated blossoms. This is Tokyo spring at full volume.
- Date: March 18 –April 6, 2026
- Time: Daytime with evening illuminations
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ueno
- Website: Official site
Nakameguro Cherry Blossom Festival
Walk the Meguro River tunnel of sakura as lanterns glow above the water. Snack your way through the crowds and stick around for the night light-ups. It feels more like a neighborhood party than a formal festival.
- Date: Until Early April 2026
- Time: Daytime with evening light-ups
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Nakameguro, Meguro, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Nakameguro
- Website: Official Site
Sumida Park Sakura Matsuri
Cherry blossom season hits different along the Sumida River, where rows of sakura frame views of Tokyo Skytree. Walk the riverside paths on the Taito side of Sumida Park, hop on a traditional yakatabune or cruise past the blooms on the Tokyo Water Bus for panoramic views from the water. Stick around after sunset when the trees light up for yozakura and the whole riverbank glows.
- Date: March 15, 2026
- Time: Daytime with evening illuminations
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Sumida Park, Mukojima, Sumida, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Asakusa or Honjo-Azumabashi
- Website: Official Site
AnimeJapan 2026
Massive anime booths, stage events and exclusive merch drops take over Tokyo Big Sight. Meet creators, catch previews and line up early for limited goods. It’s the biggest anime weekend of the year.
- Date: March 28-31, 2026
- Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥2,500
- Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, Ariake, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Kokusai-Tenjijo
- Website: Official Site
March 29–31
Family Anime Festa 2026
This free, family-focused anime event takes over Tokyo Big Sight with booths, stage shows and hands-on workshops built for kids. Meet characters from titles like Demon Slayer, Doraemon and Pokémon, snap photos at themed spots and join craft sessions or stamp rallies around the hall. With greeting sessions, toy demos and a dedicated family setup including stroller parking and nursing rooms, it’s designed as an easy first anime event for little fans.
- Date: March 28–29, 2026
- Time: 9:30 A.M. – 5 P.M. (Last entry 4:30 P.M.)
- Entry fee: Free (Elementary school age and younger children plus guardians only)
- Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, South Exhibition Hall 1, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Kokusai-Tenjijo or Tokyo Big Sight
- Website: Official Site
Ghost in the Shell Exhibition
All eras of Ghost in the Shell converge at Tokyo Node in a massive cross-sectional showcase marking 30 years of the anime. Move through the franchise’s history via more than 1,000 production materials including original drawings, storyboards and setting documents, plus immersive AR experiences like Cyber Vision and interactive Tachikoma AI. The exhibition also spotlights the upcoming 2026 anime by Science SARU and rolls out limited-edition collaborations, luxury brand goods and a life-size Motoko statue.
- Date: January 30 – April 5, 2026
- Time: Mon 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. / Tue–Thu 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. / Fri 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. / Sat–Sun & Holidays 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Entry fee: Varies by ticket type
- Venue: Tokyo Node Gallery A/B/C, Toranomon Hills Station Tower 45F, 2-6-2 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Toranomon Hills
- Website: Official Site
Tokyo area events for March move fast — from temple rituals to full-blown hanami parties in a matter of weeks. Plan ahead, pack a picnic sheet and let the season do the rest.
