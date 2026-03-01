Tokyo Area Events for March 2026 

Check out our monthly event roundup for Tokyo for March 2026!

By Bianca Papa Mar 2, 2026 8 min read

Sakura season takes over the city, major art fairs land and temple festivals roll through historic neighborhoods. March in Tokyo means dragon dances one weekend and design pop-ups the next. Here’s what to put on your calendar.

March 1–7

Hina Matsuri

Celebrated every March 3, Hina Matsuri honors the health and happiness of young girls across Japan. Homes and public spaces display ornate hina doll sets modeled after the imperial court, complete with layered kimono and miniature furnishings. It’s one of spring’s most photogenic traditions and a chance to see centuries-old customs still going strong.

Date: March 3, 2026

March 3, 2026 Time: Whole Day

Whole Day Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Multiple events and celebrations

Multiple events and celebrations Nearest station: Varies by event

Varies by event Website: Official site

Jindaiji Temple Daruma Doll Fair

Hundreds of bright red daruma dolls stack high across the temple grounds as vendors call out prices and monks perform blessing rituals. Pick one, paint in an eye and set your goal for the year. It’s loud, colorful and deeply local.

Date: March 3–4, 2026

March 3–4, 2026 Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 5-15-1 Jindaiji Motomachi, Chofu, Tokyo (Map)

5-15-1 Jindaiji Motomachi, Chofu, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Chofu or Tsutsujigaoka

Chofu or Tsutsujigaoka Website: Official Site

Pan no Fes 2026 in Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse

Japan’s largest bread festival returns to Yokohama’s Red Brick Warehouse with bakeries from Kanagawa and across the country. Line up early for limited-edition loaves, sample award-winning picks and stock up on regional specialties you rarely see in one place. Built by bread lovers for bread lovers, this carb-heavy weekend has drawn over 1.6 million visitors since launching in 2016.

Date: March 6-8, 2026

March 6-8, 2026 Time: Store hours vary

Store hours vary Entry fee: Varies by ticket type

Varies by ticket type Venue: Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse, 1-1 Shinko, Naka, Yokohama, Kanagawa (Map)

Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse, 1-1 Shinko, Naka, Yokohama, Kanagawa (Map) Nearest station: Bashamichi or Nihon-odori

Bashamichi or Nihon-odori Website: Official Site

March 8–14

Art Fair Tokyo

Japan’s largest art fair gathers leading domestic and international galleries under one roof. Browse contemporary works, antiques and investment-worthy pieces and talk directly with exhibitors. Even if you’re not buying, it’s a crash course in the global art scene.

Date: March 13–15, 2026

March 13–15, 2026 Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Entry fee: From approximately ¥2,000

From approximately ¥2,000 Venue: Tokyo International Forum, Marunouchi, Tokyo (Map)

Tokyo International Forum, Marunouchi, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Yurakucho

Yurakucho Website: Official Site

Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2026

Anime pros and fans head to Ikebukuro for four days of screenings, competition showcases and industry buzz. Watch nominated feature and short films from around the world, see who takes home Anime of the Year and catch special programs highlighting standout creators. With award ceremonies, guest talks and a packed competition lineup, this is where Tokyo flexes its status as a global animation hub.

Date: March 13–16, 2026

March 13–16, 2026 Time: Event hours vary by program

Event hours vary by program Entry fee: Varies by screening and event

Varies by screening and event Venue: Ikebukuro area venues

Ikebukuro area venues Nearest station: Ikebukuro

Ikebukuro Website: Official site

Tokyo Creative Salon

Design spills into the streets with pop-ups, fashion showcases and collaborative exhibitions across Nihonbashi and beyond. Hop between venues and watch storefronts transform in real time. It turns central Tokyo into a citywide gallery.

Date: March 13–22, 2026

March 13–22, 2026 Time: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Nihonbashi Mitsui Tower 1F Atrium, Chuo, Tokyo (Map)

Nihonbashi Mitsui Tower 1F Atrium, Chuo, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Nihonbashi

Nihonbashi Website: Official Site

Tokyo Creative Salon Presents: Tokyo Vintage Fashion Week

Browse curated vintage markets, catch runway shows and immerse yourself in the full culture of retro style. Japan’s globally respected vintage scene isn’t framed as nostalgia here, it’s positioned as fashion that still shapes the present and future.

Date: March 13–15, 2026

March 13–15, 2026 Time: Time varies per day

Time varies per day Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Shinjuku Sumitomo Building, 2-6-1 Nishi Shinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

Shinjuku Sumitomo Building, 2-6-1 Nishi Shinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Nihonbashi

Nihonbashi Website: Official Site

St. Patrick’s Day Parade Tokyo

Omotesando turns green for Tokyo’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebration, capping off a full Irish-themed weekend. Watch dancers, musicians and parade crews sweep down the boulevard as the road closes to traffic, giving you rare, wide-open photo angles. Wear green, lean into the energy and follow it up with a pint nearby.

Date: March 14-15, 2026

March 14-15, 2026 Time: 10:00 a.m. – Early afternoon

10:00 a.m. – Early afternoon Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Omotesando Hills, Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Omotesando Hills, Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Omotesando

Omotesando Website: Official Post

March 15–21

Kinryu-no-Mai

A massive golden dragon winds through Senso-ji in a dramatic choreographed performance rooted in temple legend. Lock down a viewing spot and watch it twist and dip to rhythmic music. It’s short, intense and visually unforgettable.

Date: March 18, 2026

March 18, 2026 Time: Daytime performances

Daytime performances Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: 2-3-1 Asakusa, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

2-3-1 Asakusa, Taito, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Asakusa

Asakusa Website: Official Site

Judgement 2026

DDT Pro-Wrestling delivers high-flying moves, dramatic entrances and full-throttle crowd reactions. Grab a seat close to the ring and lean into the theatrics. It’s chaotic, loud and uniquely Japanese spectacle.

Date: March 24, 2026

March 24, 2026 Time: 6:30 p.m. (Open)

6:30 p.m. (Open) Entry fee: Ticketed

Ticketed Venue: Korakuen Hall, 1-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo, Tokyo (Map)

Korakuen Hall, 1-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Suidobashi

Suidobashi Website: Official Site

Roppongi Crossing 2025: What Passes Is Time. We Are Eternal

Roppongi Crossing returns to the Mori Art Museum with a time-focused deep dive into contemporary art. The triennial exhibition brings together 21 artists working across painting, sculpture, video, sound and craft, mixing immersive installations with intimate pieces that question how we experience memory and impermanence. It runs alongside several smaller showcases, turning the entire museum visit into a layered contemporary art circuit.

Date: Until March 29, 2026

Until March 29, 2026 Time: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Closes 5 P.M. on Tuesdays)

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Closes 5 P.M. on Tuesdays) Entry fee: ¥2,000 – ¥2,200

¥2,000 – ¥2,200 Venue: Mori Art Museum, Roppongi Hills, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo (pMap)

Mori Art Museum, Roppongi Hills, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo (pMap) Nearest station: Roppongi

Roppongi Website: Official Site

Tokyo Tower City Light Fantasia

Tokyo Tower’s observation deck turns into a digital canvas for this seasonal projection mapping show created with art collective Naked. Spring’s theme layers animated plants and animals over the real Tokyo skyline, ending with a burst of virtual cherry blossoms in full bloom. It’s a high-up, high-tech way to ease into the sakura season.

Date: Until May 2026

Until May 2026 Time: From 6 p.m.

From 6 p.m. Entry fee: ¥1,200

¥1,200 Venue: 4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Akabanebashi

Akabanebashi Website: Official Site

March 22–28

Ueno Park Cherry Blossom Festival

Claim your picnic spot under hundreds of cherry trees and settle in for classic hanami. Grab festival snacks and stay after dark for illuminated blossoms. This is Tokyo spring at full volume.

Date: March 18 –April 6, 2026

March 18 –April 6, 2026 Time: Daytime with evening illuminations

Daytime with evening illuminations Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ueno

Ueno Website: Official site

Nakameguro Cherry Blossom Festival

Walk the Meguro River tunnel of sakura as lanterns glow above the water. Snack your way through the crowds and stick around for the night light-ups. It feels more like a neighborhood party than a formal festival.

Date: Until Early April 2026

Until Early April 2026 Time: Daytime with evening light-ups

Daytime with evening light-ups Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Nakameguro, Meguro, Tokyo (Map)

Nakameguro, Meguro, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Nakameguro

Nakameguro Website: Official Site

Sumida Park Sakura Matsuri

Cherry blossom season hits different along the Sumida River, where rows of sakura frame views of Tokyo Skytree. Walk the riverside paths on the Taito side of Sumida Park, hop on a traditional yakatabune or cruise past the blooms on the Tokyo Water Bus for panoramic views from the water. Stick around after sunset when the trees light up for yozakura and the whole riverbank glows.

Date: March 15, 2026

March 15, 2026 Time: Daytime with evening illuminations

Daytime with evening illuminations Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Sumida Park, Mukojima, Sumida, Tokyo (Map)

Sumida Park, Mukojima, Sumida, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Asakusa or Honjo-Azumabashi

Asakusa or Honjo-Azumabashi Website: Official Site

AnimeJapan 2026

Massive anime booths, stage events and exclusive merch drops take over Tokyo Big Sight. Meet creators, catch previews and line up early for limited goods. It’s the biggest anime weekend of the year.

Date: March 28-31, 2026

March 28-31, 2026 Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Entry fee: ¥2,500

¥2,500 Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, Ariake, Tokyo (Map)

Tokyo Big Sight, Ariake, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Kokusai-Tenjijo

Kokusai-Tenjijo Website: Official Site

March 29–31

Family Anime Festa 2026

This free, family-focused anime event takes over Tokyo Big Sight with booths, stage shows and hands-on workshops built for kids. Meet characters from titles like Demon Slayer, Doraemon and Pokémon, snap photos at themed spots and join craft sessions or stamp rallies around the hall. With greeting sessions, toy demos and a dedicated family setup including stroller parking and nursing rooms, it’s designed as an easy first anime event for little fans.

Date: March 28–29, 2026

March 28–29, 2026 Time: 9:30 A.M. – 5 P.M. (Last entry 4:30 P.M.)

9:30 A.M. – 5 P.M. (Last entry 4:30 P.M.) Entry fee: Free (Elementary school age and younger children plus guardians only)

Free (Elementary school age and younger children plus guardians only) Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, South Exhibition Hall 1, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo (Map)

Tokyo Big Sight, South Exhibition Hall 1, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Kokusai-Tenjijo or Tokyo Big Sight

Kokusai-Tenjijo or Tokyo Big Sight Website: Official Site

Ghost in the Shell Exhibition

All eras of Ghost in the Shell converge at Tokyo Node in a massive cross-sectional showcase marking 30 years of the anime. Move through the franchise’s history via more than 1,000 production materials including original drawings, storyboards and setting documents, plus immersive AR experiences like Cyber Vision and interactive Tachikoma AI. The exhibition also spotlights the upcoming 2026 anime by Science SARU and rolls out limited-edition collaborations, luxury brand goods and a life-size Motoko statue.

Date: January 30 – April 5, 2026

January 30 – April 5, 2026 Time: Mon 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. / Tue–Thu 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. / Fri 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. / Sat–Sun & Holidays 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Mon 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. / Tue–Thu 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. / Fri 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. / Sat–Sun & Holidays 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Entry fee: Varies by ticket type

Varies by ticket type Venue: Tokyo Node Gallery A/B/C, Toranomon Hills Station Tower 45F, 2-6-2 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

Tokyo Node Gallery A/B/C, Toranomon Hills Station Tower 45F, 2-6-2 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Toranomon Hills

Toranomon Hills Website: Official Site

Tokyo area events for March move fast — from temple rituals to full-blown hanami parties in a matter of weeks. Plan ahead, pack a picnic sheet and let the season do the rest.