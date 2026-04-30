From high-energy festivals to laid-back beer gardens and live music, there’s something happening almost every week this May.

By Bianca Papa May 1, 2026 11 min read

May is one of the best times to explore Tokyo. The month starts with Golden Week crowds and energy, then eases into early summer as the city fills with festivals, outdoor events and cultural experiences. From high-energy matsuri to laid-back beer gardens and live music, there’s something happening almost every week. Here are the best Tokyo area events for May 2026!

May 1-7

Golden Week

Golden Week brings a surge of activity across Tokyo as locals travel and gather during a cluster of national holidays. Expect crowded transport and busy attractions, but also a lively atmosphere and seasonal events happening across the city.

Date: Apr. 29 – May 5, 2026

Apr. 29 – May 5, 2026 Time: Whole Day

Whole Day Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Across Japan

Across Japan Nearest station: n/a

n/a Website: Gaijin Pot: Golden Week in Japan

Kurayami Matsuri

Head to Fuchu for one of Tokyo’s most distinctive festivals, centered on nighttime mikoshi processions and a packed street food scene. The main action happens on May 5, when mikoshi (sacred religious palanqin) move out from the shrine in the evening and continue into the night, followed by an early morning procession the next day. Come for the evening crowds or catch the quieter early hours for a different atmosphere.

Date: Apr. 30 – May 6, 2026

Apr. 30 – May 6, 2026 Time: 6 P.M. – 9 P.M. (Mikoshi Procession on May 5)

6 P.M. – 9 P.M. (Mikoshi Procession on May 5) Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Okunitama Shrine, Fuchu, Tokyo (Map)

Okunitama Shrine, Fuchu, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Fuchu

Fuchu Website: Official Website

Meiji Shrine Spring Grand Festival

Traditional performances take over Meiji Shrine with a lineup of bugaku (traditional Japanese court dance), noh and kyogen (classical Japanese performing arts), and classical Japanese music staged in a forested setting. Between shows, walk the shrine grounds and catch seasonal blooms like azaleas and early summer flowers. It’s an easy way to experience multiple art forms in one place without needing prior knowledge.

Date: May 2 – 3, 2026

May 2 – 3, 2026 Time: 10 A.M. (First Day of Spring Festival)

10 A.M. (First Day of Spring Festival) Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Meiji Shrine, Tokyo (Map)

Meiji Shrine, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Harajuku

Harajuku Website: Official Website

Dankiku Festival May Grand Kabuki

Kabuki-za holds its annual Dan-Kiku Festival in May, a program created to honor Ichikawa Danjuro IX and Onoe Kikugoro V, who helped shape modern Kabuki (Japanese classical theatre). The lineup features plays and dances connected to both acting families, bringing together classic history stories, refined choreography and the signature stylized beauty of Kabuki. Expect a full program of refined performances, detailed staging and standout onnagata roles.

Date: May 3 – 27, 2026 (Closed: May 11, 19)

May 3 – 27, 2026 (Closed: May 11, 19) Time: 11 A.M. (Matinee) 4:30 P.M. (Evening Show)

11 A.M. (Matinee) 4:30 P.M. (Evening Show) Entry fee: ¥5,000-¥20,000 (Tickets)

¥5,000-¥20,000 (Tickets) Venue: Kabuki-za, Ginza, Tokyo (Map)

Kabuki-za, Ginza, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Higashi-Ginza

Higashi-Ginza Website: Official Website

Heiwajima Antique Fair

Browse rows of antiques, collectibles and vintage goods brought in by dealers from across Japan at the Heiwajima Antique Fair. Held inside Tokyo Ryutsu Center, the market brings together a wide mix of items, with stalls set up for browsing and direct purchase.



Date : May 2 – 3, 2026

: May 2 – 3, 2026 Time : 10 A.M. – 5 P.M. (last day entry from 3 P.M. Closing 4 P.M.)

: 10 A.M. – 5 P.M. (last day entry from 3 P.M. Closing 4 P.M.) Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Heiwajima Tokyo Ryutsu Center Bldg, 6-1-1 Heiwajima, Ota, Tokyo (Map)

: Heiwajima Tokyo Ryutsu Center Bldg, 6-1-1 Heiwajima, Ota, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Heiwajima

: Heiwajima Website: Official Website

Super Comic City 33

Super Comic City 33 takes over Tokyo Big Sight as one of the world’s largest doujinshi (fan made works) conventions, packed with fan-made manga and game works, especially from female creators. Visitors can dive into a massive showcase of Japanese fan culture, browse artist booths and explore a fast-moving event space dedicated to self-published works.

Date : May 3 – 4, 2026

: May 3 – 4, 2026 Time : 10 A.M. – 3 P.M.

: 10 A.M. – 3 P.M. Entry fee : ¥1,500 – ¥2,500

: ¥1,500 – ¥2,500 Venue : Tokyo Big Sight, 3-11-1, Ariake, Tokyo (Info)

: Tokyo Big Sight, 3-11-1, Ariake, Tokyo (Info) Nearest station : Tokyo Big Sight

: Tokyo Big Sight Website: Official Website

Meat Festival 2026 (Odaiba Meat Festival)

Meat Festival takes over Odaiba with a large-scale outdoor food event centered on premium meat dishes from popular vendors across Japan. Visitors can move between stalls to try limited-edition plates and classic favorites in a lively waterfront setting. The festival also adds VIP lounge spaces and relaxed family-friendly areas so you can stay and eat at your own pace.

Date : Until May 10, 2026

: Until May 10, 2026 Time : 11 A.M. – 8 P.M. (Weekdays) / 10 A.M. – 9 P.M. (Weekends & holidays)

: 11 A.M. – 8 P.M. (Weekdays) / 10 A.M. – 9 P.M. (Weekends & holidays) Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Odaiba Special Venue (Aomi Area P Zone), Tokyo (Map)

: Odaiba Special Venue (Aomi Area P Zone), Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Tokyo Teleport, Daiba

: Tokyo Teleport, Daiba Website: Official Website

May 8-14

Ueno Museum Week 2026

Ueno Museum Week links museums, art facilities, Ueno Zoo and participating shops across the Ueno area to mark International Museum Day. Visitors can take advantage of free admission days, discounted entry with ticket stubs and a digital stamp rally that runs through the district.

Date: May 8 – 24, 2026

May 8 – 24, 2026 Time: Refer to Museum Hours

Refer to Museum Hours Entry fee: Free (some facilities may require admission fees outside special offers)

Free (some facilities may require admission fees outside special offers) Venue: Ueno area museums, cultural facilities, zoo and participating shops, Tokyo (Map)

Ueno area museums, cultural facilities, zoo and participating shops, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ueno

Ueno Website: Official Instagram

Kanda Matsuri

Kanda Matsuri takes over central Tokyo with massive processions and nonstop neighborhood mikoshi action. Watch portable shrines carrying the enshrined deities of Kanda Myojin move through streets like Nihonbashi, Otemachi and Akihabara, backed by musicians, priests and costumed participants. The weekend peaks as different neighborhoods rotate their mikoshi through the shrine, keeping the energy going across the city.

Date: May 8 – 15, 2026

May 8 – 15, 2026 Time: Main events May 10-11 (all day)

Main events May 10-11 (all day) Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Kanda Myojin, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)

Kanda Myojin, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ochanomizu

Ochanomizu Website: Official Website

Thai Festival Tokyo 2026

Thai Festival Tokyo brings Yoyogi Park to life with a vibrant mix of Thai food, shopping and cultural performances. Explore nearly 100 booths serving popular dishes like pad thai and tom yum kung while browsing clothing, accessories and goods from Thailand. The stage also features live music, traditional dance and Muay Thai demonstrations for a full cultural experience in the heart of Tokyo.

Date: May 9 – 10, 2026

May 9 – 10, 2026 Time: 10 A.M. – 8 P.M.

10 A.M. – 8 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Yoyogi Park, Tokyo (Map)

Yoyogi Park, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Harajuku, Yoyogi-Koen, Meiji-jingumae

Harajuku, Yoyogi-Koen, Meiji-jingumae Website: Official Website

May Grand Sumo Tournament

Top sumo wrestlers go head-to-head in daily matches at Ryogoku Kokugikan, bringing Japan’s national sport to life in its spiritual home. Over 15 days, you get close-up views of intense bouts along with the rituals, traditions and atmosphere that define sumo beyond the ring. It’s one of the best chances to catch professional sumo in Tokyo during the season.

May 15-21

Sanja Matsuri

Asakusa turns into a nonstop festival as mikoshi fill the streets and crowds follow every move. Around 100 portable shrines move through neighborhoods across three days, with the biggest energy on Sunday when the three main mikoshi leave Asakusa Shrine and travel through the district before returning at night. Expect dense crowds, loud drums, flutes and a fast-moving atmosphere from morning to evening.

Date: May 15 – 17, 2026

May 15 – 17, 2026 Time: All day (main processions peak on May 17 from early morning to evening)

All day (main processions peak on May 17 from early morning to evening) Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Asakusa Shrine, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

Asakusa Shrine, Taito, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Asakusa

Asakusa Website: Official Website

Okinawa Fes Milafete

Okinawa Fes Milafete brings the spirit of Okinawa to Tokyo’s Yoyogi Park, filling the space with sanshin music, live performances and a blend of traditional and street culture sounds. Explore island food, crafts and cultural booths while experiencing a festival atmosphere where Okinawan culture and storytelling come alive in the city.

Date: May 16 – 17, 2026

May 16 – 17, 2026 Time: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Yoyogi Park Event Plaza & Outdoor Stage, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Yoyogi Park Event Plaza & Outdoor Stage, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Harajuku, Shibuya Station, Yoyogi-Koen, Yoyogi-Hachiman

Harajuku, Shibuya Station, Yoyogi-Koen, Yoyogi-Hachiman Website: Official Website

May 22-31

Oedo Beer Festival Spring

Nakano Shikinomori Park turns into a relaxed open-air beer hub as breweries from across Japan take over for two seasonal runs in May. Expect a wide mix of craft beers, from crisp classics to experimental brews that rotate between each session, giving you a reason to come back twice. Food stalls line the venue with dishes built for pairing, and the park setting keeps the vibe casual with plenty of space to sit and drink.

Date: May 20 – 24 & May 27 – 31, 2026

May 20 – 24 & May 27 – 31, 2026 Time: Weekdays from 4 P.M., weekends from 12 P.M.

Weekdays from 4 P.M., weekends from 12 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Nakano Shikinomori Park Event Area, Tokyo (Map)

Nakano Shikinomori Park Event Area, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Nakano

Nakano Website: Official Website

Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2026

Short films from around the world take over Tokyo as this Academy Award-accredited festival returns with screenings across multiple venues. Each film runs just a few minutes but delivers top quality performance, making it easy to sample a wide range in one sitting. Alongside screenings, expect talks, workshops and themed programs that expand how you experience cinema, plus an online platform where you can watch select films anytime.

Date: May 25 – Jun. 10, 2026

May 25 – Jun. 10, 2026 Time: See Screening Schedule

See Screening Schedule Entry fee: Free and Paid programs

Free and Paid programs Venue: Multiple venues across Tokyo (Roppongi Hills, Omotesando Hills and others)

Multiple venues across Tokyo (Roppongi Hills, Omotesando Hills and others) Nearest station: Roppongi / Omotesando s

Roppongi / Omotesando s Website: https://www.shortshorts.org/

101st Azuma Odori

Shinbashi geisha take the stage at Shinbashi Enbujo Theater for the 101st Azuma Odori, a performance tradition that began in 1925 alongside the theater’s opening. Watch refined dance and music performances by Shinbashi geisha, with intermissions offering food and sake from Shinbashi’s ryotei (traditional Japanese restaurant). The program continues the long-running Azuma Odori tradition showcasing Shinbashi’s geisha culture.

Date: May 22 – 25, 2026

May 22 – 25, 2026 Time: 12:30 P.M. – 2:10 P.M. / 4 P.M. – 5:40 P.M.

12:30 P.M. – 2:10 P.M. / 4 P.M. – 5:40 P.M. Entry fee: ¥3,000-¥12,000

¥3,000-¥12,000 Venue: Shinbashi Enbujo Theater, Tokyo (Map)

Shinbashi Enbujo Theater, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Higashi-Ginza , Ginza

Higashi-Ginza , Ginza Website: Official Website

Hanazono Shrine Reitaisai 2026

Hanazono Shrine Reitaisai turns central Shinjuku into a lively festival space with food stalls, mikoshi processions and evening lantern displays. Around 100 stalls line the shrine grounds, serving classic festival food while visitors explore a traditional fair atmosphere tucked inside the city. Mikoshi are carried through the shrine and surrounding streets, filling the area with energy before lanterns light up the grounds after dark.

Date : May 22 – 25, 2026 (Main festival: May 23)

: May 22 – 25, 2026 (Main festival: May 23) Time : All day

: All day Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Hanazono Shrine, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

: Hanazono Shrine, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Shinjuku-sanchome, Shinjuku

: Shinjuku-sanchome, Shinjuku Website: Official Website

Star Island 2026

Star Island 2026 turns Odaiba into a futuristic waterfront spectacle with a 1.5-hour story-driven fireworks show combining aerial fireworks, ocean projection screens, live ensemble performances and offshore fire performances. Enjoy immersive storytelling with large-scale effects across sea and sky, designed as a multi-sensory entertainment format.

Date: May 23, 2026

Time: 7:30 P.M. – 9 P.M.

Entry fee: Ticketed (pricing varies)

Venue: Odaiba Seaside Park, Star Island Special Venue, Tokyo

Nearest station: Daiba, Odaiba-kaihinkoen, Tokyo Teleport

Website: Official Website

Hibiya Music Festival

Hibiya Park and nearby venues turn into a free outdoor music space where live performances take place across multiple stages. Move between Hibiya Park, Tokyo Midtown Hibiya and Tokyo International Forum or drop in and enjoy sets at your own pace in a relaxed city setting. Curated by Seiji Kameda, the festival brings together artists across genres and generations under a “free and borderless” concept.

Date: May 30 – 31, 2026

May 30 – 31, 2026 Time: Varies

Varies Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Hibiya Park, Tokyo Midtown Hibiya, Tokyo International Forum (Map)

Hibiya Park, Tokyo Midtown Hibiya, Tokyo International Forum (Map) Nearest station: Hibiya

Hibiya Website: Official Website

Art Aquarium Museum Early Summer Exhibition

Art Aquarium Museum Ginza presents a seasonal exhibition that blends goldfish displays with light, sound and fragrance inside a dark, immersive space. Wisteria and hydrangea-inspired colors fill the installation in deep purple and blue tones while goldfish swim through illuminated aquariums, creating a shifting sensory experience in the heart of Ginza.

Date: May 2026

May 2026 Time: 10 A.M. – 7 P.M. (last reception 6 P.M.)

10 A.M. – 7 P.M. (last reception 6 P.M.) Entry fee: ¥2,500 (online) / ¥2,700 (same-day), Free for children under elementary school age (up to 2 per adult)

¥2,500 (online) / ¥2,700 (same-day), Free for children under elementary school age (up to 2 per adult) Venue: Ginza Mitsukoshi New Building 8F (Reception and same-day tickets: 9F), Tokyo (Map)

Ginza Mitsukoshi New Building 8F (Reception and same-day tickets: 9F), Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ginza , Ginza-itchome , Higashi-Ginza / Yurakucho

Ginza , Ginza-itchome , Higashi-Ginza / Yurakucho Website: Official Website

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon -Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo-

This new Sailor Moon stage show brings an original story to Club eX in Shinagawa, where Usagi and the Sailor Guardians face a new enemy in Queen Valsia inside an AI-themed world. Expect a mix of live musical performance, themed drinks and sweets that immerse you in the Sailor Moon universe.

Date: Until July 31, 2026

Until July 31, 2026 Time: About 1-hour performances (various showtimes)

About 1-hour performances (various showtimes) Entry fee: Class S seat ¥13,000, Class A seat ¥8,000, Class A (Ages 4–12) ¥4,000, BOX Room ¥32,000

Class S seat ¥13,000, Class A seat ¥8,000, Class A (Ages 4–12) ¥4,000, BOX Room ¥32,000 Venue: Club eX, Shinagawa Prince Hotel Annex Tower 3F, 4-10-30 Takanawa, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

Club eX, Shinagawa Prince Hotel Annex Tower 3F, 4-10-30 Takanawa, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shinagawa

Shinagawa Website: Official Website

Pokemon Go Fest 2026

Pokemon Go Fest 2026 turns Odaiba into a citywide playground where you can explore Tokyo while catching Pokémon across interactive zones and special photo spots. Expect rare encounters, themed experiences and large-scale gameplay that expands across the city ahead of the main event period, celebrating 10 years of the beloved franchise.

Date: May 29 – Jun. 1, 2026

May 29 – Jun. 1, 2026 Time: Varies

Varies Entry fee: Paid event (ticket required)

Paid event (ticket required) Venue: Odaiba Seaside Park and surrounding areas, Tokyo (Map)

Odaiba Seaside Park and surrounding areas, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Daiba, Tokyo Teleport

Daiba, Tokyo Teleport Website: Official Website

Will you be going to any of these Tokyo area events for May 2026? Let us know in the comments!