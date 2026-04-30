May is one of the best times to explore Tokyo. The month starts with Golden Week crowds and energy, then eases into early summer as the city fills with festivals, outdoor events and cultural experiences. From high-energy matsuri to laid-back beer gardens and live music, there’s something happening almost every week. Here are the best Tokyo area events for May 2026!
May 1-7
Golden Week
Golden Week brings a surge of activity across Tokyo as locals travel and gather during a cluster of national holidays. Expect crowded transport and busy attractions, but also a lively atmosphere and seasonal events happening across the city.
- Date: Apr. 29 – May 5, 2026
- Time: Whole Day
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Across Japan
- Nearest station: n/a
- Website: Gaijin Pot: Golden Week in Japan
Kurayami Matsuri
Head to Fuchu for one of Tokyo’s most distinctive festivals, centered on nighttime mikoshi processions and a packed street food scene. The main action happens on May 5, when mikoshi (sacred religious palanqin) move out from the shrine in the evening and continue into the night, followed by an early morning procession the next day. Come for the evening crowds or catch the quieter early hours for a different atmosphere.
- Date: Apr. 30 – May 6, 2026
- Time: 6 P.M. – 9 P.M. (Mikoshi Procession on May 5)
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Okunitama Shrine, Fuchu, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Fuchu
- Website: Official Website
Meiji Shrine Spring Grand Festival
Traditional performances take over Meiji Shrine with a lineup of bugaku (traditional Japanese court dance), noh and kyogen (classical Japanese performing arts), and classical Japanese music staged in a forested setting. Between shows, walk the shrine grounds and catch seasonal blooms like azaleas and early summer flowers. It’s an easy way to experience multiple art forms in one place without needing prior knowledge.
- Date: May 2 – 3, 2026
- Time: 10 A.M. (First Day of Spring Festival)
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Meiji Shrine, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Harajuku
- Website: Official Website
Dankiku Festival May Grand Kabuki
Kabuki-za holds its annual Dan-Kiku Festival in May, a program created to honor Ichikawa Danjuro IX and Onoe Kikugoro V, who helped shape modern Kabuki (Japanese classical theatre). The lineup features plays and dances connected to both acting families, bringing together classic history stories, refined choreography and the signature stylized beauty of Kabuki. Expect a full program of refined performances, detailed staging and standout onnagata roles.
- Date: May 3 – 27, 2026 (Closed: May 11, 19)
- Time: 11 A.M. (Matinee) 4:30 P.M. (Evening Show)
- Entry fee: ¥5,000-¥20,000 (Tickets)
- Venue: Kabuki-za, Ginza, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Higashi-Ginza
- Website: Official Website
Heiwajima Antique Fair
Browse rows of antiques, collectibles and vintage goods brought in by dealers from across Japan at the Heiwajima Antique Fair. Held inside Tokyo Ryutsu Center, the market brings together a wide mix of items, with stalls set up for browsing and direct purchase.
- Date: May 2 – 3, 2026
- Time: 10 A.M. – 5 P.M. (last day entry from 3 P.M. Closing 4 P.M.)
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Heiwajima Tokyo Ryutsu Center Bldg, 6-1-1 Heiwajima, Ota, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Heiwajima
- Website: Official Website
Super Comic City 33
Super Comic City 33 takes over Tokyo Big Sight as one of the world’s largest doujinshi (fan made works) conventions, packed with fan-made manga and game works, especially from female creators. Visitors can dive into a massive showcase of Japanese fan culture, browse artist booths and explore a fast-moving event space dedicated to self-published works.
- Date: May 3 – 4, 2026
- Time: 10 A.M. – 3 P.M.
- Entry fee: ¥1,500 – ¥2,500
- Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, 3-11-1, Ariake, Tokyo (Info)
- Nearest station: Tokyo Big Sight
- Website: Official Website
Meat Festival 2026 (Odaiba Meat Festival)
Meat Festival takes over Odaiba with a large-scale outdoor food event centered on premium meat dishes from popular vendors across Japan. Visitors can move between stalls to try limited-edition plates and classic favorites in a lively waterfront setting. The festival also adds VIP lounge spaces and relaxed family-friendly areas so you can stay and eat at your own pace.
- Date: Until May 10, 2026
- Time: 11 A.M. – 8 P.M. (Weekdays) / 10 A.M. – 9 P.M. (Weekends & holidays)
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Odaiba Special Venue (Aomi Area P Zone), Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Tokyo Teleport, Daiba
- Website: Official Website
May 8-14
Ueno Museum Week 2026
Ueno Museum Week links museums, art facilities, Ueno Zoo and participating shops across the Ueno area to mark International Museum Day. Visitors can take advantage of free admission days, discounted entry with ticket stubs and a digital stamp rally that runs through the district.
- Date: May 8 – 24, 2026
- Time: Refer to Museum Hours
- Entry fee: Free (some facilities may require admission fees outside special offers)
- Venue: Ueno area museums, cultural facilities, zoo and participating shops, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ueno
- Website: Official Instagram
Kanda Matsuri
Kanda Matsuri takes over central Tokyo with massive processions and nonstop neighborhood mikoshi action. Watch portable shrines carrying the enshrined deities of Kanda Myojin move through streets like Nihonbashi, Otemachi and Akihabara, backed by musicians, priests and costumed participants. The weekend peaks as different neighborhoods rotate their mikoshi through the shrine, keeping the energy going across the city.
- Date: May 8 – 15, 2026
- Time: Main events May 10-11 (all day)
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Kanda Myojin, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ochanomizu
- Website: Official Website
Thai Festival Tokyo 2026
Thai Festival Tokyo brings Yoyogi Park to life with a vibrant mix of Thai food, shopping and cultural performances. Explore nearly 100 booths serving popular dishes like pad thai and tom yum kung while browsing clothing, accessories and goods from Thailand. The stage also features live music, traditional dance and Muay Thai demonstrations for a full cultural experience in the heart of Tokyo.
- Date: May 9 – 10, 2026
- Time: 10 A.M. – 8 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Yoyogi Park, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Harajuku, Yoyogi-Koen, Meiji-jingumae
- Website: Official Website
May Grand Sumo Tournament
Top sumo wrestlers go head-to-head in daily matches at Ryogoku Kokugikan, bringing Japan’s national sport to life in its spiritual home. Over 15 days, you get close-up views of intense bouts along with the rituals, traditions and atmosphere that define sumo beyond the ring. It’s one of the best chances to catch professional sumo in Tokyo during the season.
- Date: May 10 – 24, 2026
- Time: Refer to Tournament Schedule
- Entry fee: From ¥3,500
- Venue: Ryogoku Kokugikan, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ryogoku
- Website: Official Website
May 15-21
Sanja Matsuri
Asakusa turns into a nonstop festival as mikoshi fill the streets and crowds follow every move. Around 100 portable shrines move through neighborhoods across three days, with the biggest energy on Sunday when the three main mikoshi leave Asakusa Shrine and travel through the district before returning at night. Expect dense crowds, loud drums, flutes and a fast-moving atmosphere from morning to evening.
- Date: May 15 – 17, 2026
- Time: All day (main processions peak on May 17 from early morning to evening)
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Asakusa Shrine, Taito, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Asakusa
- Website: Official Website
Okinawa Fes Milafete
Okinawa Fes Milafete brings the spirit of Okinawa to Tokyo’s Yoyogi Park, filling the space with sanshin music, live performances and a blend of traditional and street culture sounds. Explore island food, crafts and cultural booths while experiencing a festival atmosphere where Okinawan culture and storytelling come alive in the city.
- Date: May 16 – 17, 2026
- Time: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Yoyogi Park Event Plaza & Outdoor Stage, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Harajuku, Shibuya Station, Yoyogi-Koen, Yoyogi-Hachiman
- Website: Official Website
May 22-31
Oedo Beer Festival Spring
Nakano Shikinomori Park turns into a relaxed open-air beer hub as breweries from across Japan take over for two seasonal runs in May. Expect a wide mix of craft beers, from crisp classics to experimental brews that rotate between each session, giving you a reason to come back twice. Food stalls line the venue with dishes built for pairing, and the park setting keeps the vibe casual with plenty of space to sit and drink.
- Date: May 20 – 24 & May 27 – 31, 2026
- Time: Weekdays from 4 P.M., weekends from 12 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Nakano Shikinomori Park Event Area, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Nakano
- Website: Official Website
Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2026
Short films from around the world take over Tokyo as this Academy Award-accredited festival returns with screenings across multiple venues. Each film runs just a few minutes but delivers top quality performance, making it easy to sample a wide range in one sitting. Alongside screenings, expect talks, workshops and themed programs that expand how you experience cinema, plus an online platform where you can watch select films anytime.
- Date: May 25 – Jun. 10, 2026
- Time: See Screening Schedule
- Entry fee: Free and Paid programs
- Venue: Multiple venues across Tokyo (Roppongi Hills, Omotesando Hills and others)
- Nearest station: Roppongi / Omotesando s
- Website: https://www.shortshorts.org/
101st Azuma Odori
Shinbashi geisha take the stage at Shinbashi Enbujo Theater for the 101st Azuma Odori, a performance tradition that began in 1925 alongside the theater’s opening. Watch refined dance and music performances by Shinbashi geisha, with intermissions offering food and sake from Shinbashi’s ryotei (traditional Japanese restaurant). The program continues the long-running Azuma Odori tradition showcasing Shinbashi’s geisha culture.
- Date: May 22 – 25, 2026
- Time: 12:30 P.M. – 2:10 P.M. / 4 P.M. – 5:40 P.M.
- Entry fee: ¥3,000-¥12,000
- Venue: Shinbashi Enbujo Theater, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Higashi-Ginza , Ginza
- Website: Official Website
Hanazono Shrine Reitaisai 2026
Hanazono Shrine Reitaisai turns central Shinjuku into a lively festival space with food stalls, mikoshi processions and evening lantern displays. Around 100 stalls line the shrine grounds, serving classic festival food while visitors explore a traditional fair atmosphere tucked inside the city. Mikoshi are carried through the shrine and surrounding streets, filling the area with energy before lanterns light up the grounds after dark.
- Date: May 22 – 25, 2026 (Main festival: May 23)
- Time: All day
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Hanazono Shrine, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shinjuku-sanchome, Shinjuku
- Website: Official Website
Star Island 2026
Star Island 2026 turns Odaiba into a futuristic waterfront spectacle with a 1.5-hour story-driven fireworks show combining aerial fireworks, ocean projection screens, live ensemble performances and offshore fire performances. Enjoy immersive storytelling with large-scale effects across sea and sky, designed as a multi-sensory entertainment format.
- Date: May 23, 2026
Time: 7:30 P.M. – 9 P.M.
Entry fee: Ticketed (pricing varies)
Venue: Odaiba Seaside Park, Star Island Special Venue, Tokyo
Nearest station: Daiba, Odaiba-kaihinkoen, Tokyo Teleport
Website: Official Website
Hibiya Music Festival
Hibiya Park and nearby venues turn into a free outdoor music space where live performances take place across multiple stages. Move between Hibiya Park, Tokyo Midtown Hibiya and Tokyo International Forum or drop in and enjoy sets at your own pace in a relaxed city setting. Curated by Seiji Kameda, the festival brings together artists across genres and generations under a “free and borderless” concept.
- Date: May 30 – 31, 2026
- Time: Varies
- Entry fee: Free
- Venue: Hibiya Park, Tokyo Midtown Hibiya, Tokyo International Forum (Map)
- Nearest station: Hibiya
- Website: Official Website
Art Aquarium Museum Early Summer Exhibition
Art Aquarium Museum Ginza presents a seasonal exhibition that blends goldfish displays with light, sound and fragrance inside a dark, immersive space. Wisteria and hydrangea-inspired colors fill the installation in deep purple and blue tones while goldfish swim through illuminated aquariums, creating a shifting sensory experience in the heart of Ginza.
- Date: May 2026
- Time: 10 A.M. – 7 P.M. (last reception 6 P.M.)
- Entry fee: ¥2,500 (online) / ¥2,700 (same-day), Free for children under elementary school age (up to 2 per adult)
- Venue: Ginza Mitsukoshi New Building 8F (Reception and same-day tickets: 9F), Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Ginza , Ginza-itchome , Higashi-Ginza / Yurakucho
- Website: Official Website
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon -Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo-
This new Sailor Moon stage show brings an original story to Club eX in Shinagawa, where Usagi and the Sailor Guardians face a new enemy in Queen Valsia inside an AI-themed world. Expect a mix of live musical performance, themed drinks and sweets that immerse you in the Sailor Moon universe.
- Date: Until July 31, 2026
- Time: About 1-hour performances (various showtimes)
- Entry fee: Class S seat ¥13,000, Class A seat ¥8,000, Class A (Ages 4–12) ¥4,000, BOX Room ¥32,000
- Venue: Club eX, Shinagawa Prince Hotel Annex Tower 3F, 4-10-30 Takanawa, Minato, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Shinagawa
- Website: Official Website
Pokemon Go Fest 2026
Pokemon Go Fest 2026 turns Odaiba into a citywide playground where you can explore Tokyo while catching Pokémon across interactive zones and special photo spots. Expect rare encounters, themed experiences and large-scale gameplay that expands across the city ahead of the main event period, celebrating 10 years of the beloved franchise.
- Date: May 29 – Jun. 1, 2026
- Time: Varies
- Entry fee: Paid event (ticket required)
- Venue: Odaiba Seaside Park and surrounding areas, Tokyo (Map)
- Nearest station: Daiba, Tokyo Teleport
- Website: Official Website
Will you be going to any of these Tokyo area events for May 2026? Let us know in the comments!
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