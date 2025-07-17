Don’t really feel like traveling out of the city this month? The great thing about Tokyo is that there’s always something to do. Plan your upcoming weekends with our roundup of Tokyo events for August 2025. Check out our list of country-wide fireworks festivals for August, too.
August 4 – 10
Summer Squid Festival
Take your love for sea animals to the next level this upcoming weekend. Head to Shibuya MODI for a quirky, handmade market filled with all things squid. Yes, you heard that right! Expect a variety of squid-themed accessories, stationery and unique crafts.
Jingu Stadium Night Yoga 2025
If you’re looking to take advantage of summer nights in Tokyo, Jingu Stadium Night Yoga is the perfect event for you. This free outdoor yoga class is held all throughout summer and is open to everyone! Bring a friend or two and enjoy this outdoor after-work experience. Register online in advance.
BON CAST
Experience a summer festival in downtown Tokyo as BON CAST returns to Shibuya Cast this year. Centered around traditional Bon Odori performances, the festival will also include hands-on workshops, digital spray art experiences and street food.
Yokohama Night Flowers
This summer, look forward to weekend fireworks shows in Yokohama. Watch a five-minute burst of 150 fireworks choreographed against the bay skyline. The launch site changes depending on the day: Shinko Pier, Osanbashi or Yamashita Pier, so every month offers a fresh vantage point.
August 11 – 17
Hokusai: Another Story in Tokyo
Experience the world of Katsushika Hokusai’s works at this special exhibit. Sony’s Crystal LED display uses high-definition images to help create a sense of immersion, making you feel as if the floor has turned into a puddle or a sandy beach. At the venue, you can also experience the sensation of walking through the scenery that Hokusai would have seen, welcoming you into his world.
The Great Insect Exhibition 2025
Held at Tokyo Solamachi, The Great Insect Exhibition 2025 invites bug enthusiasts to interact with live beetles, view rare insect specimens and discover exotic species.
Mitaka Awa‑Odori
Now in its 57th year, hop on a train to Mitaka from Shinjuku to see dance performances at the Mitaka Awa-odori. The festival gathers teams of hundreds of local dancers as they showcase lively traditional Japanese folk dances.
August 18 – 24
Harajuku Omotesando Super Yosakoi 2025
Cheer for your favorite team at the Harajuku Omoetesando Super Yosakoi Festival this weekend! There will be over 100 dance teams and more than 5,000 performers who can’t wait to show off their colorful costumes and high-energy routines. It’s free to watch, and there’ll be food stalls, including specialties from Yosakoi’s birthplace in Kochi, too!
Azabu-Juban Summer Night Festival
The Azabu-Juban Summer Night Festival blends traditional Japanese summer festivities with the lively spirit of modern Tokyo. Indulge in festival food stalls, live music and traditional dances in one of Tokyo’s oldest neighborhoods.
Ryukyu Festival 2025
Are you a big fan of Okinawan music? Buy a ticket to The Ryukyu Festival at the Hibiya Park Open-Air Concert Hall in Tokyo. See a stellar lineup of performances by Okinawan music legends like Kariyushi 58 and more.
August 25 – 31
Leo Lionni: Creation of Picture Books
See the works of Leo Lionni, a beloved children’s picture book author. The exhibition focuses on his most famous picture books, unraveling the techniques of his creations. In addition to the display of original picture book illustrations, the event will allow you to experience Leo Lionni’s world through immersive videos that explore what he wanted to convey through his picture books.
Asakusa Samba Carnival
The Asakusa Samba Carnival is one of a kind celebration of all things samba! See skilled dancers in vibrant costumes parade the streets of Tokyo. Known as one of the most lively and colorful events in Tokyo, it’s a must-visit for anyone wanting to see the fusion of Japanese culture with Brazilian rhythm.
Peanuts School Life
This new exhibition at the Snoopy Museum will introduce 45 carefully selected comics based on the theme of “school life,” featuring all of your favorite characters from the Peanuts gang. Through the original drawings of the comics, you can feel the bittersweet days that everyone experienced as a student. During the exhibition, the Peanuts Cafe will also be selling lunch baskets inspired by Joe Cool, the smart character that Snoopy disguises himself as in his fantasies.
