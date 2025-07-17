Make this a summer to remember. Here are some events happening around Tokyo you won't want to miss!

By GaijinPot Blog Jul 18, 2025 4 min read

Don’t really feel like traveling out of the city this month? The great thing about Tokyo is that there’s always something to do. Plan your upcoming weekends with our roundup of Tokyo events for August 2025. Check out our list of country-wide fireworks festivals for August, too.

August 4 – 10

Summer Squid Festival

Take your love for sea animals to the next level this upcoming weekend. Head to Shibuya MODI for a quirky, handmade market filled with all things squid. Yes, you heard that right! Expect a variety of squid-themed accessories, stationery and unique crafts.

Sat Aug. 2 - Wed Aug. 6, 2025 11 A.M. - 8 P.M. Nearest station: Shibuya 4F Shibuya MODI, 1-21-3 Jinnan, Shibuya City, Tokyo - Map www.0101.co.jp/721/event/detail.html

Jingu Stadium Night Yoga 2025

If you’re looking to take advantage of summer nights in Tokyo, Jingu Stadium Night Yoga is the perfect event for you. This free outdoor yoga class is held all throughout summer and is open to everyone! Bring a friend or two and enjoy this outdoor after-work experience. Register online in advance.

Tues Aug. 5, 2025 7:30 P.M. - 8:30 P.M. Nearest station: Gaienmae Jingu Stadium, Kasumigaoka-machi 3-1, Shinjuku City, Tokyo - Map www.active-icon.com

BON CAST

Experience a summer festival in downtown Tokyo as BON CAST returns to Shibuya Cast this year. Centered around traditional Bon Odori performances, the festival will also include hands-on workshops, digital spray art experiences and street food.

Fri Aug. 8, 2025 4 P.M. - 8 P.M. Nearest station: Shibuya SHIBUYA Cast Space Garden 1-23-21, Shibuya City, Tokyo shibuyacast.jp

Yokohama Night Flowers

A great way to cap off the weekend.

This summer, look forward to weekend fireworks shows in Yokohama. Watch a five-minute burst of 150 fireworks choreographed against the bay skyline. The launch site changes depending on the day: Shinko Pier, Osanbashi or Yamashita Pier, so every month offers a fresh vantage point.

Sat. August 10, 2025 7:30 P.M. - 7:35 P.M. Nearest station: Minato Mirai 2-5-1 Shinko, Naka Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map www.yokohama-nightflowers.com

August 11 – 17

Hokusai: Another Story in Tokyo

✨🌊大好評につき会期延長決定🗻✨



『HOKUSAI：ANOTHER STORY in TOKYO 』が

8月11日（月祝）まで延長開催‼️



開催当初より国内外から多くのご来場をいただき、来場者満足度はなんと94%！😳



「全身で感じる北斎の世界」にご好評の声を多数いただいています👏… pic.twitter.com/jrZTDDepr3 — HOKUSAI : ANOTHER STORY in TOKYO (@anotherstory_w) May 27, 2025

Experience the world of Katsushika Hokusai’s works at this special exhibit. Sony’s Crystal LED display uses high-definition images to help create a sense of immersion, making you feel as if the floor has turned into a puddle or a sandy beach. At the venue, you can also experience the sensation of walking through the scenery that Hokusai would have seen, welcoming you into his world.

Now through Mon. Aug. 11, 2025 General admission: ¥3,500 11 A.M. - 7 P.M. Nearest stations: Shibuya and Shinsen 3F, Tokyu Plaza Shibuya, 1-2-3 Dogenzaka, Shibuya City, Tokyo - Map hokusai.anotherstory.world

The Great Insect Exhibition 2025

Held at Tokyo Solamachi, The Great Insect Exhibition 2025 invites bug enthusiasts to interact with live beetles, view rare insect specimens and discover exotic species.

Now through Mon Sept. 1, 2025 General Admission from ¥ 1,200 10 A.M. - 6 P.M. Nearest station: Oshiage (Skytree) Tokyo Solomachi, 1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida City, Tokyo daikontyu-ten.jp

Mitaka Awa‑Odori

Now in its 57th year, hop on a train to Mitaka from Shinjuku to see dance performances at the Mitaka Awa-odori. The festival gathers teams of hundreds of local dancers as they showcase lively traditional Japanese folk dances.

Sat. Aug 16 - Sun Aug. 17, 2025 5:15 P.M. - 7:35 P.M. Nearest station: Mitaka 1-1-1 Shinkawa, Mitaka, Tokyo - Map mitaka-awaodori.com

August 18 – 24

Harajuku Omotesando Super Yosakoi 2025

Cheer for your favorite team at the Harajuku Omoetesando Super Yosakoi Festival this weekend! There will be over 100 dance teams and more than 5,000 performers who can’t wait to show off their colorful costumes and high-energy routines. It’s free to watch, and there’ll be food stalls, including specialties from Yosakoi’s birthplace in Kochi, too!

Sat. Aug 23 - Sun Aug. 24, 2025 Sat: 10 A.M. - 7:30 P.M. Sun: 10 A.M. - 5:30 P.M. Nearest stations: Harajuku, Meiji Jingumae and Omotesando Various around Harajuku and Omotesando www.super-yosakoi.tokyo

Azabu-Juban Summer Night Festival

The Azabu-Juban Summer Night Festival blends traditional Japanese summer festivities with the lively spirit of modern Tokyo. Indulge in festival food stalls, live music and traditional dances in one of Tokyo’s oldest neighborhoods.

Sat. Aug 23 - Sun Aug. 24, 2025 3 P.M. - 9 P.M. Nearest stations: Azabu-juban Azabujuban Shotengai Shopping Street, 2-2-3 Azabujuban, Minato City, Tokyo www.azabujuban.or.jp/topics/topics_event/22876/#01

Ryukyu Festival 2025

Are you a big fan of Okinawan music? Buy a ticket to The Ryukyu Festival at the Hibiya Park Open-Air Concert Hall in Tokyo. See a stellar lineup of performances by Okinawan music legends like Kariyushi 58 and more.

Sat, Aug. 23, 2025 5 P.M. - 8:10 P.M. Nearest station: Hibiya 1-5 Hibiyakoen, Chiyoda City, Tokyo - Map ryukyufestival.com/tokyo

August 25 – 31

Leo Lionni: Creation of Picture Books

See the works of Leo Lionni, a beloved children’s picture book author. The exhibition focuses on his most famous picture books, unraveling the techniques of his creations. In addition to the display of original picture book illustrations, the event will allow you to experience Leo Lionni’s world through immersive videos that explore what he wanted to convey through his picture books.

Sat. July 5 - Wed. Aug. 27, 2025 General admission: Tickets from ¥1,800 Nearest station: Shibuya 9F Hikarie Hall (Shibuya), 2-21-1, Shibuya, Shibuya City, Tokyo - Map www.bunkamura.co.jp/english/museum/20250705.html

Asakusa Samba Carnival

The Asakusa Samba Carnival is one of a kind celebration of all things samba! See skilled dancers in vibrant costumes parade the streets of Tokyo. Known as one of the most lively and colorful events in Tokyo, it’s a must-visit for anyone wanting to see the fusion of Japanese culture with Brazilian rhythm.

Sat Aug. 30, 2025 From 1 P.M. Nearest station: Asakusa Asakusa Umamichi Street to Kaminarimon Street www.asakusa-samba.org

Peanuts School Life

This new exhibition at the Snoopy Museum will introduce 45 carefully selected comics based on the theme of “school life,” featuring all of your favorite characters from the Peanuts gang. Through the original drawings of the comics, you can feel the bittersweet days that everyone experienced as a student. During the exhibition, the Peanuts Cafe will also be selling lunch baskets inspired by Joe Cool, the smart character that Snoopy disguises himself as in his fantasies.

Now through Sun. Aug. 31, 2025 General admission: ¥1,800 Nearest station: Minamimachida Granberry Park 3-1-4 Tsuruma, Machida City, Tokyo - Map snoopymuseum.tokyo/s/smt/diary/detail/1856

Planning to go to these Tokyo area events in August 2025? Let us know in the comments!