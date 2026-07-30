August in Tokyo means sizzling fireworks, glowing lanterns, open-air beer gardens and street food that’ll have you coming back for seconds.

By Bianca Papa Jul 31, 2026 10 min read

August in Tokyo is all about fireworks, lanterns and open-air beer gardens. Every weekend brings something new. Slip into a colorful yukata (summer kimono), grab an ice-cold drink and dive into the city’s energy. From traditional matsuri (festivals) to futuristic pop-ups and unforgettable fireworks, these Tokyo events for August 2026 are sure to keep you busy!

August 1–7

Yukata de Ginbura – Ginza Summer Festival 2026

Slip into a festive yukata (light cotton kimono) and join the crowd on Ginza’s car-free boulevard for Bon Odori (folk dancing), dazzling ice sculptures and a lively splash-water ritual. Sample gourmet street food from top local shops, snap pictures by the iconic Wako clock tower and score exclusive deals just for dressing up. Ginza transforms into a summer party you won’t want to miss.

Date : August 1, 2026

: August 1, 2026 Time : 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Food stalls, Bon Odori and ice displays start at 4:00 p.m.)

: 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Food stalls, Bon Odori and ice displays start at 4:00 p.m.) Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Chuo Street, Ginza, Tokyo (Map)

: Chuo Street, Ginza, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ginza

Ginza Website: Official Website

2026 Edogawa Fireworks Festival

Watch the night sky explode with color during the 51st edition of this legendary fireworks festival. The riverbank comes alive with the massive “Fuji no Daikageki” display. Arrive early to claim a free riverside spot or upgrade to paid seating for a front-row experience. These fireworks are pure summer magic so don’t forget your camera.

Date : August 1, 2026

: August 1, 2026 Time : 7:15 p.m. – 8:20 p.m.

: 7:15 p.m. – 8:20 p.m. Entry fee : ¥0 (Paid seating options from ¥2,000)

: ¥0 (Paid seating options from ¥2,000) Venue : Edogawa River (in front of Metropolitan Shinozaki Park), Edogawa City, Tokyo

: Edogawa River (in front of Metropolitan Shinozaki Park), Edogawa City, Tokyo Nearest station : Shinozaki

: Shinozaki Website: Official Website

67th Itabashi Fireworks Display

Experience jaw-dropping fireworks as Tokyo’s largest shells burst overhead in a high-energy riverside show. Check out the digital launch program, compete in the official photo contest and find your spot in new free viewing zones or reserved seating. It’s a night of pure spectacle that brings everyone together.

Date : August 1, 2026

: August 1, 2026 Time : 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Entry fee : Free (Paid premium seating available)

: Free (Paid premium seating available) Venue : Along Arakawa River, Itabashi, Tokyo

: Along Arakawa River, Itabashi, Tokyo Nearest station : Ukima-Funado station

: Ukima-Funado station Website: Official Website

YC&AC Bon Odori Festival 2026

Celebrate Japanese summer traditions at one of Yokohama’s oldest clubs. Put on your yukata (summer kimono) and join locals and international friends for joyful Bon Odori. Savor classic festival street food, groove to live music and enjoy the festive, welcoming atmosphere. This lively event is a true highlight for all ages.

Date: August 1–2, 2026

August 1–2, 2026 Time : 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

: 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Entry fee : Check the official website

: Check the official website Venue: Yokohama Country & Athletic Club (YC&AC), Yokohama, Kanagawa

Yokohama Country & Athletic Club (YC&AC), Yokohama, Kanagawa Nearest station : Yamate Station

: Yamate Station Website: Official Site

Ikegami Honmonji Mitama Festival & Bon Odori

Step back in time at this centuries-old temple for a vibrant summer remembrance. Join the evening Bon Odori parade on Honmonji-dori, dance with the crowd around the central tower, and sample nostalgic street food. The mitama (spirit) festival lights up the night with tradition and togetherness.

Date : August 4–5, 2026

: August 4–5, 2026 Time : 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Ikegami Honmonji Temple, Ota, Tokyo

: Ikegami Honmonji Temple, Ota, Tokyo Nearest station : Ikegami

: Ikegami Website: Official Website

Asagaya Tanabata Matsuri (Star Festival)

Wander through a 700-meter arcade bursting with giant papier-mache sculptures, vibrant streamers and classic street food stalls. Snap photos of your favorite anime characters overhead, play nostalgic festival games like goldfish scooping, and discover glowing fish art in the maze of nearby alleys. It’s summer magic, Asagaya style.

Date: August 7–11, 2026

August 7–11, 2026 Time : Check the official website

: Check the official website Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Asagaya Pearl Center Shopping Arcade, Suginami, Tokyo

: Asagaya Pearl Center Shopping Arcade, Suginami, Tokyo Nearest station : JR Asagaya

: JR Asagaya Website: Official Website

Hachioji Matsuri

Jump into a Japan Heritage summer extravaganza as Koshu Kaido becomes a giant street party. Cheer on kids carrying mini mikoshi, snag eco-friendly fans to stay cool and join expert-led talks to uncover the festival’s rich backstory. This is local summer fun at its best.

Date : August 7–9, 2026

: August 7–9, 2026 Time : 2:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

: 2:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Koshu Kaido, Hachioji, Tokyo

: Koshu Kaido, Hachioji, Tokyo Nearest station: Hachioji station

Hachioji station Website: Official Website

August 8–14

2026 Jingu Gaien Fireworks Festival

Look up! Over 10,000 fireworks explode in sync with live music from Japan’s hottest performers. The Jingu Gaien Fireworks Festival is the ultimate Tokyo summer night out. Grab your ticket, soak up the festival energy and get swept away by the sights and sounds. Pro tip: arrive early for the best view.

Date : August 8, 2026 (Backup date: August 9)

: August 8, 2026 (Backup date: August 9) Time: Check official website

Check official website Entry fee : Ticket required (Paid seating only; no non-ticket viewing permitted)

: Ticket required (Paid seating only; no non-ticket viewing permitted) Venue: Meiji Jingu Gaien (Jingu Stadium & Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium), Tokyo

Meiji Jingu Gaien (Jingu Stadium & Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium), Tokyo Nearest station : Gaienmae

: Gaienmae Website: Official Website

Azabudai Hills Summer Festival 2026

Celebrate summer at Tokyo’s newest landmark. Azabudai Hills teams up with Nishikubo Hachiman Shrine for a modern-meets-traditional festival. Feast on gourmet bites along Sakurama Street, catch live taiko (Japanese drum) performances and cool off with sweet treats in lush urban greenery.

Date: August 8–11, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Central Green & Sakurama Street, Azabudai Hills Central Plaza, Minato, Tokyo

Nearest station: Kamiyacho

Website: Official Website

Maihama View Hotel Summer Jazz & More Buffet Event

Chill out to live sax and piano in a soaring glass atrium while enjoying a summer buffet packed with energy-boosting dishes. Think roast beef bibimbap, eel rice bowls, seafood paella and zesty cold sudachi soba (buckwheat noodles with citrus). Live music is included, making this a relaxing night out for foodies and jazz lovers alike.

Date : August 13–15, 2026

: August 13–15, 2026 Time: 6:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. (Restaurant Fine Terrace) / 9:30 p.m. (Lobby)

6:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. (Restaurant Fine Terrace) / 9:30 p.m. (Lobby) Entry fee : Included with dinner buffet order (Adults ¥7,000 / Children ¥3,500)

: Included with dinner buffet order (Adults ¥7,000 / Children ¥3,500) Venue: Maihama View Hotel by Hulic, Urayasu City, Chiba

Maihama View Hotel by Hulic, Urayasu City, Chiba Nearest station : JR Maihama

: JR Maihama Website: Official Website

Hotel Metropolitan Suica Penguin Summer Festival Buffet

Get your festival fix indoors at this playful Ikebukuro buffet, where over 25 matsuri-inspired dishes and adorable Suica Penguin desserts await. Take photos with the beloved mascot, win exclusive merchandise and enjoy a festive drink by the traditional tower centerpiece. It’s a fun, family-friendly event with a side of nostalgia.

Date: August 14–16, 2026

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (Varies by day)

Entry fee: Adults ¥10,000 / Primary school students ¥4,000 / Ages 4–6 ¥2,000

Venue: Hotel Metropolitan (3F Grand Ballroom Fuji), Toshima City, Tokyo

Nearest station: Ikebukuro

Website: Official Website

Fukagawa Hachiman Festival

Experience the lively street festival atmosphere at one of Edo’s three major historic celebrations along Eitai Dori and the pathways surrounding Tomioka Hachiman Shrine. You can snack on nostalgic treats like takoyaki, anzu-ame and honeycomb toffee while browsing open-air stalls stocked with fortune books, clothing and potted plants.

Date: August 1, 15 and 28, 2026

Time: Check official website

Entry fee: ¥0

Venue: Eitai Dori & Tomioka Hachiman Shrine, Koto City, Tokyo

Nearest station: Monzen-nakacho

Website: Official Website

August 15–21

Summer Comiket 2026

Join thousands of indie creators, cosplayers and anime fans at the world’s biggest self-published pop culture event. Browse endless doujinshi (self-published comics), rare collectibles and exclusive merch. Every day brings new genres and surprises at Tokyo Big Sight.

Date: August 15–16, 2026

Time: From 10:30 a.m. (Varies by ticket type)

Entry fee: Ticket or wristband required (Advance purchase recommended)

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, Koto City, Tokyo

Nearest station: Kokusai-Tenjijo Station

Website: Official Website

Asakusa Toro Nagashi 2026

Join a serene summer tradition along the Sumida River and float a glowing paper lantern, or simply watch hundreds drift past against the Tokyo Skytree. This toro nagashi (lantern floating) ceremony is a moving celebration of remembrance and hope.

Date : August 15, 2026

: August 15, 2026 Time : 6:30 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

: 6:30 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. Entry fee : Free to view (¥1,700 per lantern kit)

: Free to view (¥1,700 per lantern kit) Venue : Azumabashi Waterfront Terrace (Sumida River), Taito City, Tokyo

: Azumabashi Waterfront Terrace (Sumida River), Taito City, Tokyo Nearest station : Asakusa

: Asakusa Website: Official Website

Star Wars Galactic Cafe

Step into a galaxy far, far away at this limited-time cafe. Feast on Grogu stew, Mandalorian burgers and themed drinks then take home exclusive Star Wars merchandise. May the summer force be with you!

Date : June 4–August 16, 2026

: June 4–August 16, 2026 Time : 10:15 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

: 10:15 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Entry fee: Free entry (Food and drink purchase required; advance reservation recommended)

Free entry (Food and drink purchase required; advance reservation recommended) Venue : BOX cafe&space SHIBUYA109 Shibuya Store, Shibuya City, Tokyo

: BOX cafe&space SHIBUYA109 Shibuya Store, Shibuya City, Tokyo Nearest station : Shibuya

: Shibuya Website: Official Website

The Premium Malt’s Roppongi Seaside Beer Garden

Unwind at a breezy open-air beer garden in the heart of Roppongi. Sip cold draft beers, savor pub snacks and revel in the laid-back summer vibe. Perfect for relaxing after work or a day of exploring.

Date : July 17–August 23, 2026

: July 17–August 23, 2026 Time : 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (Weekends: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.)

: 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (Weekends: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.) Entry fee : Beers and snacks from ¥700

: Beers and snacks from ¥700 Venue : Roppongi Hills O-Yane Plaza, Minato, Tokyo

: Roppongi Hills O-Yane Plaza, Minato, Tokyo Nearest station : Roppongi station

: Roppongi station Website: Official Website

Toy Story 5 Pop-Up Cafe Stand

Step into the playful world of Pixar’s iconic animated series at this limited-time themed concept cafe operating across two Tokyo locations. You can savor healthy character-inspired dishes like Woody western chicken tomato plates and Buzz cream pasta, sip colorful themed drinks and collect exclusive merchandise ranging from acrylic keychains to coaster charms.

Date : July 3 – September 13, 2026 (Omotesando) / July 10 – August 30, 2026 (Shinjuku)

: July 3 – September 13, 2026 (Omotesando) / July 10 – August 30, 2026 (Shinjuku) Time : Check official website

: Check official website Entry fee: Free entry (Food and drink purchase required; ¥770 advance reservation fee)

fee: Free entry (Food and drink purchase required; ¥770 advance reservation fee) Venue : Oh My Cafe Omotesando Hills / Box cafe&space Lumine Est Shinjuku, Tokyo

: Oh My Cafe Omotesando Hills / Box cafe&space Lumine Est Shinjuku, Tokyo Nearest station : Meiji-jingumae or Shinjuku

: Meiji-jingumae or Shinjuku Website: Official Website

August 22–31

Azabu Juban Summer Festival

Join one of Tokyo’s most beloved street parties in Minato. Wander through hundreds of food stalls, sampling everything from local specialties to international treats. The lively crowd, summer lights and festival sounds make this a must-see August tradition.

Date : August 22–23, 2026

: August 22–23, 2026 Time : 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

: 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue: Azabu-Juban Shopping Street Area, Minato City, Tokyo

Azabu-Juban Shopping Street Area, Minato City, Tokyo Nearest station : Azabu-juban

: Azabu-juban Website: Official Website

Yokohama Green Expo Minato Mirai Fireworks Festival

Watch Yokohama’s waterfront light up with music and fireworks during this spectacular summer event supporting Green×Expo 2027. You can enjoy live Dixie jazz performances, energizing DJ sets and a dazzling “Sky Symphony” show featuring synchronized music and fireworks over Yokohama Bay.

Date : August 24, 2026

: August 24, 2026 Time : 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Gates open at 4:30 p.m.)

: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Gates open at 4:30 p.m.) Entry fee : Ticket required for designated viewing areas (Check official website)

: Ticket required for designated viewing areas (Check official website) Venue : Rinko Park, Cupnoodles Museum Park and Yokohama Hammerhead, Yokohama, Kanagawa

: Rinko Park, Cupnoodles Museum Park and Yokohama Hammerhead, Yokohama, Kanagawa Nearest station : Minatomirai

: Minatomirai Website: Official Website

International Tokyo Toy Show 2026

Discover the latest cutting-edge trends and playful innovations at Japan’s premier toy exhibition. You can test out interactive games, watch high-energy character shows and join the excitement of the co-located CoroCoro Soul Festival with the whole family.

Date : August 29–30, 2026 (Public Days)

: August 29–30, 2026 (Public Days) Time : 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Saturday), 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Sunday)

: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Saturday), 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Sunday) Entry fee : Ticket required (Check official website)

: Ticket required (Check official website) Venue : Tokyo Big Sight, Koto, Tokyo

: Tokyo Big Sight, Koto, Tokyo Nearest station : Kokusai-Tenjijo station

: Kokusai-Tenjijo station Website: Official Website

Asakusa Samba Carnival 2026

Don’t miss the grand finale of Tokyo’s summer: the Asakusa Samba Carnival. Colorful dance troupes, thundering drums and extravagant floats bring a burst of Brazilian energy to historic Asakusa. It’s a spectacular celebration that will have you dancing in the streets.

Date : August 29, 2026

: August 29, 2026 Time : From 1:00 p.m.

: From 1:00 p.m. Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Umamichi-dori to Kaminarimon-dori, Asakusa, Taito, Tokyo

: Umamichi-dori to Kaminarimon-dori, Asakusa, Taito, Tokyo Nearest station: Asakusa station

Asakusa station Website: Official Website

Tokyo Koenji Awa Odori 2026

Watch as over 10,000 dancers take over the neighborhood streets in a passionate celebration of Tokushima’s traditional dance heritage. You can cheer on dynamic performance teams, groove to the rhythmic beats of flutes and taiko drums and experience one of Tokyo’s largest and most electrifying summer street festivals.

Date: August 29–30, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Shopping streets surrounding Koenji Station, Suginami, Tokyo

Nearest station: Koenji

Website: Official Website

Harajuku Omotesando Super Yosakoi 2026

Watch thousands of high-energy dancers in vibrant costumes light up the streets of Harajuku and Omotesando in one of Tokyo’s most dynamic summer festivals. You can marvel at synchronized team choreography, cheer on talented dance troupes from all across Japan and sample delicious festival food at nearby Yoyogi Park.

Date: August 29–30, 2026

Time: Time varies (Check official website)

Entry fee: Free to view

Venue: Omotesando Avenue, Yoyogi Park and Meiji Jingu Shrine, Shibuya City, Tokyo

Nearest station: Harajuku or Meiji-jingumae

Website: Official Website

Whether you’re cooling off beneath glowing lanterns, catching fireworks along the river or joining a joyful bon odori, August in Tokyo is pure summer magic waiting for you to jump in.

Which of these Tokyo events for August 2026 are you checking out? Let us know in the comments!