Here's a list of events that you shouldn't miss out on this month.

By GaijinPot Blog Nov 24, 2025 9 min read

End this year on a high note! Here are some Tokyo Events for December 2025 that you should attend with your friends and family to make the most out of the holiday season.

December 1 – 7

Asakusa Culture and Lights 2025

The first event of its kind, head to Asakusa to explore this ancient district after sunset. Watch a special projection mapping display and explore the surrounding garden of Tokyo’s oldest temple.

Dates: Dec. 3 – Dec 7, 2025

Dec. 3 – Dec 7, 2025 Times: 5:30 P.M. – 9:30 P.M.

5:30 P.M. – 9:30 P.M. Entry Fee: Projection-mapping viewing is free; special garden/night-view access is ticketed/advance required.

Projection-mapping viewing is free; special garden/night-view access is ticketed/advance required. Venue: Senso-ji, 2-3-1 Asakusa, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

Senso-ji, 2-3-1 Asakusa, Taito, Tokyo (Map) Nearest Station: Asakusa

Asakusa Official Website: https://www.asakusaculturelights.com/

Tokyo Comic Con 2025

Celebrate all things pop culture and get the chance to meet some of your favorite actors at Tokyo Comic Con 2025. This special three-day event features big names like Norman Reedus, Sebastian Stan, Karl Urban and many, many more.

Dates: Dec. 5 – 7, 2025

Dec. 5 – 7, 2025 Times: Dec 5: 11 A.M. – 7 P.M.; Dec 6: 10 A.M. – 7 P.M.; Dec 7: 10 A.M. –6 P.M.

Dec 5: 11 A.M. – 7 P.M.; Dec 6: 10 A.M. – 7 P.M.; Dec 7: 10 A.M. –6 P.M. Entry Fee: 3-day pass ¥9,900; 1-day advance general ¥5,500

3-day pass ¥9,900; 1-day advance general ¥5,500 Venue: Makuhari Messe, 2-1 Nakase, Mihama, Chiba City, Chiba (Map)

Makuhari Messe, 2-1 Nakase, Mihama, Chiba City, Chiba (Map) Nearest Station: Kaihin-Makuhari

Kaihin-Makuhari Official Website: https://tokyocomiccon.jp/

Belgian Beer Weekend Shinjuku 2025

Bottoms up! Have your pick of the finest selection of Belgian beer and cuisine at this limited-time event. Check out the different booths that offer chocolate and cheese pairing and watch talented performers take center stage.

Dates: Dec. 3 – Dec. 7

Dec. 3 – Dec. 7 Times: Weekdays 4 P.M. – 10 P.M.; Sat 11 A.M. – 9 P.M.; Sun 11 A.M. – 8 P.M.

Weekdays 4 P.M. – 10 P.M.; Sat 11 A.M. – 9 P.M.; Sun 11 A.M. – 8 P.M. Entry Fee: Free to enter, trial sets start at ¥2,840

Free to enter, trial sets start at ¥2,840 Venue: Shinjuku Sumitomo Building Sankaku Hiroba, 2-6-1 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Shinjuku Sumitomo Building Sankaku Hiroba, 2-6-1 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Nearest Station: Tochomae

Tochomae Official Website: https://belgianbeerweekend.jp/en/

Keyaki No Marche 2025

It’s never too early to get started on your holiday shopping, right? In the season of giving, here’s a market you won’t want to miss out on. At Keyaki No Marche, buy one-of-a-kind handmade goods like candles, accessories or even bags for those closest to you.

Dates: Dec. 6 – Dec. 7, 2025

Dec. 6 – Dec. 7, 2025 Times: 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.

10 A.M. – 4 P.M. Entry Fee: Free

Free Venue: 1F Plaza, Saitama-Shintoshin, Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture

1F Plaza, Saitama-Shintoshin, Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture Nearest Station: Saitama-Shintoshin

Saitama-Shintoshin Official Website: https://www.keyaki-marche.com



December 8 – 14

Ike Sunpark Fleamarket

Held on Sunday, Ike Sunpark Fleamarket is a great way to sustainably shop for gifts. Here, you can expect to find pre-loved items in excellent condition, deserving of a second life. Who knows? You might just walk away with your best thrift find.

Dates: Dec. 14, 2025

Dec. 14, 2025 Times: 9 A.M. – 3 P.M.

9 A.M. – 3 P.M. Entry Fee: Free

Free Venue: 4-42 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map)

4-42 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map) Nearest Station: Higashi-Ikebukuro

Higashi-Ikebukuro Official Website: https://www.ikebukuropark.info/ikesunpark-flea-market-2025/

Special Exhibit: Those Who Can See, Can See

Up for a spooky time? This exhibit features paintings, illustrations and other works that were curated by a psychic and clairvoyant entertainer. Dive headfirst into the world that can only be seen by a select few, if you get what we mean.

Dates: Now through Dec. 28, 2025

Now through Dec. 28, 2025 Times: 11:10 A.M. – 8:30 P.M.

11:10 A.M. – 8:30 P.M. Entry Fee: Weekday ¥2,000; Sat/Sun/Holidays ¥2,300

Weekday ¥2,000; Sat/Sun/Holidays ¥2,300 Venue: Tokyu Plaza Ginza 6F Special Venue, 5-2-1 Ginza, Chuo, Tokyo (Map)

Tokyu Plaza Ginza 6F Special Venue, 5-2-1 Ginza, Chuo, Tokyo (Map) Nearest Station: Ginza

Ginza Official Website: https://d.pass-store.jp/pages/mitehaikenai

White Kitte 2025

As you shop for gifts this season, drop by White Kitte for a spectacular display of lights that’s worthy of posting online. Held only until Christmas Day, check out the regularly scheduled lighting shows set to classic Christmas carols. If you plan your visit right, you might just be serenaded by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department Band or the New Japan Philharmonic.

Dates: Now through Dec. 25, 2025

Now through Dec. 25, 2025 Times: Sunset until 11:30 P.M.

Sunset until 11:30 P.M. Entry Fee: Free

Free Venue: Kitte Marunouchi, 2-7-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map)

Kitte Marunouchi, 2-7-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda, Tokyo (Map) Nearest Station: Tokyo

Tokyo Official Website:https://marunouchi.jp-kitte.jp/shop/white_kitte2025/

Marunouchi Illumination 2025

Who knew the area surrounding Tokyo station could be even more scenic during winter? Running all throughout the holidays right until Valentine’s Day, Marunouchi Illumination lights up the town in a dazzling array of warm yellow hues.

Dates: Now through Feb. 15, 2026

Now through Feb. 15, 2026 Times: 4 P.M. – 11 P.M.

4 P.M. – 11 P.M. Entry Fee: Free

Free Venue: Tokyo station and Marunouchi Naka-dori (streets between Otemachi, Marunouchi, Yurakucho)

Tokyo station and Marunouchi Naka-dori (streets between Otemachi, Marunouchi, Yurakucho) Nearest Stations: Tokyo and Yurakucho

Tokyo and Yurakucho Official Website: https://www.marunouchi.com/pickup/event/7982/

December 15 – 21

Mikan Picking

You have probably heard of strawberry picking in Japan, but have you ever tried to pick mikan (mandarin oranges)? Most popular for its sweet burst of flavor and vivid orange color, supermarkets begin selling mikan right around the start of winter. This season, take a drive down to Kanagawa prefecture to pick the juiciest mikan with views of Sagami Bay.

Date: Now through Dec. 17, 2025

Time: 9 A.M. – 3 P.M.

Entry fee: ¥400

Venue: Tangerine Picking Information Center, 5-22-14 Toi, Yugawara, Ashigarashimo, Kanagawa Prefecture (Map)

Website: https://www.yugawara.or.jp/sightseeing/701/

Kanda Curry Street Food Stamp Rally 2025

Have your curry and eat it too. Want an excuse to try several curry shops in and around Kanda? Now’s your chance to join the Kanda Curry Stamp Rally until December 1. All you need to do is print out the sheet from the website (or register using your phone) for a chance to win gift certificates of up to ¥10,000 in value!

Date: Now through Dec. 20, 2025

Time: 11 A.M. – 9:30 P.M. (From 4:30 P.M. on the first day)

Entry fee: Free to join

Venue: Around the Kanda area

Nearest station: Gaienmae

Website: https://kanda-curry.com/stamprally2025/

Ao No Dokutsu Shibuya 2025

Looking for a place to stroll after dark? Visit Yoyogi Park and see the trees awashed in a gentle blue glow. Held annually, Ao No Dokutsu is a popular seasonal event that draws friends and couples to the avenue leading up to Yoyogi Park from downtown Shibuya.

Dates: Dec. 4 – Dec. 25, 2025

Dec. 4 – Dec. 25, 2025 Times: 5 P.M. – 10 P.M.

5 P.M. – 10 P.M. Entry Fee: Free

Free Venue: 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo (Map)

2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest Station: Harajuku

Harajuku Official Website: https://shibuya-aonodokutsu.jp/

Christmas Advent in Ueno Park 2025

Nothing spells out holiday cheer quite like shopping at a Christmas market. Filled with food stalls selling mulled wine, hot chocolate and churros, it’s the perfect place to get your shopping done. Stay to see the special illumination event, check out the booths at the art festival section and marvel at talented acts that are sure to keep you entertained.

Dates: Now through Dec. 28, 2025

Now through Dec. 28, 2025 Times: 12 P.M. – 10:30 P.M.

12 P.M. – 10:30 P.M. Entry Fee: Free

Free Venue: Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo

Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo Nearest Station: Ueno

Ueno Official Website: https://christmas-advent.jp/ueno/

December 22 – 28

Yokohama Night Flowers

A great way to cap off the weekend.

This winter, look forward to weekend fireworks shows in Yokohama. Watch a five-minute burst of 150 fireworks choreographed against the bay skyline. The launch site changes depending on the day: Shinko Pier, Osanbashi or Yamashita Pier, so every month offers a fresh vantage point.

Date: Dec. 24, 2025

Time: 7 P.M. – 7:05 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: 1-1 Kaigandori, Naka Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa (Map)

Nearest station: Nihon Odori

Website: https://www.yokohama-nightflowers.com/

Tokyo Christmas Market

Inspired by European Christmas Markets, the Tokyo Christmas Market is sure to get you into the holiday spirit. Sing along to familiar Christmas carols, try the festive food on sale and take home a commemorative mug!

Date: Nov. 11 – Dec. 25, 2025

Time: 11 A.M. – 9:30 P.M. (From 4:30 P.M. on the first day)

Entry fee: Ranges from ¥1,500 – ¥2,000

Venue: Meiji Jingu Gaien, 1-1 Kasumigaokamachi, Shinjuku City, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Gaienmae

Website: https://tokyochristmas.net/

Planetarium: Tender is the Night

Looking for a unique hangout idea? Head to the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation Japan (Miraikan) and watch Tender is the Night by poet Shuntaro Tanikawa. This 25-minute program features six nighttime scenes from around the world, presented through sound and poetry. It’s a work of art you truly can’t find anywhere else.

Date: Now until Dec. 27, 2025 (Closed Tues)

Time: 10 A.M. – 5 P.M.

Entry fee: Adults: ¥940, 18 and under: ¥310, Preschool children: ¥100

Venue: Miraikan, 2-3-6 Aomi, Koto, Tokyo, Japan (Map)

Nearest station: Telecom Center

Website: https://www.miraikan.jst.go.jp/exhibitions/dometheater/tender-is-the-night/

MOMAT Collection Exhibition

At long last, fans of Yoshitomo Nara can finally see his work Harmless Kitty back on display at the National Museum of Modern Art, along with several pieces of Important Cultural Property-designated works. This massive exhibit will keep you busy for hours as you make your way through 12 rooms full of artworks, ranging from new acquisitions alongside some of the museum’s most famous pieces.

Date: Now until Feb. 8, 2026

Time: 10 A.M. – 7 P.M.

Entry fee: ¥500

Venue: The National Museum of Modern Art, 3-1 Kitanomarukoen, Chiyoda City, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Takebashi

Website: https://www.momat.go.jp/exhibitions/r7-2

December 29 – January 4

Winter Illumination at Diventa Bella/Bello

Combining light and art, stop by La Cittadella in Kawasaki for a brilliant display of lights. Following the theme: “Let’s be beautiful”, feel as if you have just transported yourself to an art gallery. Snap a photo in front of the giant Christmas tree and walk the corridors of Maggiore Alley as it shines all throughout the evening.

Dates: Now through Feb. 1, 2026

Now through Feb. 1, 2026 Times: 4:30 P.M. – 11 P.M.

4:30 P.M. – 11 P.M. Entry Fee: Free

Free Venue: La Cittadella, 4-1 Ogawa-cho, Kawasaki, Kawasaki City, Kanagawa (Map)

La Cittadella, 4-1 Ogawa-cho, Kawasaki, Kawasaki City, Kanagawa (Map) Nearest Station: Kawasaki

Kawasaki Official Website: https://lacittadella.co.jp/topics/illumination2025-2026

Winter Wonder Park Yokohama 2025‑26

Staged at Yamashita Park, Winter Wonder Park Yokohama welcomes visitors to spend time outdoors. Try skating, grab a bite to eat and watch the lights sparkle over the port city with your friends and family.

Dates: Dec. 6, 2025 – Mar. 1, 2026

Dec. 6, 2025 – Mar. 1, 2026 Times: Weekdays 1 P.M. – 9 P.M. / Weekends 11 A.M. –9 P.M.

Weekdays 1 P.M. – 9 P.M. / Weekends 11 A.M. –9 P.M. Entry Fee: Free to enter the park; skating rink: Adults ¥1,200 / Children ¥1,000 / Parent-child set ¥2,000

Free to enter the park; skating rink: Adults ¥1,200 / Children ¥1,000 / Parent-child set ¥2,000 Venue: Yamashita Park, Naka-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa (Map)

Yamashita Park, Naka-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa (Map) Nearest Stations: Motomachi-Chukagai or Kannai

Motomachi-Chukagai or Kannai Official Website: https://winterwonderpark.yokohama/

Tokyo Mega Illumination

Back again at Oi Racecourse, Tokyo Mega Illumination is a must-visit this season. Additionally, visitors can expect horse-themed programs in addition to the sparkling lights and sound displays. Don’t forget to sample the limited-edition menus, join in on the stamp rally and the keepsakes on sale.

Date: Nov. 1, 2025 – Jan 11. 2026

Time: 4 P.M. – 9 P.M.

Entry fee: Adults: ¥1,000 Kids: ¥500

Venue: 2-1 Katsushima, Shinagawa City, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Oikeibajomae

Website: https://www.tokyomegaillumi.jp/

Tsugu Minä Perhonen

Immerse yourself in the design ethic behind Minä Perhon by Japanese designer Minagawa Akira in this special exhibit. Take a journey through the brand as it explores the intersection of self, clothing and the fusion of design.

Date: Now through Feb. 1, 2026

Time: 10 A.M. – 6 P.M.

Entry fee: ¥1,700

Venue: Setagaya Art Museum, 1-2 Kinuta Park, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Yoga

Website: https://tsugu.exhibit.jp/

What did you think of our list of Tokyo Events for December 2025? Let us know if you have any other suggestions in the comments!