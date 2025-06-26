Tokyo Events for July 2025

Summer is in full swing, and Tokyo comes alive in July with fireworks and cultural festivals. Here’s our monthly roundup of Tokyo area events for July 2025. Planning your weekends just got easier. Don’t forget to check out SavvyTokyo’s event guide, too!
June 30 – July 6, 2025
Immersive Planetarium: Van Gogh
Enjoy a digital-art journey through Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a 360-degree digital dome. Projected across the entire 15-metre ceiling and walls of Planetaria TOKYO’s DOME 1, the show converts favorites such as Starry Night and Sunflowers into moving visuals so you can “step inside” the canvases. Sit back in the reclining seats, let these iconic masterpieces envelop your senses.
Picnic Cinema
Enjoy gourmet food, cinema and yoga in the open-air Center Plaza and Clock Plaza of Yebisu Garden Place. The Center Plaza is composed of approximately 300 square meters of artificial turf and a 280-inch screen, allowing you to watch movies in a special space surrounded by the city’s night view. Additionally, the restaurants, cafes and shops within the building will sell takeout menus exclusive to the event.
Hydrangea Festival
At the Hinuma Hydrangea Festival, see over 10,000 hydrangeas of around 30 varieties in full bloom. In particular, Hydrangea Valley offers a grand view of hydrangeas from top to bottom. During the festival, you can enjoy the Hydrangea photo spot and the Wind Chime Path, where around 200 wind chimes frame the garden path.
Design Ah! Exhibition Neo
This immersive exhibition is based on the NHK E TV-program called “Design Ah! Neo.” See how art and design can be felt through everyday movements like walking, eating, sitting and holding. Directed by graphic designer Taku Satoh, try all 35 interactive installations that reimagine even the most ordinary movements into something special.
July 7 – 13, 2025
Yokohama Night Flowers
This summer, look forward to weekend fireworks shows in Yokohama. Watch a five-minute burst of 150 fireworks choreographed against the bay skyline. The launch site changes depending on the day: Shinko Pier, Osanbashi or Yamashita Pier, so every month offers a fresh vantage point.
2025 Lavender Festival
This annual Lavender Festival is held at Sakura Lavender Land, the largest in Chiba Prefecture. A total of 6,300 lavender plants of four varieties – Dark Purple Early Bloom, Okamurasaki, Lavandin and Layla Blue – will bloom in full glory, celebrating the start of summer. Inside the garden, shops sell lavender-related products you can only find here, such as floral water and essential oils. There’s also a cafe where you can enjoy lavender ice cream or shaved ice if you need to cool down.
Hokusai: Another Story in Tokyo
Experience the world of Katsushika Hokusai’s works at this special exhibit. Using Sony’s Crystal LED display, high definition images help to create a sense of immersion, making you feel as if the floor has turned into a puddle or a sandy beach. At the venue, you can also experience the sensation of walking through the scenery that Hokusai would have seen, welcoming you into his world.
July 14 – 20, 2025
Tanabata Sky Lantern Festival
This year marks the 7th annual Tanabata Sky Lantern Festival, where up to 3,500 lanterns will float in the summer night sky. The lanterns will be released all at once, along with musical performances. For about 15 minutes, take photos and enjoy the fantastic space where the lanterns float.
Leo Lionni: Creation of Picture Books
See the works of Leo Lionni, a beloved children’s picture book author. The exhibition focuses on his most famous picture books, unraveling the techniques of his creations. In addition to the display of original picture book illustrations, the event will allow you to experience Leo Lionni’s world through immersive videos that explore what he wanted to convey through his picture books.
Yokohama Lantern Night
This summery light-up event is inspired by the Lantern Festival in Hoi An, the ancient capital of Vietnam. A record number of lanterns will be displayed throughout Bay Garden, recreating the beautiful streets of Hoi An Old Town. There will be spots for photos with Hoi An’s iconic lantern stalls and vibrant bougainvillea flowers. In addition, there will be shops present featuring Vietnamese goods, and even opportunities to try on the Vietnamese national dress, Ao Dai.
July 21 – 27, 2025
Kagurazaka Matsuri
Explore the backstreets of this lovely downtown Tokyo neighborhood combining traditional and modern Japan as you stroll around food, drinks and other booths for this annual summer festival. On Saturday, the famous Awaodori dance procession will take place, drawing crowds of spectators for two performances by a group of children and adults. One of the liveliest local matsuri, this one is a must-go!
Taiwan Festa 2025
A popular location for joshitabi (girls travel), Taiwan is a country rich with nature, delicious food and many (yet) undiscovered adventures. This weekend, you can experience all of that in central Tokyo! Grab a bite of braised minced pork rice or Taiwanese fruit-filled shaved ice while jamming to the live performances all day.
Peanuts School Life
This new exhibition at the Snoopy Museum will introduce 45 carefully selected comics based on the theme of “school life,” featuring all of your favorite characters from the Peanuts gang. Through the original drawings of the comics, you can feel the bittersweet days that everyone experienced as a student. During the exhibition, the Peanuts Cafe will also be selling lunch baskets inspired by Joe Cool, the smart character that Snoopy disguises himself as in his fantasies.
July 28 – August 3, 2025
Jingu Stadium Night Yoga 2025
If you’re looking to take advantage of the warm early summer nights in Tokyo, Jingu Stadium Night Yoga is the perfect event for you. The mastermind behind this relaxing event is Active Icon, a group of hyperactive enthusiasts who try to energize Tokyo through health-conscious activities and relaxation. If you wish to calm your mind and body while enjoying the evening breeze, bring a friend or two and enjoy this outdoor after-work experience. Register online in advance.
Studio Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition
Step into the world of Studio Ghibli at the Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition. Returning to Tokyo for the first time since 2003, walk past towering camphor trees to meet Totoro or peer into Chihiro’s bathhouse corridor. Whether you grew up on Laputa or just discovered Ponyo, the exhibition offers an immersive tribute to the craft behind the animation studio.
Tokyo Tower Highball Garden
Head to Tokyo Tower this summer for a one-of-a-kind highball garden. Spend your evening drinking to your heart’s content with unlimited drinks plus all-you-can-eat jingisukan (grilled lamb). Enjoy the cool night breezes and watch as the tower lights up past sunset.
Planning to go to these Tokyo area events in July 2025? Let us know in the comments!
