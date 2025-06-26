Tokyo Events for July 2025

Don't let the heat get you down. Here are some events you won't want to miss out on this month!

Summer is in full swing, and Tokyo comes alive in July with fireworks and cultural festivals. Here’s our monthly roundup of Tokyo area events for July 2025. Planning your weekends just got easier. Don’t forget to check out SavvyTokyo’s event guide, too!

June 30 – July 6, 2025

Immersive Planetarium: Van Gogh

Enjoy a digital-art journey through Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a 360-degree digital dome. Projected across the entire 15-metre ceiling and walls of Planetaria TOKYO’s DOME 1, the show converts favorites such as Starry Night and Sunflowers into moving visuals so you can “step inside” the canvases. Sit back in the reclining seats, let these iconic masterpieces envelop your senses.

Now through Sun July 6, 2025 General admission: ¥2,500 Nearest station: Yurakucho 9F, 2-5-1 Yurakucho Center Building, Chiyoda City, Tokyo - Map planetarium.konicaminolta.jp/program/immersive_van_gogh



Picnic Cinema

Enjoy gourmet food, cinema and yoga in the open-air Center Plaza and Clock Plaza of Yebisu Garden Place. The Center Plaza is composed of approximately 300 square meters of artificial turf and a 280-inch screen, allowing you to watch movies in a special space surrounded by the city’s night view. Additionally, the restaurants, cafes and shops within the building will sell takeout menus exclusive to the event.

Now through Sun July 6, 2025 Nearest station: Ebisu 4-20 Ebisu, Shibuya City, Tokyo - Map gardenplace.jp/event/detail/598

Hydrangea Festival

See 10,000 hydrangeas in bloom.

At the Hinuma Hydrangea Festival, see over 10,000 hydrangeas of around 30 varieties in full bloom. In particular, Hydrangea Valley offers a grand view of hydrangeas from top to bottom. During the festival, you can enjoy the Hydrangea photo spot and the Wind Chime Path, where around 200 wind chimes frame the garden path.

Now through Sun. July 13, 2025 Nearest station: Mito Minami Hinuma Nature Park, 2263 Nakaishizaki, Ibaraki, Higashiibaraki District, Ibaraki - Map www.town.ibaraki.lg.jp/gyousei/news/division3/syoukoukankou/002673.html

Design Ah! Exhibition Neo

This immersive exhibition is based on the NHK E TV-program called “Design Ah! Neo.” See how art and design can be felt through everyday movements like walking, eating, sitting and holding. Directed by graphic designer Taku Satoh, try all 35 interactive installations that reimagine even the most ordinary movements into something special.

Now through Sept. 23, 2025 General admission: ¥2,500 Nearest station: Toranomon Hills 45F Toranomon Hills Station Tower, 2-6-2 Toranomon, Minato City, Tokyo - Map exhibition-ah-neo.jp

July 7 – 13, 2025

Yokohama Night Flowers

A great way to cap off the weekend.

This summer, look forward to weekend fireworks shows in Yokohama. Watch a five-minute burst of 150 fireworks choreographed against the bay skyline. The launch site changes depending on the day: Shinko Pier, Osanbashi or Yamashita Pier, so every month offers a fresh vantage point.

Sat. July 12, 2025 Nearest station: Minato Mirai 2-5-1 Shinko, Naka Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map www.yokohama-nightflowers.com

2025 Lavender Festival

This annual Lavender Festival is held at Sakura Lavender Land, the largest in Chiba Prefecture. A total of 6,300 lavender plants of four varieties – Dark Purple Early Bloom, Okamurasaki, Lavandin and Layla Blue – will bloom in full glory, celebrating the start of summer. Inside the garden, shops sell lavender-related products you can only find here, such as floral water and essential oils. There’s also a cafe where you can enjoy lavender ice cream or shaved ice if you need to cool down.

Now through Sun. July 13, 2025 Nearest station: Joshidai Sakura Lavender Land, 233 Sakizaki, Sakura City, Chiba - Map sakura-lavender.com

Hokusai: Another Story in Tokyo

✨🌊大好評につき会期延長決定🗻✨



『HOKUSAI：ANOTHER STORY in TOKYO 』が

8月11日（月祝）まで延長開催‼️



開催当初より国内外から多くのご来場をいただき、来場者満足度はなんと94%！😳



「全身で感じる北斎の世界」にご好評の声を多数いただいています👏… pic.twitter.com/jrZTDDepr3 — HOKUSAI : ANOTHER STORY in TOKYO (@anotherstory_w) May 27, 2025

Experience the world of Katsushika Hokusai’s works at this special exhibit. Using Sony’s Crystal LED display, high definition images help to create a sense of immersion, making you feel as if the floor has turned into a puddle or a sandy beach. At the venue, you can also experience the sensation of walking through the scenery that Hokusai would have seen, welcoming you into his world.

Now through Mon. Aug. 11, 2025 General admission: ¥3,500 Nearest stations: Shibuya and Shinsen 3F, Tokyu Plaza Shibuya, 1-2-3 Dogenzaka, Shibuya City, Tokyo - Map hokusai.anotherstory.world

July 14 – 20, 2025

Tanabata Sky Lantern Festival

This year marks the 7th annual Tanabata Sky Lantern Festival, where up to 3,500 lanterns will float in the summer night sky. The lanterns will be released all at once, along with musical performances. For about 15 minutes, take photos and enjoy the fantastic space where the lanterns float.

Fri. July 18- Wed. July 24, 2025 General admission: Tickets from ¥6,700 Nearest stations: Shin-Maruko 1-1 Todoroki, Nakahara Ward, Kawasaki City, Kanagawa - Map snc-ts.com "> snc-ts.com

Leo Lionni: Creation of Picture Books

See the works of Leo Lionni, a beloved children’s picture book author. The exhibition focuses on his most famous picture books, unraveling the techniques of his creations. In addition to the display of original picture book illustrations, the event will allow you to experience Leo Lionni’s world through immersive videos that explore what he wanted to convey through his picture books.

Sat. July 5 - Wed. Aug. 27, 2025 General admission: Tickets from ¥1,800 Nearest stations: Shibuya 9F Hikarie Hall (Shibuya), 2-21-1, Shibuya, Shibuya City, Tokyo - Map www.bunkamura.co.jp/english/museum/20250705.html

Yokohama Lantern Night

This summery light-up event is inspired by the Lantern Festival in Hoi An, the ancient capital of Vietnam. A record number of lanterns will be displayed throughout Bay Garden, recreating the beautiful streets of Hoi An Old Town. There will be spots for photos with Hoi An’s iconic lantern stalls and vibrant bougainvillea flowers. In addition, there will be shops present featuring Vietnamese goods, and even opportunities to try on the Vietnamese national dress, Ao Dai.

Now through Mon. Sept. 15, 2025 Nearest stations: Yokohama 6F Yokohama Bay Quarter, 1-10 Kinkocho, Kanagawa Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map www.yokohama-bayquarter.com/event/detail/98

July 21 – 27, 2025

Kagurazaka Matsuri

Explore the backstreets of this lovely downtown Tokyo neighborhood combining traditional and modern Japan as you stroll around food, drinks and other booths for this annual summer festival. On Saturday, the famous Awaodori dance procession will take place, drawing crowds of spectators for two performances by a group of children and adults. One of the liveliest local matsuri, this one is a must-go!

Wed. July 23- Sat. July 26, 2025 Nearest stations: Iidabashi and Kagurazaka Zenkoku-ji Temple, 5-36 Kagurazaka, Shinjuku City, Tokyo - Map www.kagurazaka.in/kagurazaka_festival/51th

Taiwan Festa 2025

A popular location for joshitabi (girls travel), Taiwan is a country rich with nature, delicious food and many (yet) undiscovered adventures. This weekend, you can experience all of that in central Tokyo! Grab a bite of braised minced pork rice or Taiwanese fruit-filled shaved ice while jamming to the live performances all day.

Fri. July 25- Sun. July 27, 2025 Nearest station: Harajuku Yoyogi Park Event Square, 2-1 Jinnan, Shibuya City, Tokyo - Map taiwan-festa.com

Peanuts School Life

This new exhibition at the Snoopy Museum will introduce 45 carefully selected comics based on the theme of “school life,” featuring all of your favorite characters from the Peanuts gang. Through the original drawings of the comics, you can feel the bittersweet days that everyone experienced as a student. During the exhibition, the Peanuts Cafe will also be selling lunch baskets inspired by Joe Cool, the smart character that Snoopy disguises himself as in his fantasies.

Now through Sun. Aug. 31, 2025 General admission: ¥1,800 Nearest station: Minamimachida Granberry Park 3-1-4 Tsuruma, Machida City, Tokyo - Map snoopymuseum.tokyo/s/smt/diary/detail/1856

July 28 – August 3, 2025

Jingu Stadium Night Yoga 2025

If you’re looking to take advantage of the warm early summer nights in Tokyo, Jingu Stadium Night Yoga is the perfect event for you. The mastermind behind this relaxing event is Active Icon, a group of hyperactive enthusiasts who try to energize Tokyo through health-conscious activities and relaxation. If you wish to calm your mind and body while enjoying the evening breeze, bring a friend or two and enjoy this outdoor after-work experience. Register online in advance.

Now through Tues. July 29, 2025 Nearest station: Gaienmae Jingu Stadium, Kasumigaoka-machi 3-1, Shinjuku City, Tokyo - Map www.active-icon.com

Studio Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition

Step into the world of Studio Ghibli at the Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition. Returning to Tokyo for the first time since 2003, walk past towering camphor trees to meet Totoro or peer into Chihiro’s bathhouse corridor. Whether you grew up on Laputa or just discovered Ponyo, the exhibition offers an immersive tribute to the craft behind the animation studio.

Now through Tues. Sept. 23, 2025 General admission: ¥1,900 Nearest station: Tennozu Isle 2-1-3 Higashishinagawa, Shinagawa City, Tokyo - Map rittai-ghibli.com

Tokyo Tower Highball Garden

Bottoms up!

Head to Tokyo Tower this summer for a one-of-a-kind highball garden. Spend your evening drinking to your heart’s content with unlimited drinks plus all-you-can-eat jingisukan (grilled lamb). Enjoy the cool night breezes and watch as the tower lights up past sunset.

Now through Mon. Oct. 13, 2025 General admission: ¥6,000 Nearest stations: Akabane, Onarimon, Kamiyacho 4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato City, Tokyo - Map www.tokyotower.co.jp/event/highballgarden2025

