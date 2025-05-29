Don't let the rainy season keep you from going out. From art exhibits to fireworks, here are our top picks for Tokyo events for June 2025!

June is marked with lots of rain and a lack of public holidays. Don’t let that get you down, though! If you’re plotting a weekend itinerary or just looking for an excuse to explore beyond your usual haunts, our roundup of Tokyo area events for June 2025 has you covered. From art exhibits to rooftop highball gardens at Tokyo Tower, this month’s calendar mixes big-ticket spectacles with hidden-gem experiences. Don’t forget to check out SavvyTokyo’s roundup of events, too!

June 1 – 8, 2025

Studio Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition

Step into the world of Studio Ghibli at the Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition. Returning to Tokyo for the first time since 2003, walk past towering camphor trees to meet Totoro or peer into Chihiro’s bathhouse corridor. Whether you grew up on Laputa or just discovered Ponyo, the exhibition offers an immersive tribute to the craft behind the animation studio.

Now through Sept. 23, 2025 General admission: ¥1,900 Nearest station: Tennozu Isle 2-1-3 Higashishinagawa, Shinagawa City, Tokyo - Map rittai-ghibli.com

Detective Conan Cafe

Running for a limited time, the Detective Conan Movie Cafe opens this spring in select cities across Japan. This pop-up is themed after the latest Detective Conan film with two rotating menus. The first phase highlights Nagano, the movie’s setting: slurp Shinshu soba, choose a katsudon or curry set and finish with a Conan-shaped waffle. Make sure to reserve before you go.

Now through June 8, 2025 General admission: From ¥750 Nearest station: Oshiage Skytree BOX cafe&space Solamachi, 2-1-26 Oshiage, Sumida City, Tokyo - Map conan-cafe.jp/information/solamachi

The Art of the RAMEN Bowl

Love ramen? You won’t want to miss out on this exhibit. See forty beautifully designed bowls and spoons made by top industry artists. It’s a chance to savour design, history and a national comfort food, all without spilling a drop of broth.

Now through June 15, 2025 General admission: From ¥1,600 Nearest station: Nogizaka Tokyo Midtown Garden, 9-7-6 Akasaka, Minato City, Tokyo - Map www.2121designsight.jp/en/program/ramen_bowl

Bunka Gakuen Costume Museum: Clothes That, Somehow, Look Alike

This fashion exhibit pairs look-alike garments and textiles from nearly 30 countries. Divided into two galleries, the exhibition showcases similar robes, jackets, shawls and dyed panels side by side, inviting visitors to compare cut, weave and decoration.

Now through June 21, 2025 General admission: ¥1,000 Nearest station: Shinjuku Shinjuku Bunka Quint Building, 3-22-7 Yoyogi, Shibuya, Tokyo - Map museum.bunka.ac.jp/exhibition/exhibition5818

June 9 – 15, 2025

Immersive Planetarium: Van Gogh

Enjoy a digital-art journey through Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a 360-degree digital dome. Projected across the entire 15-metre ceiling and walls of Planetaria TOKYO’s DOME 1, the show converts favorites such as Starry Night and Sunflowers into moving visuals so you can “step inside” the canvases. Sit back in the reclining seats, let these iconic masterpieces envelop your senses.

Now through July 6, 2025 General admission: ¥2,500 Nearest station: Yurakucho 9F, 2-5-1 Yurakucho Center Building, Chiyoda City, Tokyo - Map planetarium.konicaminolta.jp/program/immersive_van_gogh

Edo-Tokyo Museum Collection: Life and Food in Edo-Tokyo

Head to west Tokyo to explore four centuries of flavor at “From Edo Fare to Tokyo Dining.” Learn about the city’s culinary journey from street stalls of the samurai era to today’s global restaurant scene. Divided into four thematic chapters, the exhibit serves a rich, visual tasting menu of Tokyo’s evolving food culture.

Now through June 15, 2025 General admission: ¥400 Nearest station: Koganei Edo-Tokyo Open Air Architectural Museum, 3-7-1 Sakuracho, Koganei, Tokyo - Map www.tatemonoen.jp/special/2025/20250320.php

Ukiyo-e In Play Artists Re-Working the Traditions of Woodcut Prints

Ukiyo-e is an art form that uses woodblock prints that originated in the 17th century. This vibrant exhibition presents contemporary ukiyo-e woodblock prints created by 85 artists in collaboration with the artisans of the Adachi Institute. The exhibit celebrates the enduring legacy and imaginative future of ukiyo-e, showing how Edo-era artistry thrives today.

Now through June 15, 2025 General admission: ¥1,400 Nearest station: Ueno Tokyo National Museum Toyokan (Asian Gallery), 13-9 Uenokoen, Taito City, Tokyo - Map www.tnm.jp/modules/r_free_page/index.php

Kiki’s Delivery Service the Musical

For fans of the novel and Studio Ghibli movie, don’t miss out on the last few performances of Kiki’s Delivery Service the Musical. Follow this heart-warming, coming-of-age story as a young witch moves to a new town, far from everything she’s ever known. Starring Honoha Yamamoto as Kiki and Koki Kuroda as Tombo, this musical is another great way to practice your Japanese listening skills.

Now through June 29, 2025 General admission: ¥11,500 Nearest station: Hatsudai New National Theatre, 1-1-1 Honmachi, Shibuya, Tokyo - Map www.musical-majotaku.jp

June 16 – 22, 2025

Taiwan Festival

A popular location for joshitabi (girls travel), Taiwan is a country rich with nature, delicious foods and many undiscovered adventures. Experience the country’s charm at this popular annual Taiwan festival in Ueno Park. Grab a bite of braised minced pork rice or Taiwanese fruit-filled shaved ice while jamming to the live performances all day.

June 19 - 22, 2025 Free entrance! Nearest station: Ueno Ueno Park, Taito City, Tokyo - Map taiwanfes.org

Yokohama Night Flowers

A great way to cap off the weekend.

This summer, look forward to weekend fireworks shows in Yokohama. Watch a five-minute burst of 150 fireworks choreographed against the bay skyline. The launch site changes depending on the day: Shinko Pier, Osanbashi or Yamashita Pier, so every month offers a fresh vantage point.

Sat. June 21, 2025 Nearest station: Minato Mirai 2-5-1 Shinko, Naka Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map www.yokohama-nightflowers.com

Godzilla: The Art Exhibition

Feel the ground shake at the Godzilla × Contemporary Art exhibit. Marvel at works by Tadanori Yokoo, Miran Fukuda, Kikuji Kawada and others as they reimagine Godzilla. It’s an immersive celebration of destruction, creativity and seven decades of cinematic legend.

Now through June 29, 2025 General admission: From ¥2,200 on weekdays and ¥2,500 on weekends Nearest stations: Roppongi, Azabu-Juban Mori Art Center Gallery, Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato City, Tokyo - Map godzillatheart.com/exhibition

June 23 – 29, 2025

Kyu-Furukawa Gardens Rose Festival

Go for a stroll.

Take a pleasant stroll amid plenty of beautiful roses at this Western-style Japanese garden. The venue is well known for its infusion of Eastern and Western aesthetics; the Western-style building brings back the 1900s British taste, while the Japanese garden reflects the authenticity of the “Wa” spirit. All of this at the sight and scent of gorgeous roses.

Now through June 30, 2025 General admission: ¥150 Nearest station: Nishigahara Kyu-Furukawa Gardens, 1 Nishigahara, Kita-ku, Tokyo - Map www.tokyo-park.or.jp/park/kyu-furukawa/news/2025/4_29_6_30.html

Japanese Candy Store Exhibit

Head to Toraya’s Tokyo Midtown Store Gallery to see a special exhibit celebrating dagashi, or old school Japanese candy. See a display of classic candy brands alongside the toy trinkets that turned every purchase into a mini adventure. Period photos and ingredient notes explain how these humble confections helped shape post-war snack culture, while hands-on corners let visitors relive the excitement of yesteryear.

Now through June 26, 2025 Free! Nearest station: Roppongi B1, 9-7-4 Akasaka, Minato City, Tokyo - Map www.toraya-group.co.jp/news/20250221-3

Tokyo Tower Highball Garden

Bottoms up!

Head to Tokyo Tower this summer for a one-of-a-kind highball garden. Spend your evening drinking to your heart’s content with unlimited drinks plus all-you-can-eat jingisukan (grilled lamb). Enjoy the cool night breezes and watch as the tower lights up past sunset.

Now through October 13, 2025 General admission: ¥6,000 Nearest stations: Akabane, Onarimon, Kamiyacho 4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato City, Tokyo - Map www.tokyotower.co.jp/event/highballgarden2025

