Oct 24, 2025

Fall is finally here! Time to make the most out of this fleeting season by spending the most time outdoors that we can. Don’t know where to start? Here’s a roundup of our best picks for Tokyo Events for November 2025. Happy exploring!

November 1 – 9

GaijinPot Expo 2025

Looking for a job? Want to meet more of the international community in Tokyo? Then head to the GaijinPot Expo this November 1. It’s a great opportunity to meet the team behind GaijinPot, network with potential employers and make new friends.

Nov. 1, 2025 Free! Noon to 5 p.m. Nearest station: Akihabara Akiba Square, Akihabara UDX, 4-14-1 Sotokanda, Chiyoda, Tokyo - Map events.gaijinpot.com/2025/07/gaijinpot-expo-2025

8th Tokyo International Film Festival

Feeling like you’re in a creative rut? Then check out the 38th Tokyo International Film Festival. This film festival is the only Japanese ﬁlm festival accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations. Bringing films from around the world to Tokyo, see one of the many films on display and get ready to be inspired this weekend.

Mon Oct. 27 - Wed Nov. 5, 2025 Ticket prices vary from ¥800 to ¥2,600 Hibiya-Yurakucho-Marunouchi-Ginza area - Map 2025.tiff-jp.net/en

Jazz Festival Yoyogi Park

Fancy an afternoon full of music? Listen to the smooth sounds of jazz as you enjoy a peaceful walk in the park. This free music festival is the perfect opportunity to discover your new favorite jazz artist.

Nov. 3, 2025 Free! 11 A.M. - 3 P.M. Nearest station: Harajuku Yoyogi Park, 2-1 Yoyogikamizonocho, Shibuya, Tokyo - Map www.tokyo-park.or.jp/park/yoyogi/news/2025/jazz_festival_in_yoyogi_park_2024_11_4_1.html

Special Exhibition: Mass Extinctions―BIG FIVE

Learn more about the Earth’s “Big Five” mass extinctions at this special exhibit by the National Museum of Nature and Science in Uneo. Learn all about how volcanic eruptions and asteroid impacts shaped the course of history.

Nov. 1, 2025 - Feb. 23, 2026 (Closed on Nov. 4, 10, 17, 25) Adults: ¥2,300, High school students and below: ¥600 9 A.M. - 5 P.M. Nearest station: Ueno National Museum of Nature and Science, 7-20 Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo - Map daizetsumetsu.jp

November 10 – 16

Fiesta De España

Celebrate Spanish culture at the Fiesta De España in Yoyogi Park. Watch skilled flamenco performances, try authentic Spanish dishes and check out the other booths at the festival.

Nov. 15-16, 2025 Free! 10 A.M. - 8 P.M. Nearest station: Harajuku Yoyogi Park, 2-1 Yoyogikamizonocho, Shibuya, Tokyo - Yoyogi Park, 2-1 Yoyogikamizonocho, Shibuya, Tokyo - Map spainfes.com

Tokyo Mega Illumination

Back again at Oi Racecourse, Tokyo Mega Illumination is a must-visit this season. There’ll be horse-themed programs in addition to the dazzling lights and sound displays. Don’t forget to check out the limited-edition menus, join in on the stamp rally and the keepsakes on sale.

Nov. 1, 2025 - Jan. 11, 2026 Adults: ¥1,000 Kids: ¥500 4 P.M. - 9 P.M. Nearest station: Oikeibajomae 2-1 Katsushima, Shinagawa City, Tokyo - Map www.tokyomegaillumi.jp

The Snoopy Exhibition: 75th Anniversary of the birth of “Peanuts”

Hardcore Peanuts fans can’t miss out on this special exhibit commemorating 75 years of the series. See 75 original works featuring Snoopy that trace his evolution through the years. Check out the rare original drawings, vintage newspaper prints and items that celebrate 75 wonderful years.

Now through Mar. 1, 2026 Adults: ¥2,000, Middle and Highschool students: ¥800, Elementary school students ¥600 10 A.M. - 6 P.M. Nearest station: Minami-Machida-Grandberry-Park Snoopy Museum Tokyo, Tsuruma 3-1-4, Machida-shi, Tokyo - Map snoopymuseum.tokyo/s/smt/news/detail/10304

Crevia Machu Picchu

Learn more about one of the Wonders of the World at this special exhibit. Running until the end of spring, see 134 masterpieces from the Larco Museum in Lima. Some of the items are set to be displayed for the very first time in Japan. This exhibit will draw you into the world of ancient Andes culture.

Nov. 22, 2025 - Mar. 1, 2026 Adults: ¥2,800 Middle school students: ¥1,900 Elementary school students: ¥1,300 10 A.M. - 10 P.M. Nearest station: Roppongi Mori Arts Center Gallery, Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato City, Tokyo - Map machupicchuneon.jp

November 17 – 23

Tokyo Syukaku Sai

Explore Tokyo to the fullest by getting to know all the areas that make up the prefecture within and beyond the 23 wards. Try local specialties, craft beer and sake. Check out the immersive booths including 360° VR sightseeing, traditional craft demonstrations, on-site footbaths and a stamp rally.

Nov. 22 - 23, 2025 Free! 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Nearest station: Yurakucho Tokyo International Forum Side Square, 3-5 Marunouchi, Chiyoda City, Tokyo - Map www.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/information/press/2025/08/2025082003

Sunshine City Aquarium: Nocturnal Animals Exhibit

Ever wanted to know more about nocturnal animals and see them up close? Well this exhibit covers just that. Dive into the world that wakes up when the sun goes down.

Now through Nov. 24, 2025 ¥600 (Just the exhibit) 6:15 P.M. - 9 P.M. Nearest station: Ikebukuro Sunshine City Aquarium, 3-1 Higashi Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo - Map sunshinecity.jp/file/aquarium/mayonaka

Kanda Curry Street Food Stamp Rally 2025

Have your curry and eat it too. Want an excuse to try several curry shops in and around Kanda? Now’s your chance to join the Kanda Curry Stamp Rally until December 1. All you need to do is print out the sheet on the website (or register using your phone)for a chance to win gift certificates of up to ¥10,000 in value!

Now through Dec. 20, 2025 Free to join Around the Kanda area kanda-curry.com/stamprally2025

Planetarium: Tender is the Night

Looking for a unique hangout idea? Head to the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation Japan (Miraikan) and watch Tender is the Night by poet Shuntaro Tanikawa. This 25-minute program depicts six night scenes from all over the world through sound and poetry. It’s a work of art you truly can’t find anywhere else.

Now until Dec. 27, 2025 (Closed Tuesdays) Adults: ¥940, 18 and under: ¥310, Preschool children: ¥100 10 A.M. - 5 P.M. Nearest station: Telecom Center Miraikan, 2-3-6 Aomi, Koto, Tokyo, Japan - Map www.miraikan.jst.go.jp/exhibitions/dometheater/tender-is-the-night

November 24 – 30

Buddhist Sculptures by UNKEI from Kohfukuji Temple

Step into the world of ancient Japan by viewing seven National Buddhist statues that were likely to have been enshrined at Kohfukuji Temple’s Northern Round Hall. Displayed outside the temple for the first time in 60 years, it’s definitely a must for history buffs.

Now through Nov. 30, 2025 (Closed on Nov. 4, 10, 17, 25) Adults: ¥1, 700, University students: ¥900, Highschool students: ¥600 9:30 A.M. - 5 P.M. Nearest station: Ueno Tokyo National Museum, 13-9 Uenokoen, Taito City, Tokyo - Map tsumugu.yomiuri.co.jp/unkei2025/english.html

Philippine Festival Tokyo 2025

Mabuhay! Take part in the Philippine Festival Tokyo by watching the different performances by talented dancers and singers alike. Try famous Filipino dishes like halo-halo, sisig and many more from the various food booths on-site.

Nov. 29-30, 2025 Free entrance 9 A.M. - 5 P.M. Nearest station: Harajuku Yoyogi Park, 2-1 Yoyogikamizonocho, Shibuya, Tokyo - Map philippinefestivaljp.com

Tokyo Christmas Market

Inspired by European Christmas Markets, the Tokyo Christmas Market is sure to get you into the holiday spirit. Sing along to familiar Christmas carols, try the festive food on sale and take home a commemorative mug!

Nov. 11 - Dec. 25, 2025 Ranges from ¥1,500 - ¥2,000 11 A.M. - 9:30 P.M. (From 4:30 P.M. on the first day) Nearest station: Gaienmae Meiji Jingu Gaien, 1-1 Kasumigaokamachi, Shinjuku City, Tokyo - Map tokyochristmas.net

Detective Conan Land

If you grew up watching Detective Conan, then you’ll want to check out Detective Conan Land and put your knowledge to the test. There’ll be exclusive capsule toy machine prizes, a stamp rally featuring a quiz and event-limited merchandise up for sale. Spend over ¥5,000 for a chance to win even more prizes and extra special limited edition merchandise.

Now through Jan. 12, 2026 Free to enter (Attractions have a separate payment) Weekdays: 11 A.M. - 8 P.M. Weekends: 10 A.M. - 9 P.M. Nearest station: Tokyo Teleport DiverCity Tokyo Plaza, 1-1-10 Aomi, Koto City, Tokyo - Map conan-land.jp

