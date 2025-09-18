Here's what you won't want to miss this October.

By GaijinPot Blog Sep 18, 2025

The start of autumn in Tokyo couldn’t be busier. This month, we’ve chosen the best festivals, art events, and cultural celebrations that’ll help reign in the new season. Here are some must-see Tokyo events for October 2025.

September 29 – October 5

Summer Art Aquarium 2025

Beat the heat at the seasonal exhibit of the Art Aquarium Museum. Be captivated by the immersive blend of light, sound and scent with stunning goldfish art. This year introduces three new areas, including the “Goldfish Stone Garden” by Kengo Kuma and the “NEO Oiran” neon art installation.

Now through Mon. Sept. 29, 2025 Tickets from ¥2,500 10 A.M. - 7 P.M. Nearest station: Ginza, Higashi Ginza Ginza Mitsukoshi, 4-6-16 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo - Map artaquarium.jp/news/detail/202506265064

Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa 2025

Each year, Shimokitazawa hosts an art festival themed around the moon. See installations all over the neighborhood featuring light art and performances. It’s the perfect date night idea that lets you see Shimokitazawa in a new light.

Now through Sun, Oct. 5, 2025 Tickets for certain events and areas start at ¥1,000 3 P.M. - 9 P.M. Nearest station: Shimokitazawa 2-24-2 Kitazawa, Setagaya City, Tokyo - Map moonartnightfes.com

Salsa Street 2025

Never miss a beat at this year’s Salsa Street at Ueno Park. Groove to the rhythm, make new friends and check out the different food stalls serving up tasty Latin American dishes.

Sat, Oct. 4 - Sun, Oct. 5, 2025 10 A.M. - 7 P.M. Nearest station: Ueno Uenokoen, Taito City, Tokyo - Map wsavannast.com/events/salsa-street

Hokkaido Fair in Yoyogi 2025

You don’t need to travel north to taste the best of what Hokkaido has to offer, as dozens of food stalls serving regional favorites set up shop in Tokyo. From fresh seafood and ramen to dairy treats, this festival is a must for foodies.

Thu, Oct. 2 - Sun, Oct. 5, 2025 10 A.M. - 7 P.M. Nearest station: Harajuku Yoyogi Park Event Plaza, 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo - Map www.hokkai-syokudo.jp/yoyogi

October 6 – 12

Yokohama Jazz Promenade

Japan’s biggest jazz festival turns the entire city of Yokohama into a stage. Listen to your favorite songs and discover up-and-coming jazz artists in Japan.

Sat, Oct. 11 - Sun, Oct. 12, 2025 Admission: Tickets from ¥4,000 Various Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse and Yokohama Kannai Hall jazzpro.jp/ticket

Kyushu Fair 2025

Never been to Kyushu? Well, now’s your chance to immerse yourself in the region’s rich local delicacies, crafts and cultural performances. Each prefecture showcases its top specialties, from shochu to spicy mentaiko (cod roe) at Yoyogi Park this weekend.

Fri, Oct. 10 - Mon, Oct. 13, 2025 10 A.M. - 8 P.M. Nearest station: Harajuku Yoyogi Park Event Plaza, 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo - Map kyushu-yoyogipark.com

Yokohama Night Flowers

A great way to cap off the weekend.

This summer, look forward to weekend fireworks shows in Yokohama. Watch a five-minute burst of 150 fireworks choreographed against the bay skyline. The launch site changes depending on the day: Shinko Pier, Osanbashi or Yamashita Pier, so every month offers a fresh vantage point.

Sat Oct. 11, 2025 7 P.M. - 7:05 P.M. Nearest station: Minato Mirai 2-5-1 Shinko, Naka Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map www.yokohama-nightflowers.com

Fukushima Sake Festival 2025

Over 50 breweries from Fukushima Prefecture come to Tokyo for this limited-time tasting event. Visitors can sample regional specialties and discover new brewers. It’s the perfect way to end a long day at the office.

Thu, Oct. 9 - Fri, Oct. 10, 2025 General admission: ¥2,000 3 P.M. - 8 P.M. Nearest station: Shinbashi 2-7 Shinbashi, Minato City, Tokyo - Map www.fukunosake.com/sake-fes

October 13 – 19

Design Ah! Exhibition Neo

This immersive exhibition is based on the NHK E TV program called “Design Ah! Neo.” See how art and design can be felt through everyday movements like walking, eating, sitting and holding. Try all 35 interactive installations that reimagine even the most ordinary movements into something special.

Now through Mon, Oct. 13, 2025 General admission: ¥2,500 Nearest station: Toranomon Hills 45F Toranomon Hills Station Tower, 2-6-2 Toranomon, Minato City, Tokyo - Map exhibition-ah-neo.jp

Yokohama Oktober Fest

Grab a pint of German beer at Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse this weekend. Pair it with German snacks and check out the live musical performances as the waterfront breeze keeps you cool all evening.

Now through Mon. Oct. 13, 2025 Admission: ¥500 12 P.M. - 9:30 P.M. Nearest station: Bashamichi 1-1 Shinko, Naka Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map www.yokohama-akarenga.jp/oktoberfest

Klimt Alive Tokyo Exhibition

Step into Gustav Klimt’s world in this multi-sensory art experience. Using digital projections, music and light displays, the exhibition surrounds visitors with Klimt’s most iconic masterpieces.

Now through Mon. Oct. 13, 2025 Admission: ¥3,000 (Adults), ¥1,500 (Children) 10 A.M. - 8 P.M. Nearest station: Shibuya Shibuya Hikarie 9F, 2-21-1 Shibuya, Tokyo - Map klimtalive.jp/tokyo

Indonesia-Japan Friendship Festival 2025

See Indonesian and Japanese cultures come together at the Indonesia-Japan Friendship Festival. Several live performances featuring traditional dances and food booths from both countries will be on display.

Sat, Oct. 18 - Sun, Oct. 19, 2025 11 A.M. - 8 P.M. Nearest station: Harajuku Yoyogi Park Event Plaza, 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo - Map indonesia-festival.jp

October 20 – 26

Tokyo Night Market 2025

Don’t miss this rare chance to shop around Yoyogi Park after dark. At the Tokyo Night Market shop, eat and enjoy performances under the stars.

Wed, Oct. 22 - Sun, Oct. 26, 2025 4 P.M. - 10 P.M. Nearest station: Harajuku Yoyogi Park Event Plaza, 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo - Map tokyo-night-market.com/en

Earth Garden Autumn 2025

Check out this seasonal, eco-friendly festival that promotes sustainability and outdoor fun. Shop for handmade crafts, listen to live music and make new connections.

Sat, Oct. 25 - Sun, Oct. 26, 2025 10 A.M. - 5 P.M. Nearest station: Harajuku Yoyogi Park Event Plaza, 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo - Map www.earth-garden.jp/event/eg-2025-autumn

Jewel Beetle Exhibition

Jewel beetles have long been admired for their dazzling metallic colors and have been thought to represent symbols of beauty and good fortune. This exhibition showcases one of Japan’s largest collections, showcasing the insects’ diversity, ecology and evolutionary strategies.

Now through Sat, Oct. 25, 2025 FREE! Nearest station: Ueno 9 A.M. - 5 P.M. 2F Bunkyo City Education Center, 4-7-10 Yushima, Bunkyo, Tokyo - Map www.um.u-tokyo.ac.jp/exhibition/2025tamamushi.html

Asagaya Jazz Streets 2025

A beloved autumn tradition since 1995, Asagaya Jazz Streets celebrates all things jazz. Over the weekend, watch local volunteers and pros perform on stage and down the streets!

Fri, Oct. 24 - Sat, Oct. 25, 2025 Tickets from: ¥2,000 Nearest station: Asagaya Various Various - Map asagayajazzstreets.com

October 27 – November 2

Tokyo Tower City Light Fantasia Halloween Party 2025

Wondering what to do for Halloween? Why not check out this special projection mapping event at Tokyo Tower? As you soak in the night views, see spooky (but cute) visuals all around the observation deck.

Now through Fri, Oct. 31, 2025 General admission: ¥1,500 Nearest station: Akabanebashi 4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato City, Tokyo - Map www.tokyotower.co.jp/event/20240911000301

Deutschlandfest 2025

Mark your calendars for an autumn highlight: Deutschlandfest. Immerse yourself authentic German food, beer, music and even products. Expect live performances and family-friendly activities, too!

Fri, Oct. 31 - Mon, Nov. 3, 2025 11 A.M. - 8 P.M. Nearest station: Nogizaka Aoyama Park South District, 7-23-23 Roppongi, Minato City, Tokyo - Map www.deutschlandfest.com

Shibuya Festival 2025

Since 1978, Shibuya Fes has brought the community together with performances, booths and local showcases. It’s a fun, local event for tourists and residents alike to celebrate Shibuya’s unique culture and diversity.

Sat, Nov. 1 - Sun, Nov. 2, 2025 11 A.M. - 8 P.M. Nearest station: Harajuku Yoyogi Park Event Plaza, 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo - Map www.shibuya-fes.online

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo: Goblet of Fire Special

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire with this limited-time event. Visitors will be able to see the Goblet all lit up, along with original props and costumes. Don’t forget to try the themed food inspired by the Triwizard Tournament.

Now through Nov. 3, 2025 General admission: ¥6,300 Nearest station: Toshimaen 1-1-7 Kasugacho, Nerima, Tokyo - Map www.wbstudiotour.jp/en/discover-the-magic

