Tokyo Events for September 2025

Summer isn't over yet! Here are some events you shouldn't miss out on for the month of September.

Looking for things to do to cap off your summer? Then check out our top picks for Tokyo area events for September 2025.

September 1 – 7

The Great Insect Exhibition 2025

Held at Tokyo Solamachi, The Great Insect Exhibition 2025 invites bug enthusiasts to interact with live beetles, view rare insect specimens and discover exotic species.

Now through Mon Sept. 1, 2025 General Admission from ¥ 1,200 10 A.M. - 6 P.M. Nearest station: Oshiage (Skytree) Tokyo Solomachi, 1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida City, Tokyo daikontyu-ten.jp

China Festival

Since 2017, the festival has grown into a key event for fostering cultural exchange between Japan and China. This year’s festival will feature around 150 booths, showcasing everything from Chinese cuisine and traditional arts to regional tourism.

Sat Sept. 6 - Sun Sept. 7, 2025 10 A.M. - 8 P.M. Nearest station: Harajuku Yoyogi Park Outdoor Stage, 2-2 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo - Map chinafes.net

Ramses the Great Exhibition: The Golden Pharaohs

Feel like you’ve taken a trip to ancient Egypt at this special exhibition featuring treasures from the reign of Ramses II, one of Ancient Egypt’s greatest pharaohs. It includes over 180 rare artifacts, including the pharaoh’s wooden sarcophagus, royal masks and animal mummies. The exhibition also uses VR and projection mapping to offer an immersive experience.

Now through Sun Sept. 9, 2025 General Admission from ¥4,100 10 A.M. - 6 P.M. Nearest station: Yurikamome “Ichiba-mae” or Toyosu Ramses Museum at CREVIA BASE Tokyo (Toyosu), 6-4-25 Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo - Map ramsesexhibition.jp

Yokohama Night Flowers

A great way to cap off the weekend.

This summer, look forward to weekend fireworks shows in Yokohama. Watch a five-minute burst of 150 fireworks choreographed against the bay skyline. The launch site changes depending on the day: Shinko Pier, Osanbashi or Yamashita Pier, so every month offers a fresh vantage point.

Sat. Sept. 6, Sun. Sept. 14, 2025 7 P.M. - 7:05 P.M. Nearest station: Minato Mirai 2-5-1 Shinko, Naka Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map www.yokohama-nightflowers.com

September 8 – 14

Summer Art Aquarium 2025

Beat the heat at the seasonal exhibit of the Art Aquarium Museum. Be captivated by the immersive blend of light, sound and scent with stunning goldfish art. This year introduces three new areas, including the “Goldfish Stone Garden” by Kengo Kuma and the “NEO Oiran” neon art installation.

Now through Mon. Sept. 29, 2025 Tickets from ¥2,500 10 A.M. - 7 P.M. Nearest station: Ginza, Higashi Ginza Ginza Mitsukoshi, 4-6-16 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo - Map artaquarium.jp/news/detail/202506265064

Takahata Isao Exhibition

This exhibit celebrates Takahata Isao’s 90th birthday and his lasting impact on Japanese animation. It showcases iconic works like Grave of the Fireflies, Pom Poko, and Heidi. See original cels, background art, and insights into his techniques and philosophy.

Now through Mon Sept. 14, 2025 Tickets from ¥1,800 10 A.M. - 8 P.M. Nearest station: Kamiyacho, Toranomon Hills, Roppongi Itchome MB Floor, Azabudai Hills Garden Plaza A, 5-8-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo - Map www.azabudai-hills.com/azabudaihillsgallery/sp/isaotakahata-ex

Niku Matsuri 2025

Eat as much meat as your heart desires at the Niku Matsuri in Hibiya. Have your choice of premium cuts and craft beers. There’ll also be live performances and a high-energy dance contest. What’s not to love?

Sat. Sept. 13 - Mon. Sept. 15, 2025 10 A.M. - 6 P.M. Nearest station: Hibiya Elm-tree Field, 1 Hibiyakoen, Chiyoda City, Tokyo - Map www.nikumatsuri.jp/hibiya

September 15 – 21

Jingu Stadium Night Yoga 2025

If you’re looking to take advantage of summer nights in Tokyo, Jingu Stadium Night Yoga is the perfect event for you. This free outdoor yoga class is held all throughout the summer and is open to everyone! Bring a friend or two and enjoy this outdoor after-work experience. Register online in advance.

Tues Sept. 16, 2025 7:30 P.M. - 8:30 P.M. Nearest station: Gaienmae Jingu Stadium, Kasumigaoka-machi 3-1, Shinjuku City, Tokyo - Map www.active-icon.com

Nakano Central Beer Park

Back at Nakano Central Park, this beer garden offers popular Kirin beers like Ichiban Shibori and Harefuku, along with convenient BBQ plans from GOOD MORNING CAFE, me at park and FLOWS GRILL | BAR. With free BBQ equipment, tables, and chairs readily available, you won’t need to prepare anything else.

Now through Tues. Sept. 30, 2025 Weekdays: 5:30 P.M. - 9:30 P.M. Weekends: 12 P.M. - 9:30 P.M. Nearest station: Nakano 4-10-2 Nakano, Nakano City, Tokyo - Map www.nakano-centralpark.jp/event_post/6729.html

Yokohama Lantern Night

This summery light-up event is inspired by the Lantern Festival in Hoi An, the ancient capital of Vietnam. A record number of lanterns will be displayed throughout Bay Garden, recreating the beautiful streets of Hoi An Old Town. There will be spots for photos with Hoi An’s iconic lantern stalls and vibrant bougainvillea flowers. In addition, there will be shops present featuring Vietnamese goods, and even opportunities to try on the Vietnamese national dress, Ao Dai.

Now through Mon. Sept. 15, 2025 Nearest stations: Yokohama 6F Yokohama Bay Quarter, 1-10 Kinkocho, Kanagawa Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map www.yokohama-bayquarter.com/event/detail/98

Design Ah! Exhibition Neo

This immersive exhibition is based on the NHK E TV-program called “Design Ah! Neo.” See how art and design can be felt through everyday movements like walking, eating, sitting and holding. Directed by graphic designer Taku Satoh , try all 35 interactive installations that reimagine even the most ordinary movements into something special.

Now through Sept. 23, 2025 General admission: ¥2,500 Nearest station: Toranomon Hills 45F Toranomon Hills Station Tower, 2-6-2 Toranomon, Minato City, Tokyo - Map exhibition-ah-neo.jp

September 22 – 28

Studio Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition

Step into the world of Studio Ghibli at the Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition. Returning to Tokyo for the first time since 2003, walk past towering camphor trees to meet Totoro or peer into Chihiro’s bathhouse corridor. Whether you grew up on Laputa or just discovered Ponyo, the exhibition offers an immersive tribute to the craft behind the animation studio.

Now through Tues. Sept. 23, 2025 General admission: ¥1,900 Nearest station: Tennozu Isle 2-1-3 Higashishinagawa, Shinagawa City, Tokyo - Map rittai-ghibli.com

Namaste India 2025

Visit Yoyogi Park over the weekend and join in on Japan’s largest Indian festival, Namaste India 2025. The event features a lineup of Indian classical music and diverse dance performances. Try a variety of Indian food stalls and cultural booths and experience the best of Indian’s rich culture and cuisine.

Sat. Sept. 27 - Sun. Sept. 28, 2025 10 A.M. - 8 P.M. Nearest station: Harajuku Yoyogi Park Outdoor Stage, 2-2 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo - Map www.indofestival.com

Shibuya Miyashita Park Bon Dance 2025

See traditional Japanese culture come alive in the heart of Shibuya. This fusion of traditional and modern, creates a one-of-a-kind Bon Dance festival where everyone can join in on the fun. Look forward to dancing to music and performances by top DJs.

Sat. Sept. 27 - Sun. Sept. 28, 2025 1 P.M. - 9 P.M. Nearest station: Shibuya Miyashita Park, 6-20-10 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo - Map miyashita-bondance.jp

Tokyo Tower Highball Garden

Bottoms up!

Head to Tokyo Tower this summer for a one-of-a-kind highball garden. Spend your evening drinking to your heart’s content with unlimited drinks plus all-you-can-eat jingisukan (grilled lamb). Enjoy the cool night breezes and watch as the tower lights up past sunset.

Now through Mon. Oct. 13, 2025 General admission: ¥6,000 Nearest stations: Akabane, Onarimon, Kamiyacho 4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato City, Tokyo - Map www.tokyotower.co.jp/event/highballgarden2025

