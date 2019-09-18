Tokyo Game Show 2019: 5 Upcoming Game Releases to Watch out For

By Limarc Ambalina Sep 18, 2019 5 min read

With over 260,000 visitors from 40 different countries, Tokyo Game Show 2019 cemented the event’s reputation as one of the largest and most important gaming events in the world. From Capcom and Konami to Square Enix, PlayStation, and more, the biggest names in the international and Japanese gaming industry filled the event halls with fans lining up for hours to catch a glimpse of soon-to-be-released titles.

The event showed that we have an incredible lineup of games to look forward to in the remainder of 2019 and upcoming 2020. From remasters, new installments to existing series, anime game adaptations—there was something for everyone.

Even with hundreds of exhibitors showing off their frontrunners, some games still managed to eclipse the rest. Below is our pick of the five most anticipated games at the Tokyo Game Show 2019.

1. Cyberpunk 2077

Developer CD Projekt Red is highly rated by numerous video game reviewers around the world for their fantasy RPG series, The Witcher, based on the novel series of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Now, they seem to be doing a bit of a 180 with the upcoming release of their new IP, Cyberpunk 2077—a first-person sci-fi shooter RPG set in a dystopian open world made up of different regions. Actor Keanu Reeves has a starring role, though you can’t have sex with him in the game as some fans had hoped.

At TGS 2019, Projekt Red had a massive booth with bright, vibrant colors that dominated the event floor. They had game trailers playing constantly for those waiting in line to view. There was even a motorcycle photo booth complete with a fully costumed actor to pose with.

Projekt Red pulled out all the stops for their showing at the event and if they put as much effort into developing the game, fans won’t be disappointed with the final product.

Release Date: April 16, 2020

2. Death Stranding

From the mind of Hideo Kojima (Metal Gear Solid, Policenauts), one of the most acclaimed video game creators of our time, comes one of the seemingly strangest games of our time.

Death Stranding garnered a lot of press with its incredibly cryptic trailers that created more and mystery with each release. Starring Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead) as Sam Bridges, the game is about a futuristic, post-apocalyptic America where terrorist groups have taken over entire cities and deadly invisible monsters plague the world.

In exclusive trailers released at TGS, Sam is asked to join forces with a group trying to reunite the remaining cities of America and rebuild the country. To do that, he must rescue Amelie, a woman being held hostage by a terrorist group.

In a 50-minute gameplay session shown live at TGS, the game’s graphics and intricate details blew audiences away. Kojima fans don’t have much longer to wait, as the game is set to be released this November.

Release Date: November 8, 2019

3. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Growing up with the Dragon Ball Z series, it was my and many DBZ fans’ dream to live and fight as Goku, the beloved hero of one of the most famous anime of all time. With Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot landing sometime in 2020, Goku fans can finally live out that fantasy.

From Bandai Namco, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is the first open-world RPG game ever in the series. As the anime focuses on fighting, almost every game previously released for the series has been a fighter game.

With this upcoming title, fans can fully explore the extraordinary universe of Dragon Ball Z, living, talking, fighting (of course) and even fishing as Goku. As with most open-world RPGs, players are free to talk to any NPC in the game, accept requests, play the main story, or simply roam around and interact with the world of the game.

Trying it at TGS, I found that the gameplay was surprisingly fluid, with enough difficulty to feel challenging but not frustrating. For anybody who’s ever watched the anime series, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a must-play for 2020.

Release Date: TBA, 2020

4. Final Fantasy VII Remake

Considered by many fans as one of the best JRPGs of all time, Final Fantasy VII solidified the franchise’s reputation in the industry. Back in 1997 when the game was originally released, the 3D polygonal graphics, explorable open world, side quests, and strong character development were groundbreaking.

For years and years, Final Fantasy VII fans have been begging for a remake on modern consoles. Now, over two decades after its original release, they are getting the game they so rightly deserve.

Early trailers and announcements have revealed that the iconic turn-based battle system has been completely replaced by more dynamic real-time action combat mechanics. Rumors that the game will be released episodically also has many fans on edge.

At TGS the turnout for Final Fantasy VII Remake was incredible, with tickets to demo the game running out within just a couple hours. Demos of the game were available both at the PlayStation and Square Enix areas of the event. A large screen played the game trailer on repeat and there were photo areas with a life-sized Buster Sword, and mock Mako Reactor decor built around the demo units.

We’re holding our breath until the game’s long-awaited return coming spring 2020.

Release Date: March 3rd, 2020

5. Project Resistance

Last year, Capcom stole the show at Tokyo Game Show 2018 with Resident Evil 2 Remake. This year, Capcom again held nothing back with the showcase of their upcoming title, Project Resistance.

Set in the world of the beloved Resident Evil horror franchise, Project Resistance is an ambitious 1 vs. 4 asymmetric survival horror game. Akin to games like Dead by Daylight, you can play as either mastermind or survivor in this online multiplayer fight to the death.

As the mastermind, you monitor the survivors through cameras within the facility, place traps, and control zombies and other monsters to eliminate the survivors. The survivors must tread carefully, use teamwork and their special skills to defeat zombies, and clear objectives in three areas.

Unfortunately, the release date for the game has not yet been announced, but a closed beta is soon to be released.

Release Date: TBA