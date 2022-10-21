The Best Halloween Parties and Events for 2022

Halloween is back with a bang! Find out where to party in Tokyo for Halloween 2022.

By Cassandra Lord Oct 21, 2022 3 min read

Halloween in Tokyo has always been a big deal, and after a hiatus over the past two years, many of the events have come back with a vengeance. Undeniably fun and a bit controversial, it’s that time of year when people from all over Japan hit the streets donning their craziest costumes.

From the notorious Shibuya Scramble Halloween to nightclubs and rock and roll, here are some of the unmissable Tokyo Halloween events for 2022.

Shibuya Scramble Halloween

Shibuya City has prohibited drinking on the street and in public spaces at night from October 28 to 31.

Photo: iStock/ aluxum Spot as many group costumes as you can.

Halloween at Shibuya Scramble is an unofficial event, but the energetic crowds of cosplayers don’t need an event schedule to know where to go. Despite previous years’ crackdowns on drinking and misbehavior, the Halloween lovers still turned up by the truckload.

Grab your spookiest costume and head to Shibuya Scramble Crossing after sundown to go costume spotting, or watch a live stream and avoid the crowd crush.

2-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya City, Tokyo - Map Oct. 29 – 31, 2022 From 5 p.m. Admission: Free

Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Fest

Photo: iStock/ visualspace Join Japan’s largest Halloween cosplay event.

After the Kawasaki Halloween Parade’s final run in 2021, Ikebukuro is Japan’s largest Halloween cosplay event. This event is less spooky than others, with more of a focus on anime and manga cosplay.

The event is free to spectate but costs ¥2,500 for a ticket to cosplay or to take photographs. The cosplayer ticket includes access to the changing rooms, as you are not allowed to arrive or leave the event in costume. There are also premium tickets if you want to arrive early or want access to emergency costume repairs and other services.

1 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo - Map Oct. 29 – 30, 2022 11 A.M. – 4:30 P.M. (Changing rooms from 9 A.M. - 6 P.M.) Admission: ¥2,500 to participate ikebukurocosplay.jp

The Halloween of Nightmares at TK

Photo: iStock/ gilaxia Come in your spookiest outfit.

If your idea of “things that go bump in the night” is music and clubs rather than ghosts and ghouls, TK Nightclub in Shibuya is hosting its Halloween of Nightmares event from October 25 to 31. Each day will have a different set of DJs and have regular or all-you-can-drink tickets. Go spooky chic and get your club on.

13-8, Udagawacho, Shibuya City, Tokyo - Map Oct. 25 – 31, 2022 From 10 P.M. or 11 P.M. (depending on the date) Admission: From ¥500 for women tk-nightclub.com/schedule-202210

Tokyo Decadance

Photo: iStock/ FabrikaCr Each night at DecaBarS has a different theme.

More than just another club night, Tokyo Decadance features burlesque, guest DJs, magic and drag acts to keep you entertained all night. The event will be celebrating its 17-year anniversary at DecaBarS in Shinjuku and will run from 10 P.M. onwards every night from October 22 to 29. Each day has a different theme, so make sure to bring your costume A game!

1-9-8, Kabukicho, Shinjuku City, Tokyo - Map Oct. 22 – 29, 2022 From 10 P.M. Admission: From ¥1,000 tk-nightclub.com/schedule-202210

Womb Halloween

Photo: iStock/ Satoshi-K After snapping photos around Shibuya crossing, head to Womb.

Womb is a popular Shibuya nightclub on any day, but their Halloween event is a particular favorite. You can spend some time at Shibuya Scramble Crossing before heading to the club, where they’ll have different acts on each floor, with Little Dead Girl and Mr. DiscoKid on the VIP fourth floor. The party goes on all night until 4:30 A.M.

2-16 Maruyamacho, Shibuya City, Tokyo - Map Oct. 29, 2022 11 P.M. – 4:30 A.M. Admission: From ¥2,500 www.womb.co.jp/event/2022/10/29/halloween-party

Back From The Grave: Halloween Ball

Photo: iStock/ SetsukoN Nothing says “Halloween” like a live rock show.

Is there any type of music that says “Halloween” more than rock? If live rock music is more your thing than DJs and light effects, the Halloween Ball will take place in Kabukicho’s live music venue, Loft (not the variety store).

The rock n’ roll event will start at 4 P.M. on Saturday and 3 P.M. on Sunday and roll into the night, featuring 50 bands from around Japan over the two days.

1-12-9, Kabukicho, Shinjuku City, Tokyo - Map Oct. 22 – 23, 2022 Various Admission: From ¥3000 www.bftg1989.com/halloween-ball-2022/

Other Tokyo clubs

Photo: iStock/ JianGang Wang Other clubs in Shibuya have smaller scale Halloween parties.

Other clubs around Tokyo, particularly in Shibuya, tend to throw their own Halloween parties too, though sometimes on a smaller scale. These often feature special guest DJs and are bound to be more energetic and crowded than a regular weekend.

Some clubs to consider in the Shibuya area for your Halloween spot or as part of club-hopping are Harlem, Club Camelot and Laurel Tokyo.

Has your favorite Tokyo Halloween event made a comeback this year? Let us know what you’re looking forward to in the comments below!