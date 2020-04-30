Photo:
Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2020 Moves Online with Pride from Home Hashtag and Live Streams

A look back at photos from previous years and how Japan's LGBT community is sharing their pride with #おうちでプライド.

Tokyo’s colorful pride parade, which usually fills the street of Shibuya with over 10,000 participants, has been replaced with an online event. Unfortunately, the real-life Tokyo Rainbow Pride Festival for 2020 which was scheduled to take place between April 25 and May 6 has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This year the TRP organizers have invited everyone to tag their best rainbow looks, supportive messages, or fabulous memories from past years with #TRP2020 and #おうちでプライド (#prideathome) on Instagram instead.

Photo:
Just because you’re stuck at home doesn’t mean you can’t be Gone With the Wind fabulous.

This year, we can celebrate rainbow pride from home by participating in live streams and talk show events. Live shows will be broadcasted on the Tokyo Rainbow Pride Official Twitter all throughout pride week, overlapping with Japan’s Golden Week since we’ll all be holed up at home. Check out their official website for the live show schedules and more information.

This year’s TRP theme is “Your Happiness is My Happiness,” which encourages everyone around the world to respect each others’ “form of happiness.”

Let’s have a look at some of the best rainbow representations for TRP2020.

Starbucks 2020 Pride Tumblers

View this post on Instagram

2年前から東京レインボープライドのイベント会場(代々木公園)で発売されている“自分らしく生きる”を応援する🏳️‍🌈レインボーカラーのタンブラー🌈 今年は残念ながらコロナで中止だから販売は無しと思ってたら#スターバックスオンラインストア で#ナウオンセール ！しかもクリタンじゃなくて立派なプラタンで！さすがスターバックス♪(　´∀｀)b✨ #スターバックス#コーヒー#スタバ#タンブラー#NOFILTER2020#tokyo#東京レインボープライド#ダイバーシティ#インクルージョン#TRP2020#おうちでプライド#starbucks#coffee#LGBT#レインボー このタンブラーの売上の10%は認定NPO法人ReBitへ寄付されレインボー学校プロジェクトを実施されます。

A post shared by 熊ペチーノ (@kuma_ppuccino) on

The special edition Starbucks #nofilter tumblers are back again this year to celebrate the 2020 Tokyo Rainbow Pride Festival! You can order your tumbler online and show it off from home.

Drag queen throwbacks

View this post on Instagram

過去のTOKYO RAINBOW PRIDEにて。 コロナの影響でオンライン開催となった 今年の『東京レインボープライド』。 色々な意見はあるけれど、 私はこのイベントが大好きです。 代々木公園から渋谷、原宿を巡って また代々木公園に戻る「プライドパレード」では、 沿道から手を振ってくれたり声援を送ってくれる人に、 世界は少しずつでも確実に優しい方向に向かっていると感じることができます。 パレードを一緒に歩く当事者の皆さんや、 公園で楽しむ一般の方の笑顔を見ると、 慌ただしい日々の中で少しずつ色褪せてしまう 「ゲイプライド」という言葉の意味を、 改めて己の中で強く感じることができます。 晴天の空の下、 また沢山の人の満面の笑みに出逢える日の為に、 今日はおうちでゆっくり想いを馳せたいと思います。 All photos by @chum1112 #TRP2020 #おうちでプライド #tokyorainbowpride #ゲイプライド #ドリアンロロブリジーダ #durianlollobrigida

A post shared by MASAKI / Durian Lollobrigida (@masaki_durian) on

As disappointing as it is that one of the biggest LGBTQ+ parades in Japan isn’t happening this year, it’s become a great opportunity for everyone to showcase their best rainbow looks from past events. These queens are working it.

Online events for the whole family to enjoy

“Can you put this on me?” one of @chie_with_kids’ children asked after watching online pride events that preach LGBTQ+ acceptance, love, and belonging within the wider community of Japan. How cute!

Pride make up looks

What better way to celebrate rainbow pride at home than to create beautiful looks with colorful makeup? No matter your gender, makeup is a fun way to express yourself and show off some artistry. #Skills

IKEA’s rainbow rooms

View this post on Instagram

🌈今日は東京レインボープライド2020🌈 オンライン開催の今年、レインボーカラーのルームセットを背景に使って参加しませんか？いつもと違った部屋で撮影し、その様子を #TRP2020 と #おうちでプライド でシェアしよう。 プロフィールのリンクをクリックしてダウンロード💨 ※アニメーションはパソコンからのみダウンロード可能です 平等は基本的な人権です。イケアは、この価値観と人を大切にする企業として、すべての人が公平な扱いと平等な機会を受けるべきと考えています。 これが今年も東京レインボープライドをサポートする理由です。 #IKEA #ikeajapan #イケア #LGBTQ #TRP2020 #おうちでプライド #家でイケアとできること

A post shared by IKEA JAPAN (@ikeajapan) on

Even IKEA Japan is joining the rainbow fun this year with these colorful rainbow room sets!

Pride at home

View this post on Instagram

#おうちでプライド

A post shared by 金井 延宏 (@nobu1435) on

Rainbow masks are also a common theme with the #prideathome hashtag, promoting health and safety to all during these troubling times.

No normal

View this post on Instagram

#TRP2020 #おうちでプライド

A post shared by Natsuki Kimura (@natsukik2) on

Another throwback picture from a past parade. The sign reads, “no such thing as normal.”

Live performances from home

View this post on Instagram

#TRP2020 #おうちでプライド

A post shared by こつぶはん (@yuuu_sdk) on

Live streams and performances are being held all over social networking services during pride week. For the official Tokyo Rainbow Pride Festival broadcasts, don’t forget to check their official Twitter account.

Colorful cooking

View this post on Instagram

4月25日から5月2日までSNS上で東京レインボーパレードが開催されるということなので、旦那さんに初めてレインボーケーキを作ってました！！さて、さて、味はどうかな…？👬🌈❤️ Tokyo Rainbow Parade is being held online from 25th April until 2nd May, so I decided to make a rainbow cake for my husband! I wonder how it tastes..! 👬🌈❤️ . . . . . . #trp2020 #おうちでプライ #レインボーケーキ　#rainbow #youtube #husbands #gaycouple #lgbt #rainbowcake #lgbtq #gay #internationalcouple #love #loveislove #gaypride #internationalmarriage #gayfollow #tokyorainbowparade #pride #l4l #ゲイカップル #ゲイ #夫夫 #同性カップル #同性婚 #国際結婚 #国際カップル #イギリス生活 #海外在住 #tokyorainbowpride

A post shared by Niko & Ryo (@niko_ryo_uk) on

Rainbow cakes, rainbow cookies, and even rainbow pizza! Try the #rainbowfoodchallenge to show off your tasty pride masterpieces.

Temple rainbow pride

More and more temples are becoming LGBTQ+ friendly, what a great step for Japan!

It’s not too late to participate in the fun yourself. Use hashtags #TokyoRainbowPride#TRP2020, or #おうちでプライド to spread the love on Instagram even you’re stuck at home.

