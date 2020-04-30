Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2020 Moves Online with Pride from Home Hashtag and Live Streams

A look back at photos from previous years and how Japan's LGBT community is sharing their pride with #おうちでプライド.

By Shelley Smith Apr 30, 2020 3 min read

Tokyo’s colorful pride parade, which usually fills the street of Shibuya with over 10,000 participants, has been replaced with an online event. Unfortunately, the real-life Tokyo Rainbow Pride Festival for 2020 which was scheduled to take place between April 25 and May 6 has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This year the TRP organizers have invited everyone to tag their best rainbow looks, supportive messages, or fabulous memories from past years with #TRP2020 and #おうちでプライド (#prideathome) on Instagram instead.

Photo: Kat Joplin/ Le Horla Just because you’re stuck at home doesn’t mean you can’t be Gone With the Wind fabulous.

This year, we can celebrate rainbow pride from home by participating in live streams and talk show events. Live shows will be broadcasted on the Tokyo Rainbow Pride Official Twitter all throughout pride week, overlapping with Japan’s Golden Week since we’ll all be holed up at home. Check out their official website for the live show schedules and more information.

This year’s TRP theme is “Your Happiness is My Happiness,” which encourages everyone around the world to respect each others’ “form of happiness.”

Let’s have a look at some of the best rainbow representations for TRP2020.

Starbucks 2020 Pride Tumblers

The special edition Starbucks #nofilter tumblers are back again this year to celebrate the 2020 Tokyo Rainbow Pride Festival! You can order your tumbler online and show it off from home.

Drag queen throwbacks

As disappointing as it is that one of the biggest LGBTQ+ parades in Japan isn’t happening this year, it’s become a great opportunity for everyone to showcase their best rainbow looks from past events. These queens are working it.

Online events for the whole family to enjoy

“Can you put this on me?” one of @chie_with_kids’ children asked after watching online pride events that preach LGBTQ+ acceptance, love, and belonging within the wider community of Japan. How cute!

Pride make up looks

What better way to celebrate rainbow pride at home than to create beautiful looks with colorful makeup? No matter your gender, makeup is a fun way to express yourself and show off some artistry. #Skills

IKEA’s rainbow rooms

Even IKEA Japan is joining the rainbow fun this year with these colorful rainbow room sets!

Pride at home

Rainbow masks are also a common theme with the #prideathome hashtag, promoting health and safety to all during these troubling times.

No normal

Another throwback picture from a past parade. The sign reads, “no such thing as normal.”

Live performances from home

Live streams and performances are being held all over social networking services during pride week. For the official Tokyo Rainbow Pride Festival broadcasts, don’t forget to check their official Twitter account.

Colorful cooking

Rainbow cakes, rainbow cookies, and even rainbow pizza! Try the #rainbowfoodchallenge to show off your tasty pride masterpieces.

Temple rainbow pride

More and more temples are becoming LGBTQ+ friendly, what a great step for Japan!

It’s not too late to participate in the fun yourself. Use hashtags #TokyoRainbowPride, #TRP2020, or #おうちでプライド to spread the love on Instagram even you’re stuck at home.