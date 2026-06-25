From Volcanoes to Sea Caves: A Tokyo Weekend Trip Through Izu

Using only local trains and buses, I spent 48 hours uncovering a side of Izu shaped by volcanoes, ocean views and quiet coastal towns.

By Abhijit Sen Jun 26, 2026 6 min read

Just a few hours south of the capital, the Izu Peninsula makes an easy Tokyo weekend trip for travelers looking to swap city streets for volcanic landscapes, coastal walks, and ocean views.

Stretching into the Pacific from eastern Shizuoka Prefecture, the peninsula is home to some of Japan’s most dramatic coastal scenery. Surrounded by sea on three sides and shaped by ancient volcanic activity, Izu combines rugged peaks, forested hills, hidden coves, hot spring towns and some of Japan’s most beautiful beaches.

Despite that, Izu is often treated as a classic road-trip destination, with many of its highlights spread along winding coastal roads. But I wondered whether driving was really necessary. Looking at the map, I noticed another option: the Izukyu Line. Combined with JR trains and local buses, it offers a scenic and affordable way to explore eastern Izu without renting a car.

Day One: A Railway Between Cliffs and Ocean

The view from Resort 21.

My journey began at Ito Station, where the JR line ends and the Izukyu Line begins.

Before boarding, I picked up the Izukyu Discover Pass. Since I planned to hop on and off the train and use local buses to reach places like Mount Omuro, Shirahama Beach and Ryugu Sea Cave, the pass quickly paid for itself.

I also timed my departure to catch one of the Resort 21 trains, a sightseeing service designed for the coastline, with oversized windows that make the journey part of the experience rather than mere transportation. One thing worth checking in advance: Resort 21 trains don’t operate on every service, and schedules vary by season.

Not long after leaving Ito, the scenery began changing every few minutes. Thick green hills gave way to fishing harbors tucked between mountains and coast. Then suddenly, the Pacific Ocean filled the window.

Mount Omuro: Walking the Rim of a Volcano

Circular walkway on Mount Omuro.

My first stop was Mount Omuro, one of eastern Izu’s most recognizable landmarks.

Even from a distance, the mountain looks almost unreal. Rising 580 meters above sea level, it has a near-perfect, rounded shape resembling an overturned bowl set into the landscape. Formed by an eruption around 4,000 years ago, it remains one of Japan’s most striking volcanic features.

A local bus from Izu-Kogen Station brought me to the base, followed by a short chairlift ride up the grassy slope.

At the summit, instead of a pointed peak, I found a huge crater surrounded by a circular walking trail. The full loop takes around 20 minutes and reveals a different view at every turn.

One side opens onto Sagami Bay, with the Izu Islands faintly visible on the horizon. The other looks across rows of green mountains. On exceptionally clear days, Mount Fuji appears in the distance.

Jogasaki Coast: Izu’s Volcanic Story

Back to nature.

Back on the train, I continued to Jogasaki Coast.

This coastline exists because of the same volcanic forces that created Mount Omuro. Lava once flowed from the mountain into the Pacific, cooling into the black rock formations and rugged shoreline seen today. With that in mind, visiting Jogasaki felt less like moving to a new destination and more like continuing the same geological story.

From Jogasaki-Kaigan Station, I followed the coastal walking trail through the pine forest and along the sea. The route alternates between shaded woodland and open viewpoints where waves crash into dark volcanic rock below.

The highlight was crossing the Kadowaki Suspension Bridge, the area’s most famous viewpoint.

At 48 meters long and suspended about 23 meters above the sea, the bridge sways slightly as waves roll beneath it. Photos didn’t quite prepare me for standing there in person.

Just beyond it stands Kadowaki Lighthouse. From the observation deck, the jagged coastline stretched into the distance while the afternoon sun reflected across the ocean.

Evening in Shimoda

Perry Road at night.

Continuing south, I eventually reached Shimoda—the final station on the Izukyu Line. After a day of volcanoes and coastline, the pace slowed.

I checked into a small guesthouse and wandered through Perry Road, a cobblestone street running alongside a narrow canal lined with willow trees, cafes and old buildings.

That’s the stuff.

Dinner, naturally, was seafood. Shimoda is especially known for kinmedai (goldeneye snapper), often simmered in a sweet soy-based sauce. Rich and tender, it ended up being one of the highlights of the trip.

The area takes its name from Commodore Perry, who passed through Shimoda after arriving in Japan in 1854. Today, traces of that period remain throughout the town.

After sunset, the atmosphere became especially relaxed. Locals gathered outside restaurants while visitors drifted between cafes.

Day Two: White Sand and Hidden Sea Caves

One of the best beaches in Japan

Early the next morning, I took a bus to Shirahama Beach. Compared with Jogasaki, the contrast was immediate. Where Jogasaki feels rugged and dramatic, Shirahama feels open and calm. White sand meets clear blue water that shifts from turquoise near shore to deeper shades offshore.

Even outside swimming season, it’s a place that rewards slowing down and staying awhile.

Shirahama Shrine

At the northern end of the beach stands Shirahama Shrine, considered one of the oldest shrines in the Izu region. The shrine itself sits among trees, but the most photographed spot lies behind the grounds: a bright red torii gate standing directly on the coastal rocks above the sea.

When I arrived, waves rolled in quietly beneath the gate while the horizon stretched beyond.

It felt almost cinematic.

Ryugu Sea Cave

A popular spot for making love-related wishes.

My final stop was Ryugu Sea Cave, reached by local bus from central Shimoda. Formed by wave erosion over thousands of years, the cave’s ceiling eventually collapsed, creating a circular opening overhead. From above, the opening is famous for resembling a heart.

Walking the observation path above the cave made the popularity easy to understand.

But the real experience begins below.

Inside, layered volcanic rock surrounds a calm inlet while sunlight pours through the opening above, reflecting off the water and illuminating the cave walls. Standing there, it felt like all the geological forces that shaped Izu had come together in one place.

Japan’s rail network is often praised for its efficiency, but over the past 48 hours, I came to appreciate its accessibility. With one rail pass, a few local trains and short bus rides, I was able to experience volcanoes, dramatic coastline, beaches and historic towns without needing a car—or stretching my budget.

How to Get There

Kadowaki Suspension Bridge

From Tokyo, take the JR Tokaido Line, Odoriko Limited Express or Shinkansen to Atami, then transfer to the JR Ito Line to reach Ito Station. From Ito Station, continue south on the Izukyu Line, which connects major stops including Izu-Kogen, Jogasaki-Kaigan and Shimoda.

Several of Izu’s highlights sit beyond walking distance from the stations, but local buses make them easy to reach. From Izu-Kogen Station, buses connect to Mount Omuro, while buses from Izukyu-Shimoda Station serve Shirahama Beach and Ryugu Sea Cave. Allow extra time between connections, especially outside weekends and holidays.

If you’re planning multiple stops, the Izukyu Discovery Pass is worthwhile, especially when combining train and bus travel over one or two days.