Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

Here are some of our best picks to experience Tokyo this week.

By Bianca Papa Dec 16, 2025 5 min read

Looking for the best ways to experience Tokyo this winter? From bustling flea markets and historical temple fairs to modern meetups, here are our top picks for Tokyo weekly events for December 16 to 22, 2025.

Festivals and Seasonal Events

Setagaya Boroichi Market

Experience one of Tokyo’s oldest traditions at the Setagaya Boroichi Market, a lively flea market with roots dating back to 1578. Held every December and January for over 440 years, the event features more than 700 stalls along Boroichi Street near the historic Daikan residence. Browse antiques, used clothing, food, crafts and more from local vendors, then stick around for the closing fireworks.

Date : Dec. 15 – 16

: Dec. 15 16 Time : 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Boro-ichi dori Street in Setagaya, Tokyo (Map)

: Boro-ichi dori Street in Setagaya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Setagaya or Kamimachi

: Setagaya or Kamimachi Website: Official Website

Osame-no-Kannon Goennichi (Last Festival of the Year)

Mark the end of the year at Senso-ji’s Osame-no-Kannon Goennichi. This special festival features lively ennichi (outdoor stalls) and the famous Hagoita Market, where you can shop for beautifully decorated wooden paddles believed to bring good fortune for the New Year.

Date : Dec. 17 – 19

: Dec. 17 19 Time : 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

: 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Sensoji Temple, 2-3-1 Asakusa, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

: Sensoji Temple, 2-3-1 Asakusa, Taito, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Asakusa

: Asakusa Website: Official Website

Sensoji Temple Hagoita-Ichi Fair

Celebrate Japanese craftsmanship at Tokyo’s oldest temple during the three-day Hagoita-Ichi Fair. Shop for colorful hagoita (ornamental good luck bats) decorated with kabuki actors, Edo oshi-e (embossed art) and more from over 50 stalls at Sensoji. Enjoy craft demonstrations, workshops and join the festive atmosphere as buyers and sellers clap hands to seal each sale.

Date : Dec. 17 – 19

: Dec. 17 19 Time : 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

: 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Sensoji Temple, 2-3-1 Asakusa, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

: Sensoji Temple, 2-3-1 Asakusa, Taito, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Asakusa

: Asakusa Website: Official Website

Shinjuku Vintage and Artisan Market at Kitaya Park

Nostalgia is always in style at this vintage market, where around thirty curated booths showcase preloved fashion, antiques and handmade goods from local artisans. Browse vintage clothing, handmade accessories, plants, lifestyle goods and other unique finds.

Date : Dec. 17 – 19

: Dec. 17 19 Time : 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : 1-7-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

: 1-7-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Shibuya

: Shibuya Website: Official Website

Matsuken Fair 2025

Experience the flavor and flair of Matsuken Samba II with themed menus at multiple hotel restaurants. Try a samba-inspired buffet, luxurious noodles, Japanese set meals and three-tier afternoon tea, all served with flashy tableware and Matsuken decorations. Pick up limited Matsuken merchandise or snap a photo with the life-size Matsuken panel at Le Claire.

Date : Until Dec. 31

: Until Dec. 31 Time : Varies

: Varies Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Keio Plaza Hotel Hachioji, 14-1 Asahi-cho, Hachioji City, Tokyo (Map)

: Keio Plaza Hotel Hachioji, 14-1 Asahi-cho, Hachioji City, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : JR Hachioji

: JR Hachioji Website: Official Website

Christmas at Disney Harvest Market

🌟Disney HARVEST MARKETのクリスマススペシャル🌲

⭐️クリスマスス限定ドリンクのご紹介🎄

📣 Christmas is coming!スパイス香る葡萄ミックスジュース〈Mickey〉

📣 Happy Christmasフルーツティー〈Mickey〉

ミッキーをイメージしたドリンクはChristmasカラーの赤にリース風のハーブをデコレーション pic.twitter.com/5BiOMU0pn6 — ディズニー・ハーベスト・マーケット By Cafe Company (@d_harvestmarket) December 9, 2025

Celebrate the season with a Disney-themed café where festive flavors meet familiar faces like Mickey and Minnie. Enjoy seasonal Japanese-inspired dishes crafted to be fun and feel-good, then browse the gift shop for exclusive oh!miyage (oh!a souvenir) delights and creative food goods made for gifting or enjoying at home.

Date : Until Dec. 25

: Until Dec. 25 Time : 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Weekdays ) 11 a.m. – 9 p.m (Weekends and holidays)

: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Weekdays ) 11 a.m. – 9 p.m (Weekends and holidays) Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Shibuya Hikarie 7F, 2-21-1 Shibuya, Shibuya City, Tokyo (Map)

: Shibuya Hikarie 7F, 2-21-1 Shibuya, Shibuya City, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Shibuya

: Shibuya Website: Official Website

Live Music & Concerts

Necola Christmas Jam and Hop with KMP

Get on the dance floor for an ultra-premium Christmas event featuring a live jazz jam session by top Japanese musicians and members of Keio University’s KMP Big Band. Enjoy powerful vocals, rich horn sections, and high-energy rhythms in an intimate setting.

Date: Dec. 20

Dec. 20 Time: 12 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

12 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Entry fee : ¥8,000 per person, Reservation required

: ¥8,000 per person, Reservation required Venue: Studio Necola, 2-14-14 Hakusan, Bunkyo, Tokyo (Map)

Studio Necola, 2-14-14 Hakusan, Bunkyo, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Bunkyo

Bunkyo Website: Official Website

Broadway Christmas Wonderland 2025

Celebrate Christmas at the theater with a high-energy Broadway-style show packed with singing, dancing, skating and a visit from Santa. Watch performers light up the stage with dazzling costumes, video effects and nonstop festive numbers. You’ll even get the chance to dance along with Santa.

Date: Until Dec. 25

Until Dec. 25 Time: Varies by performance

Varies by performance Entry fee : Ticket ranges available

: Ticket ranges available Venue: Tokyu Theatre Orb, Shibuya Hikarie 11F, 2-21-1 Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Tokyu Theatre Orb, Shibuya Hikarie 11F, 2-21-1 Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shibuya

Shibuya Website: Official Website

Wan Fes! Wan! 30 x Basement Bar 30th Anniversary Special

Mark 30 years of music at Shimokitazawa’s Basement Bar with nine bands, DJs and special hot dogs across two venues. Move freely between Basement Bar and Three for a night of nonstop live music.

Date: Dec. 21

Dec. 21 Time: 4 p.m.

4 p.m. Entry fee : ¥3,400 (+1 drink ¥600) advance, ¥2,900 (+1 drink ¥600) under 25

: ¥3,400 (+1 drink ¥600) advance, ¥2,900 (+1 drink ¥600) under 25 Venue: Basement Bar and Three, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map)

Basement Bar and Three, Setagaya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Setagaya

Setagaya Website: Official Website

Pop Culture & Exhibitions

Hamada Masatoshi Exhibitions Contrails Crossing the Sky

Step into Masatoshi Hamada’s first solo art exhibition, where his creative vision moves beyond comedy into contemporary art. Discover works shaped by his cross-genre career, brought to life with the help of other creators and artists in a variety of mediums.

Date: Until Jan. 3, 2026

Until Jan. 3, 2026 Time: 10 A.M. – 8 P.M. (10 A.M. – 6 P.M. Mon–Thu)

10 A.M. – 8 P.M. (10 A.M. – 6 P.M. Mon–Thu) Entry fee: ¥1,800 (Adults), ¥1,500 (University and Highschool)

¥1,800 (Adults), ¥1,500 (University and Highschool) Venue: Azabudai Hills, Kamiyacho, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

Azabudai Hills, Kamiyacho, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Kamiyacho

Kamiyacho Website: Official Website

Ueno Artist Project 2025: The World of Embroidery Needles

Discover embroidery as a powerful form of art through more than 100 works by five Japanese artists, from the Taisho era to today. Explore stitched landscapes, abstract needlework and textile traditions that show how needle and thread can capture memory, time and personal stories.

Date: Until Jan. 8, 2026

Until Jan. 8, 2026 Time: 9:30 A.M. – 5:30 P.M.

9:30 A.M. – 5:30 P.M. Entry fee: ¥800 (Adults), ¥500 (65+) Free for students and 18 under

¥800 (Adults), ¥500 (65+) Free for students and 18 under Venue: Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, Gallery A & C, Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, Gallery A & C, Ueno Park, Taito, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ueno

Ueno Website: Official Website

Parties & Meetups

Yokohama Light and Music Night Meetup

Chat, laugh, and unwind with others while enjoying December night vibes, music, and lights shows. It’s comfortable, casual and a great way to meet new people in the city.

Date: Dec. 21

Dec. 21 Time: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Entry fee: ¥1,000 (cash only)

¥1,000 (cash only) Venue: Yokohama, Exact meeting point shared with participants only.

Yokohama, Exact meeting point shared with participants only. Nearest station: Yokohama

Yokohama Website: Official meetup

Tokyo’s winter lineup has something for everyone. Which event from this Tokyo weekly events for December post will you check out first? Share it below in the comments!