Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 2 – 8)

From Comic Con, the last of autumn leaves to Christmas markets, see what’s happening in this round-up of Tokyo weekly events for Dec. 2 – 8!

By Bianca Papa Dec 2, 2025 14 min read

Tokyo’s winter calendar is packed with events for every kind of explorer. From pop-culture festivals bursting with celebrity appearances and exclusive merchandise, to unique art exhibitions both cute and spooky, there’s something for everyone. It’s also a wonderful time to see autumn leaves around the city. Here’s what’s waiting for you in Tokyo weekly events for Dec. 2 – 8!

Festivals and Seasonal Events

Tokyo Comic Con

Japan’s biggest pop-culture festival is back for three days of Hollywood stars, games, anime and exclusive merchandise. Celebrate all things entertainment—meet famous actors like Johnny Depp and Christopher Lloyd, browse thousands of Marvel, Star Wars and Back to the Future collectibles, and check out movie props and costumes. Cosplay, jump into the new “Players Jungle” gaming zone or join dance and anime music contests for nonstop fun.

Date: Dec 5 – Dec 7, 2025

Time: 11:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. (Friday) 10A.M. – 7P.M. (Saturday), 10 A.M. – 6 P.M. (Sunday)

Entry fee: ¥5,900 (General, 1 Day), ¥9,900 (3 Days)

Venue: Makuhari Messe, 2-1 Nakase, Mihama Ward, Chiba (Map)

Nearest station: Kaihin-Makuhari

Website: https://tokyocomiccon.jp/en/

Kumade Market at Oji Shrine

Browse rows of vibrant kumade (decorative rakes) at Oji Shrine’s annual Kumade Market—Tokyo’s last Tori no Ichi of the year. Vendors shout and clap with each sale, wishing buyers business luck and family safety. Unlike most Tori-no-Ichi festivals, which happen on the day of the rooster in November, this lively market takes place every December—perfect for those who missed the earlier celebrations. For those in the area, you won’t want to miss it!

Date: Dec 6, 2025

Time: 10 A.M. – 8 P.M.

Entry fee: Free

Venue: Oji Shrine, 1-1-12 Oji-honcho, Kita, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Oji

Website: https://kanko.city.kita.lg.jp/event/586-2/

Tokyo Christmas Market 2025 at Shiba Park

Experience a festive European-style Christmas market, where German-inspired stalls serve hot mulled wine, craft beers, premium glühwein, German sausage and more hearty snacks. Browse unique, handmade decor from across Europe and join workshops to craft your own snow dome or glowing candle. Enjoy live stage performances and fun activities for all ages. This year’s market spans two venues, Jingu Gaien and, later, Shiba Park, linked by an AR photo-frame trail for an extra memorable visit.

Date: Dec. 5 – Dec. 25, 2025

Time: 11 A.M. – 9:30 P.M. (Opening day from 4 P.M. – 9:30 P.M., last admission 8:30 P.M., last order 9 P.M.)

Entry fee: ¥500

Venue: Shiba Park, 2-3 Kasumigaoka-cho, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Shinanocho

Website: https://tokyochristmas.net/

[JJ x Tokyo Dome Hotel Collaboration Afternoon Tea] Flower Afternoon Tea (Flower Afternoon Tea)

Treat yourself to a floral-themed afternoon tea high above the city at Tokyo Dome Hotels’ The Artist Café. Enjoy photogenic sweets inspired by the favorite flowers of JJ exclusive models, paired with Shine Muscat and seasonal ingredients, in a space adorned with large floral décor. Guests also receive “reward cosmetics” included with the collaboration tea, a sweet bonus for a stylish day out.

Date: Dec. 8, 2025

Time: 3 P.M. – 6 P.M.

Entry fee: ¥7,800

Venue: 43F Sky Lounge and Dining “Artist Cafe”, 1-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Suidobashi

Website: https://www.tokyodome-hotels.co.jp/restaurants/fair/artistcafe_afternoontea/#2509

Festive Sweets Buffet with Roger Galle

Step into a festive sweets buffet inspired by Roger & Gallet, the historic French fragrance house. Sample colorful desserts and savory bites that capture the brand’s signature style—each one is as beautiful as it is delicious. A limited number of guests will also get a mini perfume to take home.

Date: Until Jan. 4, 2026

Time: 11 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. , 1 P.M. – 2:30 P.M. , 3 P.M. – 4:30 P.M.

Entry fee: ¥6,830 (Adults), ¥3,415 (Children)

Venue: ANA InterContinental Hotel Tokyo, 3F Brewer’s Coffee and Bar, 1-12-33 Akasaka, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Tameike-Sanno

Website: https://anaintercontinental-tokyo.jp/offer/festive-sweets-buffet-with-roger-gallet/

Shinagawa Cruise – Odaiba Rainbow Fireworks Viewing

Set sail for a magical evening on Tokyo Bay and watch Odaiba’s Rainbow Fireworks from the comfort of a yakatabune (traditional Japanese houseboat used for sightseeing, dining, and entertainment) or a sightseeing boat. It’s a memorable way to enjoy the city lights and fireworks with friends, family, or someone special.

Date: Dec. 6, 13, 30, 27, 2025

Time: Dependent on weather, Meet at 5:50 P.M. (Houseboat) or 6:10 P.M. (Sightseeing boat)

Entry fee: ¥4,000 (Adults) ¥2,000 (Children)

Venue: Higashi-Shinagawa 2 Shipyard (Tennozu Isle) (Map)

Nearest station: Tennozu Isle

Website: https://shinagawa-kanko.or.jp/event/shinagawacruise20251206/

https://seatrip-cruise.com/course_detail07.html

Keio Barbeque Garden

Enjoy a hassle-free rooftop barbecue with dazzling illuminations and stunning city views! Bring your favorite ingredients or pick up premium meat, seafood, and veggies from the basement food floor. All BBQ equipment is provided—no prep, no cleanup, just grill and enjoy.

Date: Until Dec. 25, 2025

Time: 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM & 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Entry fee: ¥2,530 (Adults) ¥1,210 (Children)

Venue: Keio Department Store Shinjuku Store, 1-1-4 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Shinjuku

Website: https://www.keionet.com/info/shinjuku/event/bbq2025.html

Asakusa Culture and Lights

Experience Asakusa in a whole new light at Asakusa Culture & Lights 2025. For five nights, Senso-ji’s historic gates and pagoda become the canvas for dazzling projection mapping and digital animations inspired by 1,400 years of temple history. Enjoy rare daytime and nighttime access to Denboin Garden, open to the public for the first time in seven years, and see Ema Hall’s giant votive plaques by legendary artists.

Date: Dec. 3-7, 2025

Time: 6 minutes of content, continuously projected with a 3-minute intermission (Projection Mapping)

Entry fee: Free (projection mapping), paid tickets for Denboin Garden and Ema Hall

Venue: Senso-ji, 2-3-1 Asakusa, Taito, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Asakusa

Website: https://www.asakusaculturelights.com/en

Autumn Leaves Viewing – the Institute for Nature Study

Catch Tokyo’s autumn colors at the Institute for Nature Study, a hidden forest oasis in the heart of the city. From November 18 to December 14, stroll leafy trails lined with vibrant ginkgo and maple trees, and spot wild birds around peaceful ponds and marshes. Join a volunteer-led tour for a closer look at seasonal plants and animals—just pick up a free ticket at the entrance one hour before each tour. Don’t miss this limited-time chance to enjoy the changing leaves in a truly immersive setting.

Date: Until Dec. 14, 2025

Time: 9 A.M. – 4:30 P.M. (admission until 4 p.m.)

Entry fee: ¥320 (Admission fee, general/university students), free for those over 65 years old, high school students and younger

Venue: Institute for Nature Study, 5-5-21-5 Shirokanedai, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Meguro

Website: https://ins.kahaku.go.jp/

https://ins.kahaku.go.jp/news/albums/abm.php?d=3065&f=abm00017516.pdf&n=ins_koyo251120.pdf

Autumn Leaves Viewing – Mukojima-Hyakkaen Gardens

Catch the best of autumn at Mukojima-Hyakkaen Gardens, where vibrant foliage takes the spotlight. Stroll along pathways lined with plum, cherry, ginkgo, wax tree, and Japanese maple trees, each showing off brilliant fall colors. Enjoy the extra touch of seasonal flowers, such as sasanqua blooming among the leaves, and experience autumn in a calm, inviting setting away from the crowds.

Date: Mid-November to early December

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (last admission 4:30 p.m.)

Entry fee: ¥150 (general), ¥70 (ages sixty-five and up), free for primary school children and junior high school students who live or study in Tokyo

Venue: Mukojima-Hyakkaen Gardens, 3-18-3 Higashi-Mukojima, Sumida, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Meguro

Website: https://ins.kahaku.go.jp/

https://honyaku.j-server.com/LUCTMPA/ns/tl.cgi/https://www.tokyo-park.or.jp/special/kouyou/index.html?SLANG=ja&TLANG=en&XMODE=0&XJSID=0

Rikugien Garden Autumn Illumination

See autumn in a new light at Rikugien Garden’s Autumn Illumination, one of Tokyo’s most beloved spots for fall foliage. Wander scenic paths under a canopy of glowing red and gold leaves, beautifully lit to highlight the garden’s iconic landscape and central lake. Expect some crowds but the magical reflection of illuminated leaves in the water is worth the wait.

Date: Until Dec. 9, 2025

Time: Evening (Check website for details)

Entry fee: ¥1,200 (same-day), ¥1,000 (advance); elementary school students and younger free with adult

Venue: Rikugien Garden, Bunkyo, Tokyo (Map)

Nearest station: Komagome

Website: https://travel.rakuten.com/contents/usa/en-us/guide/rikugien-gardens-fall-illumination-guide/

Mount Takao Autumn Leaves Festival

Mount Takao’s Autumn Leaves Festival is at its peak, celebrating the season with lively performances and vibrant colors. Enjoy taiko drumming and musical recitals at the Kiyotake cable car station plaza on weekends and national holidays, adding extra excitement to your visit. Savor traditional sake, browse artisan crafts, and ride the cable car for unbeatable views of the autumn foliage.

Date : Until Dec. 14, 2025

: Until Dec. 14, 2025 Time : 10 A.M.

: 10 A.M. Entry fee : Free

: Free Venue : Mt. Takao, Hachioji, Tokyo (Map)

: Mt. Takao, Hachioji, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station : Takaosanguchi

: Takaosanguchi Website: https://www.hkc.or.jp/takaosan/momiji_fes/

Live Music & Concerts

Inspire Tokyo 2025 Winter

Love music and food? Inspire Tokyo 2025 Winter brings live performances from J-WAVE–selected artists and DJs you can dance to all night. Explore a lively market packed with unique shops, kitchen cars, and pop-up stalls—enjoy everything from artisan bread and meat-lover dishes curated by DJ Taro to original snacks inspired by “King of Gag Manga” Fujio Akatsuka. Browse the Japan craft market, join animal-friendly fun at the fluffy friends area, and wander Conamon Street for okonomiyaki, takoyaki, and ramen. Sip wine from top Tokyo restaurants and relax with candle-lit evenings plus hands-on activities all weekend.

Date: Dec. 5 – 7, 2025

Dec. 5 – 7, 2025 Time: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Friday), 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

3 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Friday), 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday) Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Yoyogi Park Event Square, 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Yoyogi Park Event Square, 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Yoyogi-koen

Yoyogi-koen Website: https://www.j-wave.co.jp/special/inspiretokyo/

8 Years Anniversary Music Cafe Bar One

Music Cafe Bar One marks its 8th anniversary with two nights of nonstop techno and house. Catch live performances from sixteen unique artists for a front-row experience of Tokyo’s electronic music scene.

Date: Dec. 5 – 6, 2025

Dec. 5 – 6, 2025 Time: 9 P.M. – 6 A.M.

9 P.M. – 6 A.M. Entry fee: ¥1,500

¥1,500 Venue: Music Cafe Bar One’s, 2-2-6 Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map)

Music Cafe Bar One’s, 2-2-6 Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ikebukuro

Ikebukuro Website: https://ra.co/events/2315414

Classical Concert with Emerging Artists: The 41st Itabashi BEETHOVEN’s Ninth Symphony Concert

Experience Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony live as rising stars take the stage at the 41st Itabashi Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony Concert. Enjoy powerful performances from award-winning soloists and the New Japan Philharmonic under conductor Daichi Deguchi, with the Itabashi Beethoven’s Ninth Chorus bringing the choral finale to life. This concert is part of the Classical Concerts with Emerging Artists series, showcasing the next generation of talent.

Date: Dec. 6, 2025

Dec. 6, 2025 Time: 3 P.M.

3 P.M. Entry fee: ¥3,000 (Reserved Seats)

¥3,000 (Reserved Seats) Venue: Itabashi Culture Hall, Main Hall, 1-36-1 Ohyama, Itabashi, Tokyo (Map)

Itabashi Culture Hall, Main Hall, 1-36-1 Ohyama, Itabashi, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Oyama

Oyama Website: https://www.t-bunka.jp/en/stage/29036/

https://www.itabashi-ci.org/culturehall/event/detail/3084

Pop Culture & Conventions

The History of Cat Painting

Discover how cats became art icons in Japan at this quirky exhibition. Start with Tsuguharu Fujita’s Paris-era classics like “The Cat Next to the Naked Woman,” and explore highlights including “Five Naked Women,” “Cat,” “Cat Classroom,” and “Girl Holding a Cat.” Enjoy playful pieces by Shopachi Kimura and Harukusa Hishida, along with prints inspired by Manet. Don’t miss Genichiro Inokuma’s “Song of Cats” and his sketchbook filled with unique felines—a must for cat art fans.

Date: until Dec. 7, 2025

until Dec. 7, 2025 Time: 10 A.M. – 5 P.M.

10 A.M. – 5 P.M. Entry fee: ¥1,000 (General) ¥500 (High school & University) ¥250 (Children)

¥1,000 (General) ¥500 (High school & University) ¥250 (Children) Venue: Fuchu Art Museum, 2F Exhibition Room, 1-3 Asama-cho, Fuchu, Tokyo (Map)

Fuchu Art Museum, 2F Exhibition Room, 1-3 Asama-cho, Fuchu, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Higashi-Fuchu

Higashi-Fuchu Website: http://fam-exhibition.com/foujita2025/

Miteha Ikenai (Painting Exhibition that Can’t Be Seen)

Dare to enter the forbidden gallery where paintings that should not be seen are unveiled for the first time? Hidden for years by a mysterious collector, these eerie works are rumored to bring strange consequences to those who gaze upon them. Step inside a horror-themed art exhibition that blurs the line between art and the occult. For the faint of heart, rest assured—all installations and stories are fictional, crafted purely to thrill and entertain.

Date: until Dec. 28, 2025

until Dec. 28, 2025 Time: 11:10 A.M. – 8:30 P.M. (last admission 7:30 P.M.)

11:10 A.M. – 8:30 P.M. (last admission 7:30 P.M.) Entry fee: ¥2,000 (Weekdays), ¥2,300 (Weekends and Holidays)

¥2,000 (Weekdays), ¥2,300 (Weekends and Holidays) Venue: Tokyu Plaza Ginza, 6F Special Venue, 5-2-1 Ginza, Chuo, Tokyo (Map)

Tokyu Plaza Ginza, 6F Special Venue, 5-2-1 Ginza, Chuo, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ginza

Ginza Website: https://d.pass-store.jp/pages/mitehaikenai#mitehaikenai-about

Usamaru Exhibition

Meet Usamaru—a cute rabbit character created by illustrator Sakumaru. Snap photos with vibrant 3D installations and original artwork, and dive into interactive displays that bring Usamaru’s charm to life. Shop for exclusive exhibition merchandise and see why Usamaru, a LINE sticker hit since 2014, has captured fans’ hearts, won major awards, and sparked collaborations, TV appearances, books, and cafes.

Date: until Dec. 9, 2025

until Dec. 9, 2025 Time: 11:10 A.M. – 8 P.M.

11:10 A.M. – 8 P.M. Entry fee: ¥1,100 (General)

¥1,100 (General) Venue: Matsuya Ginza 8F, 3-6-1 Ginza, Chuo, Tokyo (Map)

Matsuya Ginza 8F, 3-6-1 Ginza, Chuo, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Yurakucho

Yurakucho Website: https://www.usamaru-ten.com/

Hiroshi Kanatai Tokusatsu Sketch Gallery

Get a huge look at decades of tokusatsu art in Hiroshi Kanatani Tokusatsu Sketch Gallery, featuring 235 works by Hiroshi Kanatani — from Ultraman to classic kaiju and characters from multiple studios. Some of the original drawings will even be available for purchase. On November 29, veteran suit actor Bin Furuya visits as a special guest, making it a must-see for tokusatsu fans.

Date: until Dec. 7, 2025

until Dec. 7, 2025 Time: 11:10 A.M. – 7 P.M.

11:10 A.M. – 7 P.M. Entry fee: Free

Free Venue: Gallery 21,2-6-1 Daiba, Minato, Tokyo (Map)

Gallery 21,2-6-1 Daiba, Minato, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Daiba

Daiba Website: https://www.sandtoffice.co.jp/11月22日より金谷裕「特撮画展～hiroshi-kanatani-tokusatsu-sketch-gallery～」を開/

Mikko Yuso (Secret Travel Metaphor)

A mysterious online job promises one million yen—but as soon as you arrive at Ikebukuro Parco, the mission takes a dangerous turn. The package has been stolen and it’s up to you to get it back, if you dare. Step into your own real-world thriller where every choice matters and the story shifts with your actions. One-on-one encounters with the cast blur the line between reality and fiction, plunging you into an unforgettable, immersive suspense experience.

Date: until Dec. 28, 2025

until Dec. 28, 2025 Time: 90 Minute sessions

90 Minute sessions Entry fee: Tickets

Tickets Venue: Ikebukuro Parco, 1-28-2 Minami Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map)

Ikebukuro Parco, 1-28-2 Minami Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ikebukuro

Ikebukuro Website: https://meet-you.uzu-app.com/

Parties & Meetups

International Party Tokyo (Ginza)

Meet locals and foreigners at a stylish lounge-meetup. Come for fun, conversation practice, and a great night out!

Date: Dec. 6, 2025

Dec. 6, 2025 Time: 7 P.M. – 10 P.M

7 P.M. – 10 P.M Entry fee: ¥1500

¥1500 Venue: The Royal Park Canvas Ginza Corridor 2F, 6-2-11 Ginza, Chuo, Tokyo (Map)

The Royal Park Canvas Ginza Corridor 2F, 6-2-11 Ginza, Chuo, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ginza

Ginza Website: https://www.meetup.com/cosmo-international-party-tokyo/events/312067064/?recId=2530eda8-17a6-4627-bd6b-6c8c1eb83e44&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=2a9afce2-4ff1-4819-bd27-3fcb284c80ef&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

Music Workshop Festa ‘Winter’ “One Day Chorus

Find your voice at the Music Workshop Festa ‘Winter’ “One Day Chorus” at Tokyo Bunka Kaikan Recital Hall. Join Jorge Prendas, António Miguel, and Sunny Lyla for a one-time chorus—no experience needed, just a love of singing. It’s pen to everyone from elementary school students to adults, with free admission for those aged sixty-five and up by advance application. Step on stage, meet fellow music fans, and discover the joy of singing together.

Date: Dec. 5, 2025

Dec. 5, 2025 Time: 11:00 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.

11:00 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. Entry fee: ¥550 (Free for ages sixty-five and above by application)

¥550 (Free for ages sixty-five and above by application) Venue: Tokyo Bunka Kaikan Recital Hall, 5-45 Ueno Koen, Taito-ku, Tokyo (Map)

Tokyo Bunka Kaikan Recital Hall, 5-45 Ueno Koen, Taito-ku, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Ueno

Ueno Website: https://www.t-bunka.jp/en/stage/29441/

Meetup in Shibuya, Tokyo

Meet up with music fans and DJs in Shibuya for a laid-back night of drinks, beats, and good company. MEETUP! 2025 brings together Japanese Twitch DJs for an evening of live sets and socializing. No tickets needed—just show up and pay ¥2,000 at the door. Listen, chat, drink, and enjoy a fun night out in the heart of Tokyo.

Date: Dec. 3, 2025

Dec. 3, 2025 Time: From 8 P.M.

From 8 P.M. Entry fee: ¥2000 (Pay at the door)

¥2000 (Pay at the door) Venue: Cafe&Diner STUDIO, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map)

Cafe&Diner STUDIO, Shibuya, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Shibuya

Shibuya Website: https://www.instagram.com/p/DReCcQykjZE/

No matter your mood or interests, this Tokyo weekly events post for Dec. 2 – 8 has something for everyone. Any recommendations of your own? Post your photos or stories below!